The Complete Web Developer Course: Build 25 Websites

Discover the True Power of the Internet By Building 25 Websites & Mobile Apps with Popular Instructor, Rob Percival!

by Rob Percival
Rob Percival
288
(607)
Certification Included
Description

Web developers are highly in-demand - that's no secret. Whether you're looking to build a lucrative career from scratch or pick up some extra cash building and monetizing your own websites, this course is a great place to start. With this fully immersive course that covers everything 'code', you'll learn everything you need to start programming like a pro. It's time to join the 21st century workforce!

  • Access 288 lectures & 30.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn fundamentals of HTML5, CSS3 & Python
  • Build responsive websites w/ jQuery, PHP 7, MySQL 5 & Twitter Bootstrap
  • Develop blogs & ecommerce sites w/ Wordpress
  • Discover smart ways to add dynamic content by using APIs
  • Receive free unlimited web hosting for one year
  • Make a Twitter clone to put your knowledge into action

Instructor

Rob Percival has a degree in Mathematics from Cambridge University. After building websites for friends and family for fun, he soon learned that web development was a very lucrative career choice. He gave up a successful job as a teacher to work part time and today, couldn't be happier. He's passionate about teaching kids to code, so every summer he runs Code School in the beautiful city of Cambridge. He also runs the popular web hosting and design service, Eco Web Hosting which leaves him free to share my secrets with people like you. For more details on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion is included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

