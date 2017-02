By Zenva | in Online Courses





Build a receipt segmenter to find text in an image

Count coins & dollar bills in an image after creating a currency counter

Find Legend of Zelda rupees using a pattern matching algorithm

Design a face swapping app

Discuss the mathematical theory & processes behind computer vision

Understand fundamental computer vision & image processing techniques Have you ever wondered how things like self-driving cars, Google image searches, Snapchat and Instagram filters are created? While there are many answers to this question, the umbrella answer is computer vision. In this course, you'll use Python to build a variety of tools that reflect the broad range of computer vision techniques. These technologies are powering the next generation of consumer and enterprise applications and the time to jump in the game is now!

Pablo Farias Navarro is a software developer and founder of ZENVA. Since 2012, Pablo has been teaching online how to create games, apps and websites to over 150,000 students through the Udemy and Zenva Academy platforms, and created content for companies such as Amazon and Intel. Pablo is a member of the Intel Innovator Program in the Asia Pacific, and has run live programming workshops in San Francisco, Brisbane and Bangalore. Pablo holds a Master in Information Technology (Management) degree from the University of Queensland (Australia) and a Master of Science in Engineering degree from the Catholic University of Chile.