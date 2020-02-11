Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

CompTIA ITF+ (FC0-U61) Prep Course: Basic IT Knowledge & IT Skills
$49.99 Value
CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) Prep Course: Basic IT Infrastructure
$144.99 Value
CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002) Prep Course: Operating Systems & Security
$144.99 Value
CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Prep Course: Troubleshooting & Managing Networks
$199.99 Value
CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Prep Course: System Threats & Vulnerabilities
$194.99 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
4.0 hours
Lessons
64

CompTIA ITF+ (FC0-U61) Prep Course: Basic IT Knowledge & IT Skills

Iron Out Your IT Foundation Skills on Computer & Mobile Devices, Software, Networks, Security, and Basic Troubleshooting

By Total Seminars | in Online Courses

Be your own geek. This course is for everyone who has had to call a help desk or a geek friend to help them with basic computer, laptop, mobile, and network issues. You will learn about all kinds of computing devices as well as how to troubleshoot issues. You will also learn about security, safety, and preventative maintenance, as well as the basics of databases and programming, basic IT skills everyone should know these days. With 64 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this course covers everything you need to know to pass the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Certification (FC0-U61) exam, an important first step to higher CompTIA certifications.

  • Access 64 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Better understand setup, software installation & configuration, network connectivity, security issues, and basic troubleshooting
  • Identify & understand basic computer components and what they do
  • Prepare for the CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U61 Certification exam
Mike Meyers, affectionately called the "Alpha Geek", is the Industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications. He is the President and co-founder of Total Seminars, LLC, a provider of PC and network repair seminars, books, videos and courseware for thousands of organizations throughout the world. Mike has been involved in the computer and network repair industry since 1987 as a technician, instructor, author, consultant, and speaker.

Author of numerous popular PC books and videos, including the best-selling CompTIA A+ Certification All-in-One Exam Guide and CompTIA Network+ Certification All-in-One Exam Guide. Mike is also the series editor for the highly successful Mike Meyers' Certification Passport series and the Mike Meyers' Guide to series, all published by McGraw-Hill. Mike has sold over a million IT and certification books.

As well as writing Mike has personally taught thousands of students, including U.S. senators, U.S. Supreme Court Justices, members of the United Nation, every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, many branches of the Department of Justice, hundreds of corporate clients and academic students at every level.

Mike's humorous and easy to follow approach to teaching comes through in his video training courses as well as his classroom instructor led courses. Making IT concepts easy to understand and fun to learn helps students stay engaged and retain the information.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Your First Program
  • How People Use Computers
    • Introduction - 2:49
    • The Case for Computer Literacy - 2:30
    • Features Common to Every Computing Device - 2:25
    • Common General-Purpose Computing Devices - 2:19
    • Networks of Computing Devices - 4:16
    • Remotely-Accessed Computer Systems - 3:37
    • Specialized Computer Systems - 2:01
    • Specialty I/O Devices - 1:17
  • System Hardware
    • CPUs - 3:29
    • Passive and Active Cooling - 3:12
    • RAM and Active Memory - 4:54
    • Motherboards - 2:33
    • Power Supplies - 2:57
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything about System Hardware - 7:07
  • Device Ports and Peripherals
    • Ports and Connectors - 3:13
    • General Use of I/O Devices - 2:23
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About I/O, Ports and Peripherals - 7:26
  • Data Storage and Sharing
    • Basics of Binary - 3:34
    • Storage Technologies - 3:44
    • Mass Storage Variation - 2:50
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Data Storage and Sharing - 6:57
  • Understanding Operating Systems
    • Operating System Functions - 4:18
    • Operating System Interfaces - 4:32
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Understanding OSes - 5:13
  • Setting Up and Configuring a PC
    • Preparing the Work Area - 1:54
    • Setting up a Desktop PC - 1:23
    • Completing PC Setup - 4:13
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Setting up and Configuring a PC - 8:42
  • Setting Up and Configuring a Mobile Device
    • Personalizing a Tablet - 7:37
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Mobile Devices Part 1 - 7:16
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Mobile Devices Part 2 - 7:10
  • Managing Files
    • File Management Tools - 2:00
    • File Manipulation - 5:46
    • Backups - 3:04
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Managing Files - 7:38
  • Using and Managing Application Software
    • Walking Survey of Applications - 2:46
    • Managing Applications - 2:44
    • Applications and Extensions - 4:12
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Working with Applications - 7:10
  • Configuring Network and Internet Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Setup - 6:20
    • Going High Speed - 3:11
    • Setting Up and Sharing Printers - 4:51
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Networks and Internet Connectivity Part 1 - 6:35
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Networks and Internet Connectivity Part 2 - 4:50
  • IT Security Threat Mitigation
    • Physical Security - 4:33
    • Dealing with Malware - 3:27
    • Password Management - 2:45
    • Clickworthy - 3:02
    • Perils of Public Internet - 2:14
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About IT Threat Mitigation Part 1 - 6:43
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About IT Threat Mitigation Part 2 - 8:24
  • Computer Maintenance and Management
    • Power Management - 1:35
    • Cleaning and Maintaining Computers - 1:53
    • Trash it or Stash it? - 2:25
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Computer Maintenance and Management - 10:54
  • IT Troubleshooting
    • Troubleshooting 101 - 2:54
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Troubleshooting Computers Part 1 - 10:05
    • AMA - Ask Me Anything About Troubleshooting Computers Part 2 - 10:32
  • Understanding Databases
    • Introduction to Databases - 5:40
    • Database Details - 6:07
    • AMA – Ask Me Anything about Databases - 6:09
  • Developing and Implementing Software
    • Introduction to Programming - 4:23
    • Programming with a PBJ Sandwich - 7:52
    • AMA – Ask Me Anything about Programming - 3:52

Access
Lifetime
Content
17.0 hours
Lessons
131

CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) Prep Course: Basic IT Infrastructure

Kickstart Your IT Career by Acing the Industry-Standard Certification for Security to Cloud, Data Management & More

By Total Seminars | in Online Courses

This is the first of a two-course series and is designed to prepare you to take and pass the CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) exam. CompTIA A+ is the industry standard for establishing a career in IT. Particularly CompTIA A+ 220-1001 covers mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing, and network troubleshooting. With 131 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this video series will help you better understand these concepts and prepare you to pass the first part of the CompTIA A+ certification.

  • Access 131 lectures & 17 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn everything about monitors, CPUs, motherboards, hard drives, RAM, & more
  • Understand what the cloud is & how virtualization works
  • Build everything from a basic workstation to an awesome gaming system
  • Troubleshoot hardware & network issues
Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Basic familiarity with computers and networks

Course Outline

  • All About the CompTIA A+
    • CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) Introduction - 2:04
    • What is the CompTIA A+? - 2:12
    • Why get CompTIA A+ Certified? - 2:52
    • What is on the CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) Exam? - 8:51
    • How to Pass the CompTIA A+ Exams - 4:14
    • How to Use this Video Course - 2:32
  • Book Chapter 1 - Safety and Professionalism
    • Tools of the Trade - 6:18
    • Troubleshooting Theory - 9:59
  • Book Chapter 2: The Visible Computer
    • Primary PC Components - 4:51
    • External Connections - 10:37
    • Inside the PC - 7:48
    • What is a Computer? - 6:55
  • Book Chapter 3 - CPUs
    • What is a CPU? - 15:04
    • CPU Speeds and Cores - 12:02
    • Caching - 7:13
    • CPU Sockets - 12:16
    • Installing a CPU - 11:03
    • Liquid Cooling - 3:58
  • Book Chapter 4 - RAM
    • RAM Technology - 10:36
    • RAM Capacity - 7:59
    • RAM Features - 7:23
    • Installing RAM - 7:24
  • Book Chapter 5 - Firmware
    • What is the BIOS? - 6:02
    • POST - 8:46
    • System Setup - 8:59
    • Troubleshooting Firmware - 11:53
  • Book Chapter 6 - Motherboards
    • Form Factors - 6:22
    • Chipsets - 4:51
    • Touring the Motherboard - 14:11
    • Touring the Case - 6:46
    • Installing a Motherboard - 9:16
  • Book Chapter 7 - Power Supplies
    • The Power Supply - 8:30
    • Mouting a Power Supply - 5:18
    • Choosing a Power Supply - 7:39
    • Cooling Your PC - 11:26
    • Troubleshooting Power Supplies - 9:19
    • Troubleshooting Core Components - 14:19
  • Book Chapter 8 - Mass Storage Technologies
    • Introduction to Mass Storage - 12:32
    • Magnetic Disk Drives - 8:28
    • Solid State Drives - 8:03
    • SCSI - 3:25
    • Boot Order - 6:56
  • Book Chapter 9 - Implementing Mass Storage
    • New Installation - First Drive - 5:23
    • RAID - 11:01
    • Hardware RAID - 7:01
    • Mass Storage Troubleshooting - 8:00
  • Book Chapter 10 - Essential Peripherals
    • Optical Media - 9:53
    • USB Standards - 10:11
    • Understanding USB - 10:47
    • Configuring USB - 7:16
    • Thunder and Lightning - 5:41
    • Keyboards and Mice - 7:57
    • Sight and Sound - 6:35
    • Readers and Scanners - 7:33
    • Using Expansion Cards - 7:55
  • Book Chapter 11 - Building a PC
    • The Right PC for the Job - 12:37
  • Book Chapter 17 - Display Technologies
    • Monitor Technologies - 7:51
    • LCD Breakdown - 4:14
    • Graphics Cards and Connections - 13:06
    • Installing a Graphics Card - 6:47
    • Projectors - 4:52
    • Troubleshooting Monitors - 5:42
  • Book Chapter 18 - Essentials of Networking
    • Introduction to Networking - 8:10
    • Hubs vs. Switches - 5:17
    • Hexadecimal - 7:07
    • WANs and Routers - 9:12
    • Cables and Connectors - 10:35
    • Crimping Cables - 10:03
    • Structured Cabling - 10:40
  • Book Chapter 19 - Local Area Networking
    • Introduction to TCP/IP - 14:22
    • Network IDs and Subnet Masks - 4:44
    • Special IP Addresses - 9:26
    • NAT - 7:23
    • Dynamic IP Addressing - 9:51
    • IPv6 - 7:03
    • Port Numbers - 11:52
    • TCP, UDP, and ICMP - 6:08
    • Understanding DNS - 8:48
    • Working with DNS - 7:26
    • Windows Naming - 7:40
    • Routers - 11:35
    • Basic Router Configuration - 12:02
    • Advanced Router Configuration - 6:15
    • VLANs - 7:22
    • Network Troubleshooting - 5:25
  • Book Chapter 20 - Wireless Networking
    • Wireless Network Hardware - 10:40
    • Wi-Fi Standards - 9:32
    • Basic WAP Setup - 11:09
    • Connecting to a Wi-Fi Network - 8:42
    • It's a Huge Mesh - 4:15
    • Beyond Wi-Fi - 6:56
    • Troubleshooting Wireless Connections - 6:59
  • Book Chapter 21 - The Internet
    • Beyond the LAN - 2:57
    • Internet Tiers - 5:58
    • Dial-up Connections - 8:18
    • Broadband Connections - 10:09
    • Firewalls and Servers - 6:15
    • FTP - 7:09
    • E-Mail - 7:42
    • Proxy Servers - 6:23
    • Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) - 7:59
    • Internet of Things (IoT) - 3:48
  • Book Chapter 22 - Virtualization
    • Understanding Virtualization - 10:14
    • Your First Virtual Machine - 11:27
    • Advanced Virtualization Setup - 10:20
    • Cloud Computing - 7:57
    • Cloud Ownership - 2:35
    • Cloud-Based Applications - 6:23
  • Book Chapter 23 - Portable Computing
    • Laptop Features - 8:09
    • Laptop Hardware Troubleshooting - The Tools - 4:54
    • Laptop Hardware - Core Hardware - 3:41
    • Laptop Hardware - CPU and Motherboard - 6:57
    • Touring Your Laptop Display - 4:08
  • Book Chapter 24 - Understanding Mobile Devices
    • What is a Mobile Device? - 8:48
    • Mobile Connections - 9:39
    • Touring Android - 10:13
    • Touring iOS - 7:39
    • Virtual Reality - 2:48
  • Book Chapter 25 - Care and Feeding of Mobile Devices
    • Maintaining Mobile Devices - 10:44
    • Mobile Devices and E-mail - 9:38
    • Mobile Synchronization - 7:41
  • Book Chapter 26 - Printers and Multifunction Devices
    • Laser Printers - 12:38
    • Inkjet Printers - 7:54
    • Impact Printers - 4:06
    • Thermal Printers - 3:36
    • Installing a Local Printer - 13:55
    • Sharing Printers - 8:27
    • Installing Wireless and Cloud Printers - 10:19
    • Troubleshooting Printers - 10:36
    • 3D Printing - 7:12
  • Book Chapter 27 - Securing Computers
    • Dealing with Threats - 7:24

Access
Lifetime
Content
14.0 hours
Lessons
106

CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002) Prep Course: Operating Systems & Security

Develop Expanded Skills on Configurations, Security Software Troubleshooting & Operational Procedures

By Total Seminars | in Online Courses

The CompTIA A+ certification is an IT credential trusted by employers around the world to identify the go-to person in endpoint management & technical support roles. It requires two exams: Core 1 (220-1001) and Core 2 (220-1002), and this course will help you ace the latter. With 106 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this video series will cover installing and configuring operating systems, expanded security, software troubleshooting and operational procedures. It will help you with these more advanced concepts and prepare you to complete the CompTIA A+ certification.

  • Access 106 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn everything about operating systems: Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android
  • Secure your computer, mobile device, & network
  • Learn the industry standards & best practices for documentation, change management, disaster prevention, and recovery, procedures, and policies
  • Understand security concepts like malware, antivirus, anti-malware, & networking security protocols
Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Basic familiarity with computers and networks

Course Outline

  • All About the CompTIA A+ 2019 Core 2 Exam
    • CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002) Introduction - 2:29
    • What is the CompTIA A+? - 2:12
    • Why get CompTIA A+ Certified? - 2:52
    • What is on the CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002) Exam? - 4:13
    • How to Pass the CompTIA A+ Exams - 4:14
    • How to Use this Video Course - 2:32
  • Book Chapter 1 - Safety and Professionalism
    • Professional Communication, Part 1 - 6:19
    • Professional Communication, Part 2 - 7:28
    • Physical Safety - 7:08
  • Book Chapter 2 - The Visible Computer
    • What is an Operating System? - 9:23
    • Users and Super Users - 5:22
    • Why Windows? - 7:46
    • Windows Editions and Versions - 11:35
    • Touring the macOS - 6:27
    • Touring Linux - 7:55
  • Book Chapter 3 - CPUs
    • 32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Processing - 11:58
  • Book Chapter 4 - RAM
    • Virtual Memory - 6:25
  • Book Chapter 7 - Power Supply
    • Power Protection - 9:40
  • Book Chapter 9 - Implementing Mass Storage
    • Understanding Partitioning - 4:15
    • MBR Partitioning - 11:59
    • GPT Partitioning - 8:33
    • Understanding File Systems - 11:33
    • Popular File Systems - 7:10
    • Formatting in Action - 11:07
    • Dynamic Disks - 8:33
    • Software RAID in Storage Spaces - 9:35
    • Encrypting Mass Storage - 9:28
  • Book Chapter 11 - Building a PC
    • Boot from Everything - 11:53
    • Installing Windows - 12:08
    • Post-Installation Tasks - 11:34
    • Windows Installation options - 6:43
  • Book Chapter 12 - Windows Under the Hood
    • What is the Registry? - 10:38
    • Processes - 7:00
    • Services - 4:25
    • Your Windows Toolset - 8:20
    • Windows 7 Task Manager - 8:53
    • Windows 10 Task Manager - 5:46
    • Information and Configuration Tools - 10:48
    • Performance Monitor - 11:31
    • Event Viewer - 7:09
    • Tools for Programmers - 7:32
  • Book Chapter 13 - Users, Groups, and Permissions
    • Introduction to Users and Groups - 6:28
    • Managing Users and Groups - 12:14
    • NTFS Permissions - 8:18
    • Linux and macOS Permissions - 4:59
    • File Explorer - 13:36
    • Sharing Resources - 10:34
    • Security Policies - 7:52
  • Book Chapter 14 - Maintaining and Optimizing Operating Systems
    • Patch Management - 11:13
    • Working with Disks - 6:20
    • Working with Applications - 7:19
    • System Restore - 4:43
    • Backing up Your Files - 7:25
    • Task Scheduler - 6:48
  • Book Chapter 15 - Working with the Command-Line Interface
    • Understanding the CLI - 11:02
    • Navigating the CLI - 13:40
    • Working with Folders - 6:39
    • Working with Files - 11:06
    • Working with Drives - 13:02
    • Super Copy Commands - 8:32
    • Advanced Windows Command Line - 7:51
    • Advanced Linux Commands - 13:17
    • Command-Line Permissions - 7:34
    • Introduction to Scripting - 9:45
    • Interpreted Languages - 12:25
  • Book Chapter 16 - Troubleshooting Operating Systems
    • Windows Recovery Environment - 5:20
    • Advanced Windows Startup Options - 7:07
    • Troubleshooting Boot Problems - 9:44
    • Troubleshooting at the GUI - 11:25
    • Troubleshooting Applications - 6:42
    • Kernel Panic - 5:10
  • Book Chapter 17 - Display Technologies
    • Resolutions and Aspect Ratios - 6:16
    • Multiple Monitors - 4:49
  • Book Chapter 18 - Essentials of Networking
    • Network Card Troubleshooting - 9:24
  • Book Chapter 19 - Local Area Networking
    • Working with Connections - 9:12
    • Working with Workgroups - 8:11
    • Working with Active Directory - 13:50
    • Windows Sharing with Mac and Linux - 7:15
    • Net Command - 4:27
    • Firewall Configuration - 10:55
    • Windows Firewall - 7:56
    • Port Forwarding - 7:24
  • Book Chapter 20 - Wireless Networking
    • Wireless Encryption - 10:40
    • Enterprise Wireless - 15:41
  • Book Chapter 21 - The Internet
    • Telnet and SSH - 6:59
    • Remote Desktop Connections - 6:17
    • The World Wide Web - 9:07
    • Troubleshooting Internet Connections - 6:59
  • Book Chapter 23 - Portable Computing
    • Power Management - 11:10
  • Book Chapter 25 - Care and Feeding of Mobile Devices
    • Mobile Device Security - 7:52
    • Mobile Security Troubleshooting - 5:48
    • Mobile Device Troubleshooting - 9:36
  • Book Chapter 27 - Securing Computers
    • Threats - 9:48
    • Physical Security - 8:22
    • Passwords and Authentication - 13:48
    • Malware - 13:43
    • Anti-Malware - 11:29
    • Social Engineering - 5:50
    • Licensing - 9:37
    • Incident Response - 5:05
    • Environmental Controls - 6:02
  • Book Chapter 28 - Operational Procedures
    • Documents You Need to Know - 8:54
    • Data You Need to Know - 4:08
    • Change Management - 5:53
    • The Zen of Backup - 11:16
    • Recycling and Data Destruction - 6:37

Access
Lifetime
Content
22.0 hours
Lessons
172

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Prep Course: Troubleshooting & Managing Networks

Address the Current and Changing Network Technologies as a CompTI Network+ Professional

By Total Seminars | in Online Courses

The CompTIA Network+ Certification is a trusted mid-level certification for network technicians. Network+ professionals possess well-grounded knowledge and skills on troubleshooting, configuring, and managing networks. With 22 hours of instruction lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this course aims to make you a good Network Tech and, in the process, make sure you are ready to pass the CompTIA exam.

  • Access 172 lectures & 22 hours of content 24/7
  • Design & implement functional networks
  • Understand & execute network security, standards, and protocols
  • Troubleshoot basic to advanced network problems
Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Basic familiarity with networks

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction to Network+ N10-007 - 3:14
  • Chapter 1 - Network Models
    • What is a Model? - 2:07
    • OSI Model vs. TCP/IP Model - 7:02
    • Walking Through OSI and TCP/IP - 12:08
    • Meet the Frame - 5:52
    • The MAC Address - 7:22
    • Broadcast vs. Unicast - 4:19
    • Introduction to IP Addressing - 7:41
    • Packets and Ports - 4:57
  • Chapter 2 - Cabling and Topology
    • Network Topologies - 10:14
    • Coaxial Cabling - 5:23
    • Twisted Pair Cabling - 6:24
    • Cat Ratings - 6:05
    • Fiber Optic Cabling - 8:41
    • Fire Ratings - 5:21
    • Legacy Network Connections - 7:04
  • Chapter 3 - Ethernet Basics
    • What is Ethernet? - 6:31
    • Ethernet Frames - 6:43
    • Early Ethernet - 7:40
    • The Daddy of Ethernet: 10BaseT - 3:23
    • Terminating Twisted Pair - 14:25
    • Hubs vs. Switches - 12:38
  • Chapter 4 - Modern Ethernet
    • 100BaseT - 5:24
    • Connecting Switches - 5:15
    • Gigabit Ethernet and 10-Gigabit Ethernet - 4:49
    • Transceivers - 7:10
    • Connecting Ethernet Scenarios - 13:57
  • Chapter 5 - Installing a Physical Network
    • Introduction to Structured Cabling - 4:16
    • Terminating Structured Cabling - 7:54
    • Equipment Room - 7:18
    • Alternative Distribution Panels - 3:49
    • Testing Cable - 8:52
    • Troubleshooting Structured Cabling, Part 1 - 5:05
    • Troubleshooting Structured Cabling, Part 2 - 5:27
    • Using a Toner and Probe - 2:45
    • Wired Connection Scenarios - 10:30
  • Chapter 6 - TCP/IP Basics
    • Introduction to IP Addressing and Binary - 12:42
    • Introduction to ARP - 3:45
    • Subnet Masks - 12:11
    • Classful Addressing - 10:23
    • Subnetting with CIDR - 9:48
    • More CIDR Subnetting Practice - 10:01
    • Dynamic and Static IP Addressing - 17:44
    • Rogue DHCP Servers - 6:29
    • Special IP Addresses - 7:01
    • IP Addressing Scenarios - 14:46
  • Chapter 7 - Routing
    • Introducing Routers - 15:18
    • Understanding Ports - 5:25
    • Network Address Translation - 6:24
    • Implementing NAT - 2:36
    • Forwarding Ports - 17:38
    • Tour of a SOHO Router - 12:01
    • SOHO vs. Enterprise - 8:41
    • Static Routes - 12:39
    • Dynamic Routing - 10:35
    • RIP - 4:26
    • OSPF - 3:33
    • BGP - 5:39
  • Chapter 8 - TCP/IP Applications
    • TCP and UDP - 7:22
    • ICMP and IGMP
    • Handy Tools - 6:43
    • Introduction to Wireshark - 10:37
    • Introduction to netstat - 8:49
    • Web Servers - 11:52
    • FTP - 11:48
    • E-mail Servers and Clients - 9:27
    • Securing E-mail - 5:47
    • Telnet and SSH - 9:16
    • Network Time Protocol - 1:59
    • Network Service Scenarios - 9:33
  • Chapter 9 - Network Naming
    • Understanding DNS - 12:10
    • Applying DNS - 18:56
    • The HOSTS File - 3:45
    • Net Command - 8:12
    • Windows Name Resolution - 11:22
    • Dynamic DNS - 5:25
    • DNS Troubleshooting - 13:13
  • Chapter 10 - Securing TCP/IP
    • Making TCP/IP Secure - 4:25
    • Symmetric Encryption - 5:32
    • Asymmetric Encryption - 3:19
    • Cryptographic Hashes - 4:56
    • Identification - 12:11
    • Access Control - 4:20
    • AAA - 4:59
    • Kerberos/EAP - 7:33
    • Single Sign-On - 10:09
    • Certificates and Trust - 13:51
    • Certificate Error Scenarios - 8:06
  • Chapter 11 - Advanced Networking Devices
    • Understanding IP Tunneling - 6:04
    • Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) - 12:44
    • Introduction to VLANs - 11:52
    • InterVLAN Routing - 3:09
    • Interfacing with Managed Switches - 11:02
    • Switch Port Protection - 6:41
    • Port Bonding - 7:15
    • Port Mirroring - 3:32
    • Quality of Service - 5:10
    • IDS vs. IPS - 4:28
    • Proxy Servers - 12:44
    • Load Balancing - 8:32
    • Device Placement Scenarios - 12:59
  • Chapter 12 - IPv6
    • Intro to IPv6 - 12:52
    • IPv6 Addressing - 15:09
    • IPv6 in Action - 13:13
    • IPv4 and IPv6 Tunneling - 5:20
  • Chapter 13 - Remote Connectivity
    • Telephony Technologies - 8:59
    • Optical Carriers - 3:08
    • Packet Switching - 4:56
    • Connecting with Dial-up - 4:53
    • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) - 4:32
    • Connecting with Cable Modems - 4:16
    • Connecting with Satellites - 2:30
    • ISDN and BPL - 4:01
    • Remote Desktop Connectivity - 4:49
    • Advanced Remote Control Systems - 8:42
  • Chapter 14 - Wireless Networking
    • Introduction to 802.11 - 11:38
    • 802.11 Standards - 12:17
    • Power Over Ethernet (PoE) - 3:43
    • Antennas - 8:38
    • Wireless Security Standards - 15:46
    • Implementing Wireless Security - 6:56
    • Threats to Your Wireless Network - 7:01
    • Retro Threats - 5:05
    • Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) - 5:21
    • Enterprise Wireless - 6:07
    • Installing a Wireless Network - 14:44
    • Wireless Scenarios - 7:02
    • More Wireless Scenarios - 8:50
  • Chapter 15 - Virtualization and Cloud Computing
    • Virtualization Basics - 7:15
    • Cloud Ownership - 2:41
    • Cloud Implementation - 11:36
    • Your First Virtual Machine - 9:15
    • NAS and SAN - 16:23
    • Platform as a Service (PaaS) - 8:54
    • Software as a Service (SaaS) - 2:39
    • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) - 9:32
  • Chapter 16 - Mobile Networking
    • Cellular Technologies - 5:17
    • Mobile Connectivity - 7:12
    • Deploying Mobile Devices - 5:16
    • Mobile Access Control - 6:26
  • Chapter 17 - Building a Real-World Network
    • Network Types - 4:08
    • Network Design - 9:46
    • Power Management - 5:59
    • Unified Communications - 11:12
    • Network Documentation - 6:33
    • Contingency Planning - 10:10
    • Predicting Hardware Failure - 4:31
    • Backups - 7:43
  • Chapter 18 - Managing Risk
    • What is Risk Management? - 6:02
    • Security Policies - 8:28
    • Change Management - 6:41
    • User Training - 2:56
    • Standard Business Documentation - 5:08
    • Mitigating Network Threats - 4:53
    • High Availablity - 4:39
  • Chapter 19 - Protecting Your Network
    • Denial of Service - 8:33
    • Malware - 10:11
    • Social Engineering - 3:55
    • Access Control - 8:05
    • Man-in-the-Middle - 22:07
    • Introduction to Firewalls - 4:30
    • Firewalls - 10:12
    • DMZ - 5:30
    • Hardening Devices - 13:49
    • Physical Security Controls - 8:44
    • Testing Network Security - 7:57
    • Network Protection Scenarios - 14:18
  • Chapter 20 - Network Monitoring
    • SNMP - 15:08
    • Documenting Logs - 9:15
    • System Monitoring - 8:01
    • SIEM - 7:06
  • Chapter 21 - Network Troubleshooting
    • Network Troubleshooting Theory - 5:12

Access
Lifetime
Content
18.0 hours
Lessons
121

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Prep Course: System Threats & Vulnerabilities

Ace the Globally-Recognized Exam on Network Threats & Risks Identification, Management, and Mitigation

By Total Seminars | in Online Courses

This course covers everything you need to know to pass your CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501 Exam. It includes 121 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, focusing on the latest trends and techniques in risk management, risk mitigation, threat management, and intrusion detection. The first goal of the course is to make you a good IT security tech and, in the process, make sure you are ready to pass the CompTIA Security+ exam.

  • Access 121 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7
  • Detect various types of threats, attacks, & vulnerabilities
  • Assess & troubleshoot system issues w/ network components
  • Implement secure network architecture concepts
Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Basic familiarity with PCs and networks

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction to Security+ SY0-501 - 3:21
  • Chapter 1 - Risk Management
    • The CIA of Security - 3:45
    • What is Risk? - 9:53
    • Threat Actors - 6:39
    • Managing Risk - 11:56
    • Using Guides for Risk Assessment - 6:23
    • Security Controls - 7:23
    • Interesting Security Controls - 3:15
    • Defense in Depth - 4:56
    • IT Security Governance - 8:18
    • Security Policies - 8:17
    • Frameworks - 8:21
    • Quantitative Risk Calculations - 8:11
    • Business Impact Analysis - 11:58
    • Organizing Data - 9:59
    • Security Training - 10:01
    • Third-Party Agreements - 8:42
  • Chapter 2 - Cryptography
    • Cryptography Basics - 17:11
    • Cryptographic Methods - 7:24
    • Symmetric Cryptosystems - 11:44
    • Symmetric Block Modes - 7:46
    • RSA Cryptosystems - 10:18
    • Diffie-Hellman - 6:42
    • PGP/GPG - 9:45
    • Hashing - 7:15
    • HMAC - 3:46
    • Steganography - 5:38
    • Certificates and Trust - 14:15
    • Public Key Infastucture - 20:48
    • Cryptographic Attacks - 24:13
  • Chapter 3 - Identity and Access Management
    • Identification - 12:42
    • Authorization Concepts - 5:48
    • Access Control List - 6:28
    • Password Security - 9:13
    • Linux File Permissions - 14:52
    • Windows File Permissions - 13:38
    • User Account Management - 6:43
    • AAA - 8:03
    • Authentication Methods - 19:40
    • Single Sign-On - 10:09
  • Chapter 4 - Tools of the Trade
    • OS Utilties, Part 1 - 14:46
    • OS Utilties, Part 2 - 14:04
    • Network Scanners - 10:47
    • Protocol Analyzers - 10:51
    • SNMP - 15:22
    • Logs - 11:10
  • Chapter 5 - Securing Individual Systems
    • Denial of Service - 8:33
    • Host Threats - 9:01
    • Man-in-the-Middle - 22:07
    • System Resiliency - 11:17
    • RAID - 11:18
    • NAS and SAN - 15:52
    • Physical Hardening - 7:26
    • RFI, EMI, and ESD - 3:12
    • Host Hardening - 16:17
    • Data and System Security - 4:21
    • Disk Encryption - 6:42
    • Hardware/Firmware Security - 9:11
    • Secure OS Types - 7:43
    • Securing Peripherals - 11:03
    • Malware - 10:11
    • Analyzing Output - 14:54
    • IDS and IPS - 4:28
    • Automation Strategies - 4:57
    • Data Destruction - 4:52
  • Chapter 6 - The Basic LAN
    • LAN Review - 8:00
    • Network Topologies Review - 5:03
    • Network Zone Review - 10:26
    • Network Access Controls - 10:31
    • The Network Firewall - 13:05
    • Proxy Servers - 12:44
    • Honeypots - 4:32
    • Virtual Private Networks - 13:46
    • IPSec - 11:55
    • NIDS/NIPS - 6:00
    • SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) - 7:06
  • Chapter 7 - Beyond the Basic LAN
    • Wireless Review - 9:43
    • Living in Open Networks - 9:41
    • Vulnerabilities with Wireless Access Points - 7:01
    • Cracking 802.11, WEP - 11:58
    • Cracking 802.11, WPA and WPA2 - 9:23
    • Cracking 802.11, WPS - 9:47
    • Wireless Hardening - 14:03
    • Wireless Access Points - 13:13
    • Virtualization Basics - 7:15
    • Virtual Security - 15:05
    • Containers - 10:46
    • Infrastucture as a Service (IaaS) - 9:32
    • Platform as a Service (PaaS) - 9:03
    • Software as a Service (SaaS) - 2:39
    • Deployment Models - 8:41
    • Static Hosts - 7:30
    • Mobile Connectivity - 12:03
    • Deploying Mobile Devices - 5:24
    • Mobile Enforcement - 12:32
    • Mobile Device Management - 10:24
    • Physical Controls - 8:44
    • HVAC - 7:25
    • Fire Suppression - 4:02
  • Chapter 8 - Secure Protocols
    • Secure Encryption Applications and Protocols - 10:55
    • Network Models - 6:45
    • Know Your Protocols - TCP/IP - 6:07
    • Know Your Protocols - Applications - 5:42
    • Transport Layer Security (TLS) - 12:04
    • Internet Service Hardening - 6:43
    • Protecting Your Servers - 6:12
    • Secure Code Development - 10:17
    • Secure Deployment Concepts - 12:04
    • Code Quality and Testing - 5:00
  • Chapter 9 - Testing Your Infrastructure
    • Vulnerability Scanning Tools - 9:22
    • Vulnerability Scanning Assessment - 4:43
    • Social Engineering Principles - 2:14
    • Social Engineering Attacks - 7:54
    • Attacking Applications - 10:56
    • Attacking Web Sites - 7:53
    • Exploiting a Target - 11:17
    • Vulnerability Impact - 10:48
  • Chapter 10 - Dealing with Incidents
    • Incident Response - 6:34
    • Digital Forensics - 11:35
    • Contingency Planning - 10:10
    • Backups - 7:43

View Full Curriculum

