No More Empty Stomach! This Dual-Chamber Cereal Cup Lets You Enjoy Your Food Anywhere

Description

The CrunchCup™ is a dual-chamber, reusable, dishwasher-safe cereal cup, designed for you to eat your cereal on-the-go. It’s made out of BPA-free, BPS-free Tritan plastic. Simply add your cereal into the inner cup, pour milk into the outer cup, screw the lid and cup back together and you're ready to crunch. The milk and cereal don't meet until they're in your mouth and now you can eat cereal in the car, at your desk, or anywhere else you want. Cereal just became portable with CrunchCup.