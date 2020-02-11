By Total Seminars | in Online Courses
Be your own geek. This course is for everyone who has had to call a help desk or a geek friend to help them with basic computer, laptop, mobile, and network issues. You will learn about all kinds of computing devices as well as how to troubleshoot issues. You will also learn about security, safety, and preventative maintenance, as well as the basics of databases and programming, basic IT skills everyone should know these days. With 64 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this course covers everything you need to know to pass the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Certification (FC0-U61) exam, an important first step to higher CompTIA certifications.
This is the first of a two-course series and is designed to prepare you to take and pass the CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) exam. CompTIA A+ is the industry standard for establishing a career in IT. Particularly CompTIA A+ 220-1001 covers mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing, and network troubleshooting. With 131 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this video series will help you better understand these concepts and prepare you to pass the first part of the CompTIA A+ certification.
The CompTIA A+ certification is an IT credential trusted by employers around the world to identify the go-to person in endpoint management & technical support roles. It requires two exams: Core 1 (220-1001) and Core 2 (220-1002), and this course will help you ace the latter. With 106 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this video series will cover installing and configuring operating systems, expanded security, software troubleshooting and operational procedures. It will help you with these more advanced concepts and prepare you to complete the CompTIA A+ certification.
The CompTIA Network+ Certification is a trusted mid-level certification for network technicians. Network+ professionals possess well-grounded knowledge and skills on troubleshooting, configuring, and managing networks. With 22 hours of instruction lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this course aims to make you a good Network Tech and, in the process, make sure you are ready to pass the CompTIA exam.
This course covers everything you need to know to pass your CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501 Exam. It includes 121 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, focusing on the latest trends and techniques in risk management, risk mitigation, threat management, and intrusion detection. The first goal of the course is to make you a good IT security tech and, in the process, make sure you are ready to pass the CompTIA Security+ exam.
