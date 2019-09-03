Understand Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies With Lifetime Access to 56.5 Hours on Blockchain Development

DescriptionThe blockchain is a distributed database existing on multiple computers at the same time, providing an easy and safe way to access cryptocurrencies. This Mega Blockchain Mastery Bundle will give you a solid understanding of how blockchain technology works and focuses on the primary components of blockchain technology and weaves them together to create a solid understanding of the blockchain stack component's interactions and dependencies. This bundle also covers discussions on cryptocurrency, including general knowledge, building with JavaScript, and investing.
InstructorStone River eLearning was founded in 2011, and since then they have taught over 1,000,000 students through their website and through their reseller partners. Their focus is on developing high-quality video training in all areas of the technology field. At Stone River eLearning, technology is all they teach. If you're interested in IT, programming, development or design, they have it covered.
