Build a Career in Cloud Security with 61 Hours of Training on Cyber Security, CISSP, CCSP & AWS Sysops

DescriptionThe Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle is a 61-hour course bundle covering 4 topics on cybersecurity, CISSP, CCSP, and AWS SysOps. To start off, the Introduction to Cyber Security gives you a foundational look at today’s cybersecurity landscape and how to evaluate and manage security protocols in information processing systems. The CISSP Certification will then train you to become an information assurance professional who defines all aspects of IT security, and the CCSP Certification will teach you to negate security threats to your cloud storage by understanding information security risks and strategies to maintain data security. Finally, the AWS SysOps course will establish your expertise in deploying, managing and operating highly scalable systems.
InstructorThe online courses at Certs School give folks the chance to throw their careers into overdrive without ever leaving their cubicle. Designed to let students learn at their own pace, the courses give people the chance to learn everything from analyzing big data to using business tools such as Salesforce. Every course is designed by industry insiders with years of experience.
Important Details
Requirements
Terms