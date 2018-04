By Mike Wheeler | in Online Courses





Access 195 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7

Understand all of the core concepts on the Platform App Builder Certification

Build apps on the Salesforce Platform

Set up security & access permissions on Salesforce

Create workflow automation procedures in Salesforce

Customize the Salesforce1 mobile app user interface, navigation & actions

Configure a role hierarchy

Develop apps on the new Lightning Experience interface

Use the Lightning App Builder & Lightning components Structured after the official study guide for the Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification, this course covers every core concept you need in order to pass the exam. You'll complete quizzes after each section of the course, develop an IMDb clone using Salesforce, and create external objects and data sources using Salesforce Connect and Heroku. All of this is just scratching the tip of Salesforce's capabilities as you'll see throughout this course.

Mike Wheeler teaches Salesforce because he is passionate about the platform, and the awesome things you can build quickly on it - including your career! There is an extreme shortage of Salesforce talent in the job market, and Mike is creating Salesforce Certification and User courses, so that you can get a good paying job in the cloud.



Mike has been building solutions on the Salesforce platform since 2008, and started his own certification journey in 2011. Before discovering Salesforce, he worked as a Technical Writer, Trainer, and built blogs using WordPress. Once he found Salesforce, he saw it as the quickest path to building world-class web and mobile applications for businesses and consumers. He has attained 6 Salesforce Certifications along the way: Salesforce Developer, Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce Advanced Administrator, Salesforce Sales Cloud Consultant, Salesforce Service Cloud Consultant, and Salesforce Platform App Builder.



He is the founder of Mike Wheeler Media, LLC, where his mission is to Inspire, Equip and Train the masses on the Salesforce Platform.