By Certs-School | in Online Courses
True to its name, the Lean methodology is all about creating more value from fewer resources, which is why many businesses have integrated it into their workflows. This course will expose you to Lean's concepts, so you can optimize processes, increase quality, and drive maximum value in any business.
Important Details
Requirements
This course will help you to learn to develop your organizational projects with the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification online program. This online six sigma certification provides you the skills required for an organization's growth. Lean Six Sigma professionals are in high demand due to their ability to use problem-solving techniques to reach business solutions and assuring quality control throughout the process.
Project managers are whizzes when it comes to streamlining company initiatives, but they'd have a hard time doing their job without Minitab. This training walks you through using the statistical software project managers count on to explore data, streamline workflows, and communicate their success to others. With nine case studies in healthcare, IT, and manufacturing, you'll learn how to tackle real-world project management problems and solve them with the help of Minitab.
Lean Six Sigma is one of the most popular business strategies for reducing waste, accelerating product delivery, and ultimately driving profit. This course takes you through the fundamentals of implementing both Lean and Six Sigma in enterprise-wide projects. You'll come to understand core concepts, such as 5S, waste reduction, process mapping, and mistake-proofing, and prepare to certify your skills with three Lean Six Sigma Black Belt simulation exams.
