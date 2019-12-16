Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle

Build a Career in Cloud Security with 61 Hours of Training on Cyber Security, CISSP, CCSP & AWS Sysops

by Certs-School
The Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle is a 61-hour course bundle covering 4 topics on cybersecurity, CISSP, CCSP, and AWS SysOps. To start off, the Introduction to Cyber Security gives you a foundational look at today’s cybersecurity landscape and how to evaluate and manage security protocols in information processing systems. The CISSP Certification will then train you to become an information assurance professional who defines all aspects of IT security, and the CCSP Certification will teach you to negate security threats to your cloud storage by understanding information security risks and strategies to maintain data security. Finally, the AWS SysOps course will establish your expertise in deploying, managing and operating highly scalable systems.

  • Access 4 courses & 61 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn about information security concepts & technologies
  • Define all aspects of IT security, including architecture, design, management &controls
  • Negate security threats to your cloud storage by understanding information security risks & strategies to maintain data security
  • Establish your expertise in deploying, managing & operating highly scalable systems

The online courses at Certs School give folks the chance to throw their careers into overdrive without ever leaving their cubicle. Designed to let students learn at their own pace, the courses give people the chance to learn everything from analyzing big data to using business tools such as Salesforce. Every course is designed by industry insiders with years of experience.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

  • Internet access required

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
