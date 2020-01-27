Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle

What's Included

Lean Management Certification Training
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Training
Minitab Training
Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Training
Product Details

Access
1 year
Content
5 hours
Lessons
9

Lean Management Certification Training

Take a Data-Driven Approach to Reducing Company Waste

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

True to its name, the Lean methodology is all about creating more value from fewer resources, which is why many businesses have integrated it into their workflows. This course will expose you to Lean's concepts, so you can optimize processes, increase quality, and drive maximum value in any business.

  • Access 9 modules & 5 hours of instruction 24/7
  • Create more value for customers w/ fewer resources & reduce unwanted activities
  • Learn how to identify common types of waste in organizations
  • Follow examples of implementing Lean in manufacturing, service & office environments
  • Validate your understanding w/ the included certificate of completion
The online courses at Certs School give folks the chance to throw their careers into overdrive without ever leaving their cubicle. Designed to let students learn at their own pace, the courses give people the chance to learn everything from analyzing big data to using business tools such as Salesforce. Every course is designed by industry insiders with years of experience.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
1 year
Content
10.42 hours
Lessons
6

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Training

Assist Project Teams & Lead Lean Six Sigma Projects from Start to Finish

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

This course will help you to learn to develop your organizational projects with the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification online program. This online six sigma certification provides you the skills required for an organization's growth. Lean Six Sigma professionals are in high demand due to their ability to use problem-solving techniques to reach business solutions and assuring quality control throughout the process.

  • Access 6 modules & 10.42 hours of content 24/7
  • Master the core principles of Lean Six Sigma
  • Learn how to implement quality projects & applications
  • Perform statistical analysis w/ the Minitab tool
  • Master the Lean & DMAIC methodologies using case studies and real-life examples
Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
1 year
Content
8 hours
Lessons
12

Minitab Training

Complete Your Project Management Toolbox with This Analytics Essential

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

Project managers are whizzes when it comes to streamlining company initiatives, but they'd have a hard time doing their job without Minitab. This training walks you through using the statistical software project managers count on to explore data, streamline workflows, and communicate their success to others. With nine case studies in healthcare, IT, and manufacturing, you'll learn how to tackle real-world project management problems and solve them with the help of Minitab.

  • Access 12 modules & 8 hours of instruction 24/7
  • Use Minitab to process key statistical data operations
  • Prepare yourself to better handle Green/Blackbelt statistical projects
  • Learn how to avoid common pitfalls in data analysis
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion
Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
1 year
Content
21 hours
Lessons
7

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Training

Trim the Fat in Your Business with Lean Six Sigma's Techniques

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

Lean Six Sigma is one of the most popular business strategies for reducing waste, accelerating product delivery, and ultimately driving profit. This course takes you through the fundamentals of implementing both Lean and Six Sigma in enterprise-wide projects. You'll come to understand core concepts, such as 5S, waste reduction, process mapping, and mistake-proofing, and prepare to certify your skills with three Lean Six Sigma Black Belt simulation exams.

  • Access 7 modules & 21 hours of instruction 24/7
  • Determine the relationship between key inputs & outputs w/ statistical analyses
  • Discover how to work w/ multiple leaders & manage team dynamics
  • Learn how to present projects to instructors, peers & managers
  • Grasp core concepts, such as 5S, waste reduction & process mapping
  • Validate your knowledge w/ a certification of completion
Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required

