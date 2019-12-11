Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course

Prepare for Your PMP Exam with 40+ Hours of PMBOK-Based Lectures

by GogoTraining
Project Management Professional (PMP)® is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers. Whether you are new to Project Management or on your way to completing your 35 hours of study to sit for your PMP Certification Exam this course will give you the skills you need. This class is delivered on-demand and allows you to spend as much time as you need on each of the subject areas. The delivery of the course is interactive and comes with games, over 1,000 exam prep questions and much more.

  • Access 106 lectures & 40 hours of content 24/7
  • Includes 460 Practice Exam Questions, 524 Rapid Fire quiz questions and 100 Definition Game Questions
  • Fully understand Project Management
  • Master the 6th Edition PMBOK Guide (Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge)
  • Be prepared to sit for your Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Exam given by the Project Management Institute (PMI)

Instructor

Neal Rowland, MEd, PMP, ITIL has produced hundreds of courses for numerous training providers worldwide. He is also a contributor to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK).

He has produced and delivered content on a variety of topics, from workflow management to SharePoint design. Although most of his authoring and instructing revolves around the management topics of Project Management and the corresponding certifications of the Project Management Professional (PMP) and PRINCE2; Information Technology Service Management and the certifications of ITIL Foundation, ITIL Practitioner, the other ITIL Intermediate exams, and Managing Across the Lifecycle; and Agile project management with its corresponding certifications of the Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) from the Project Management Institute and ScrumMaster.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
