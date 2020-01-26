Knowledge of Data Analytics will help enhance your problem solving and data interpretation skills to drive better business decisions in your organization. This Introduction to Data Analytics course will give you insights into applying data and analytics principles in your business. You will gain an understanding of the complete data analytics lifecycle, from problem definition to solution deployment. You will learn how analytics, data visualization, and data science methodologies can be used to drive better business decisions.



Access 8 lectures & 2.16 hours of content 24/7

Understand how to solve analytical problems in real-world scenarios

Define effective objectives for analytics projects

Work w/ different types of data

Understand the importance of data visualization to help make more effective business decisions

Understand charts, graphs & tools used for analytics and visualization and use them to derive meaningful insights

Create an analytics adoption framework

Identify upcoming trends in the data analytics field

The online courses at Certs School give folks the chance to throw their careers into overdrive without ever leaving their cubicle. Designed to let students learn at their own pace, the courses give people the chance to learn everything from analyzing big data to using business tools such as Salesforce. Every course is designed by industry insiders with years of experience.