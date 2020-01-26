Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle

Introduction to Data Analytics Training Course
Tableau Certification Training Course
Data Science with Python Training Course
Business Analytics Certification Training with Excel
MongoDB Developer & Administrator Certification Training
Product Details

Introduction to Data Analytics Training Course

Drive Better Business Decisions with an Understanding of the Complete Data Analytics Life Cycle & Methodologies

Knowledge of Data Analytics will help enhance your problem solving and data interpretation skills to drive better business decisions in your organization. This Introduction to Data Analytics course will give you insights into applying data and analytics principles in your business. You will gain an understanding of the complete data analytics lifecycle, from problem definition to solution deployment. You will learn how analytics, data visualization, and data science methodologies can be used to drive better business decisions.

  • Access 8 lectures & 2.16 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand how to solve analytical problems in real-world scenarios
  • Define effective objectives for analytics projects
  • Work w/ different types of data
  • Understand the importance of data visualization to help make more effective business decisions
  • Understand charts, graphs & tools used for analytics and visualization and use them to derive meaningful insights
  • Create an analytics adoption framework
  • Identify upcoming trends in the data analytics field
The online courses at Certs School give folks the chance to throw their careers into overdrive without ever leaving their cubicle. Designed to let students learn at their own pace, the courses give people the chance to learn everything from analyzing big data to using business tools such as Salesforce. Every course is designed by industry insiders with years of experience.

Tableau Certification Training Course

Advance Your Career in Analytics by Learning Tableau Desktop 10 & How to Best Use This Training in Your Work

Tableau Desktop 10 is a worldwide utilized tool for data visualization, reporting, and business intelligence. With 9 lectures, this course will help you learn how to build visualizations, organize data, and design dashboards to empower more meaningful business decisions. You’ll be exposed to the concepts of statistics, data mapping, and establishing data connections and be prepared for the Tableau Desktop 10 Qualified Associate exam.

  • Access 9 lectures & 5.22 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to build visualizations, organize data & design dashboards to empower more meaningful business decisions
  • Understand the concepts of statistics, data mapping & establishing data connections
  • Be prepared for the Tableau Desktop 10 Qualified Associate exam
Data Science with Python Training Course

Expand Your Data Science Knowledge with Data Analytics Techniques Using Python

Python is an object-oriented programming language with integrated dynamic semantics, used primarily for application and web development. This widely-used language offers dynamic binding and dynamic typing options. With 12 lectures, this course gives you a complete overview of Data Science analytics techniques using Python. Data science is one of the hottest career fields today, and Python is a crucial skill for many Data Science roles. By the end of this course, you'll be able to master the essential tools of Data Science with Python.

  • Access 43 lessons & 14.42 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn Data Science analytics techniques using Python
  • Gain knowledge in data analysis, Machine Learning, data visualization, web scraping & Natural Language Processing
  • Understand why Big Data Solutions are provided for Python
Business Analytics Certification Training with Excel

Boost Your Analytics Career with Powerful New Microsoft Excel Skills

This Business Analytics course teaches you the basic concepts of data analysis and statistics to help promote data-driven decision making. This training introduces you to Power BI and delves into the statistical concepts that will help you devise insights from available data in order to present your findings using executive-level dashboards. Combined with an official business analytics certification, this course will put you on the path of a successful career.

  • Access 7 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn Excel analytics functions & tools
  • Know how to use ANOVA to analyze the differences among group means in a sample
  • Understand what Power BI is & how it is important for data analytics
MongoDB Developer & Administrator Certification Training

Complete Your Data Science Toolbox with 17 Hours of MongoDB Instruction

Your data science toolbox wouldn't be complete without a thorough understanding of MongoDB. From setting up and maintaining a MongoDB environment to mastering data modeling, ingestion, and replication, this course will net you the skills to become MongoDB-experienced professional and tap into the boom in data science opportunities.

  • Access 7 lectures & 17 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to install, configure & maintain a MongoDB environment
  • Explore MongoDB configuration & backup methods, as well as monitoring and operational strategies
  • Develop in-depth knowledge of NoSQL, data modeling, ingestion, query, sharding & data replication
  • Master writing Java & Node JS applications via MongoDB
