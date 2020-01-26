By Certs-School | in Online Courses
Knowledge of Data Analytics will help enhance your problem solving and data interpretation skills to drive better business decisions in your organization. This Introduction to Data Analytics course will give you insights into applying data and analytics principles in your business. You will gain an understanding of the complete data analytics lifecycle, from problem definition to solution deployment. You will learn how analytics, data visualization, and data science methodologies can be used to drive better business decisions.
Important Details
Requirements
Tableau Desktop 10 is a worldwide utilized tool for data visualization, reporting, and business intelligence. With 9 lectures, this course will help you learn how to build visualizations, organize data, and design dashboards to empower more meaningful business decisions. You’ll be exposed to the concepts of statistics, data mapping, and establishing data connections and be prepared for the Tableau Desktop 10 Qualified Associate exam.
Important Details
Requirements
Python is an object-oriented programming language with integrated dynamic semantics, used primarily for application and web development. This widely-used language offers dynamic binding and dynamic typing options. With 12 lectures, this course gives you a complete overview of Data Science analytics techniques using Python. Data science is one of the hottest career fields today, and Python is a crucial skill for many Data Science roles. By the end of this course, you'll be able to master the essential tools of Data Science with Python.
Important Details
Requirements
This Business Analytics course teaches you the basic concepts of data analysis and statistics to help promote data-driven decision making. This training introduces you to Power BI and delves into the statistical concepts that will help you devise insights from available data in order to present your findings using executive-level dashboards. Combined with an official business analytics certification, this course will put you on the path of a successful career.
Important Details
Requirements
Your data science toolbox wouldn't be complete without a thorough understanding of MongoDB. From setting up and maintaining a MongoDB environment to mastering data modeling, ingestion, and replication, this course will net you the skills to become MongoDB-experienced professional and tap into the boom in data science opportunities.
Important Details
Requirements