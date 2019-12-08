Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The CrunchCup™ Portable Cereal Cup

No More Empty Stomach! This Dual-Chamber Cereal Cup Lets You Enjoy Your Food Anywhere

by The CrunchCup
Description

The CrunchCup™ is a dual-chamber, reusable, dishwasher-safe cereal cup, designed for you to eat your cereal on-the-go. It’s made out of BPA-free, BPS-free Tritan plastic. Simply add your cereal into the inner cup, pour milk into the outer cup, screw the lid and cup back together and you're ready to crunch. The milk and cereal don't meet until they're in your mouth and now you can eat cereal in the car, at your desk, or anywhere else you want. Cereal just became portable with CrunchCup.

Specs

  • Color: clear, yellow
  • Materials: Tritan plastic
  • Product dimensions:
    • Inner chamber: 10 oz, 3.75" x 1.75"
    • Outer chamber: 12 oz, 6.4" x 2.4"
  • Dual chamber cup
  • Shatter resistant
  • Portable
  • Reusable
  • Dishwasher friendly
  • Tested by 4 different 3rd party labs for safety

Includes

  • The CrunchCup™ Portable Cereal Cup
    • 1x inner cup (for cereal)
    • 1x outer cup (for milk)
    • 1x yellow lid
    • 1x white seal cap

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 17 - Dec 24

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.