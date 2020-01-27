True to its name, the Lean methodology is all about creating more value from fewer resources, which is why many businesses have integrated it into their workflows. This course will expose you to Lean's concepts, so you can optimize processes, increase quality, and drive maximum value in any business.





Access 9 modules & 5 hours of instruction 24/7

Create more value for customers w/ fewer resources & reduce unwanted activities

Learn how to identify common types of waste in organizations

Follow examples of implementing Lean in manufacturing, service & office environments

Validate your understanding w/ the included certificate of completion

