Build a Career in Cloud Security with 61 Hours of Training on Cyber Security, CISSP, CCSP & AWS Sysops

The Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle is a 61-hour course bundle covering 4 topics on cybersecurity, CISSP, CCSP, and AWS SysOps. To start off, the Introduction to Cyber Security gives you a foundational look at today’s cybersecurity landscape and how to evaluate and manage security protocols in information processing systems. The CISSP Certification will then train you to become an information assurance professional who defines all aspects of IT security, and the CCSP Certification will teach you to negate security threats to your cloud storage by understanding information security risks and strategies to maintain data security. Finally, the AWS SysOps course will establish your expertise in deploying, managing and operating highly scalable systems.