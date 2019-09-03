Understand Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies With Lifetime Access to 56.5 Hours on Blockchain Development

Description

Get a basic understanding of what blockchain is & how it works

Learn the popular EOS blockchain system & how to use it

Know the essentials on building cryptocurrencies & smart contracts

Learn blockchain security & other fundamentals

The blockchain is a distributed database existing on multiple computers at the same time, providing an easy and safe way to access cryptocurrencies. This Mega Blockchain Mastery Bundle will give you a solid understanding of how blockchain technology works and focuses on the primary components of blockchain technology and weaves them together to create a solid understanding of the blockchain stack component's interactions and dependencies. This bundle also covers discussions on cryptocurrency, including general knowledge, building with JavaScript, and investing.