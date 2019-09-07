Access 85 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

Learn basic design principles & tools you can build on for your apps

Know how to research your potential users & market to effectively target your app

Learn one of the leading design tools, Sketch, to make your ideas come to life

Understand the differences between the two main platforms—Android & iOS

Design & create every element of Instagram, food delivery, and studio booking apps

The Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile App is a 7-hour course that will help you create better app designs and make them stand out from the crowd. In this course, you'll get a brief overview of design principles before getting into the how-to and learning by doing, with regular exercises and challenges to test and cement your learning. You'll go through design basics, idea polishing, information architecture, style components and patterns, user experience, and designing with Sketch. By the end of this course, you'll know everything there is to know about app design and also have three impressive projects for your career portfolio.