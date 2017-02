By Geeky Lemon | in Online Courses





Access 204 lectures & 45 hours of content 24/7

Understand Xcode 8, Swift 3, Objective-C, iOS 10, Interface Builder, Simulator, & Project Types

Create over 20 real iOS 10 applications in Swift 3 & Objective-C

Learn social integration w/ Facebook, Twitter, SMS, email, & more

Explore storyboards & nib files

Recognize how to create apps for universal screen size support

Dive into Core Data & camera support applications Start building professional-quality, fully-functional iOS apps with this comprehensive course on Objective-C and Apple's programming tools, Xcode 8 and Swift 3. Throughout the course you'll create over 20 real iOS 10 apps, from games to utility apps that optimize the native features of iOS 10. By course's end, you'll have a portfolio to be proud of, and the skills to start building a career in app development.

Aaron Caines is the founder of Geeky Lemon Development, Aaron started programming at a young age experimenting with HTML and website design which lead him to study Graphic Design to further his ability, He has been programming full time for the past 7 Years, Creating a vast amount of apps for iOS 10 with many more in development.



Since Late 2010 Aaron started to create online video tutorials teaching the art of iOS 10 development for beginners to experts and feels the same satisfaction as he does when making his own iOS Apps.



Aaron's expertise come in Photoshop, Xcode, HTML, Objective-C, Swift 3 and C+.