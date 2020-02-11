Be your own geek. This course is for everyone who has had to call a help desk or a geek friend to help them with basic computer, laptop, mobile, and network issues. You will learn about all kinds of computing devices as well as how to troubleshoot issues. You will also learn about security, safety, and preventative maintenance, as well as the basics of databases and programming, basic IT skills everyone should know these days. With 64 lectures lead by the industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications, this course covers everything you need to know to pass the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Certification (FC0-U61) exam, an important first step to higher CompTIA certifications.



Access 64 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Better understand setup, software installation & configuration, network connectivity, security issues, and basic troubleshooting

Identify & understand basic computer components and what they do

Prepare for the CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U61 Certification exam

Mike Meyers, affectionately called the "Alpha Geek", is the Industry's leading authority on CompTIA Certifications. He is the President and co-founder of Total Seminars, LLC, a provider of PC and network repair seminars, books, videos and courseware for thousands of organizations throughout the world. Mike has been involved in the computer and network repair industry since 1987 as a technician, instructor, author, consultant, and speaker.



Author of numerous popular PC books and videos, including the best-selling CompTIA A+ Certification All-in-One Exam Guide and CompTIA Network+ Certification All-in-One Exam Guide. Mike is also the series editor for the highly successful Mike Meyers' Certification Passport series and the Mike Meyers' Guide to series, all published by McGraw-Hill. Mike has sold over a million IT and certification books.



As well as writing Mike has personally taught thousands of students, including U.S. senators, U.S. Supreme Court Justices, members of the United Nation, every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, many branches of the Department of Justice, hundreds of corporate clients and academic students at every level.



Mike's humorous and easy to follow approach to teaching comes through in his video training courses as well as his classroom instructor led courses. Making IT concepts easy to understand and fun to learn helps students stay engaged and retain the information.