The Mega Blockchain Mastery Bundle

Understand Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies With Lifetime Access to 56.5 Hours on Blockchain Development

Stone River eLearning
Stone River eLearning
The blockchain is a distributed database existing on multiple computers at the same time, providing an easy and safe way to access cryptocurrencies. This Mega Blockchain Mastery Bundle will give you a solid understanding of how blockchain technology works and focuses on the primary components of blockchain technology and weaves them together to create a solid understanding of the blockchain stack component's interactions and dependencies. This bundle also covers discussions on cryptocurrency, including general knowledge, building with JavaScript, and investing.

  • Access 13 lectures & 56.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Get a basic understanding of what blockchain is & how it works
  • Learn the popular EOS blockchain system & how to use it
  • Know the essentials on building cryptocurrencies & smart contracts
  • Learn blockchain security & other fundamentals

Stone River eLearning was founded in 2011, and since then they have taught over 1,000,000 students through their website and through their reseller partners. Their focus is on developing high-quality video training in all areas of the technology field. At Stone River eLearning, technology is all they teach. If you're interested in IT, programming, development or design, they have it covered.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required
  • Other requirements mentioned in each course

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
