What's Included

How to Start a Profitable Facebook Chatbot Marketing Agency
$200 Value
The Ultimate Facebook Ads Marketing Blueprint for 2019
$200 Value
The Complete Facebook Marketing Master Class
$297 Value
The Complete Facebook Retargeting Course
$297 Value
The Complete Facebook Sales Funnel Blueprint
$97 Value
Facebook Marketing 2019: 1000% Engagement & Sales
$200 Value
Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Guide 2019
$197 Value
The Complete Facebook Ads Course - Beginner to Advanced
$200 Value
Facebook Marketing: How to Write the Perfect Post
$199 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
22

How to Start a Profitable Facebook Chatbot Marketing Agency

Learn How to Start a Profitable Facebook Chatbot Marketing Agency Regardless of Marketing Experience

By Justin O'Brien

Facebook Messenger marketing is growing massively and businesses may pay you thousands every month to provide Facebook Messenger marketing services. In this course, you will learn the step-by-step process of how to start and build a profitable Facebook Chatbot Marketing Agency that will allow you to work from anywhere in the world. Know the things that you absolutely must do to succeed with Facebook Messenger bot marketing and those that you have to avoid.

  • Access 22 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Understand what Facebook Messenger is & how you can use it w/ a bot to drive hordes of traffic to your website and offers
  • Know to implement the 3 essential stages to your sales funnel so that you maximize your chances of leads & sales
  • Understand the really simple way to use Facebook bots to drive up your engagement
  • Learn the “hands down” best platform that you must use to create your Facebook Messenger bots

Instructor

Juan Galvan is a Digital Marketing Consultant and helps businesses all over the world generate more leads and sales through digital marketing strategies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: basic

System Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Facebook Messenger Messenger Marketing Introduction
    • Introduction To Facebook Messenger Marketing Chatbots - 10:58
  • ManyChat Overview
    • Manychat Facebook Messenger Overview - 10:40
  • ManyChat Tools Walkthrough
    • How to Create Main Menu - 2:30
    • How to Create Default Reply - 1:57
    • How To Create Welcome Message - 2:35
    • How To Use Keywords - 5:06
    • How To Use Tags - 10:31
  • ManyChat Growth Tools
    • The Bar Growth Tool - 5:14
    • Slide In Growth Tool - 8:33
    • Modal & Page Overlay - 3:24
    • Landing Page Function Overview - 1:45
    • Embedable Widgets - 4:59
    • How To Use Sequences - 8:54
  • How To Sell Facebook Messenger Chatbots to Businesses
    • Facebook Messenger Chatbots Sales Script
    • Facebook Messenger Chatbot Sales Keypoints
    • Facebook Messenger Chatbots Email Templates and Tools
    • Facebook Messenger Chatbot Agency Internal Processes
    • Facebook Messenger Chatbots Brochure
    • Facebook Messenger Marketing Presentation
  • Resources
    • Facebook Messenger For Business
    • 5 Reasons Why You Need a Chatbot
    • Facebook Messenger Marketing Guide

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
28

The Ultimate Facebook Ads Marketing Blueprint for 2019

Know How to Use the Power of Facebook Ads to Generate Leads & Sales for Your Business

By Justin O'Brien

Discover exactly how to set up simple Facebook Ads campaigns that generate customers on demand. The Ultimate Facebook Ads Marketing Blueprint for 2019 will teach you to create and drive traffic on demand. If you control audience traffic, you control the future of your business. This 28-hour course will help you promote your business effectively no matter what your business niche is.

  • Access 28 contents & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create profitable Facebook Ads campaigns & Facebook custom audiences
  • Learn the perfect Facebook Ads formula
  • Know how to create retargeting campaigns & Facebook Ads that convert
  • Learn how to spy on your competitors' ads

Instructor

Juan Galvan is a Digital Marketing Consultant and helps businesses all over the world generate more leads and sales through digital marketing strategies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: basic

System Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Facebook Ads Blueprint Introduction
    • Facebook Ads Marketing Overview - 5:35
    • What is The Facebook Pixel? - 1:53
    • How To Use The Facebook Pixel - 15:24
    • How To Install The Facebook Pixel on Your Website - 18:39
  • Facebook Ads Manager Foundations
    • Facebook Ads Campaign Hierarchy - 2:02
    • Facebook Ads Campaign Objectives - 1:40
    • Facebook Ads Manager Overview - 5:22
  • Facebook Audiences Foundations
    • Facebook Audiences Insight Tool - 2:26
    • Facebook Audiences Micro Split Testing - 24:55
    • Facebook Audiences Walkthrough - 18:41
    • Secret Hack To Unlock More Detailed Targeting - 5:48
    • Advanced Facebook Targeting Strategy - 11:45
    • How To Create Facebook Retargeting Campaigns - 18:41
  • Facebook Ads Competitive Analysis
    • How To Find Winning Facebook Ads - 6:38
    • How To Spy on Competitors Facebook Ads - 17:06
    • Get Access To Competitors Facebook Ads - 3:02
  • Facebook Ads Creation Foundations
    • How To Create Facebook Ads - 10:22
    • How To Create Carousel Facebook Ad - 3:48
    • How To Create Single Image Facebook Ads - 2:28
    • How To Create Facebook Lead Form Ads - 7:03
    • Facebook Ads Placement and Targeting - 7:03
  • Facebook Ads Marketing Advanced Training
    • Advanced Facebook Strategy For More Leads+Sales - 5:50
    • Facebook Campaign Level Optimization - 10:30
    • How To Scale Facebook Ads - 8:09
    • Facebook Ads for E-commerce - 7:42
  • Resources
    • Making Facebook Ads Work For Your Business Guide
    • Facebook Ads Domination Guide
    • Facebook Ads Domination Checklist Guide

Access
Lifetime
Content
9 hours
Lessons
109

The Complete Facebook Marketing Master Class

Master Facebook Marketing to Dominate Facebook & Instagram & Take Your Business to the Next Level

By Justin O'Brien

The Complete Facebook Marketing Master Class will teach you how to reach hundreds, thousands or millions of people on Facebook. You'll know how to define your target audience to ensure that your ads are shown only to people who are interested in your products or your business and avoiding spending money with ads that do not work. Learn how to use the Facebook Pixel and retargeting in your ads, create super optimized Facebook Pages and Groups, and monetize them to sell your products. Before you know it, you'll be dominating Facebook Events, Facebook Videos and Facebook Live, and using Facebook for Local Business.

  • Access 109 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to use the Facebook Pixel & Retargeting in your ads
  • Understand all about Facebook for Local Business, the most powerful way to grow your local business using Facebook
  • Know how to exponentially increase the number of likes on your pages
  • Create powerful video landing pages & how to integrate it w/ Facebook to boost your results

Instructor

Diego Davila helps businesses and people to make more money and create real results. He teaches how to use all the Power of Social Media and Digital Marketing to exponentially increase sales, while having a great time creating a community of Raving Fans, reaching new clients and spreading your Brand and Products all over the world.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

System Requirements

  • Facebook account
  • Basic understanding of how Facebook works
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Welcome to the Course! - 5:05
    • Our Course Private Facebook Group
  • First Steps on Your Facebook Marketing
    • Module Intro - 0:50
    • Our Facebook Sales Funnel: This Is How You Will Monetize With This Course - 9:00
    • How Much You Will Invest on Facebook Ads? Let's Set up Your Budget - 5:15
  • Facebook Pages Domination
    • Module Intro - 1:54
    • Creating a Stunning Facebook Page for your Business - 10:02
    • Discovering the BEST Keywords for your Facebook Page - 11:26
    • Creating an Optimized Facebook Page Description with Relevant Keywords - 3:32
    • Optimizing your Facebook Page Information - 4:48
    • Creating a Professional Facebook Page Cover Image - 8:33
    • Facebook Apps Links
    • Facebook Page Apps That will Increase your Traffic - 8:13
    • The ONLY WAY to Guarantee your Facebook Fans see ALL your Posts - 9:36
    • Using the Facebook Call-to-Action Button to Skyrocket your Results - 11:43
    • How to Change the Name of your Facebook Page - 2:02
    • Activity 1 - Create your "Facebook Page" - 3:45
  • Facebook Groups Domination
    • Module Intro - 1:19
    • What's the Difference between Facebook Page & Facebook Groups - 10:03
    • Creating a super Optimized Facebook Group - 5:09
    • Editing Facebook Group Settings - 11:13
    • Managing your Facebook Group - 3:28
    • Top 6 Ways to Monetize your Facebook Groups - 10:47
    • Activity 2 - Create your "Facebook Group" - 1:48
  • Facebook Live!
    • Module Intro - 1:27
    • What's Facebook Live and WHY you need to start using every day! - 4:21
    • What do you need to start a Facebook Live (Technology)
    • Planning your Facebook Live Streaming (Complete Template) - 4:55
    • Talking to your Audience - 2:21
    • The Best Call to Action on Facebook Live - 3:20
    • Let's Do a Facebook Live Session - 3:43
    • 3 Way to Reuse your Facebook Live Session for Your Marketing - 5:31
    • Activity 3 - Start Your First "Facebook Live Session" - 3:49
  • Facebook Ads: Defining Your Target Audience
    • Module Intro - 1:11
    • Knowing the Facebook Ads Manager - 5:57
    • Setting Up Payment account for your Facebook Ads - 1:58
    • Defining your Target Audience - 12:31
    • Using all the Power of Facebook Insights to know your Target Audience - 6:19
    • Activity 4 - Defining your Facebook Target Audience - 2:24
  • Facebook Ads: Creating Your First Ad
    • Module Intro - 0:54
    • Creating the Ad Post - 5:28
    • Boosting your Facebook Post - 8:40
    • How Much to Invest on Facebook Ads? - 3:43
    • Tips to have your Ad Approved by Facebook - 3:36
    • Analyzing the Results of your Facebook Ad - 11:24
    • Activity 5 - Creating your First Facebook Ad! - 1:25
  • Facebook Ads: Which Ad if Better for Your Business?
    • Module Intro - 1:09
    • Choosing Your Marketing Objective - Awareness - 10:56
    • Choosing your Marketing Objective - Consideration - 4:02
    • Choosing your Marketing Objective - Conversion - 2:47
  • Facebook Ads: RETARGETING!
    • Module Intro - 0:54
    • Understanding the Facebook Pixel - 4:12
    • Creating a Facebook Pixel - 2:28
    • Installing the Facebook Pixes on your Website - 5:08
    • Checking if the Pixel is working and capturing information - 5:02
    • Creating a Target Audience with your Facebook Pixel - 7:50
    • Creating your First Super Optimized Ad using Facebook Pixel - 5:52
    • Activity 6 - Using Retargeting in your Facebook Ads - 1:58
  • Facebook Ads: For Local Business
    • Module Intro - 1:33
    • How can Facebook Ads Help you if you have a Local Business - 6:27
    • This is the Plan for your Local Business - 7:36
    • Reaching People around your Business - 10:26
    • Creating your Local Business Facebook Ad - 10:31
    • Creating your Facebook Ad Image For Local Business - 10:06
    • Activity 7 - Facebook Ads for Local Business - 1:37
  • Facebook Video Ads
    • Creating a Powerful Facebook Video Ad - 22:29
  • Instagram Ads
    • Module Intro - 1:06
    • Linking your Facebook and your Instagram Accounts - 1:54
    • Creating your First Instagram Ad - 4:02
    • Important Tips to have a successful Ad on Instagram - 4:50
    • Activity 8 - Create an Instagram Ad! - 1:22
  • Facebook Video
    • Module Intro - 1:25
    • How to 10X the Reach of your Facebook Posts with Videos - 4:04
    • Activity 9 - Facebook Video - 1:49
  • Facebook Landing Page: The Best Way to Collect your Customer's Name and Email
    • Module Intro - 4:19
    • This is the Plan... - 9:43
    • Adding the Sign Up button to your Facebook Page - 5:05
    • Signing for Autoresponder service - 4:23
    • Preparing your Free Gift - 3:44
    • Signing for Landing Page Monkey - 5:52
    • Creating the Video Landing Page - Part 1 - 9:06
    • Creating the Video Landing Page - Part 2 - 3:40
    • Creating the Video Landing Page - Part 3 - 7:55
    • Getting your Landing Page Links - 4:48
    • Finishing the Sign Up Button on Facebook - 1:57
  • Facebook Events
    • Module Intro - 0:47
    • Why you need to consider using Facebook to Promote your Event - 2:58
    • Promoting your Event with Facebook - 5:26
    • Using Facebook Ads to Reach more People! - 5:23
    • Creating a Stunning Facebook Event Cover Image - 4:55
    • Activity 11 - Facebook Events - 1:31
  • 7 Secrets that will BOOST your Facebook Organic Reach
    • Secret #1 - 4:46
    • Secret #2 - 4:17
    • Secret #3 - 2:04
    • Secret #4 - 1:43
    • Secret #5 - 2:47
    • Secret #6 - 3:03
    • Secret #7 - 1:52
    • Bonus Secret #8 - 1:10
  • Facebook Tips & Tricks
    • Module Intro - 1:39
    • How to Reach 8000+ People with a $3 Ad! - 14:36
    • How to Spy on Your Competitors on Facebook - 11:05
    • How to Reach ALL your Followers on Facebook - 9:36
    • How to Download All your Facebook Data to your Computer - 8:25
    • How to Download Any videos from Facebook - 4:11
    • Getting Unlimited Royalty Free Images to use on Facebook - 12:23
    • Using Facebook Videos in your Website - 8:23
    • Activity 12 - Facebook Tips and Tricks - 1:47
  • CONGRATULATIONS!
    • Congratulations! - 2:40

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
47

The Complete Facebook Retargeting Course

Learn All the Secrets of Facebook Retargeting & Remarketing to Save Money, Increase Conversions & Skyrocket Your Sales

By Justin O'Brien

Retargeting is one of the most efficient digital marketing skills used by large corporations like Netflix, Amazon, and Google. The Complete Facebook Retargeting Course will teach you to create a Facebook retargeting campaign for you to get outstanding results, engage your audience, increase your sales, and inspire your followers to buy your products or services. By the end of the course, you will learn all the secrets of Facebook retargeting and remarketing, know how to increase conversions, and skyrocket your sales.

  • Access 47 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand what Facebook Retargeting is & how it works
  • Learn how to set up advanced retargeting & remarketing audiences in Facebook
  • Use the Facebook Pixel Dashboard & Facebook Pixel Statistics effectively
  • Know the 2 different Facebook Retargeting strategies to makes sure you are driving your audience to the best offers

Instructor

Diego Davila helps businesses and people to make more money and create real results. He teaches how to use all the Power of Social Media and Digital Marketing to exponentially increase sales, while having a great time creating a community of Raving Fans, reaching new clients and spreading your Brand and Products all over the world.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

System Requirements

  • Facebook account
  • Free MailerLite account (will be taught in the course)
  • Hostgator account (will be taught in the course)
  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Welcome to the Course! - 1:16
    • Our Course Private Facebook Group
  • First Steps
    • Why You Need to Start Using Retargeting NOW!
    • Creating Your Facebook Pixel - 5:33
  • Installing the Facebook Pixel on Your Website
    • Module Intro - 0:30
    • Installing the Pixel on a WordPress Website - 4:36
    • Installing the Pixel on a non-WordPress Website
    • Assignment - Installing the Facebook Pixel on your Website - 1:32
  • Testing Your Facebook Pixel
    • Checking if Your Facebook Pixel is Working - 3:58
  • Strategies for Hot and Cold Traffic
    • Strategies for Hot/Warm and Cold Traffic - 4:53
  • Dominating the Facebook Pixel Audience Creation
    • Module Intro
    • Creating Your First Audience With Facebook Pixel - 3:45
    • Facebook Pixel - Advance Audience Creation - 13:50
    • "Your Audience is Too Small" Message
    • Assignment - Creating your Audience with the Facebook Pixel - 1:10
  • Creating your Optimized Facebook Ad with Retargeting
    • Creating Your Optimized Facebook Ad with the Pixel - 10:43
    • Assignment - Create your Optimized Facebook Ad with the Pixel - 1:39
  • Landing Page with Facebook Pixel
    • Module Intro - 4:13
    • Creating a Free MailerLite Account - 4:34
    • Understanding the MailerLite Dashboard - 4:13
    • Creating a Landing Page - 13:46
    • Creating a Thank You Page - 10:09
    • Adding Your Facebook Pixel to the Landing Page - 6:37
    • Creating Your Audience with The Landing Page Pixel - 5:49
    • Assignment - Create a Landing Page with the Facebook Pixel - 1:16
  • Facebook Pixel Events
    • Module Intro
    • Resources & Links for this Module
    • Understanding the Facebook Pixel Events
    • Adding the Event Code in Your Facebook Pixel - 7:38
    • Adding the Event Code to Your Landing Pages - 3:15
    • Adding the Event Code to your WordPress Website - 10:03
    • Creating an Audience Using Facebook Events - 5:28
    • Next steps for Facebook Pixel Audience - 2:08
    • Assignment - Adding the Facebook Events Code to your Pixel - 1:23
  • Facebook Pixel Dashboard & Statistics
    • Exploring The Facebook Pixel Dashboard & Stats - 7:40
  • Getting Royalty Free Images to Use on Your Facebook Ads
    • Top Websites to Download Unlimited Royalty Free Images - 12:23
  • Bonus - Optimizing Your Facebook Page
    • Module Intro - 1:08
    • Creating a Facebook Page for Your Business - 9:01
    • Adding Essential Information to Your Facebook Page - 10:43
    • Creating a Professional Cover Image for Your Facebook Page - 12:08
    • Free Keyword Research Tools for Facebook - 2:17
    • Finding the Best Keywords for Your Business Facebook Page - 11:27
    • Creating an Optimized Facebook Page Description - 2:47
    • Getting Your Facebook Page Username & URL - 2:50
    • Defining Your Facebook Page Target Audience - 6:53
    • Assignment - Optimizing your Facebook Page - 1:26
  • Congratulations!
    • Congratulations - 2:40

Access
Lifetime
Content
10 hours
Lessons
120

The Complete Facebook Sales Funnel Blueprint

Use the Facebook Sales Funnel to Increase Your Sales & Stop Wasteful Spending on Facebook Ads That Are Not Working

By Justin O'Brien

In this ten-hour course, you will learn how to reach hundreds, thousands or millions of people on Facebook and how to convert them into clients using Facebook Sales Funnel. A good Facebook Sales Funnel will give you outstanding results, increasing your sales, increasing the number of customers and your relationship with them, increasing the Likes on your page, views on your videos, names, and emails on your autoresponder sequence and inspiring your followers to take action and buy your products or services.

  • Access 120 lectures & 10 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create an email sequence, driving your customers from clicking on your ads to buying your products & services
  • Create an irresistible lead magnet to exchange for your customer's information
  • Learn how to drive traffic from other channels like YouTube, Facebook Live, Instagram & Webinars
  • Define your target audience to ensure that your ads are shown only to people who are interested in your products

Instructor

Diego Davila helps businesses and people to make more money and create real results. He teaches how to use all the Power of Social Media and Digital Marketing to exponentially increase sales, while having a great time creating a community of Raving Fans, reaching new clients and spreading your Brand and Products all over the world.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

System Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Welcome to the Course - 2:24
    • Our Course Private Facebook Group
    • Here Is How You Will Profit From This Course - 7:30
  • What do You Need to Start?
    • Which Tools do we need? - 5:55
    • Creating your First Facebook Landing Page - Quick version - 12:21
  • Creating an Irresistible Lead Magnet
    • Module Intro - 0:48
    • What's the Perfect Lead Magnet? - 4:28
    • Creating a Free PDF Report - 5:34
    • Why Video is one of the Best Lead Magnets - 2:21
    • Equipment to Record your Video Lead Magnet - 3:08
    • Hosting your Video Lead Magnet - 4:35
    • Other Powerful Lead Magnet Ideas - 3:14
    • Assignment - Creating your lead magnet - 2:36
  • Autoresponders - The Most Valuable Asset of your Facebook Funnel
    • Module Intro
    • What is an Autoresponder service and why its important for you? - 3:52
    • Signing for a FREE Account on MailerLite - 4:34
    • How to Get Your Account Approved by Mailerlite
    • Quick look at the MailerLite Dashboard - 4:36
    • Assignment - Signing for the Autoresponder service
  • Building a Super Optimized Landing Page
    • Module intro Building your landing page - 1:03
    • Whats a landing page and why this is important for you - 7:07
    • Landing Page Software options - 3:00
    • Creating your Landing Page - 13:52
    • Customizing the Landing Page - 4:10
    • Creating Thank You Page for Video content - 10:22
    • Testing your Thank you Page for Video - 4:58
    • Creating Thank You Page for PDF or ebook - 11:38
    • Checking the Landing Page Stats - 3:17
    • Assignment - Creating your landing page - 2:08
  • Driving Traffic from Facebook to Your Landing Page
    • Adding the Sign up Button to Your Facebook Page - 8:37
    • Creating a Landing Page Inside Facebook - 12:22
    • Assignment - Creating your landing page inside facebook - 2:23
  • Making your Customers LOVE your Products/Services
    • Module Intro - 0:48
    • What's an Autoresponder Sequence and Why It's Important for You? - 3:52
    • This is the Plan for your Email Sequence - 6:06
    • Creating the Complete Email Sequence Automation - 9:21
    • Creating an Irresistible Welcome Email - 15:57
    • Delivering Value - Driving people to your website - 5:01
    • Launch! Enabling your Email Sequence - 4:16
    • What Happens if they didn't buy? - 4:28
    • Assignment - Create an Autoresponder Sequence - 2:31
  • Your Automatic Facebook Sales Funnel
    • Removing the Doubt and Making the Sale! - 4:16
    • Turning Your Facebook Sales Funnel Into Automatic - 4:30
    • Getting Free Traffic From Other Channels - 6:35
  • Creating a VIDEO Landing Page
    • Module Intro
    • MailerLite Login and Overview - 2:30
    • Signing for Landing Page Monkey - 2:45
    • Creating your Landing Page - Part 1 - 9:06
    • Creating your Landing Page - Part 2 - 3:39
    • Creating your Landing Page - Part 3 - 7:55
    • Adding Your Landing Page to Facebook - 3:05
    • Assignment - Creating your VIDEO Landing Page - 1:42
  • Facebook Page Domination!
    • Module Intro - 1:05
    • Creating a Stunning Facebook Page for Your Business - 10:02
    • Discovering the Best Keywords for your Business - 11:26
    • Creating a Captivating Facebook Page Description Using the Absolute Best Keyword - 3:32
    • Optimizing your Facebook Page Information - 4:48
    • Creating Professional Facebook Cover Image for Your Pages - 8:33
    • Facebook Page Apps, How to Install and Optimize Apps on Your Facebook Page - 8:13
    • How to Use Facebook's Call-To-Action Button to Skyrocket Your Results - 11:43
    • Assignment - Create and Optimize Your Facebook Page - 1:26
  • Facebook Group Domination!
    • Module Intro - 0:39
    • Whats the Difference between Facebook Pages and Facebook Groups - 10:03
    • Creating a Super Optimized Facebook Group - 5:09
    • Editing Groups Settings - 11:13
    • Top 6 Ways to Monetize your Facebook Groups - 10:47
    • Assignment - Create and Optimize your Facebook Group - 1:59
  • Facebook Ads: Defining your Target Audience
    • Module Intro - 1:03
    • Knowing the Facebook Ads Manager - 5:57
    • Setting up Payment for Facebook Ads - 1:58
    • Defining your Target Audience - 12:31
    • Using all the Power of Facebook Insights to Create your Audience - 6:19
    • Assignment - Defining your Target Audience - 1:54
  • Facebook Ads: Creating your First Facebook Ad
    • Module Intro - 0:38
    • Creating the Ad Post - 8:19
    • Verifying your Ad Approval - 1:52
    • How much to Invest? - 3:43
    • Tips to have your Ad approved by Facebook - 3:36
    • Assignment - Creating Your First Facebook Ad - 2:00
  • Facebook Ads: Choosing your Ad Goals
    • Module Intro - 1:04
    • Choosing your Marketing Objective
  • Facebook Ads: Retargeting - The Most Powerful Marketing Tool
    • Module Intro - 0:59
    • Understanding the Facebook Pixel - 4:12
    • Creating a Facebook Pixel - 2:28
    • Installing the Facebook Pixel on your Website - 5:08
    • Checking if the Pixel is working, using Google Chrome - 5:02
    • Creating a Target Audience for your Facebook Pixel - 7:50
    • Creating your first Super Optimized Ad using Facebook Pixel - 5:52
    • Assignment - Using Retargeting in your Facebook Ads - 4:11
  • Facebook Ads: Facebook Video Ads
    • Creating a Powerful Facebook Video Ad - 22:29
  • 7 Secrets that’ll Boost Your Facebook Organic Reach!
    • Secret #1 - 4:46
    • Secret #2 - 4:17
    • Secret #3 - 2:04
    • Secret #4 - 1:43
    • Secret #5 - 2:47
    • Secret #6 - 3:03
    • Secret #7 - 1:52
    • Bonus Secret #8 - 1:10
  • Creating a Website for your Business
    • Module Intro - 1:13
    • Finding the Best Domain for your Website - 2:52
    • Purchasing your Domain - 1:21
    • Signing for WebHosting for $0.01 - 5:21
    • Pointing your Domain to the Hosting - 2:59
    • Installing Wordpress Using Hostgator - 2:47
    • Changing Settings in Wordpress - 1:24
    • Download the Theme Files Here
    • Installing our Theme
    • Customizing our Theme - 22:58
    • Creating a Contact Us Page - 11:51
    • Assignment - Creating a Website for your Business - 2:33
  • Facebook Tips & Tricks
    • Module Intro - 1:16
    • Facebook Ads Genius: How to Reach 8000+ People with a $3 Ad! - 14:36
    • How to Spy on Your Competitors on Facebook - 11:05
    • How to Reach All your Followers on Facebook - 9:36
    • How to Download All Your Facebook Data to Your Computer (with 1 Click!) - 8:25
    • Using Facebook Videos in your Website - 8:23
    • How to Download any video from Facebook - 4:11
    • Getting Unlimited Royalty Free Images to Use on Facebook (Ads, post, etc) - 12:23
    • How to Create Infographics to use as a Lead Magnet - 8:23
  • Congratulations!
    • Congratulations! - 2:40

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
72

Facebook Marketing 2019: 1000% Engagement & Sales

Master Facebook Marketing & Advertising Strategies and Go Viral with More Likes and Comments

By Alex Genadinik

Learn to promote your business, personal brand, or products on Facebook, and get an increase in growth and engagement. This 72-lecture course will teach you the proper way to use your personal Facebook profile, business pages, and advertising (Facebook's paid marketing) to most effectively promote your business, as well as what not to waste your time with and some strategies that might be effective. This 4-hour course covers the formula to get virality working for you and the possible techniques to boost audience engagement.

  • Access 72 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to grow fans, engagement & customers using Facebook
  • Know the difference between promoting your business w/ personal accounts, business pages, groups & fan pages
  • Learn what works & what doesn't work in Facebook marketing
  • Get more likes, shares & comments on your posts

Instructor

Alex Genadinik is a 3-time best selling Amazon author with some books used in universities and high schools. Genadinik teaches business, entrepreneurship, SEO marketing, and eCommerce. He's also the creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps with 2,000,000+ downloads, host of a popular business and marketing channel on YouTube with 2,000,000+ views, a successful affiliate marketer, and a serial entrepreneur in many other fields.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Facebook marketing course
    • Welcome to the course - 2:09
    • What To Expect From Facebook Marketing - 3:23
    • How To Write Engaging Social Post Headlines - 7:58
    • Headline Exercise - 1:14
    • Boosting Engagement With Engagement - 3:01
    • Using Colored Background Posts - 2:08
    • Making Your Content Visual - 3:56
    • Introduction To Virality Section - 0:32
    • Viral Coefficient Forumula - 5:06
    • How To Boost Virality - 3:11
    • Ads Boosting Virality - 3:16
    • Combination Of Virality And Ads - 1:44
    • Facebook Is The New LinkedIn - 3:01
    • Viral Coefficient Calculator - 2:56
    • Facebook Marketing Section Introduction - 2:16
    • All about Facebook business pages - 6:18
    • Facebook study on low engagement - 3:03
    • Facebook Marketing Page Vs Group Vs Personal - 3:43
    • Facebook Marketing From Personal Profile - 4:11
    • Personal Page Privacy - 1:16
    • How To Set Up A Professional Facebook Page - 4:24
    • Facebook Page Boosting Engagement With Comments - 3:40
    • Facebook Page Star Rating - 1:38
    • Showing Study Of Declining Brand Engagement - 2:15
    • Chatbot Introduction - 1:47
    • Snatch Bot Setup - 0:47
    • Example Of A Test Chat Bot - 2:52
    • Creating Your Chat Bot - 9:17
    • Finalizing Chat Bot - 5:28
    • Facebook Groups Introduction - 0:59
    • Facebook Group Positioning - 2:34
    • How To Populate A Facebook Group - 3:13
    • How To Engage Your Facebook Group - 4:07
    • Facebook Group Bylines - 2:24
    • Examples Of Good Facebook Groups - 6:59
    • Exclusive Group Strategy - 3:16
    • Introduction To Event Marketing On Facebook - 4:47
    • Event Listing Promoted On Friends Pages - 0:47
    • Example Of How To Set Up The Event - 2:19
    • Introduction To Running Contests - 6:31
    • How To Create Visuals For Contest - 3:16
    • Like Vs Share - 2:29
    • Announcing The Winner - 2:49
    • Establish yourself as an expert - 3:59
    • Facebook Contest Policies - 1:34
    • How To Post Your Contest Announcement - 2:29
    • What-kinds-of-Facebook-updates-get-the-most-engagement - 5:38
    • Few Post Ideas - 2:17
    • How-to-maximize-social-sharing-by-building-it-into-your-product - 2:44
    • How-to-make-generally-more-engaging-Facebook-posts - 3:00
    • Sharing Infographic - 1:00
    • How-to-cheaply-get-a-lot-of-Facebook-engagement-and-boost-SEO - 6:36
    • Ideal-update-length-to-increase-engagement-by-27 - 3:02
    • How Many Times Per Day To Post On Facebook - 2:54
    • Over-1000-reach-on-a-Facebook-post-how-to-do-it - 9:37
    • Part one: 25-Ways-to-promote-your-business-on-Facebook - 8:03
    • Part two: 25-Ways-to-promote-your-business-on-Facebook - 8:20
    • Part three: 25-Ways-to-promote-your-business-on-Facebook - 7:18
    • Traffic And Current Trends On Facebook - 1:29
    • Growth-hack-to-increase-likes,-shares-and-comments-hundreds-of-percent - 5:00
    • Mentioning Other People - 1:40
    • How-being-overly-promotional-damages-your-organicfree-engagement - 1:55
    • Best-hacks-to-sell-from-Facebook-for-free-without-paying - 8:03
    • Examples-of-successful-Facebook-groups-and-poorly-run-Facebook-groups---1 - 7:46
    • Examples-of-successful-Facebook-groups-and-poorly-run-Facebook-groups---2 (1) - 7:37
    • How-to-use-images-in-posts-to-increase-engagement - 4:00
    • Sharing Post URL - 1:05
    • Where-ads-and-organic-updates-get-most-exposure-and-how-to-optimize-ads - 2:46
    • Introducing FB Marketplace - 2:34
    • How-to-sell-using-pinned-posts - 1:51
    • Facebook-boosted-posts-experiment-conclusion,-results-and-strategies - 4:03
    • Facebook-boosted-posts-results-and-suggested-strategies - 6:50

Access
Lifetime
Content
14 hours
Lessons
110

Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Guide 2019

Take Your Brand to the Next Level with the Power of Facebook Marketing

By Justin O'Brien

In this course, you will learn Facebook Marketing from A-Z. You will be able to optimize your Facebook ads for increased conversions and decreased costs, create and make use of every type of Facebook ad, grow your Facebook page likes and post engagement, and much more. Join this course now to learn how to take your brand, product or service to the next level with the power of Facebook Marketing!

  • Access 110 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Connect w/ new audiences & lower your ad costs via Facebook Ads
  • Master your sales funnel, awareness retargeting & conversion
  • Use the advanced features available in Facebook Business Manager
  • Mass post quickly to various social media networks
  • Implement the Facebook Pixel and advanced tracking strategies

Instructor

Justin O’Brien began his path into Entrepreneurship and Marketing as an engineering major. During his spare time in college, he taught himself website coding and SEO (search engine optimization). He would research niche keywords, develop affiliate marketing websites around them, market and then flip them for a profit; this process helped eliminate all his college loans before graduating! Over a decade later, Justin has built, consulted and helped market 500+ businesses! After finishing in the top 8 for the Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year, Justin launched Coursenvy.com with several engineering and marketing partners to build in-depth courses and share their knowledge with the world!

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Personal Facebook profile/account
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Intro to Facebook Marketing
    • Learn How I Get $0.01 Likes and Clicks that Lead to Sales with this Course! - 4:36
    • The Basics of Facebook Ads - 2:42
    • What is a Sales Funnel? - 1:26
    • A Few Quick Tips...
  • Create an Optimized Facebook Page
    • Create and Optimize a Facebook Page - 16:53
    • Top 5 SEO Tips for your Facebook Page - PDF
    • Keywords 101 - 19:59
    • How to Use Keywords in your Facebook Page Description - 1:54
    • Optimize your Facebook Images
    • What Makes your Facebook Page Awesome - 7:21
  • Facebook Ads Mastery
    • Marketing 101 + The Ultimate Ad Hack - 0:56
    • FACEBOOK ADS FUNNEL by Coursenvy - PDF
    • The Ultimate Guide to Creating Facebook Ads by Coursenvy - PDF
    • Step 1 - Facebook Ads - Campaign Marketing Objectives - 6:07
    • Step 2 - Facebook Ads - AD SET - 14:03
    • Step 3 - Facebook Ads - AD - 2:09
    • 4 Elements of the Perfect Facebook Ad
    • Budgets, Bidding & Schedules for Facebook Ads
    • A/B Split Testing 101 - 12:07
    • 70%-20%-10% + Create Post Engagement Ads - 15:39
    • Using the "Create A/B Test" at the Campaign Objective Level in Facebook - 5:41
    • Split Test Images with Carousel Ads - 2:19
    • List of Cheapest Countries for Facebook Ad Clicks
    • Cheap Facebook Page Likes HACK
    • How to Create a Viral Video
  • Facebook Pixel
    • Facebook Pixel, Standard Events, and Custom Conversions - PDF
    • Facebook Pixels - What do you want to track? - 7:47
    • Facebook Audiences and Targeting - PDF
    • The BEST Lookalike Audience HACK - 5:19
    • Standard Events or Custom Conversions - 7:22
  • Facebook Ads - IN DEPTH ANALYSIS
    • Lead Generation Ads - 8:53
    • Facebook Retargeting/Remarketing - 6:33
    • Dynamic Ads - 6:21
    • Dynamic Ads - Product CSV Feed TEMPLATE
    • Instagram Ads on Facebook - 6:47
    • Advanced Instagram Guides
    • Local Business Ads on Facebook (Brick & Mortar Businesses) - PDF
    • Facebook Messenger - PDF
    • Facebook Offers and Facebook Offer Ads - PDF
    • "Click to Call" or "Call Now" Facebook Ads - PDF
    • How to Use Facebook LIVE - PDF
  • Facebook Engagement
    • Facebook Engagement - PDF
    • Facebook Videos - PDF
    • Mastering the Facebook Algorithm - PDF
    • Posting Calendar - Planning is Your Key to Success
  • Facebook Reporting & Insights
    • What is Ad Relevance and How to Increase It - PDF
    • Facebook Tracking + Reporting -- PDF - 4:00
    • Learn the Power of Facebook Insights - 3:34
    • Learn the Power of Facebook Insights - 3:34
  • Social Media Marketing
    • Why is Social Media Marketing Important? - 4:56
    • What Content Should I Share? - 4:27
    • How to get Backlinks and Improve SEO - Search Engine Optimization - 3:58
    • Social Media Management Tools - Cut your Posting Time in Half! - 2:25
  • Start a Facebook Ads Marketing Business
    • How to Get Marketing Clients - 7:05
    • The Complete Facebook Business Manager Guide - PDF
    • Pages - Business manager - 7:14
    • Ad account - Business manager - 7:31
    • WATCH ME: Add an employee to my Facebook Business Manager
  • Common FAQ
    • How to install Facebook pixel on WordPress - 3:59
    • Offline Events - PDF
    • OFFLINE EVENTS or CUSTOM AUDIENCE exampleaudiencefile
    • 1 - CREATE AN AD - PART 1 - 19:42
    • 1 - CREATING AN AD - PART 2 - 11:37
    • 2 - WHEN TO USE EACH MARKETING OBJECTIVE PT 1 - 18:23
    • 2 - WHEN TO USE WHICH MARKETING CAMPAIGN PT 2 - 19:32
    • 2 - WHEN TO USE WHICH MARKETING OBJECTIVE PT 3 - 16:11
    • 3 - CREATE A FACEBOOK PAGE - 17:58
    • 4 - HOW TO BUILD SUCCESSFUL FACEBOOK ADS - 15:58
    • 5 - SALES FUNNELS WITH FACEBOOK ADS PT1 - 13:01
    • 5 - SALES FUNNELS WITH FACEBOOK ADS PT2 - 18:44
    • 6 - ADVANCED CONVERSION ADS - 11:14
    • 7 - HOW TO SCALE YOUR FACEBOOK ADS - 17:46
    • 8 - SPLIT TESTING FACEBOOK ADS - 16:15
    • 9 - UNPUBLISHED FACEBOOK POSTS - 5:36
    • 10 - HOW TO GET INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS - 7:40
    • 11 - LOCAL TARGETING IN FACEBOOK ADS - 15:51
    • 12 - ADVANCED VIDEO ADS - 10:31
    • 13 - LEAD GENERATION ADS - 13:57
    • 14 - FACEBOOK ADS TO FREE EBOOK LEAD CAPTURE - 8:35
    • 15 - ADVANCED LOOKALIKE AUDIENCES - 12:58
    • 16 - ADVANCED INSTAGRAM ADS - 6:49
    • 17 - AUDIENCE INSIGHTS - 16:28
    • 18 - FACEBOOK REPORTING - 13:29
    • 19 - ANALYTICS VS REPORTING - 17:23
    • 20 - HOW TO SHARE ASSETS ON FACEBOOK - 5:23
    • 21 - DYNAMIC CREATIVES 101 - 4:31
    • 22 - PRODUCT CATALOG 101 - 18:30
    • 23 - FACEBOOK ANALYTICS FUNNEL - 13:17
    • 25 - FACEBOOK DEVELOPER APPS - 14:13
    • 26 - FACEBOOK EVENTS - 7:48
    • 30 - ADVANCED DETAILED TARGETING - 19:16
    • 27 - ADVANCED FACEBOOK OFFERS - 6:55
    • 28 - DYNAMIC LANGUAGE OPTIMIZATION - 5:50
    • 29 - ADVANCED CUSTOM AUDIENCES - 17:38
    • 31 - BIDDING 101 - 10:31
    • 32 - HOW TO CREATE A NEW AD ACCOUNT and PIXEL - 10:47
    • 33 - CUSTOM EVENTS VS STANDARD EVENTS - 11:10
    • 34 - FACEBOOK MESSENGER ADS - 8:33
    • 36 - Facebook Groups - 5:42
    • 37 - remedy a flagged - 5:21
    • 38 - target a specific OS - 4:09
    • 39 - Value-Based Lookalike Audience - 5:26
    • 40 - video to your Facebook page cover image - 1:52

Access
Lifetime
Content
6 hours
Lessons
44

The Complete Facebook Ads Course - Beginner to Advanced

Learn How to Promote Your Business with Facebook Ads & Other Facebook Marketing Strategies

By Daragh Walsh

Because of their low cost, amazing targeting options, and huge reach, there's never been a faster and more predictable way to grow a business online than by using Facebook Ads. All you need is $5, and this course will take you step-by-step from creating your first ad to designing an advanced campaign. You'll skip the common mistakes that cost beginners and get up to speed fast.

  • Access 44 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to take advantage of advanced features like the Facebook Pixel
  • Cover lead ads, video ads, Instagram ads, & more in detail
  • Explore retargeting
  • Discuss custom audiences & lookalike audiences
  • Create dynamic & collection ads for ecommerce
  • Discover how to use the power editor & business manager

Instructor

More than 90,000 students have taken Daragh Walsh's courses, leaving more than 9,000 top-rated reviews. As a Google Certified Marketer, Daragh has worked with Amazon, Hertz, Callaway Golf and grown his own successful business online. He teaches proven marketing strategies that are designed to make an impact and increase your income. He is based in Ireland and loves connecting with people all over the world.

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • 1.1. facebook-ads-course (6:03)
  • Facebook Ads for Beginners
    • 1.2. facebook-ads-course-final (17:32)
    • 1.3. facebook-ads-course (18:28)
    • 1.4. facebook-ads-course (6:27)
    • 1.5. facebook-ads-course (7:42)
    • 1.6. facebook-ads-course (6:30)
    • 1.7. facebook-ads-course (2:04)
    • 1.8. facebook-ads-course (8:02)
    • 1.9. facebook-ads-course (10:51)
    • 1.10. facebook-ads-course (5:54)
    • 1.11. facebook-ads-course (3:32)
    • 1.12. facebook-ads-course (3:39)
    • 1.13. facebook-ads-course (8:24)
    • 1.14. facebook-ads-course copy (6:35)
    • 1.15. facebook-ads-course (8:25)
    • 1.16. facebook-ads-course (1:59)
    • 1.17. facebook-ads-course-template copy (2:57)
    • 1.18. facebook-ads-course (4:41)
    • 1.19. facebook-ads-course (1:15)
  • Facebook Ads for Intermediates
    • 2.1. facebook-ads-course (11:46)
    • 2.2. facebook-ads-course (5:38)
    • 2.3. facebook-ads-course
    • 2.4. facebook-ads-course-template-page engagement custom audiences (4:14)
    • 2.5. facebook-ads-course
    • 2.6. facebook-ads-course (5:37)
    • 2.7. facebook-ads-course (10:00)
    • 2.8. facebook-ads-course (11:35)
    • 2.9. facebook-ads-course
    • 2.10. facebook-ads-course (8:49)
    • 2.11. facebook-ads-course (9:08)
    • 2.12. facebook-ads-course (9:52)
    • 2.13. facebook-ads-course (12:35)
    • 2.14. facebook-ads-course (8:00)
    • 2.15. facebook-ads-course (9:29)
    • 2.16. facebook-ads-course (14:09)
    • 2.17. facebook-ads-course (9:41)
  • Advanced Facebook Advertising
    • 3.1. facebook-ads-course (6:18)
    • 3.2. facebook-ads-course (3:51)
    • 3.3. facebook-ads-course (6:49)
    • 3.4. facebook-ads-course (8:05)
    • 3.5. facebook-ads-course (4:52)
    • 3.6. facebook-ads-course (6:58)
    • 3.9. facebook-ads-course (8:43)
    • 3.10. facebook-ads-course (12:07)

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
27

Facebook Marketing: How to Write the Perfect Post

Crack the Code Behind Drafting Powerful Posts That Engage & Drive Traffic

By Oxford Learning Lab

Ever wonder why some Facebook posts goes viral while others fail? While Facebook's algorithms are secret, there are a series of techniques you can learn from the pros to maximize your results and reach an ever-growing number of people without having to spend a penny on advertising. In just one hour of training, you'll learn the nuts and bolts behind writing powerful Facebook posts that engage your audience and generate traffic.

  • Access 27 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn how to reach the right people without using ads
  • Explore re-engaging your existing audience
  • Understand how Facebook thinks about content

Instructor

Oxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education. All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • Why Enroll in Facebook Marketing How to Write Great Posts - 2:03
    • What is the Purpose of This Course - 2:07
    • How long must the text of the post should be? - 1:46
    • When is a long post might be necessary? - 0:58
    • Use simple language. Yes, but how simple? - 3:48
    • What is the most important part of the post? - 1:16
    • How do you start a perfect post? - 5:13
    • Example of Words to use at the beginning of a post - 2:03
    • How to conclude Effectively a post? - 3:08
    • Punctuation and format - 2:55
    • Beware of Negative Words! - 4:28
    • Overview of visual posts - 3:42
    • Which words FB have a positive Impact on FB Algorithms ? - 1:45
    • What Photos to Posts? - 2:42
    • What Photos NOT to Posts? - 2:25
    • When breaking, changing tone and subject is necessary? - 2:37
    • Videos: How Long should a video be? - 4:43
    • How to Correctly Prepare a Video for Facebook? - 1:39
    • High Impact Techniques to Start a Video - 2:47
    • The Perfect LIVE Video - 3:27
    • Viral Posts: How Does it Happens? - 4:54
    • Which Emotions Should Enter your Posts? - 3:44
    • Emotions to AVOID in Your Posts - 2:24
    • How to Write Emotions in Your Posts - 5:52
    • Drastic Drop in Your Posts Performance? Here some Reasons - 1:36
    • Common Errors To Avoid! - 1:58
    • Conclusion To The Course on How to Write FB Posts - 0:49

