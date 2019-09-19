Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $25
Add to Cart ($25)
$2,000
98% off
wishlist
Courses
10
Lessons
420

What's Included

Mastering Alexa
$200 Value
Arduino IoT Cloud Bootcamp: Learning to Use the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform
$200 Value
Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi
$200 Value
Ultimate Guide to Building Flash Briefing Skills with Alexa
$200 Value
Learn Alexa the Fun Way
$200 Value
Mastering Google Actions
$200 Value
Learn Google Assistant in 48 Hours
$200 Value
Mastering Alexa for Business
$200 Value
Step by Step Alexa Skill Development
$200 Value
Building Voice Apps Using Amazon Alexa
$200 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
24

Mastering Alexa

Customize Alexa to the Next Level by Integrating APIs & AWS IoT

By Makerdemy | in Online Courses

If you want to enhance your knowledge of coding for the Alexa platform, this course is perfect for you. The course begins with the date skill, allowing you to use the Wikipedia API to gather information about a date using just your voice. You will then learn a simple IoT skill, how to create a color game, and build a Raspberry Pi-powered car. The course gives detailed explanations for all the coding involved and uses hands-on projects to help you practice and master the concepts by yourself.

  • Access 24 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the basics of interacting w/ AWS IoT
  • Build an interactive web game
  • Learn to control a Raspberry Pi-powered car

Instructor

MAKERDEMY offers world-class maker education that helps learners get and stay relevant in the marketplace. They focus on tomorrow’s technology today. Through their online courses, they cover a variety of technology-related topics like the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Embedded Systems, Blockchain, and more.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Basic of Alexa Skill development
  • Knowledge of using Alexa Skills Kit - Skill Development Kit (ASK-SDK, NodeJS) for Skill development
  • Basics of Raspberry Pi, which is required only for the last section of the course

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction - 3:18
    • Course Outcomes and Prerequisites - 1:51
  • Date Skill
    • Introduction to Date Skill - 3:42
    • Accessing the Wikipedia API: API call using the https module - 5:59
    • Accessing the Wikipedia API: Parsing JSON data - 10:42
    • Building the Alexa Skill - 10:36
    • Adding additional node modules and testing the Skill - 7:28
    • Assignment 1: Student Project
  • AWS IoT
    • Introduction to AWS IoT - 8:53
    • Thing and Thing Shadow - 6:49
    • Building a simple Web-App thing: Part 1 - 8:01
    • Building a simple Web-App thing: Part 2 - 7:46
    • Building the Alexa Skill - 10:15
  • Color Game Skill
    • Introducing the Color Game web Application - 8:50
    • Color Game as the Web app thing - 2:55
    • Building the Alexa skill - 8:31
    • Assignment 2: Student Project
  • Raspberry Pi Car Skill
    • Introduction to Raspberry pi-car skill - 2:48
    • Controlling a DC motor - 7:22
    • Controlling the Raspberry pi Car - 6:21
    • Connecting the raspberry pi as a Thing - 9:21
    • Building the Alexa Skill - 7:22
    • Assignment 3: Student Project
  • Conclusion
    • Conclusion - 1:58

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
56

Arduino IoT Cloud Bootcamp: Learning to Use the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform

Build Internet of Things Projects & Configure IoT Things, Dashboards, Webhooks & Build IFTTT Integrations

By Lee Assam | in Online Courses

Go from zero to hero and learn how to quickly build secure, cloud-connected Internet of Things (IoT) apps and dashboards using Arduino. With 56 lectures, you'll understand what the IoT and the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform are, learn how to set up your Arduino MKR boards to connect to the Arduino IoT Cloud, incorporate webhooks into your IoT apps, and more. As you go through the course, you'll also be building basic to advanced projects such as controlling an LED from the cloud, creating a motion sensor alarm circuit, and creating a self-regulating temperature controlled system.

  • Access 56 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Build working IoT Projects that connect to the cloud
  • Build dashboards for your IoT Applications w/ minimal code
  • Learn how to use the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform
  • Use If This Then That (IFTTT) to integrate webhooks into your IoT applications

Instructor

Lee Assam has taught at universities on topics ranging from Software Development to Electrical Engineering and prototyping. He likes coming up with new ideas and prototyping them using the Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms. He prefers a hands-on, project-based learning approach and uses his teaching background to make concepts fun and entertaining, while at the same time educational and informative.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic knowledge of Arduino
  • Basic understanding of any programming language (C Programming Language preferred)
  • Basic knowledge of Cloud Concepts

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Please Watch - What to expect in this course - 6:25
    • What is the Internet of Things? - 3:10
    • What is the Arduino IoT Cloud? - 3:34
    • Understanding Arduino IoT Cloud Terminology - 3:18
    • Parts List for the Course
    • Getting Project Files and Resources for the Course
  • Setup your Account and Board
    • Overview of the Setup Process - 1:57
    • Creating a free Arduino IoT Cloud Account - 1:41
    • Using the Arduino Desktop IDE or the Arduino Web Editor - 10:04
    • Installing the Arduino Create Plugin and Setting up your Arduino MKR Board - 10:25
    • Overview of the Arduino MKR WIFI 1010 - 4:26
  • First Project - Controlling an LED from the Cloud
    • Controlling an LED from the Cloud - Project Overview - 0:59
    • Wiring the Circuit - 4:06
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 2:11
    • Making Code changes - 6:39
    • Testing it Out - 2:18
  • Reviewing the Project Files, Web Editor and Code
    • Reviewing Project Files - 6:05
    • An Overview of the Web Editor - 10:04
    • Detailed Code Review for our LED Project - 8:53
  • Taking Analog Readings
    • Taking Analog Readings - Project Overview - 0:56
    • Wiring the Circuit - 3:31
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 4:43
    • Making Code changes - 6:03
    • Testing it out - 2:56
  • Detecting external events like a Button Press
    • Detecting External Events - Project Overview - 0:53
    • Wiring the Circuit - 5:17
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 2:51
    • Making Code changes - 7:21
    • Testing it out - 1:52
    • Using a Third Party Library to handle Debouncing - 6:57
    • Testing our Debouncing Changes - 2:12
  • Creating a Motion Sensor Alarm that calls your Cell Phone when it is Tripped
    • Motion Sensor Alarm that calls your Cell Phone - Project Overview - 1:23
    • Wiring the Circuit - 8:41
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 2:41
    • Making Code changes - 9:30
    • Testing out the Alarm - 3:40
    • Overview of If This Then That (IFTTT) - 4:22
    • Enabling an Applet on IFTTT - 7:34
    • Creating an IoT Webhook to IFTTT - 12:35
    • Testing our Custom IoT IFTTT Applet - 3:41
  • Measuring Temperature and Humidity with a DHT-22 Sensor
    • Measuring Temperature and Humidity - Project Overview - 0:49
    • Wiring the Circuit - 4:38
    • Configuration in the IoT Cloud - 4:33
    • Making Code Changes - 8:32
    • Testing it Out - 5:55
  • Creating a Temperature-Controlled Self Regulating System
    • Temperature-Controlled Self Regulation IoT Project - Overview - 1:37
    • Using a Transistor as a Switch to Control our Fan - 5:39
    • Parts Needed for the Project - 1:56
    • Reviewing the Circuit Diagram - 3:08
    • Wiring the Circuit - 13:13
    • Configuration in the IoT Cloud - 6:12
    • Reviewing the Dashboard that will be created for the project - 6:34
    • Reviewing the Algorithm that we will use for our Project Code - 8:33
    • Making Code Changes - 18:51
    • Testing it out - 11:12
  • Closing
    • Closing Comments

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
55

Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi

Build Alexa Skills from Scratch & Control Devices with any Amazon Echo Device + Raspberry Pi

By Lee Assam | in Online Courses

With millions of Alexa devices being sold, learning to build custom Alexa skills is becoming a highly sought after skill by employers. Electronics hobbyists and do-it-yourselfers can also use Alexa to perform home automation. By using a Raspberry Pi, it's easy to interface with home electronics and devices to create custom skills using Alexa to voice control anything in your home and achieve true home automation! This course will teach you how to build Alexa Skills that will run on any Amazon Echo device to voice control anything in your home.

  • Access 55 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to work w/ relays & safely control high voltage AC devices from a Raspberry Pi
  • Explore using an octocoupler circuit to allow electrical isolation to protect your Raspberry Pi when connecting to high voltage AC power from a relay
  • Learn how to work w/ GPIO pins on the Raspberry Pi
  • Learn about infrared transmitters & receivers
  • Dive into Python programming & learn how to program for Alexa
  • Discover how to build custom Alexa skills from scratch

Instructor

Lee Assam has taught at universities on topics ranging from Software Development to Electrical Engineering and prototyping. He likes coming up with new ideas and prototyping them using the Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms. He prefers a hands-on, project-based learning approach and uses his teaching background to make concepts fun and entertaining, while at the same time educational and informative.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Be familiar with the Raspberry Pi
  • Basic understanding of programming (any language, but Python would be ideal)

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • What is Alexa? - 2:30
    • Why is this important? - 2:24
  • Taking a Deeper Dive into Custom Alexa Skills
    • What are Custom Alexa Skills? - 1:25
    • Understanding the components that make up Custom Alexa Skills - 4:09
  • Preparing the hardware and software
    • Parts list for the course
    • Setting up your Raspberry Pi - 1:24
    • Installing the software that you will need - 4:19
    • Downloading all the code and resources for the course - 4:41
    • Creating your Amazon Developer Account - 1:07
    • Setup and register your Alexa Device - 1:48
  • Understanding flask-ask
    • Overview of flask-ask - 4:47
  • Building a Hello World Alexa Skill with flask-ask
    • Overview of the Hello World Skill - 4:22
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 12:48
    • Creating the flask-ask Skill Handler Python Program - 13:46
    • Exposing and configuring a URL for the Skill Endpoint - 3:46
    • Testing our Skill - 10:16
  • Building a Custom Alexa Skill to control an LED
    • Overview of the Project - 2:44
    • Setting up the Circuit - 3:17
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 5:58
    • Creating the flask-ask Skill Handler Python Program - 9:43
    • Exposing and configuring a URL for the Skill Endpoint - 3:25
    • Testing our Skill - 4:36
    • Test from an Alexa-enabled Device - 3:27
  • Build a Custom Skill to control any device using a relay
    • Overview of the Project - 3:13
    • Overview of how relays work - 8:14
    • Overview of the Circuit - 6:40
    • Wiring the Circuit - 11:23
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 6:43
    • Testing our Relay - 4:00
    • Exposing and configuring a URL for the Skill Endpoint - 2:37
    • Testing our Skill from the Alexa Console - 2:20
    • Enable Skill on the Alexa App - 1:28
    • Testing our Skill on an actual Alexa Device - 1:47
    • Code Review of the MyDevice Skill Handler Python program - 8:15
  • Build a Custom Skill to Control any TV using an Alexa-enabled device
    • Introduction to the Project - 1:32
    • Technical Overview of the Project - 2:04
    • Resources for the Project
    • Parts that are needed
    • Setup your Raspberry Pi
  • Setting up the Circuit
    • Review of the Circuit Diagram - 1:54
    • Wiring the Circuit - 8:26
  • Configuring LIRC (Linux Infrared Remote Control)
    • Installing the LIRC (Linux Infrared Remote Control) Library - 1:00
    • LIRC Setup - 5:10
    • Testing LIRC with our Circuit - 1:39
    • Programming our Remote - 7:54
  • Testing the LIRC setup
    • Change your device name - 2:06
    • Testing our Circuit - 5:19
    • Review of the Test Code - 12:09
  • Alexa Skill Setup
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 4:01
    • Starting the flask-ask Skill Handler Python Program & setting the Skill Endpoint - 2:39
    • Code Review for the Skill - 9:49
  • Final Test
    • Change your device name - 1:36
    • Let's control our TV! - 4:01
  • Project Enhancements
    • Review of Enhancements for the Project
  • Closing
    • Closing Remarks

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
31

Ultimate Guide to Building Flash Briefing Skills with Alexa

Learn to Build Flash Briefing Skills Fast with No Coding Required & No Amazon Device Needed

By Lee Assam | in Online Courses

Flash Briefings are the perfect way to deliver content to your audience via the Alexa ecosystem and the Amazon Alexa-enabled suite of devices. This course will teach you everything you need to know about how to develop Alexa Flash Briefing skills. With 31 video lectures, you'll learn what Alexa is and the ecosystem around Alexa-enabled devices. You'll then take a deeper understanding of Flash Briefing skills and the various feed formats. You'll learn how to host your feeds and create an S3 bucket, configure your Flash Briefing skills, and submit them for certification.

  • Access 31 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Have the knowledge & confidence to build Alexa Flash Briefing skills
  • Build your personal brand & develop content of interest for Alexa users to follow
  • Understand the Alexa Ecosystem
  • Learn about Amazon S3 & how to host your content using AWS

Instructor

Lee Assam has taught at universities on topics ranging from Software Development to Electrical Engineering and prototyping. He likes coming up with new ideas and prototyping them using the Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms. He prefers a hands-on, project-based learning approach and uses his teaching background to make concepts fun and entertaining, while at the same time educational and informative.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Any Amazon Echo device (optional)

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • What is Alexa? - 2:30
    • Why is learning about Alexa Skill Development important? - 1:28
    • Understanding the Echo Suite of Devices - 5:31
    • Understanding the different types of Skill Models - 3:06
  • Prerequisites
    • Setup an Amazon Developer Account - 0:50
    • Setup an Amazon Web Services Account - 1:38
    • Register an Alexa-enabled device with your Developer Account - 0:49
    • Download and install the Alexa App on your Mobile Device [Optional] - 0:45
  • Understanding Flash Briefing Skills
    • What is a Flash Briefing Skill? - 3:02
    • Understanding the make up of a Flash Briefing Skill - 4:20
  • Understanding the Format for Feeds
    • JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) - 5:55
    • RSS (Really Simple Syndication) - 6:11
  • Hosting the Content for your Flash Briefing
    • Methods of providing hosting for your Flash Briefing Skill Content - 2:44
  • Preparing your Flash Briefing Skill Feeds
    • Downloading the Example Feeds - 3:17
    • Exercise - Create your JSON Feed - 4:24
    • Create an S3 Bucket - 3:44
    • Uploading your Feeds - 5:45
  • Checklist before creating your Flash Briefing Skill
    • Review the Checklist - 1:51
  • Create, Configure and Test your Flash Briefing Skill
    • Setup a JSON Feed in the Amazon Developer Portal - 7:46
    • Enabling your Flash Briefing Skill - 1:44
    • Test your Skill using Echosim - 2:20
    • Setup a JSON Feed containing multiple items - 3:38
    • Setup an RSS Feed in the Amazon Developer Portal - 4:20
    • Testing your skill with multiple feeds - 1:45
  • Testing your Flash Briefing Skill on an Amazon Device
    • Testing with an Alexa Device - 2:26
  • Updating your Feeds
    • Updating your file in the S3 Bucket - 4:42
  • Submitting your Flash Briefing Skill for Certification
    • Certification Double Check
    • How to submit your skills for certification - 14:30
  • Closing
    • Closing Remarks
  • Bonus Section
    • Flash Briefing Certification Checklist
    • Tips for Creating a Great Flash Briefing Skill

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
28

Learn Alexa the Fun Way

Learn to Create Interesting & Fun-Filled Amazon Alexa Skills & Publish Them

By Makerdemy | in Online Courses

If you are looking for that one course that will help you gain the confidence to build and publish Amazon Alexa skills, this course is right for you. With numerous custom made illustrations and animations, this course will give you a terrific learning experience. The course contains 28 video lectures that give equal importance to both projects and concepts. If you are an engineer who wants to get started with Artificial Intelligence or a hobbyist looking to learn about Alexa or earn money by publishing custom Alexa skills, then this course will be perfect for you.

  • Access 28 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Gain the confidence to build & publish Amazon Alexa skills
  • Learn w/ numerous custom-made illustrations & animations
  • Earn money by publishing custom Alexa skills

Instructor

MAKERDEMY offers world-class maker education that helps learners get and stay relevant in the marketplace. They focus on tomorrow’s technology today. Through their online courses, they cover a variety of technology-related topics like the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Embedded Systems, Blockchain, and more.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic programming experience
  • Little knowledge on JavaScript or NodeJS

Course Outline

  • Section 1: Getting familiar with Alexa
    • Lecture 1: Introduction - 3:57
    • Lecture 2: What are the Alexa enabled devices? - 6:03
    • Lecture 3: Creating your first Alexa skill - 13:11
    • Lecture 4: Expanding your first Alexa skill part - 1 - 10:41
    • Lecture 5: Expanding your first Alexa skill part - 2 - 7:20
    • Quiz 1
  • Section 2: Creating interactive skills
    • Lecture 6: Including images in the card - 4:31
    • Lecture 7: Introduction to slots - 4:47
    • Lecture 8: Including slots in your Alexa skill - 3:53
    • Lecture 9: Creating an image quiz - 10:28
    • Lecture 10: Read sentences as input - 3:10
  • Section 3: Getting accustomed to AWS
    • Lecture 11: Working with AWS - 3:49
    • Lecture 12: Exploring the features of AWS - 6:39
    • Lecture 13: Modifying audio to be Alexa usable - 5:21
    • Lecture 14: Creating an audio quiz part 1 - 4:22
    • Lecture 15: Creating an audio quiz part 2 - 7:36
  • Section 4: Working with ASK - CLI
    • Lecture 16: Understanding ASK - CLI - 5:45
    • Lecture 17: Installing ASK - CLI - 8:29
    • Lecture 18: Configuring ASK-CLI - 2:14
    • Lecture 19: Creating a new skill with ASK - CLI - 7:05
    • Lecture 20: A short note on "ask deploy"
    • Lecture 21: Introduction to DynamoDB - 5:00
    • Lecture 22: Including DynamoDB in our skill - 11:17
  • Section 5: Exploring the SSML tags
    • Lecture 23: Introduction to SSML - 2:47
    • Lecture 24: SSML tags - 8:39
    • Lecture 25: Including SSML tags in our skill - 6:33
    • Lecture 26: Publishing your skill in the Alexa skills store - 4:14
    • Lecture 27: Conclusion - 2:21

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
24

Mastering Google Actions

Take Your Google Actions to the Next Level by Integrating Firebase Functions, External APIs & More

By Makerdemy | in Online Courses

Enhance your knowledge of building actions for Google Assistant with this 1-hour beginner-friendly course. The course starts off with integrating your Google Actions with the Firebase database and then you will be introduced to the various Node.js commands that will be of use in communicating with the database. You will then make an extremely useful "Remembering Action," making use of the database to create a highly personalized experience for users. The course will also cover add-ons Google Assistant offers like Carousel, Listings, and Suggestions. Lastly, you will learn how to control Raspberry Pi using Google Assistant by using the Raspberry Pi as a server.

  • Access 24 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Integrate your Google Action w/ the Firebase database
  • Learn the various ways of making your Google Action more engaging
  • Be able to use all the functionalities that Firebase database offers w/ your Google Action
  • Be able to control Raspberry Pi 3 w/ Google Assistant

Instructor

MAKERDEMY offers world-class maker education that helps learners get and stay relevant in the marketplace. They focus on tomorrow’s technology today. Through their online courses, they cover a variety of technology-related topics like the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Embedded Systems, Blockchain, and more.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic knowledge on how Google Actions work
  • Basic knowledge on Dialogflow (documentation links will be provided)
  • Basic knowledge on Firebase (documentation links will be provided)
  • Basics of Raspberry Pi, which is required only for the last section of the course

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction - 2:00
    • Course Outline - 1:48
    • Resources for Easy access
  • Firebase Database Introduction
    • Firebase Database and Firestore - 3:01
    • Initialization Commands - 4:40
    • Posting and Receiving Commands - 4:04
  • Remembering Action
    • Object finder - 10:36
    • Userid introduction - 3:00
    • Nondatabase part of username - 4:27
    • Database part of username - 4:55
    • Assignment 1: Student Project: Create your Remembering Action
  • Guessing Game and External Access
    • Creating a guessing game - 13:35
    • Guessing game learning - 9:05
    • Assignment 2: Student Project: Create your Quiz Action
    • External API - 5:53
    • Assignment 3: Student Project: Access any other API
  • List, Carousel and Suggestion
    • Carousel and Listing - 9:16
    • Suggestion - 2:41
    • Characteristics of a Good Action - 2:44
    • Publish your Action - 9:52
  • Raspberry Pi
    • LCD connection - 5:32
    • Python code explanation - 5:21
    • Reading from a sensor - 5:29
  • Conclusion
    • Conclusion - 1:46

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
49

Learn Google Assistant in 48 Hours

Develop Apps for Google Assistant with the Help of DialogFlow, Firebase & Raspberry Pi

By Makerdemy | in Online Courses

If you're interested in creating applications for Google Assistant, then this course is for you. With 49 lectures, you'll learn all the functionalities of DialogFlow (API.AI), how to use Firebase, how to make your Raspberry Pi into a Google Assistant-enabled device, and control Raspberry Pi using voice commands by making a Raspberry Pi web server. At the end of this course, you can create a complete Google Assistant applications which can be published for the world to use.

  • Access 49 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to use almost all the functionalities of DialogFlow(APIAI) &how it is used to customize Google Assistant Action
  • Know how to use SSML to make your response sound more lively
  • Create a back-end system for your app using Firebase
  • Make your Raspberry Pi a Google Assistant-enabled device

Instructor

MAKERDEMY offers world-class maker education that helps learners get and stay relevant in the marketplace. They focus on tomorrow’s technology today. Through their online courses, they cover a variety of technology-related topics like the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Embedded Systems, Blockchain, and more.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic computer knowledge
  • Raspberry Pi Board
  • Mic and a speaker/earphones
  • Basic understanding of electricity & electronics

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction - 1:40
    • Course Outline - 1:48
    • Google Home Setup - 1:55
    • API.AI and Actions - 1:49
    • Initial Setup - 6:19
  • Project 1 : Simple response(Intent & Entity)
    • Intent with simple response - 3:32
    • Entity Creation and its Usage - 6:22
    • Actions and Google Integration - 4:42
    • Testing - 1:05
    • Student Project - 0:34
  • Fulfillment using Webhook
    • Fulfillment Introduction - 0:58
    • Node JS Istallation - 2:40
    • Firebase Installtion - 8:24
    • Code Explanation - 10:07
    • Firebase Uploading - 3:27
    • Fulfillment Code
    • Testing - 2:03
  • Calculator
    • Overview - 0:57
    • API.AI - 5:57
    • Coding Explanation - 7:06
    • Testing - 2:43
    • Fulfillment Code
    • Student Project - 0:19
  • Context
    • Overview - 1:51
    • API.AI - 7:22
    • Code Explanation - 4:38
    • Fulfillment Code
    • Testing - 0:45
  • Publication
    • How to Publish - 9:52
  • SSML & Rich response
    • SSML Explanation - 8:06
    • Rich Response - 7:13
  • Raspberry Pi
    • Raspberry Pi into Google Assistant Device - 2:30
    • SSH - 4:18
    • Installation - 4:44
    • Library Download & Authorization - 6:33
  • Raspberry Server
    • Server Overview - 4:00
    • Phillips Hue Setup - 4:28
    • Flask Installation - 1:36
    • Code Explanation - 11:23
    • Beame Installation - 3:20
    • Multiple LED's - 7:00
    • Circuit Diagram
    • LED Program
    • Student Project - 0:25
    • Servo Motor Overview - 1:00
    • Servo Motor Code Explanation - 5:48
    • Circuit Diagram
    • Servo Motor Python Code
  • Conclusion
    • Conclusion - 1:33

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
29

Mastering Alexa for Business

Build Alexa Skills Suitable for Business Problems & Improvements

By Makerdemy | in Online Courses

Have better control of your business by learning and setting up Alexa for business. This 3-hour course kicks off with the exploration of the features of Alexa for business and then later develops skills that will help you to improve the process of sending emails within your organization. You will learn private skills to guide new recruits, help everyone send maintenance issues, and flash brief organization-related announcements and news.

  • Access 29 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn to integrate Amazon SES, SNS, AWS DynamoDB & Slack w/ Alexa skills
  • Be able to build flash briefing skills w/ text & audio feeds
  • Develop & host private skills
  • Set up an Alexa-powered organization

Instructor

MAKERDEMY offers world-class maker education that helps learners get and stay relevant in the marketplace. They focus on tomorrow’s technology today. Through their online courses, they cover a variety of technology-related topics like the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Embedded Systems, Blockchain, and more.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basics of Alexa Skill development
  • Knowledge of using Alexa Skills Kit SDK for NodeJS

Course Outline

  • Introducing Alexa For Business
    • Introduction to the course - 4:06
    • Exploring Alexa For Business - 5:25
    • Setting up shared devices - 9:04
    • Managing Shared devices - 4:55
    • Hosting a private skill - 13:49
    • Quiz 1: Alexa for business
  • The Mail Skill
    • Introducing Amazon SES - 5:46
    • Introduction to the Mail Skill - 4:42
    • Adding dialog interface to confirm slots in the skill - 12:53
    • Integrating SES to the skill - 11:38
    • Hosting the skill as Private skill and Testing the skill - 5:24
    • Assignment 1: Student Project
  • The Directions Skill
    • Introduction to the Directions Skill - 2:41
    • Setting up the DynamoDB Tables - 10:38
    • Integrating the dynamoDB tables to the skill - 17:22
    • Hosting the skill as Private skill and Testing the skill - 8:26
    • Assignment 2: Student Project
  • The Maintenance Skill
    • Introduction to the Maintenance Skill - 3:29
    • Setup of Incoming Webhooks app in Slack - 4:21
    • Testing the incoming webhooks app - 10:08
    • Integrating Slack with the skill - 10:09
    • Adding SMS alerts to the skill using Amazon SNS - 9:23
    • Hosting the skill as Private skill and Testing the skill - 5:01
    • Assignment 3: Student Project
  • The organizational news skill
    • The flash briefing skill with text feed - 7:17
    • Introduction to the organizational news skill - 2:05
    • Extending the flash briefing skill with audio feed - 2:48
    • Feed updates using a lambda function - 5:08
    • Conclusion - 9:35

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
87

Step by Step Alexa Skill Development

Learn to Customize Alexa by Building Custom Alexa Skills

By Makerdemy | in Online Courses

Develop your own Alexa skills and customize Alexa in your own way. With this step-by-step course, you'll get familiar with the devices that are equipped with Alexa and also the instructions for setting up those devices. Then the course moves on to building custom skills and implementing them using Alexa Skill Development Kit. Some more custom skills will be developed exploring AWS DynamoDB and AWS S3 using the same SDK. The course also gives a detailed explanation of all the coding involved in developing Alexa skills through simple coding snippets.

  • Access 87 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn to add the features of AWS S3 into the custom Alexa skill
  • Control the Raspberry Pi device using custom Alexa skills
  • Learn to build custom Alexa skills w/ the Alexa Skills kit Skill Development Kit for Node.js
  • Publish & submit the developed Alexa Skill for certification

Instructor

MAKERDEMY offers world-class maker education that helps learners get and stay relevant in the marketplace. They focus on tomorrow’s technology today. Through their online courses, they cover a variety of technology-related topics like the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Embedded Systems, Blockchain, and more.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic Linux commands for the lectures involving Raspberry Pi

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction - 3:34
    • Course Outcomes - 1:17
    • The Process of a Custom Alexa Skill - 3:49
  • Alexa Equipped Devices
    • Description - 0:34
    • Alexa AVS SDK Installation
    • Amazon developer portal - 2:35
    • Amazon Alexa Equipped Devices - 9:18
    • Alexa on Raspberry pi 3 Introduction and Hardware Requirements - 13:24
    • Alexa on Raspberry pi 3 Installation - 6:02
    • Alexa on Raspberry pi 3 Execution - 4:35
  • The Welcome Skill - Author from scratch.
    • Description - 0:38
    • Update: Welcome Skill - Author from Scratch using ASK-SDK v2 for Node.js
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 6:44
    • AWS Lambda function - 7:39
    • Lambda Function Coding Importance of Use Strict - 6:03
    • Lambda Function Coding JSON request and Functions - 9:54
    • Lambda Function Coding Handling Launch Request - 13:15
    • Lambda Function Coding Handing Intent and Session Ended Request - 6:01
  • The Welcome Skill - Alexa Skills Kit SDK Blueprint
    • Update 2: Welcome Skill using ASK-CLI
    • Description - 0:54
    • Node js concepts ; Constructor Functions and Events - 8:24
    • Node js concepts Call method and Util Inherits - 7:21
    • Welcome Skill Update
    • Creating the AWS lambda function using Alexa Skills Kit SDK Bluep - 2:20
    • AWS Lambda function Coding - 7:25
  • The Dice Roll Skill
    • Update 2: Dice Roll Skill
    • Update: Dice Roll Skill
    • Description - 0:24
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 2:18
    • Lambda function Coding - 5:14
    • Adding sound using the AWS S3 bucket - 6:12
    • Student project - 0:39
  • The Calculator Skill
    • Description - 0:23
    • Update 2: Calculator Skill
    • Update Calculator Skill
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 5:41
    • Lambda function coding - 9:39
    • Student Project - 0:23
  • The Remember Skill
    • Description - 0:23
    • Update 2: Reminder Skill
    • Update Remember Skill
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 6:33
    • Lambda function coding - 11:07
    • Adding the skill in Alexa Skills Kit using Alexa Skill Builder - 7:17
    • Lambda Function Coding Updated Lambda UI - 4:18
    • Testing the Skill on the Test Simulator - 3:39
    • Student Project - 0:26
  • The Jumbled Letters Skill
    • Description - 0:21
    • Update 2: Jumbled Words Game Skill
    • Update Jumbled Letters Skill
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 9:02
    • Defining the helper functions for the skill - 8:12
    • Handling the Answer Intent - 7:19
    • Completing the flow of the skill and testing the skill - 10:48
    • Publishing and certifying the skill - 11:24
    • Student Project - 0:26
  • Setting Raspberry pi as the https server endpoint
    • Description - 0:30
    • Update: Setting up Raspberry Pi 3 as endpoint for Alexa Skills Kit
    • Installing Beame Insta SSL tunnelling service - 4:27
    • Installing Flask-ask - 3:18
    • Python Decorators - 7:20
    • Welcome skill with the Raspberry pi server - 7:04
  • The LED control Skill
    • Description - 0:40
    • Update: LED Control Skill
    • Controlling LED on raspberry pi - 4:46
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 1:49
    • Flask-ASK coding - 8:09
    • Student Project - 0:40
  • The Servomotor control skill
    • Description - 0:40
    • Update: Servomotor Control Skill
    • Controlling Servomotor on Raspberry pi - 4:29
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 1:35
    • Flask-Ask coding - 5:57
  • The Webcam control Skill
    • Description - 0:37
    • Update: Webcam Control Skill
    • Controlling the Webcam on raspberry pi - 5:43
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 1:13
    • Flask- ASK coding - 4:58
    • Student Project - 0:45
  • The Temperature Sensor Skill
    • Update: Temperature and Humidity Sensor Skill
    • Description - 0:46
    • Setting up the temperature Sensor - 6:37
    • Getting the temperature reading from the Temperature sensor - 7:25
    • Adding the Skill in Alexa Skills Kit - 1:43
    • Flask - ASK coding - 6:43
    • Student Project - 0:36
  • Conclusion
    • Conclusion - 2:28

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
37

Building Voice Apps Using Amazon Alexa

Learn to Build Smooth Voice-Activated Apps for Echo & Other Alexa-Aware Devices

By Loonycorn | in Online Courses

Alexa, Siri, Cortana and Google Now — voice-activated personal assistants are one of the hottest trends in technology these days. They are a great way to convey complex information to your customers in a free-flowing, conversational way. Alexa is a great way to build them — an AWS service for building conversational interfaces for Echo, FireTV and a host of Alexa-aware devices. In this course, you'll learn how to start building apps for use with Alexa.

  • Access 37 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Cover voice & text interfaces and current trends in human-computer interaction
  • Discover how Alexa, Lex, Echo, & other bits of the Amazon ecosystem come together
  • Explore interaction models like utterances, intents, slots, prompts, & their resolution into API calls
  • Learn about fulfillment models

Instructor

Loonycorn is comprised of a couple of individuals —Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their tech expertises at Google and Stanford. The team believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic javascript programming
  • Basic understanding of HTTP/s and how REST APIs work

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • You, This Course and Us - 2:40
  • Alexa Basics: Eco-system and Skill Concepts
    • Introducing Alexa - 1:59
    • Evolution Of Human Computer Interaction And Voice Interfaces - 7:34
    • Prereqs And Course Overview - 2:53
    • Alexa, Echo And AWS - 5:57
    • Skill Concepts: Invocations, Utterances and Intents - 8:43
    • Tools and Platforms: AWS, Amazon Developer Console and Echosim.io - 8:17
    • Types Of Skills - 6:02
  • Build a Basic Alexa Skill
    • Overview Of The Stock Market Tracker - 4:27
    • Utterance-Intent Mapping - 4:45
    • Financial Data From AlphaVantage - 3:20
    • Setup And Configure An Alexa Skill
    • AWS Lambdas - 6:07
    • Link the Alexa Skill with the Lambda Function
    • Set up and Test Lambda Code - 7:59
    • Code And Test the Launch Request - 5:07
    • Code And Test the Intent Request - 4:53
    • Handle Help And Stop Intents - 5:03
    • Test Using Echosim.io - 1:41
  • Multi-turn Dialogs for Rich Conversation
    • Slots As Request Configuration Parameters - 6:23
    • Slots, Prompts And Utterances - 8:09
    • Financial Data From Intrinio - 2:28
    • What Exactly are Slots? - 5:06
    • Configure the Dialog Model - 8:42
    • Handle Start, End and Launch Requests - 7:00
    • Handle the GetStockInfo Intent - 9:50
    • Handle Help, Stop and Cancel Intents - 1:18
    • Testing With Echosim.io - 1:53
  • Persist State Across Sessions
    • Remember Data Across Sessions - 5:47
    • Create A Dynamo DB Table - 2:06
    • Configure Full Access To Dynamo DB from Lambda - 7:34
    • Handle Start, End and Launch Requests - 1:50
    • Handle Add, Remove And List Stock Intents - 8:03
    • Test Using Echosim.io - 1:12
  • Build a Flash Briefing Skill
    • Understanding Flash Briefing Skills - 6:20
    • Set Up A Twitter RSS Feed - 3:07
    • Set Up A Flash Briefing Skill - 4:19

View Full Curriculum

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.