Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Online Courses > Business > Data + Analytics

The eduCBA Data & Analytics Lifetime Subscription Bundle

Compile, Model & Analyze Data Like a Pro After This 200-Course, 450-Hour Super Bundle

15-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

We want you to be happy with every course you purchase! If you're unsatisfied for any reason, we will issue a store credit refund within 15 days of purchase.
Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$39 $797.00 95% off wishlist
by eduCBA
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($39)
Instructor
eduCBA
Lessons
3200
Ending In:
access
Lifetime
content
450 Hours
The world runs on data and the private sector and public sector alike are constantly looking for certified data analysts who can make sense of enormous data sets. In this enormous bundle, you'll get access to more than 200 complete courses (plus all future content!) covering data tools like SAS, R, Hadoop, MongoDB, Oracle, and many more. You'll learn how to crunch numbers like a pro using a variety of techniques, and discover how to leverage your new skills into a lucrative career.

Over 70,000 students enrolled

  • Access more than 200 complete courses & 450 hours of content 24/7
  • Develop skills in SAS, R-Studio, Oracle SQL, PLSQL, data administration, MongoDB, & much more
  • Take mock tests & quizzes online to fortify your learning
  • Earn certificates of completion for each course you finish
EDUCBA is a leading global provider of skill based education addressing the needs of 500,000+ members across 40+ countries. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certificate of completion included for each course
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption
access
Lifetime
content
450 Hours