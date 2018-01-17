Develop a Complete Computer Science Education with Over 130 Hours of Content

A full computer science degree is contained in this massive, 130-hour bundle, covering a wide array of programming languages for everything from web design and app development to database creation and app distribution. JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby are just the tip of the iceberg here. You'll also learn how to use popular, extremely valuable tools like Docker, MongoDB, Angular 2, and many more as you develop a full stack education.
- Access over 130 hours of content 24/7
- Discover MEAN Stack
- Start coding in JavaScript, Python, Pascal, PHP, Bootstrap, Ruby & many more
- Get an introduction to Kubernetes using Docker, Swift Programming, MongoDB & much more
- Explore JavaScript libraries like Node.js & Angular 2
- Dive into Google Go Programming & the brand new Julia programming language
- Track your progress w/ the Learning Management System
e-courses4you was created to bring talented, certified, businesses and instructors from all over the world to share and impart their knowledge with students.
Their team is on hand 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, to cater for all of student needs, questions and bug bares, enabling you a smooth transition from beginner to outcome.
In a nutshell, they bring you truly world class training at the touch of a button, and a click of a mouse, which you can easily access from anywhere and anytime from any internet ready device.
For more details on this course and instructor, click here
.