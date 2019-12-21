Learn three new ways to get traffic to your website in less than an hour. With this 12-lecture course, you will be able to rank every one of the pages on your website a little higher by doing correct SEO tagging of your images. You'll also be able to rank in image search and get traffic from Google image searches. You will understand how the image size inside your web pages affects the image rendering and you will be able to make ideal social media posts that render perfectly no matter which social network you are posting on. By rendering perfectly, you'll have a nicer post which gets more engagement and brings more traffic to your website.





Access 12 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Get more traffic by ranking your pages higher

Get higher conversion from your social media posts by using the right-sized images

Rank images in image search & get traffic from Google images