Courses
10
Lessons
407

What's Included

Link Building: Google SEO #1 Ranking Tactic (Backlinks)
$200 Value
Ecommerce PPC Ads 2020: Google Shopping & Merchant Center
$200 Value
Voice Search SEO For Local Business & Ecommerce Products
$200 Value
Perfect On-Page SEO In 1 Day That Users & Google Will Love
$200 Value
Marketing Strategies to Reach 1,000,000 People
$200 Value
Advanced SEO Keyword Research
$200 Value
Amazon SEO, Amazon Sales & Ads For Ecommerce Domination
$200 Value
Google Citations to Boost SEO for New Local Websites
$200 Value
Advanced SEO: Rank in All 10 Google Search Results (SERPS)
$200 Value
Google Image SEO: Image Search & Higher Website Page Ranking
$200 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
4.0 hours
Lessons
68

Link Building: Google SEO #1 Ranking Tactic (Backlinks)

Get Amazing Backlinks from Authoritative, High-Quality Sites Using Top SEO Link Building Strategies

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

Industry research shows that quality links are still the #1 ranking factor when it comes to getting your website to rank higher in Google search. With 68 lectures, this course will teach you how to get great and relevant links to point to your website. This means that you will save money and won't have to hire anyone to do this in the future, and will be able to do it all on your own. Get authoritative backlinks that will help your website rank higher, bring more high-quality traffic, and generate more sales!

  • Access 68 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • See the latest research on the top 10 factors that will make your website rank higher
  • Get A-level links by learning to get amazing publicity from top publications
  • Save money by building links on your own without hiring anyone
  • Get links from top sites that your competitors will never be able to get
Alex Genadinik is a coach on business, entrepreneurship, SEO, marketing, and Amazon. He is a 3-time best selling Amazon author with some of his books used in universities and high schools. He is also the creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps with 2,000,000+ downloads, host of a popular business and marketing channel on YouTube with 2,000,000+ views, a successful affiliate marketer, a serial entrepreneur in many other fields.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.0 hours
Lessons
21

Ecommerce PPC Ads 2020: Google Shopping & Merchant Center

Set Up & Optimize High-Converting Google Shopping Ads and Get the Best Leads

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

Google product listing ads have a much higher click-through rate on the Google search result page than traditional Google AdWords. Whether you are already running Google AdWords PPC ads for your products or not, you should definitely run Google Shopping ads because they convert much better, are generally cheaper, and are made specifically to promote and sell products. Try this eCommerce PPC ads course today and begin running your ads soon.

  • Access 21 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Create Google Merchant account & run highly-converting Google Shopping ads
  • More effective for sales than Facebook ads or Instagram ads
  • Sell more products & run ads more profitably
  • Get better click-through rates on your ad than w/ regular Google AdWords ads
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.0 hours
Lessons
14

Voice Search SEO For Local Business & Ecommerce Products

Target Different Searches Made Through Voice to Get More Traffic & Rank Higher in Google

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

Voice search is one of the most rapid segments of search overall, and it is predicted that by 2020, 50% of all search will be done through voice! What that means for business owners and marketers is that now is the time to jump on this SEO strategy so that you can get ahead of all the other marketers. Be excited and inspired to get in early on the future of SEO and ride the wave of rapid growth!

  • Access 14 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Rank in more voice & local searches
  • Take advantage of Smart Home device searches
  • Get more traffic by targeting different searches made through voice
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.0 hours
Lessons
28

Perfect On-Page SEO In 1 Day That Users & Google Will Love

Quickly Rank Your Website for Top Keywords with On-Page SEO

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

If you are new to SEO, this course will help to clear up a lot of confusion about which tools to use and what to write on your website and where. SEO is often made into something extremely complex, but the truth is that it can be very simple. Your on-page SEO must target the right keywords in correct ways, and this course will walk you through the tools and tactics to have near-perfect on-site SEO for your website in one day.

  • Access 28 lectures & 1 hours of content 24/7
  • Improve clickthrough rate to your site on Google search result pages
  • Get more highly converting & targeted SEO traffic
  • Learn to do on-page SEO that looks natural & is great for your site visitors and Google
Access
Lifetime
Content
14.0 hours
Lessons
184

Marketing Strategies to Reach 1,000,000 People

Learn Effective Marketing Strategies for Branding, Sales, and Traffic Growth

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

Apply the most effective marketing strategies and finally get the growth you've been hoping for! If you're lost in marketing, hiring freelancers with no results, or not really what sure on what to do next, this course will set you on the right path, help you choose the most effective marketing strategies, and show you how to implement them for your business. It will cover SEO, social media marketing, branding, traffic, and more. If you are effective at promoting your business, the sky is the limit.

  • Access 184 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn top social media marketing strategies to grow your business & brand yourself and your business as an authority
  • Get ahead of your competitors w/ creative SEO strategies
  • Increase the sales conversion rate of your site visitors for an immediate revenue boost
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.0 hours
Lessons
24

Advanced SEO Keyword Research

Solve Common SEO Problems & Have Your Page Rank in Google Search

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

SEO can be easy if you know how to choose the right keywords that are easy to rank for and bring traffic that converts into customers. With 24 lectures, this course will help you find better keywords than your competitors. The strategies in this course will prevent you from wasting a tremendous amount of time and money, and finally get results from your SEO efforts. Get started and be SEO savvy!

  • Access 24 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn ways to find new keywords that are easier to rank for
  • Get keyword targeting tactics to get more traffic & jump over stronger competitors
  • Know ranking strategies on Google SEO, YouTube & Amazon
Access
Lifetime
Content
2.0 hours
Lessons
29

Amazon SEO, Amazon Sales & Ads For Ecommerce Domination

Learn How to Effectively Sell on Amazon and Make Major Bank

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

This 29-lecture course covers the four most effective strategies to sell products on Amazon — Amazon SEO, recommendation algorithms, Amazon ads, and high-converting product listings. All these tactics combined will boost one another, and help you blow away the competition. When you truly dominate an Amazon product niche, you can build a big business on top of Amazon. The case study used as the example in the course has gone on to create a million-dollar per year business.

  • Access 29 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to sell more products
  • Understand how to boost your Amazon SEO ranking
  • Know how to create successful Amazon ads & dominate your Amazon product niche
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.0 hours
Lessons
12

Google Citations to Boost SEO for New Local Websites

Learn How to Boost Your Search Engine Marketing, Traffic & Clients in Less Than an Hour

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

In this 30-minute course, you will learn how to use Google Citations to boost the SEO of local business websites. Even if your business is not a local business, Google Citations can help you rise up in the Google rankings. Google Citations helps the Google search engine to understand your website with mere mentions of your website and business. This course will also explain what to do if your business isn't necessarily a local business.

  • Access 12 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Use Google Citations to rank your website on Google pages better
  • Enhance your SEO in-house instead of hiring freelancers or an agency
  • Get quick & valuable links and mentions that will give your new website a boost in authority
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.0 hours
Lessons
15

Advanced SEO: Rank in All 10 Google Search Results (SERPS)

Learn Intelligent SEO Strategies to Drown Out Your Competitors by Ranking in All 10 Google Search Results

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

Rank your business listings on all ten of the first page Google search results that come up for a specific search you might be targeting in less than an hour. Most searches have ten listings on the Google Search Engine Result Page (SERP) and in this course, you will learn how to have as many of the results promote your business as possible. This course also comes with a free 15-minute Google Hangout coaching call for you to ask your questions regarding the course.

  • Access 15 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Have all ten, or at least a few of the top ten search results of Google search be about your business
  • Dominate in your search keywords
  • Use authoritative sites to rank in Google where you could not rank w/ your website
  • Push competitors down by having more listings in the top-10 search results
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.0 hours
Lessons
12

Google Image SEO: Image Search & Higher Website Page Ranking

Learn Beginner & Advanced Strategies for Optimizing Images for SEO

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

Learn three new ways to get traffic to your website in less than an hour. With this 12-lecture course, you will be able to rank every one of the pages on your website a little higher by doing correct SEO tagging of your images. You'll also be able to rank in image search and get traffic from Google image searches. You will understand how the image size inside your web pages affects the image rendering and you will be able to make ideal social media posts that render perfectly no matter which social network you are posting on. By rendering perfectly, you'll have a nicer post which gets more engagement and brings more traffic to your website.

  • Access 12 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Get more traffic by ranking your pages higher
  • Get higher conversion from your social media posts by using the right-sized images
  • Rank images in image search & get traffic from Google images
