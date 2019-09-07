Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

What's Included

The Complete iOS SDK Development Course
$200 Value
The Android Developer's Journey
$200 Value
The Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile App
$200 Value
The Complete C# Programming Course
$200 Value
The Complete iOS 12 & Swift Developer Course
$200 Value
The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0
$149 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
6 hours
Lessons
94

The Complete iOS SDK Development Course

Integrate Facebook, AdMob, Amazon, Google Sign-in & Other 3rd-Party iOS SDKs Into Your Apps with Xcode 10, iOS 12, & Swift 4

By Rob Percival and CodeStars | in Online Courses

The Complete iOS SDK Development course is your one-stop learning course if you want to integrate third-party SDKs into your own app and increase your market worth. This course includes all the most popular third-party iOS SDKs that you will need to learn to be job-ready. Some of the vendor SDKs included are Facebook, Onesignal, Amazon AWS S3, Twitter, Braintree, AdMob, Google Sign in, Crashlytics, Foursquare, Parse, and other SDKs. By the end of this course, you'll be able to complete most SDK implementations in less than 30 minutes, know all the popular third-party SDKs implementation, increase your market worth, go beyond Apple API, and more.

  • Access 94 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7
  • Be more productive when coding & able to develop better products
  • Complete most SDK implementations in less than 30 minutes
  • Increase the number of paid jobs available by knowing all the 3rd party SDKs implementation
  • Go beyond basic Apple API & know how to use other popular APIs

Instructor

Rob Percival is a best-selling instructor that wants to revolutionize the way people learn to code by making it simple, logical, fun and, above all, accessible. He created Codestarswith all other instructors to create & teach courses that are well-structured, super interactive, and easy to understand. Codestars wants to make it as easy as possible for learners of all ages and levels to build functional websites and apps.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: basic

System Requirements

  • Mac computer
  • Basic knowledge of Swift programming language
  • Basic iOS development skills

Course Outline

  • One Signal
    • 1. Create push notification app xcode project 1 - 2:58
    • 2. Register account and create a new app 1 - 2:03
    • 3.Create a p12 certificate and upload 1 - 8:10
    • 4. Install the SDK and set up the code 1 - 5:57
    • 5.initialise one signal with app id and run on device 1 - 3:25
    • 6. send push from one signal dashboard 1 - 2:32
    • 7. send push notification from the app 1 - 4:18
    • 8. Get user player id by code 1 - 1:48
  • LinkedIn
    • 1. Create Xcode project - 3:49
    • 2. Create new app on linkedin website - 3:35
    • 3. Install SDK and add info plist information - 6:11
    • 4 Present the login screen and get access token - 5:24
    • 5. Get user profile information - 5:03
    • 6. Display user_s information and photo on the app once logged in - 7:14
    • 7. Add a function to redirect user if linkedin app is used for authentication - 2:42
  • Google Signin
    • 1. Create xcode project for google login app-EDITED 1 - 2:16
    • 2. Install google sign in sdk and create an oauth client id-EDITED 1 - 4:49
    • 3. Implement the app sign in delegate functions-EDITED 1 - 6:19
    • 4.Present the login user interface and log in the user-EDITED 1 - 3:58
  • Foursquare API
    • 1. create xcode project - 3:16
    • 2. Create a new app to get app id and secret - 1:58
    • 3. Install foursquare api client library using cocoapods - 2:16
    • 4. Make client api request - 5:48
    • 5. Display data as json object - 2:32
    • 6. get access to the name key and venue id - 4:08
    • 7. Make a photo api request with venue ID - 4:49
    • 8. Display the photo using the prefix and suffix keys - 6:29
  • Firebase Storage
    • 1. Create xcode project - 4:22
    • 2. Create new project on console, Install Firebase Storage SDK and complete all set up - 6:29
    • 3.Firebase file upload implementation - 7:44
    • 4. Firebase storage security rules - 4:49
    • 5. Firebase data download implementation - 5:29
    • 6. Download file using the URL - 3:33
    • 7. Navigating folders and subfolders in your storage bucket - 4:29
  • Firebase Authentication
    • 1. Create xcode project for the app - 8:37
    • 2. Create new app, install sdk, add plist and complete set up - 6:09
    • 3 register a user in the app - 7:34
    • 4. Check to see if a user is logged out or logged in - 3:33
    • 5. Logout the user - 2:20
    • 6. Login a new user - 3:59
  • Facebook Login
    • 1. Set up the app xcode project - 4:31
    • 2.Initialise project with cocoapods - 2:28
    • 3.Create app on facebook developer website - 7:06
    • 4.present the login window and attempt login - 6:20
    • 5 Make Graph API request to get profile information - 6:41
    • 6. Display users name and profile picture - 7:15
    • 7.Request higher quality photo and make the app public - 2:09
  • Dropbox SDK
    • 1. Create xcode project - 4:01
    • 2. Create new app id and install sdk - 3:20
    • 3. Initialise the project and set up plist - 2:58
    • 4. Present dropbox login and check authentication result - 5:40
    • 5. Upload photo to dropbox folder - 6:35
    • 6. Download a file from dropbox folder - 5:44
    • 7. Create new folder and create right paths for downloads - 4:25
  • Crashlytics SDK
    • 1. Create crashable app xcode project-EDITED 1 - 3:40
    • 2. Set up crashlytics sdk anc configuration-EDITED 1 - 6:46
    • 3.Register a crash on the dashboard-EDITED 1 - 4:56
    • 4.Create 4 crashes from the app-EDITED 1 - 6:16
  • Cocoapods Installation
    • 1.What is cocoapods - 2:29
    • 2.Install cocoapods on the mac - 2:35
    • 3.Initialise xcode project with cocoapods - 3:04
    • 4. install 3 pod projects - 7:10
    • 5.Useful cocoapods commands - 2:45
  • Braintree SDK
    • 1. Create xcode project and install the sdk 1 - 3:48
    • 2.Present the drop in UI and register sandbox account 1 - 5:18
    • 3. Set up simple PHP server on lightsail 1 - 9:15
    • 4. Process payment on the client 1 - 7:57
    • 5.Accepting paypal payment 1 - 6:16
  • Amazon S3 SDK
    • 1. Create amazon s3 xcode project-EDITED 1 - 7:01
    • 2. Install AWS SDK and add the ATS settings-EDITED 1 - 3:44
    • 3. Cognito, S3 and IAM set up-EDITED 1 - 7:31
    • 4. Upload photo to S3-EDITED 1 - 7:55
    • 5. Download date from S3 bucket-EDITED 1 - 5:02
  • AdMob SDK
    • 1.Create xcode project for the admob app-EDITED 1 - 2:52
    • 2. Install the SDK with cocoapods and initialise the project-EDITED 1 - 3:10
    • 3.Create a new app to get an ADMOB app Id-EDITED 1 - 1:54
    • 4. show banner ads-EDITED 1 - 8:11
    • 5. Show interstitial ad-EDITED 1 - 6:22
    • 6. Interstitial ad delegate functions-EDITED 1 - 3:19
  • Intro Videos
    • admob-intro 1 - 1:14
    • facebook intro 1 - 1:25
    • parse-intro 1 - 1:30
    • firebase-storage-intro 1 - 1:24
    • google-signin-intro 1 - 1:06
    • dropbox-intro 1 - 1:28
    • onesignal-intro 1 - 1:26
    • conclusion-edited - 0:57
    • twitter-intro 1 - 1:09
    • firebase-login-intro 1 - 1:17
    • amazon-intro 1 - 1:17
    • crashlytics-intro 1 - 1:17
    • braintree-intro 1 - 1:27
    • linkedin-intro 1 - 1:24
    • foursuare-intro 1 - 1:21

Access
Lifetime
Content
14 hours
Lessons
114

The Android Developer's Journey

Learn Android App Development via Android Studio Together with Google Firebase

By Rob Percival and CodeStars | in Online Courses

The Android Developer's Journey is a completely updated course that includes many more practical challenges. It's a step-by-step approach guiding you through Java, Android Studio, and Google Firebase and particularly focuses on student engagement. This course will take a good look at how to become a developer of Android apps. It will provide you with much of the basics - some initial programming skills, plus some basic Java and Android app development using Android Studio. You'll also look into some of the database communications for Google’s JSON Firebase database and the features that we are going to use along the way.

  • Access 114 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn aspects of Android App development, Java programming & Android Studio in detail
  • Upload your amazing Android apps to Google Play & reach millions of android users
  • Learn development tricks, tips & trade secrets from a programmer w/ 30 years of development experience
  • Know how to implement user authentication w/ Google Firebase
  • Learn some fantastic Android App Development design skills from a professional
  • Know how to use the Google Firebase JSON Database

Instructor

Rob Percival is a best-selling instructor that wants to revolutionize the way people learn to code by making it simple, logical, fun and, above all, accessible. He created Codestarswith all other instructors to create & teach courses that are well-structured, super interactive, and easy to understand. Codestars wants to make it as easy as possible for learners of all ages and levels to build functional websites and apps.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

System Requirements

  • Prior knowledge of coding & terminology is recommended
  • PC or Mac with internet connection

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • 0101Introduction - 1:46
    • 0102TheReviewSystem - 2:47
    • 0103IntroducingChatabox - 2:02
    • 0104TheCourseFormat - 1:47
    • 0105TheJDKAndAndroidStudio - 12:08
    • 0106TestingOnTheEmulatorOrPhysicalDevice - 6:24
    • 0107ResourcesAndTheEBook - 2:14
    • 0108GettingHelp - 1:06
    • 0201SectionIntroduction - 4:56
    • 0202JavaAndBrowxy - 8:57
    • 0203AnIntroductionToVariables - 11:39
    • 0204ACollectionOfData - 9:07
    • 0205ForLoops - 12:18
    • 0206ProgramFlowUsingIf - 6:37
    • 0207IntroducingFunctions - 14:27
    • 0208Objects - 11:34
    • 0209MoreObjectivity - 11:50
    • 0210CodeStyle - 14:18
    • 0211SectionReview - 1:47
    • 0212SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 0301SectionIntroduction - 5:32
    • 0302TheEmptyProjectTemplate - 6:24
    • 0303ALittleTourAroundAndroidStudio - 7:06
    • 0304StartingOurGameInterface - 16:49
    • 0305MeowGameInitialisation - 13:03
    • 0306EventProgramming - 5:34
    • 0307GameLogic - 12:46
    • 0308PickACardAnyCard - 11:18
    • 0309MakingTheCatTalk - 5:46
    • 0310SectionReview - 1:46
    • 0311SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 0401SectionIntroduction - 3:42
    • 0402TheChataboxAppIsBorn - 4:34
    • 0403OurUserInterface - 4:45
    • 0404ItemiseTasks - 5:17
    • 0405SpikeProjects - 7:57
    • 0501SectionIntroduction - 4:57
    • 0502WhyUseFirebase - 7:55
    • 0503ConfiguringForFirebase - 9:39
    • 0504OurDatabaseData - 13:28
    • 0505SomeUsefulThingsToKnowBeforeCoding - 9:33
    • 0506ReadingDatbaseData - 16:09
    • 0507WritingData - 11:27
    • 0508ReadingAndWritingDatbaseObjects - 15:09
    • 0509TheAuthenticationStateListener - 9:45
    • 0510RegisterLogInOrLogOut - 13:25
    • 0511SectionReview - 1:15
    • 0512SectionDownload - 0:33
    • 0601SectionIntroduction - 4:43
    • 0602CreatingTheAppProject - 4:48
    • 0603DeterminingTheAuthState - 11:52
    • 0604ANewActivity - 8:46
    • 0605DefiningTheInterface - 13:50
    • 0606DisplayObjectLogic - 13:20
    • 0607RegisterOrLogin - 12:09
    • 0608ReturnToMainActivity - 15:49
    • 0609LogoutByMenu - 15:07
    • 0610SectionReview - 1:13
    • 0611SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 0701SectionIntroduction - 3:51
    • 0702IntroducingPageSwipes - 11:34
    • 0703TheFragmentAdapter - 11:46
    • 0704AddingOurFirstFragment - 10:01
    • 0705ListFragments - 15:46
    • 0706TheTabLayoutManager - 15:46
    • 0707SectionReview - 1:06
    • 0708SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 0801SectionIntroduction - 3:03
    • 0802TenWaysToMonetiseYourApps - 7:08
    • 0803GettingStartedWithAdmob - 8:20
    • 0804BannerAdverts - 10:01
    • 0805InterstitialAdverts - 11:18
    • 0806RewardAdverts - 9:33
    • 0807SectionReview - 1:00
    • 0808SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 0901SectionIntroduction - 3:43
    • 0902TheChatMessage - 17:10
    • 0903ChatMessageInput - 13:23
    • 0904PopulatingTheHistoryFragment - 9:50
    • 0905DisplayingRealHistoryData - 13:00
    • 0906MembersData - 11:36
    • 0907SortingLists - 11:18
    • 0908SectionReview - 1:00
    • 0909SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 1001SectionIntroduction - 4:33
    • 1002ColourSchemeAndTabs - 6:06
    • 1003ChatFragmentDisplay - 5:47
    • 1004TheHistoryCardView - 12:16
    • 1005TheHistoryCard - 14:19
    • 1006ChatMessageOwnership - 8:09
    • 1007MembersCards - 11:24
    • 1008SoftKeyboardDisplay - 8:45
    • 1009SectionReview - 0:58
    • 1010SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 1101~SectionIntroduction - 3:10
    • 1102ImportingThirdPartyLibraries - 4:54
    • 1103GravatarDatabaseNode - 4:42
    • 1104SavingMyGravatar - 9:19
    • 1105LoadingAllUserGravatars - 10:04
    • 1106ShowingTheGravatarImages - 12:41
    • 1107SectionReview - 0:48
    • 1108SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 1201SectionIntroduction - 3:23
    • 1202AppIcons - 4:15
    • 1203DataProtection - 14:26
    • 1204UsingTheWarningDialog - 13:46
    • 1205BuildingAnAndroidAPK - 4:50
    • 1206GooglePlayConsole - 7:26
    • 1207SectionReview - 1:10
    • 1208SectionDownload - 0:34
    • 1301GeneralProgrammingTips - 3:33
    • 1302ALookAtOurJourneyAndWhereToGoNext - 1:47
    • 1303BonusLecture - 0:48
    • 1304ProjectDownload - 0:34

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
85

The Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile App

Build Your Audience with Professionally-Designed UX-Friendly Apps

By Rob Percival and CodeStars | in Online Courses

The Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile App is a 7-hour course that will help you create better app designs and make them stand out from the crowd. In this course, you'll get a brief overview of design principles before getting into the how-to and learning by doing, with regular exercises and challenges to test and cement your learning. You'll go through design basics, idea polishing, information architecture, style components and patterns, user experience, and designing with Sketch. By the end of this course, you'll know everything there is to know about app design and also have three impressive projects for your career portfolio.

  • Access 85 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn basic design principles & tools you can build on for your apps
  • Know how to research your potential users & market to effectively target your app
  • Learn one of the leading design tools, Sketch, to make your ideas come to life
  • Understand the differences between the two main platforms—Android & iOS
  • Design & create every element of Instagram, food delivery, and studio booking apps

Instructor

Rob Percival is a best-selling instructor that wants to revolutionize the way people learn to code by making it simple, logical, fun and, above all, accessible. He created Codestarswith all other instructors to create & teach courses that are well-structured, super interactive, and easy to understand. Codestars wants to make it as easy as possible for learners of all ages and levels to build functional websites and apps.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

System Requirements

  • Mac or PC
  • Trial versions of Sketch, UXPin, Invision
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Section 1 - Welcome
    • 11welcome - 1:51
    • 12whatYouShouldExpect - 1:23
    • 13whatYoullNeed4ThisCourse - 0:35
  • Section 2 - Design Basics
    • 0201.WhatisDesign - 3:18
    • 0202WhyDesign_Matters - 5:26
    • 0203UXvs_UI - 3:37
    • 0204_designPrinciples - 4:18
    • 0205_understandingColor copy - 4:49
    • 0206_understandingTypography - 7:25
    • 0207androidvs_iOS - 5:13
    • 0208_designElements - 3:16
    • 0209_beyondThePhone - 4:55
  • Section 3 - Discovery to Solid Idea
    • 0301_ideaMapping - 3:45
    • 0302_HowTouserresearch - 4:17
    • 0303_competitiveResearch - 5:06
    • 0304_sketchingAnIdea - 4:25
    • 0305_wireframingUserFlows - 5:08
    • 0306_testIterateRepeat - 4:07
  • Section 4 - Information Architecture
    • 0401_informationArchitecture - 3:35
    • 0402.mobileIA - 5:06
    • 0403_appPrinciples - 6:01
    • 0404_DesignResolutions - 3:51
    • 0405_gestures - 3:02
  • Section 5 - Style
    • 0501.color - 3:19
    • 0502.icons - 2:07
    • 0503.imagery - 1:40
    • 0504.typography - 2:51
    • 0505.writing - 3:58
  • Section 6 - Components and Paterns
    • 0601_navigation - 4:26
    • 0602_UIControls - 6:52
    • 0603_notifications - 3:01
    • 0604_fieldsandforms - 8:54
    • 0605_animationAndMotion - 4:56
    • 0606_cards - 3:19
    • 0607_progressIndicators - 6:44
    • 0608_lists - 3:33
    • 0609_tables - 3:03
    • 0610_errors - 4:55
    • 0611_offlineStates - 4:15
    • 0612_search - 4:49
  • Section 7 - Bring it Together
    • 0701.onboarding - 4:37
    • 0702.discoverability - 3:19
    • 0703.accessibility - 5:03
    • 0704.uisound - 9:46
    • 0705.designsystems - 4:37
  • Section 8 - Design with Sketch
    • 0801.SketchOverview - 8:39
    • 0802.artboards - 9:23
    • 0803.UIKits - 5:06
    • 0804.creatingSymbols - 16:02
    • 0805.plugins - 3:13
    • 0806.libraries - 9:05
    • 0807.appIcon - 12:13
    • 0808.Sketch mirror - 2:59
  • Section 9 - Design an Instagram Clone
    • 0901_instagramOverview - 8:13
    • 0902_instagramHome - 5:10
    • 0903_instagramProfile - 5:04
    • 0904_instagramSearch - 3:56
  • Section 10 - Design a Food Delivery App
    • 1001.foodappoverview - 0:45
    • 1002.foodapporderprocessoverview - 9:33
    • 1003.foodappordercart Solution - 8:13
    • 1004.foodappDeliveryandPaymentSolution - 5:36
    • 1005.foodappOrderConfirmationSolution - 8:33
    • 1006.loginSignFlowsOverview - 2:34
    • 1007.loginSignFlowsSolution - 17:29
    • 1008.RestuarantListingsOverview - 1:22
    • 1009.resturantListings - 18:38
    • 1010.Details and Reviews Overview - 0:59
    • 1011.resturantDetailsSolution - 10:21
    • 1012.Review Page Solution - 9:21
  • Section 11 - Design a Studio Booking App
    • 1101_studioPassOverview - 3:23
    • 1102_SPcompetitiveResearch - 5:56
    • 1103_studiopasswireframechallenge - 5:14
    • 1104_studiopasswireframesolution - 2:06
    • 1105_studiopassvisualdesignchallenge - 0:46
    • 1106_studioPassVisualDesignSolution - 2:11
  • Section 12 - Prototyping Tools
    • 1201_whyprototype - 1:22
    • 1202_paperPrototyping - 4:17
    • 1203_prototypingInSketch - 3:29
    • 1204_invision - 12:17
    • 1205_uxpin - 8:14
  • Section 13 - Voice AR and Gaming
    • 1301_augmentedReality - 5:58
    • 1302_voicedesign - 16:16
    • 1303_designingforgames - 8:26
  • Section 14 - Resources and Conclusion
    • 1401_resources - 2:00
    • 1402_conclusion - 0:46

Access
Lifetime
Content
20 hours
Lessons
105

The Complete C# Programming Course

Master C# & .NET Framework with Code Challenges, Exercises, & Real-Life Examples

By Rob Percival and CodeStars | in Online Courses

C# is a simple and modern programming language, designed by Microsoft, that's widely used by developers and used by Microsoft for everything from Windows application development, to web development and game design. With over 20 hours of content, you will learn the fundamentals of C# using regular challenges and practical exercises and use your C# knowledge & skills with ease. By the end of the course, you'll hone your C# skills and have the skills and confidence to build your own projects.

  • Access 105 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the fundamentals of C# & .NET Framework
  • Debug your code to find & fix bugs that are causing unexpected behavior in your code
  • Work w/ the Console & Manipulate all of its aspects
  • Understand the concept behind the 4 pillars of object-oriented programming
  • Get quality code tips & guidelines throughout the course

Instructor

Rob Percival is a best-selling instructor that wants to revolutionize the way people learn to code by making it simple, logical, fun and, above all, accessible. He created Codestarswith all other instructors to create & teach courses that are well-structured, super interactive, and easy to understand. Codestars wants to make it as easy as possible for learners of all ages and levels to build functional websites and apps.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

System Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • 01. Variables - 11:42
    • 02. Integers - edited - 14:30
    • 03. Floating points - edited - 15:13
    • 04. Bool - edited - 6:53
    • 05. Character - edited - 6:46
    • 06. Strings - edited - 5:38
    • 07. Arrays - edited - 14:25
    • 08. String tricks - edited - 10:53
    • 09. To string - edited - 6:11
    • 10. String building - edited - 11:18
    • 11. Converting - edited - 7:18
    • 12. Write Writeline - edited - 10:39
    • 13. Escaping - edited - 10:58
    • 14. Formatting - edited - 18:39
    • 15. Read - edited - 5:12
    • 16. Read Line - edited - 8:13
    • 17. Read Key - edited - 6:49
    • 18. Console Color - edited - 13:43
    • 19. Cursor Console - edited - 7:01
    • 20. Console size - edited - 12:34
    • 21. Arithmetic - edited - 18:10
    • 22. Assisgnment - edited - 3:45
    • 23. Comparison - edited - 7:29
    • 24. Logical1 - edited - 0:41
    • 25. Logical2 - edited - 22:20
    • 26. Ternary - edited - 7:36
    • 27. If else - edited - 9:52
    • 28. If else examples - edited - 17:50
    • 29. Else if - edited - 12:15
    • 30. Else if examples - edited - 13:42
    • 31. Nested if - edited - 14:42
    • 32. Switch - edited - 14:39
    • 33. Intro to loops - edited - 7:53
    • 34. While Examples1 - edited - 20:55
    • 35. While do while - edited - 3:11
    • 36. For loops - edited - 10:45
    • 37. For loops example - edited - 24:35
    • 38. For each - edited - 4:00
    • 39. Nested loops - edited - 7:02
    • 40. Nested loops ex - edited - 12:53
    • 41. Methods Intro - edited - 7:03
    • 42. Void methods - edited - 9:00
    • 43. Return Methods - edited - 11:04
    • 44. Overloading - edited - 14:54
    • 45. Var Num Args - edited - 19:08
    • 46. Optional Args - edited - 7:34
    • 47. References - edited - 9:00
    • 48. Ref out - edited - 9:19
    • 49. Intro to arrays - edited - 16:15
    • 50. Outputting arrays - edited - 27:25
    • 51. Clone array - edited - 10:47
    • 52. Reversing delete - edited - 11:06
    • 53. Bubble sort - edited - 13:34
    • 54. Selection sort - edited - 12:15
    • 55. Binary search - edited - 18:48
    • 56. Symmetrical Array - edited - 8:13
    • 57. Lists intro - edited - 11:44
    • 58. Lists Examples - edited - 17:50
    • 59. Multi dim array - edited - 25:42
    • 60. Multi Dim ex2 - edited - 17:59
    • 61. Multi dim matrices - edited - 23:00
    • 62. Multi dim Colors - edited - 28:31
    • 63. Splitting - edited - 21:01
    • 64. Trimming - edited - 23:19
    • 65. Substring - edited - 31:08
    • 66. Remove - edited - 12:34
    • 67. Replace - edited - 15:17
    • 68. String Builder - edited - 13:10
    • 69. Exceptions - edited - 7:07
    • 70. Multiple catch - edited - 5:57
    • 71. ExcVariable - edited - 6:27
    • 72. Try catch finally - edited - 7:56
    • 73. Try Vslf - edited - 6:51
    • 74. Intro OOP - edited - 5:12
    • 75. Basic Class - edited - 15:43
    • 76. Fields and props - edited - 11:20
    • 77. Methods - edited - 9:50
    • 78. Constructors - edited - 6:58
    • 79. Namespaces - edited - 11:32
    • 80. Fields and props - edited - 13:51
    • 81. Read write - edited - 4:07
    • 82. Validation - edited - 10:35
    • 83. Exceptions - edited - 7:39
    • 84. Fields and props discussion - edited - 5:28
    • 85. THIS - edited - 10:59
    • 86. All comes together - edited - 10:34
    • 87. Multi constructors - edited - 6:31
    • 88. Chaining - edited - 11:39
    • 89. Public private - edited - 2:35
    • 90. Protected internal - edited - 5:17
    • 91. Static fields - edited - 9:42
    • 92. Constants - edited - 14:53
    • 93. Static methods - edited - 6:25
    • 94. Static classes - edited - 7:21
    • 95. Enums - edited - 11:45
    • 96. Inheritance intro - edited - 22:21
    • 97. Constructors - edited - 15:51
    • 98. Base vs This - edited - 6:02
    • 99. Virtual - edited - 9:50
    • 100. Is a - edited - 1:34
    • 101. Abstraction intro - edited - 5:11
    • 102. Interfaces - edited - 11:40
    • 103. Interfaces ex - edited - 4:35
    • 104. Abstract class - edited - 7:04
    • 105. Encapsulation - edited - 2:26

Access
Lifetime
Content
44 hours
Lessons
308

The Complete iOS 12 & Swift Developer Course

Use Xcode 10 & Swift 4 to Make Real iOS 12 Apps with CoreML & ARKit

By Rob Percival and CodeStars | in Online Courses

With iOS 12 bringing Siri shortcuts, advanced AR, and more new features to the platform, there's never been a better time to break into app development. Get your coding stripes and start building apps by jumping into this 40+ hour training led by Rob Percival, one of the Web's highest-rated instructors. Even if you've never touched a line of code before, Rob guides you through the essentials, like Swift 4 and Xcode 10, as you build several projects for iOS 12, including clones of Uber and Instagram. Plus, as a bonus, you'll also get access to Rob's best-selling book and over 1000 assets to bring your projects to life.

  • Access 308 lectures & 44 hours of content 24/7
  • Use Xcode 10 & Swift 4 to make real iOS 12 apps like Uber and Instagram
  • Explore iOS 12's AR features w/ ARKit
  • Dive into programming fundamentals, like variables, arrays & loops
  • Develop real, practical skills by creating your own app projects
  • Get extra training for developing on other platforms, like macOS & watchOS
  • Look at clones of popular apps, like Instagram & Uber
  • Get $100 of AWS credit & $200 worth of unlimited web hosting (for a whole year)
  • Access Rob's best-selling book: How to Earn $10,000 While Learning To Code
  • Customize your projects w/ access to a library of over 1000 backgrounds, buttons & icons

Instructor

Rob Percival is a best-selling instructor that wants to revolutionize the way people learn to code by making it simple, logical, fun and, above all, accessible. He created Codestarswith all other instructors to create & teach courses that are well-structured, super interactive, and easy to understand. Codestars wants to make it as easy as possible for learners of all ages and levels to build functional websites and apps.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

System Requirements

  • Mac laptop or iMac, or Windows PC running OS X
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Introduction - 1:12
    • How Do I Get My Free Stuff? - 2:12
    • Asking Great Questions - 2:21
  • Getting Started With Xcode and Swift
    • Introduction - 0:35
    • Downloading & Installing Xcode 10 - 1:56
    • Navigating The Xcode Interface - 6:32
    • Navigating The Xcode Interface (Xcode Files)
    • Adding Labels - 9:57
    • Adding Labels To Your Apps (Xcode Files)
    • Text Fields & Buttons - 9:12
    • Text Fields & Buttons (Xcode Files)
    • Running Some Code - 9:33
    • Running Some Code (Xcode Files)
    • Interacting With Buttons - 26:02
    • Interacting With Buttons (Xcode files)
    • Adding Images To Your Apps - 4:49
    • Adding Images To Your Apps (Xcode files)
    • Your First App - Cat Years - 14:00
    • Your First App - Cat Years (Xcode files)
    • Introducing Xcode & Swift - Quiz
  • Swift 4 Deep Dive (Playgrounds)
    • Introduction - 0:49
    • Swift Playgrounds - 3:04
    • Swift Playgrounds (Xcode Files)
    • Introducing Variables - 18:57
    • Introducing Variables (Xcode Files)
    • Arrays & Dictionaries - 17:32
    • Arrays & Dictionaries (Xcode Files)
    • If Statements - 14:21
    • If Statements (Xcode Files)
    • Game How Many Fingers? - 15:21
    • Game - How Many Fingers (Xcode Files)
    • While Loops - 7:31
    • While Loops (Xcode Files)
    • For Loops - 8:50
    • For Loops (Xcode Files)
    • Classes & Objects - 7:27
    • Classes & Objects (Xcode Files)
    • Optionals Masterclass - 6:21
    • Optionals Masterclass (Xcode Files)
    • Auto Layout - 15:01
    • Auto Layout (Xcode Files)
    • App - Is It Prime? Part I - 8:07
    • App - Is It Prime? Part I (Xcode Files)
    • App - Is It Prime? Part II - 12:48
    • App - Is It Prime? Part 2 (Xcode Files)
    • Swift 4 Deep Dive Quiz
    • CCA Swift Level 1
  • Advanced iOS Features: Timers, Tables, Permanent Storage & Web Content
    • Introduction - 0:43
    • Navigation Bars - 9:32
    • Navigation Bars (Xcode Files)
    • App - Egg Timer - 25:03
    • App - Egg Timer (Xcode Files)
    • Table Views - 20:16
    • Table Views (Xcode Files)
    • Times Tables App - 16:05
    • Times Tables App (Xcode Files)
    • Storing Data Permanently - 16:57
    • Storing Data Permanently (Xcode Files)
    • Multiple View Controllers - 9:13
    • Multiple View Controllers (Xcode Files)
    • Controlling The Keyboard - 7:09
    • Controlling The Keyboard (Xcode Files)
    • App - To Do List - 33:32
    • App - To Do List (Xcode Files)
    • Downloading Web Content - 22:10
    • Downloading Web Content (Xcode Files)
    • Manipulating Strings - 10:23
    • Manipulating Strings (Xcode Files)
    • App - What's The Weather - 41:26
    • App - What's The Weather (Xcode Files)
    • Advanced iOS Features: Timers, Tables, Permanent Storage & Web Content - Quiz
  • Advanced iOS Features II: Animation, Games, Maps & Geolocation, Audio
    • Introduction - 0:51
    • Animations Part I - 8:34
    • Animations Part I (Xcode Files)
    • Animations Part II - 16:59
    • Animations Part II (Xcode Files)
    • Game - Tic Tac Toe - 43:01
    • Game - Tic Tac Toe (Xcode Files)
    • Integrating Maps Into Your Apps - 11:21
    • Integrating Maps Into Your Apps (Xcode Files)
    • Adding User Annotations To Maps - 8:55
    • Adding User Annotations To Maps (Xcode Files)
    • Finding A User's Location - 15:05
    • Finding A Users Location (Xcode Files)
    • App - Location Aware - 30:21
    • App - Location Aware (Xcode Files)
    • Advanced Segues - 16:08
    • Advanced Seaues (Xcode Files)
    • App - Memorable Places - 55:08
    • App - Memorable Places (Xcode Files)
    • Working With Audio - 8:40
    • Working With Audio (Xcode Files)
    • App - Back To Bach - 17:40
    • App - Back to Bach (Xcode Files)
    • Swipes & Shakes (Xcode Files)
    • App - SoundShaker - 11:40
    • App - Sounds Shaker (Xcode Files)
    • CCA Swift Level 2
    • Swipes & Shakes - 9:28
  • Core Data, Advanced Web Content, Json Data & Webviews
    • Introduction - 0:54
    • Introducing Core Data - 29:10
    • Introducing Core Data (Xcode Files)
    • Advanced Core Data - 32:16
    • Advanced Core Data (Xcode files)
    • Downloading Images From The Web - 15:31
    • Downloading Images From The Web (Xcode files)
    • APIs & JSON Data - 25:24
    • APIs & JSON Data (Xcode files)
    • Blog Reader - 40:21
    • Blog Reader (Xcode files)
    • Core Data, Advanced Web Content, Json Data & Webviews - Quiz
  • Instagram
    • Introduction - 0:50
    • Introducing Parse Server & AWS - 28:26
    • Introducing Parse Server & AWS (Xcode files)
    • Retrieving & Updating Data - 15:17
    • Retrieving & Updating Data (Xcode files)
    • Accessing The Camera Roll - 9:31
    • Accessing The Camera Roll (Xcode files)
    • Spinners & Alerts - 10:27
    • Spinners & Alerts (Xcode files)
    • Login & Signup - 27:32
    • Login & Signup (Xcode files)
    • The User Table - 39:00
    • The User Table (Xcode files)
    • Pull To Refresh - 5:28
    • Pull To Refresh (Xcode files)
    • Posting Images - 20:55
    • Posting Images (Xcode files)
    • Viewing Users' Feeds - 24:19
    • Viewing Users' Feeds (Xcode file)
    • Instagram Clone Quiz
  • Submitting Your App To The App Store
    • Introduction - 0:41
    • A Paid Developer Account - 6:36
    • Certificates and Profiles - 26:03
    • iTunes Connect - 13:31
  • Creating A Website For Your App
    • Introduction
    • Set Up Your Website - 8:24
    • Installing The Appz Theme - 12:57
  • How To Make Money With iOS
    • Introduction - 0:36
    • Working For A Company - 3:14
    • Freelancer - 5:58
    • Your Apps - 4:25
    • Summary - 4:42
  • Games and Spritekit: Super Mario Run Clone - updated
    • Introduction - 0:28
    • Introduction To Spritekit - 9:10
    • Introduction To Spritekit (Xcode files)
    • Physics - 33:12
    • Physics (Xcode Files)
    • Collisions - 22:20
    • Collisions (Xcode Files)
    • GameOver - 29:24
    • Game Over (Xcode Files)
    • Animation - 39:29
    • Animation (Xcode Files)
  • Tinder Clone
    • Introduction - 0:35
    • Introduction To Tinder - 1:34
    • Parse Server And Heroku - 24:29
    • Parse Server and Heroku (Xcode Files)
    • Dragging Objects - 30:03
    • Dragging Object (Xcode Files)
    • Login And Sign Up - 24:52
    • Login And Sign Up (Xcode Files)
    • Adding User Details - 36:22
    • Adding User Details (Xcode Files)
    • Adding Users - 11:47
    • Adding Users (Xcode Files)
    • Swiping Users - 39:05
    • Swiping Users (Xcode Files)
    • Location And Matches - 57:25
    • Location And Matches (Xcode Files)
  • Uber Clone
    • Introduction - 0:53
    • Introduction To Uber - 1:22
    • Firebase Installation - 7:22
    • Firebase Installation (Xcode Files)
    • Log In And Sign Up - 29:06
    • Login And Signup (Xcode Files)
    • The Rider View Controller - 39:42
    • The Rider View Controller (Xcode Files)
    • The Driver View Controller - 56:34
    • The Driver View Controller (Xcode Files)
    • Sharing The Drivers Location - 25:37
    • Sharing The Drivers Location (Xcode Files)
  • Snapchat Clone
    • Introduction - 0:45
    • Authentication Page - 25:37
    • Authentication Page (Xcode Files)
    • Add An Image - 25:12
    • Add An Image (Xcode Files)
    • Creating Snaps - 41:30
    • Creating Snaps (Xcode Files)
    • Viewing Snaps - 44:04
    • Viewing Snaps (Xcode Files)
  • Pokemon Go
    • Introduction - 0:45
    • Map Design - 15:09
    • Map Design (Xcode Files)
    • Location Manager - 26:10
    • Location Manager (Xcode Files)
    • Creating Pokemon - 27:48
    • Creating Pokemon (Xcode Files)
    • Catching Pokemon - 29:36
    • Catching Pokemon (Xcode Files)
  • Blue Tooth Discovery App
    • Introduction - 0:29
    • Custom Table View Cell - 13:44
    • Custom Table View Cell (Xcode Files)
    • Bluetooth Manager - 14:58
    • Bluetooth Manager (Xcode Files)
    • Listing Data - 9:38
    • Listing Data (Xcode Files)
    • Timer Updates - 7:16
    • Timer Updates (Xcode Files)
  • Push Notifications
    • Introduction - 0:50
    • Understanding Push - 14:17
    • Understanding Push (Xcode files)
    • Certificates - 16:51
    • Certificates (Xcode files)
    • Our First Push - 17:03
    • Our First Push (Xcode files)
    • Handling Pushes - 6:58
    • Handling Pushes (Xcode Files)
  • EXTRAS: iOS Special Features
    • Introduction - 0:25
    • Custom Keyboards - 11:46
    • Custom Keyboards (Xcode Files)
    • App Analytics - 1:56
    • Google Admob - 14:10
    • Google Admob (Xcode Files)
    • Git Hub Source Control - 10:11
    • Git Hub Source Control (Xcode Files)
    • In App Purchases - 25:30
    • In App Purchases (Xcode Files)
    • Facebook Login - 22:47
    • Facebook Login (Xcode Files)
    • Quick Actions - 9:01
    • Quick Actions (Xcode Files)
    • SiriKit - 14:56
    • SiriKit (Xcode Files)
    • MusicKit - 27:41
    • MusicKit (Xcode `files)
  • What's new in iOS 12 and Swift 4.2
    • Introduction - 0:27
    • Swift 4.2 - 16:27
    • Sift 4.2 (Xcode Files)
    • Designing For The Notch - 11:43
    • Designing For The Notch (Xcode Files)
    • Siri Shortcuts - 23:12
    • Siri Shortcuts (Xcode Files)
  • ARKit 2
    • Introduction - 0:47
    • ARKit Basics - 15:02
    • ARKit Basics (Xcode files)
    • ARKit Measuring - 6:42
    • ARKit Measuring (Xcode files)
    • ARKit Extra - 25:17
    • ARKit Extra (Xcode Files)
    • ARKit2 - 12:52
    • ARKIT 2 (Xcode Files)
  • CoreML 2
    • Introduction - 1:00
    • CreateML Images - 11:32
    • CreateML Images (Xcode Files)
    • Doughnut Or Bagel - 28:16
    • Doughnut or Bagel (Xcode Files)
    • CreateML Text - 14:07
    • CreateML Text (Xcode Files)
    • Headline Fun - 16:06
    • Headline Fun (Xcode Files)
  • MacOS Apps
    • Introduction - 0:56
    • Overview - 2:12
    • Xcode Basics - 6:20
    • Xcode Basics (Xcode Files)
    • TableView Design - 20:33
    • TableView Design (Xcode Files)
    • Finishing Up Design - 16:44
    • Finishing Up Design (Xcode Files)
    • Popup Buttons - 13:01
    • Popup Buttons (Xcode Files)
    • CoreData - 16:16
    • CoreData (Xcode Files)
    • Time To Strings - 21:00
    • Time To Strings (Xcode Files)
    • Periods From CoreData - 22:09
    • Periods From CoreData (Xcode Files)
    • Filling In The Table View - 13:09
    • Filling In The Table View (Xcode Files)
    • Progress Bar - 18:50
    • Progress Bar (Xcode Files)
    • Finishing Touches - 11:58
    • Finishing Touches (Xcode Files)
  • Apple Watch Apps
    • Introduction - 0:32
    • Apple Watch Beginnings - 10:34
    • Apple Watch Beginnings (Xcode Files)
    • Interface Design - 18:48
    • Interface Design (Xcode Files)
    • Clock In And Clock Out - 50:44
    • Clock In And Clock Out (Xcode Files)
    • History And Tables - 31:52
    • History And Tables (Xcode Files)
  • BONUS SECTION: Flappy bird
    • Introduction
    • Hello World With SpriteKit - 5:58
    • Hello World With Sprite Kit (Xcode Files)
    • Adding & Animating Sprites - 9:01
    • Adding & Animating Sprites (Xcode Files)
    • Animating The Background - 13:59
    • Animating The Background (Xcode Files)
    • Controlling The Bird - 12:56
    • Controlling The Bird (Xcode Files)
    • Spawning Pipes - 16:36
    • Spawning Pipes (Xcode Files)
    • Detecting Collisions - 12:36
    • Detecting Collisions (Xcode Files)
    • Scoring & Game Controls - 22:45
    • Scoring & Game Controls (Xcode Files)
  • Where Do We Go From Here?
    • Where Do We Go From Here? - 0:57

Access
Lifetime
Content
30.5 hours
Lessons
288

The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0

Learn By Doing: Build 25 Websites & Mobile Apps Alongside Top-Rated Online Coding Instructor, Rob Percival!

By Rob Percival | in Online Courses

Web developers are highly in-demand - that's no secret. Whether you're looking to build a lucrative career from scratch or pick up some extra cash building and monetizing your own websites, this course is a great place to start. With this fully immersive course that covers everything 'code', you'll learn everything you need to start programming like a pro. It's time to join the 21st-century workforce!

  • Access 288 lectures & 30.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn fundamentals of HTML5, CSS3 & Python
  • Build responsive websites w/ jQuery, PHP 7, MySQL 5 & Twitter Bootstrap
  • Develop blogs & ecommerce sites w/ WordPress
  • Discover smart ways to add dynamic content by using APIs
  • Receive free unlimited web hosting for one year
  • Make a Twitter clone to put your knowledge into action

Instructor

Rob Percival has a degree in Mathematics from Cambridge University. After building websites for friends and family for fun, he soon learned that web development was a very lucrative career choice. He gave up a successful job as a teacher to work part time and today, couldn't be happier. He's passionate about teaching kids to code, so every summer he runs Code School in the beautiful city of Cambridge. He also runs the popular web hosting and design service, Eco Web Hosting which leaves him free to share my secrets with people like you. For more details on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion is included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • How To Get All The Free Stuff (2:31)
    • Introduction to Getting Started Section (0:36)
    • Getting Started On A Mac (3:24)
    • Getting Started on Windows (4:38)
    • How To Ask Great Questions (2:21)
    • Frequently Asked Questions
  • HTML 5
    • Introduction to HTML 5 Section (1:02)
    • Your First Webpage (4:12)
    • You First Webpage - Files & Coding Challenge
    • The Structure of a Webpage (8:13)
    • The Structure of a Website - Files
    • Creating A Full Webpage (6:16)
    • Creating A Full Webpage - Files
    • Header Tags (3:52)
    • Header Tags - Files
    • Paragraph Tags (3:41)
    • Paragraph Tags - File
    • Formatting Text (5:20)
    • Formatting Text - Files
    • Unordered Lists (2:28)
    • Unordered Lists - Files
    • Ordered Lists (2:36)
    • Ordered Lists - Files
    • Images (5:37)
    • Images - Files
    • Forms (9:19)
    • Forms - Files
    • Tables (4:10)
    • Tables - Files
    • Links (8:00)
    • Links - Files
    • HTML Entities (3:34)
    • HTML Entities - Files
    • IFrames (3:59)
    • IFrames - Files
    • Putting It All Together (19:01)
    • Putting It All Together - Files
    • Setting Up Your Free Web Hosting (6:27)
    • Setting Up FTP On Windows (11:18)
    • Setting Up FTP On A Mac (9:46)
    • Further Reading - HTML
    • Further Reading - TAG Reference
  • CSS 3
    • Introduction To CSS 3 Section (0:53)
    • What Is CSS (2:44)
    • Inline CSS (6:45)
    • Inline CSS - Files
    • Internal CSS (4:52)
    • Internal CSS - Files
    • Classes And IDs (6:58)
    • Classes And IDs - Files
    • Divs (5:02)
    • Divs - Files
    • Colors (4:22)
    • Colors - Files
    • Floating (5:30)
    • Floating - Files
    • Positioning (11:16)
    • Positioning - Files
    • Margins (6:57)
    • Margins - Files
    • Padding (5:25)
    • Padding - Files
    • Borders (11:28)
    • Borders - Files
    • Fonts (7:34)
    • Fonts - Files
    • Styling Text (7:37)
    • Styling Text - Files
    • Aligning Text (6:10)
    • Aligning Text - Files
    • Styling Links (5:31)
    • Styling Links - Files
    • CSS Project BBC News Website (1) (41:29)
    • CSS Project BBC News Website (2) (31:59)
    • CSS Project BBC News Website (3) (27:46)
    • CSS Project BBC News Website (4) (21:31)
    • CSS Project BBC News Website - Files
    • External CSS (3:30)
    • Further Reading CSS
    • Reference 2 - CSS
  • Javascript
    • Introduction To Javascipt Section (1:00)
    • What Is Javascript? (5:10)
    • What Is Javascript - Files
    • Internal Javascript (5:48)
    • Internal Javascript - Files
    • Accessing Elements (7:00)
    • Accessing Elements - Files
    • Responding To A Click (7:11)
    • Responding To A Click - Files
    • Changing Website Content (10:41)
    • Changing Website Content - Files
    • Manipulating Styles With Javascript (3:37)
    • Manipulating Styles With Javascript - Files
    • Mini Challenge - Disappearing Circles (6:05)
    • Mini Challenge - Disappearing Circles - Files
    • Variables (8:50)
    • Variables - Files
    • Arrays (12:40)
    • Arrays - Files
    • If Statements (9:32)
    • If Statements - Files
    • Javascript Game - How Many Fingers (13:10)
    • Javascript Game - How Many Fingers - Files
    • Loops (12:17)
    • Loops - Files
    • While Loops (13:08)
    • While Loops - Files
    • Functions (10:04)
    • Functions - Files
    • Javascript Project - Reaction Tester (30:00)
    • Javascript Project - Reaction Tester - Files
    • External Javascript (2:59)
    • External Javascript - Files
    • Further Reading - Javascript
    • Reference 3 Javascript
  • JQuery
    • Introduction to JQuery Section (1:00)
    • What Is JQuery (3:19)
    • Using JQuery In Your Web Pages (8:09)
    • Using JQuery In Your Web Pages - Files
    • Detecting A Click (7:19)
    • Detecting A Click - Files
    • Changing Website Content (5:51)
    • Changing Website Content - Files
    • Changing Website Styles (9:54)
    • Changing Website Styles - Files
    • Fading Content (14:59)
    • Fading Content - Files
    • Animating Content (7:29)
    • Animating Content - Files
    • AJAX (12:27)
    • AJAX - Files
    • Regular Expressions (5:43)
    • Regular Expressions - Files
    • Mini Project - Form Validation (32:47)
    • Mini project - Form Validation - Files
    • Introducing JQuery UI (7:24)
    • Introducing JQuery UI - Files
    • Draggables & Resizables (0:14)
    • Draggables & Resizables - Files
    • Droppables (7:52)
    • Droppables - Files
    • Accordian & Sortables (7:28)
    • Accordian & Sortables - Files
    • jQuery Project - Code Player Project (57:22)
    • jQuery Project - Code Player Project - Files
    • Further Reading - jQuery
  • Bootstrap 4
    • Introduction to Bootstrap 4 Section (1:14)
    • What Is Bootstrap (2:53)
    • Your First Bootstrap Site (6:20)
    • Your First Bootstrap Site - Files
    • The Grid System (10:13)
    • The Grid System - Files
    • Introducing Navbars (12:36)
    • Introducing Navbars - Files
    • Forms & Tables (18:15)
    • Forms & Tables - Files
    • Bootstrap Components (11:33)
    • Bootstrap Components - Files
    • Modals, Popovers & Tooltips (19:47)
    • Modals, Popovers & Tooltips - Files
    • Scrollspy (10:17)
    • Scrollspy - Files
    • Project - App Landing Page (33:52)
    • Project - App Landing Page - Files
    • The Bootstrap Themes (7:58)
    • Further Reading - Bootstrap
  • Wordpress
    • Introduction To Wordpress (1:45)
    • What Is Wordpress (4:31)
    • The Wordpress Dashboard (12:51)
    • Creating A Blog (13:24)
    • Creating An Ecommerce Site (6:40)
    • Wordpress Challenge - Create A Site (1:02)
    • Further Reading - Wordpress
  • PHP
    • Introduction To PHP Section (0:55)
    • Introduction To PHP (3:52)
    • Hello World With PHP (10:23)
    • Hello World With PHP - Files
    • Variables (7:52)
    • Variables - Files
    • Arrays (9:03)
    • Arrays - Files
    • If Statements (4:46)
    • If Statements - Files
    • For And For each Loops (8:46)
    • For And Each Loops - Files
    • While Loops (4:58)
    • While Loops - Files
    • GET Variables (17:59)
    • Get Variables - Files
    • POST Variables (7:55)
    • Post Variables - Files
    • Sending An Email With PHP (6:52)
    • Sending An Email With PHP - Files
    • MiniProject - A Contact Form (30:08)
    • A Contact Form - Files
    • Getting Contents Of Other Scripts (4:00)
    • Getting Contents Of Other Scripts - Files
    • Weather Scraper - Files
    • Further Reading - PHP
  • MySQL
    • Introduction to MySQL Section (0:55)
    • Introduction To MySQL (9:27)
    • Connecting To A Database (7:21)
    • Connecting To A Database - Files
    • Retrieving Data From A Database (7:36)
    • Retrieving Data From A Database - Files
    • Inserting And Updating Data (8:39)
    • Inserting And Updating Data - Files
    • Looping Through Data (23:15)
    • Looping Through Data - Files
    • Session Variables (7:38)
    • Cookies (5:36)
    • Storing Passwords Securely (7:45)
    • Project - Secret Diary (1) (44:23)
    • Project - Secret Diary (2) (29:10)
    • Project - Secret Diary (3) (31:00)
    • Project - Secret Diary - Files
    • Session Variables - Files
    • Cookies - Files
    • Storing Passwords Securely - Files
    • Further Reading - MySQL
  • APIs
    • Introduction To API Section (1:21)
    • What Is An API? (1:50)
    • What's The Weather Recrafted (20:39)
    • The Google Maps API (11:14)
    • Geocoding With Google Maps (14:21)
    • Mini Challenge-Postcode Finder (8:44)
    • The Twitter API (13:45)
    • Challenge - Build A Twitter Client (12:48)
  • Mobile Apps
    • Introduction To Mobile Apps Section (1:32)
    • Creating HTML Based Apps (2:51)
    • Using App.JS (21:05)
    • Using App.JS
    • Permanent Storage (6:33)
    • Permanent Storage - Files
    • Challenge - Email Client App (50:54)
    • Challenge - Email Client App - Files
    • Introducing Phonegap Build (3:56)
    • Submitting An App To GooglePlay (13:33)
    • Submitting An App To The App Store (13:47)
    • Further Reading - Mobile Apps
  • HTML 5 & CSS 3 Special Features
    • Introduction To HTML5 / CSS3 Section (1:05)
    • What Is HTML5? (2:00)
    • HTML5 Form Features (13:26)
    • HTML 5 Form Features - Files
    • Audio & Video (9:46)
    • Audio & Video - Files
    • The HTML5 Canvas (18:50)
    • HTML 5 Canvas - Files
    • HTML5 Challenge - ClockFace (20:54)
    • HTML 5 Challenge - Clock Face - Files
    • Other HTML5 Features (8:53)
    • Other HTML5 Features - Files
    • What Is CSS3? (1:41)
    • Advanced Selectors (8:28)
    • Advanced Selectors - Files
    • Pseudo-Classes (11:03)
    • Pseudo-Classes - Files
    • Gradients & Shadows (10:14)
    • Gradients & Shadows - Files
    • Transformations & Animations (8:27)
    • Transformations & Animations - Files
    • Layout & Calculations (15:50)
    • Layout & Calculations - Files
    • Further Reading - HTML 5 & CSS 3
  • Python
    • Introduction To Python Section (1:07)
    • Introduction to Python (2:29)
    • Hello World in Python (6:08)
    • Why Learn Python (2:29)
    • Variables and Arrays (12:07)
    • Variables and Arrays - File
    • Loops in Python (11:15)
    • Loops in Python - File
    • If Statements in Python (10:45)
    • If Statements in Python - Files
    • Functions in Python (12:15)
    • Python Project - Mastermind (32:14)
    • Functions in Python - Files
    • Python Project - Mastermind Files
    • Python Further Reading
  • Bonus Section: Twitter Clone Using MVC
    • MVC Framework Setup (60:56)
    • Displaying Tweets (22:23)
    • Following & Unfollowing (23:08)
    • Searching & Viewing Profiles (17:03)
    • Posting A Tweet (19:03)
  • Where Do You Go From Here?
    • Where Do You Go From Here? (0:40)

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.