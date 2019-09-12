Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Mastering Tableau Certification Bundle

What's Included

Mastering Tableau: From Basic to Advanced
Tableau 10 Desktop Training
Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol.1
Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol.2
Mastering Tableau 10
Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
26

Mastering Tableau: From Basic to Advanced

Get a Hands-On Guide to Tableau Dashboard Creation Lessons & Discover Advanced Data Visualization Techniques

By Rob Davis | in Online Courses

Tableau is the gold standard when it comes to self-service business intelligence tools and has been reshaping the way organizations think about and use their data. This 4-hour course will be your complete hands-on guide to learning Tableau Desktop 2019. In this course, you'll design and deliver a professional-quality, end-to-end business intelligence solution, using Tableau armed only with a single CSV file. By the end of the DesignLaunch project, not only will you have developed an entire business intelligence tool from the ground up, but you will have gained the knowledge and confidence to apply these same concepts to your real-world analyses.

  • Access 26 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Gain the Tableau Desktop knowledge necessary for a successful Tableau workbook design, development & adoption
  • Understand Tableau & data visualization
  • Get better-acquainted w/ using Tableau by building Tableau charts
  • Learn to deliver a professional-quality & end-to-end business intelligence solution using Tableau and a single CSV file
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Rob Davis is a Business Intelligence consultant with over ten years of experience in government, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, higher ed, and other industries. In his courses, he combines his real-life experience and academic background to deliver professional step-by-step coaching in the space of Business Intelligence.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic knowledge of Microsoft Excel
  • Tableau Desktop 2019

Course Outline

  • Introduction to Tableau
    • Course Intro and Tableau Overview - 8:35
    • Key Terminology - 3:39
    • Connecting to Data - 9:44
    • Tableau Workspace Overview - 3:28
  • Tableau Reference Guide (HANDS ON)
    • Getting Started and Exploring Line Charts - 18:29
    • Bar Charts - 15:25
    • Maps - 9:17
    • Grouping - 11:52
    • Sorting and Filtering - 21:01
    • Misc Charts - 15:58
    • Joining Your Data - 6:18
    • Using Blends - 7:22
    • Exploring Unions - 3:20
  • Course Project - Create a set of enterprise grade dashboards
    • Introduction to the Course Project - 3:51
    • KPI Bar - 21:38
    • Top Section - Map and Viz in Tooltip - 13:07
    • KPI Trend (Sparklines) - 13:52
    • Bar Chart and Scatter Plot - 12:00
    • Table Heatmap (Dynamic) - 16:21
    • FIlter Pane - Set Up and Optimization Tips - 11:38
    • Adding an Interactive Logo - 6:50
    • Sheet Swapping and Action Filters - 11:22
    • Dashboard 2 - Intro and Interactive Histograms - 13:22
    • Dashboard 2 - Map, Treemap, and Detail Table - 11:34
    • Dashboard 2 - Adjusting Levers - 5:45
    • Exporting and Sharing Your Dashboard(s) - 4:49

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
69

Tableau 10 Desktop Training

Learn to Create Beautiful & Functional Real-World Data Visualizations Using Tableau

By Rob Davis | in Online Courses

This Tableau 10 Desktop Training course will take you into the incredible world of Tableau Desktop and help you understand how to connect to data. The training comes with multiple data sets for you to download and a ton of lessons and exercises that will challenge you to learn in a fun and engaging way. After the introductory section, every module is independent so you can start from wherever you’d like and you can take your time while you master the valuable set of Tableau Desktop skills. This class will make you a highly proficient Tableau Analyst and you can confidently add Tableau Desktop to your CV.

  • Access 69 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Gain the Tableau Desktop knowledge necessary for a successful Tableau workbook design, development & adoption
  • Understand how to connect to data & build within Tableau
  • Learn by working on the included downloadable data sets & exercises
  • Be a high proficient Tableau analyst
  • Confidently add Tableau Desktop to your CV
Instructor

Rob Davis is a Business Intelligence consultant with over ten years of experience in government, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, higher ed, and other industries. In his courses, he combines his real-life experience and academic background to deliver professional step-by-step coaching in the space of Business Intelligence.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: basic

Requirements

  • Basic knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Data File Download Instructions - 0:30
    • Tableau Software Introduction - 17:41
    • Tableau Desktop Tour - 8:19
  • Data Preparation
    • Live vs Extract Connection - 10:47
    • Data Source Editor - 4:42
    • Pivoting and Splitting Data - 11:11
    • Data Interpreter - 3:20
  • Data Visualization
    • Pivot Tables and Heat Maps - 7:12
    • Highlight Table - 2:40
    • Bar Chart - Aggregate vs Disaggregated Data - 2:17
    • Bar Chart - Bar in Bar - 4:31
    • Bar Chart - Stacked Bar - 3:26
    • Bar Chart - Bullet - 9:52
    • Bar Chart – Combo Chart - 5:50
    • Bar Charts – Histogram - 6:22
    • Line Charts – Single Axis - 3:41
    • Line Charts – Blended Axis - 3:27
    • Line Charts – Dual Axis - 4:12
    • Maps – Filled Map - 4:11
    • Maps – Symbol Map and Map Settings - 7:04
    • Proportional Charts - Pie Charts vs Treemaps - 8:33
    • Proportional Charts - Scatter Plots - 5:42
    • Proportional Charts - Word Cloud - 3:11
    • Charts - Motion Chart - 5:49
  • Dashboard Design
    • Canvas Selection and Adjusting Size - 3:03
    • Tiled vs Floating Objects - 5:45
    • Pixel Perfect Alignment - 3:51
    • Adding Images and Text - 6:41
    • Adding Background Color, Shading, Separator Lines - 19:09
    • Dynamic Chart Titles - 10:21
    • Information Icons - 8:03
    • Exclude Until Clicked - 7:06
    • Creating a Story - 7:19
  • Managing Your Data - Filters, Sorts, Actions, and Calculations
    • Filters – Application and Customization - 14:51
    • Action Filters - 4:39
    • Action Jumps - 10:24
    • Sorting Your Data - 6:34
    • Top and Bottom N Filtering - 3:58
    • Modifying Measure Aggregation Type - 3:32
    • Totals and Sub Totals - 3:04
    • Calculations – String Functions - 3:45
    • Calculations – Basic Arithmetic - 2:30
    • Calculations – Date Functions - 9:36
    • Calculations – Logic Statements - 12:53
    • Table Calculations - 7:00
    • Date Aggregation - 2:16
    • Discrete vs Continuous Measures - 4:51
    • Level of Detail Calculations - 5:56
    • Parameters - Dimension Swapping - 13:51
  • Grouping Data
    • Groups - 6:17
    • Sets - 3:02
    • Hierarchies - 3:07
    • Bins - 4:38
  • Formatting
    • Size - 5:42
    • Updating the axis - 8:15
    • Colors, Borders, and Transparency - 5:46
    • Adding/Removing Chart Lines - 3:29
    • Trend Lines, Forecasting, and Reference Lines - 6:16
    • Mark Labels vs Annotations - 7:33
    • Enabling the Summary Box - 2:01
    • Chart Titles and Captions - 6:13
  • Advanced Data Preparation
    • Using Blends - 6:39
    • Unions - 3:58
  • Sharing Your Dashboards
    • Publishing To PDF - 6:59
    • Exporting to Pivot Tables and Images - 8:25
    • Exporting Packaged Workbooks - 2:58
    • Publishing to Tableau Server - 1:13
  • What's New!
    • Viz in Tooltips - 3:56
    • Tableau Extract Performance Improvement with Hyper! - 3:23

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
32

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol.1

Create Powerful, Effective Visualizations to Help Analyze Your Data Using Tableau 10

By Rob Davis | in Online Courses

This 2-hour course is for business, technology, data, and analytics professionals who use and analyze data and data-driven approaches to support business operations and strategic initiatives in their organizations. With 32 video lectures, you will be provided with easy-to-follow examples to get you up-and-running with Tableau 10 and covers basic to advanced use cases and scenarios. By the end of this highly intuitive and practical video, you'll have gained the confidence and competence to analyze data more efficiently and effectively, by creating compelling interactive data and charts in Tableau.

  • Access 32 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand what Tableau is & how it works
  • Learn to use & analyze data and data-driven approaches to support business operations
  • Know how to prepare data using different strategies
  • Learn how to build basic to complex charts by incorporating different Tableau features & interactivity component
Instructor

Packt Publishing's mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: basic

Requirements

  • Familiarity with previous versions of Tableau would be helpful, but is not necessary

Course Outline

  • Data Preparation
    • The Course Overview - 5:30
    • Using the Data Interpreter and Pivot - 5:21
    • Using schema.ini to Resolve Data Type Issues - 4:44
    • Pivoting Columns - 3:24
    • Using Union - 4:06
    • Using Join - 7:03
    • Using Blend - 8:06
  • Basic Charts
    • Creating a Bar Chart - 7:17
    • Creating a Stacked Bar Chart - 6:13
    • Creating a Line Chart - 5:13
    • Creating a Scatter Plot - 6:14
    • Creating a Heat Map - 4:59
    • Creating a Text Table (Crosstab) - 5:42
    • Creating a Highlight Table - 3:04
    • Creating an Area Chart - 4:17
    • Creating a Pie Chart - 4:52
    • Creating a Bubble Chart - 5:12
    • Creating a Word Cloud - 4:25
    • Creating a Tree Map - 3:57
  • Advanced Charts
    • Creating a Histogram - 5:31
    • Creating a Small Multiple Chart - 4:04
    • Creating a Shared-Axis Chart - 4:29
    • Creating a Combo Chart (Dual Axis Chart)
    • Creating a Bullet Chart - 5:19
    • Creating a Bar in Bar Chart - 4:33
    • Creating a Donut Chart - 5:37
    • Creating a Unit Chart - 5:30
    • Creating a Box and Whisker Chart - 4:03
    • Creating a Sparkline with Indicators - 6:36
    • Creating a KPI Text Table - 5:26
    • Creating a Waterfall Chart - 4:15
    • Creating a Population Pyramid - 4:49

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
25

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol.2

Practice More Advanced Skills to Create Powerful, Effective Visualizations to Help Analyze Your Data Using Tableau 10

By Rob Davis | in Online Courses

This 1-hour course is for business, technology, data, and analytics professionals who use and analyze data and data-driven approaches to support business operations and strategic initiatives in their organizations. With 25 video lectures, you will be provided more advanced offerings of Tableau in terms of dashboarding and analytics and see how you can leverage these features to make a better sense of your data. By the end of this course, you'll have gained the confidence and competence to analyze data more efficiently and effectively, by creating compelling interactive data and charts in Tableau.

  • Access 25 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Focus on the more advanced offerings of Tableau in terms of dashboarding & analytics
  • Understand how Tableau interacts w/ your data
  • Be able to create stunning dashboards & story points in Tableau for effective storytelling
  • Use Tableau dashboards & storyboards to effectively communicate your business insights
Instructor

Packt Publishing's mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: basic

Requirements

  • Familiarity with previous versions of Tableau would be helpful, but is not necessary

Course Outline

  • Building Interactive Charts
    • The Course Overview - 5:37
    • Creating a Motion Chart - 4:15
    • Creating a Dynamic Column/Row Trellis Chart - 4:47
    • Creating a Top/Bottom N Filter - 4:05
    • Comparing One to Everything Else - 4:59
    • Dynamically Displaying Dimensions - 2:13
    • Dynamically Displaying and Sorting Measures - 3:26
  • Dashboards and Story Points
    • Creating a Filter Action - 10:50
    • Creating a Highlight Action - 5:29
    • Creating a URL Action - 5:54
    • Creating an Infographic-Like Dashboard - 5:44
    • Creating Story Points - 5:03
  • Maps and Geospatial Visualization
    • Adding Data Layers to the Default Map - 3:46
    • Creating Custom Territories - 5:45
    • Working with Web Map Service (WMS) - 3:15
    • Using Path to Display Movement on a Map - 7:12
    • Importing Custom Geocoding - 4:07
    • Using a Custom Image Background - 5:13
  • Analytics
    • Adding a Constant Line - 3:57
    • Adding a Trend Line - 4:34
    • Using a Reference Line - 4:34
    • Adding a Reference Band - 2:58
    • Performing Cluster Analysis - 2:48
    • Visualizing Forecast - 2:42
    • Performing Linear Regression with R - 6:08

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
33

Mastering Tableau 10

Learn & Master the Art of Creating Insightful Visualizations From Complex Sets of Data

By Rob Davis | in Online Courses

This 5-hour course walks you through the fundamentals of Tableau, helping you hone your skills and master core volumes such as working with data in Tableau. You will immerse yourself in Tableau 10's new data prep features, to provide data integration success. The video will provide viewers with high-quality practical content explaining how to master advanced calculations, dashboards, and visualizations with Tableau. Tableau's advanced interactivity brings it all together by demonstrating many ways in which users can interact with information at their fingertips.

  • Access 33 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the key concepts of Data Prep such as Joins, Blends, Cross Database Joins, Shared Data Connection design & metadata
  • Get to grips w/ the best practices for effective visual design
  • Explore the dynamic capabilities within Tableau 10 & interact w/ data
  • Unleash the newest features & enhancements of Tableau 10
  • Build & employ advanced calculations using Quick calcs, Table calcs, and Level of Detail
Instructor

Packt Publishing's mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: basic

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Working Toward Data Prep Mastery
    • The Course Overview - 3:22
    • It's All about the Data - 12:10
    • Filtering at All Levels - 14:26
    • Combining Data - 14:37
    • Blending Data - 13:54
    • Stacking That Data - 12:49
    • Completing the Picture - 12:58
  • Data for the Enterprise
    • To Extract or Not to Extract? - 14:21
    • Future-Proofing the Data - 10:49
    • Sharing is Caring - 6:10
    • Content for the Consumers - 5:26
  • Visual Analytics at the Core
    • The Four Pill Types - 11:14
    • Chart Types That Work - 10:31
    • Controlling the Canvas - 9:52
    • Being Creative with Color - 7:04
    • Being a Minimalist - 10:09
    • Getting Analytical - 9:25
    • Clustering - 7:40
    • Custom Territories - 6:55
  • Communicate with Calculations
    • At the Ready Quick Calcs - 8:50
    • Table Calcs - 10:22
    • LODs of Fun - 9:31
    • Leveling Up with Advanced LODs - 9:46
  • Actions That Get Reactions
    • The Accidental Action - 11:19
    • Vizs That Play Together - 7:44
    • It's Starting to Feel like an App - 10:32
  • Quick Filters and Parameters
    • Dynamic Actions with Parameters - 7:16
    • Handing Out Interactivity - 7:00
    • Swapping in the Flow - 8:08
  • Custom Canvas Control
    • Dynamic Containers - 10:58
    • Content Push - 7:37
    • Designing for Mobile - 6:54
    • Wrapping Up - 5:53

