By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses
Industry research shows that quality links are still the #1 ranking factor when it comes to getting your website to rank higher in Google search. With 68 lectures, this course will teach you how to get great and relevant links to point to your website. This means that you will save money and won't have to hire anyone to do this in the future, and will be able to do it all on your own. Get authoritative backlinks that will help your website rank higher, bring more high-quality traffic, and generate more sales!
Google product listing ads have a much higher click-through rate on the Google search result page than traditional Google AdWords. Whether you are already running Google AdWords PPC ads for your products or not, you should definitely run Google Shopping ads because they convert much better, are generally cheaper, and are made specifically to promote and sell products. Try this eCommerce PPC ads course today and begin running your ads soon.
Voice search is one of the most rapid segments of search overall, and it is predicted that by 2020, 50% of all search will be done through voice! What that means for business owners and marketers is that now is the time to jump on this SEO strategy so that you can get ahead of all the other marketers. Be excited and inspired to get in early on the future of SEO and ride the wave of rapid growth!
If you are new to SEO, this course will help to clear up a lot of confusion about which tools to use and what to write on your website and where. SEO is often made into something extremely complex, but the truth is that it can be very simple. Your on-page SEO must target the right keywords in correct ways, and this course will walk you through the tools and tactics to have near-perfect on-site SEO for your website in one day.
Apply the most effective marketing strategies and finally get the growth you've been hoping for! If you're lost in marketing, hiring freelancers with no results, or not really what sure on what to do next, this course will set you on the right path, help you choose the most effective marketing strategies, and show you how to implement them for your business. It will cover SEO, social media marketing, branding, traffic, and more. If you are effective at promoting your business, the sky is the limit.
SEO can be easy if you know how to choose the right keywords that are easy to rank for and bring traffic that converts into customers. With 24 lectures, this course will help you find better keywords than your competitors. The strategies in this course will prevent you from wasting a tremendous amount of time and money, and finally get results from your SEO efforts. Get started and be SEO savvy!
This 29-lecture course covers the four most effective strategies to sell products on Amazon — Amazon SEO, recommendation algorithms, Amazon ads, and high-converting product listings. All these tactics combined will boost one another, and help you blow away the competition. When you truly dominate an Amazon product niche, you can build a big business on top of Amazon. The case study used as the example in the course has gone on to create a million-dollar per year business.
In this 30-minute course, you will learn how to use Google Citations to boost the SEO of local business websites. Even if your business is not a local business, Google Citations can help you rise up in the Google rankings. Google Citations helps the Google search engine to understand your website with mere mentions of your website and business. This course will also explain what to do if your business isn't necessarily a local business.
Rank your business listings on all ten of the first page Google search results that come up for a specific search you might be targeting in less than an hour. Most searches have ten listings on the Google Search Engine Result Page (SERP) and in this course, you will learn how to have as many of the results promote your business as possible. This course also comes with a free 15-minute Google Hangout coaching call for you to ask your questions regarding the course.
Learn three new ways to get traffic to your website in less than an hour. With this 12-lecture course, you will be able to rank every one of the pages on your website a little higher by doing correct SEO tagging of your images. You'll also be able to rank in image search and get traffic from Google image searches. You will understand how the image size inside your web pages affects the image rendering and you will be able to make ideal social media posts that render perfectly no matter which social network you are posting on. By rendering perfectly, you'll have a nicer post which gets more engagement and brings more traffic to your website.
