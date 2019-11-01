Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

What's Included

Become a SuperLearner™ 2: Learn Speed Reading & Boost Memory
$200 Value
5-Day Memory Mastery: Learn to Memorize Anything with Ease
$200 Value
Become a Speed Reading Machine: Read 300 Books This Year
$200 Value
Become a Speed Reading Machine 2.0: Read 300 Books This Year
$200 Value
Speed Reading Mastery
$200 Value
The Definitive Course on Speed Reading
$200 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
73

Become a SuperLearner™ 2: Learn Speed Reading & Boost Memory

Learn Faster & More Effectively by Harnessing the Skills of the World's Fastest Readers & Memory Record-Holders

By Jonathan Levi | in Online Courses

Building on the success of the original Become a SuperLearner™ course, this new-and-improved training is loaded with hacks and techniques to get you learning new skills faster and more efficiently than ever before. Exploring the actual cognitive and neurological factors behind smarter learning, this training goes beyond simple speed reading and shows you advanced memory techniques you can use to better memorize details, learn new skills, and even speak other languages.

  • Access 73 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore the cognitive & neurological factors that play into learning new things
  • Leverage advanced memory techniques to learn new skills faster
  • Learn how to speed read w/ high comprehension & understanding
  • Discover the best memory techniques for rapidly accessing vast amounts of information

Instructor

Jonathan Levi is an experienced entrepreneur, angel investor, and lifehacker from Silicon Valley. Since 2014, Jonathan has been one of the top-performing instructors on Udemy, with his course Become a SuperLearner™ (now retired) earning him over 60,000 students. He has since snowballed this success into the launch of his rapidly growing information products company, SuperHuman Enterprises, which produces such products as the top-rated Becoming SuperHuman Podcast; the bestselling "Become a SuperLearner™" print, digital, and audiobooks; and numerous online courses. Most recently, he launched The SuperLearner Academy™, a private, online academy where he teaches premium-level masterclasses in accelerated learning and productivity. He is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Section 1: Introduction & setting yourself up for success
    • Lecture 1: About us: how this course came to be - 8:05
    • Lecture 2: Downloading the course resources & overview - 3:43
    • Lecture 3: Progressive overload & what to do if you get frustrated - 5:46
    • Lecture 4: Personal Goals & Progress Worksheet
    • Lecture 5: Diagnostic Worksheet #1: Establish a baseline reading speed and retention
    • Quiz 1: Are we on the same page and ready to learn together?
  • Section 2: Understanding your memory (so that you can improve it!)
    • Lecture 6: Misconceptions Pre-Quiz I
    • Lecture 7: Why we need to improve our memory first - 7:47
    • Lecture 8: How we store information: a very brief explanation - 9:37
    • Lecture 9: The Importance of Balancing Exercises with Real Life Application - 3:32
    • Lecture 10: Chunking: Navigating the brain’s natural limitations - 3:58
    • Lecture 11: Demonstration: Chunking - 3:42
    • Lecture 12: Chunking Worksheet
    • Lecture 13: Dual coding & ‘brute force’ learning - 3:12
    • Quiz 2: How much do we understand about our memory?
  • Section 3: Mental markers: visual memory meets learning
    • Lecture 14: Misconceptions Pre-Quiz II
    • Lecture 15: Why images are the most powerful way to remember & learn - 7:08
    • Lecture 16: When & why creativity training may be necessary - 4:57
    • Lecture 17: What types of images come naturally to you? - 4:03
    • Quiz 3: Do we understand how visual memory works?
  • Section 4: Mental markers: visual memory meets learning
    • Lecture 18: How do we apply visual memory to reading? - 6:37
    • Lecture 19: Demo Visualization of words and concepts from text - 9:40
    • Lecture 20: Creating effective markers for better memory - 17:54
    • Lecture 21: Logical & creative markers - 3:03
    • Lecture 22: Trying out your new skills - 2:51
    • Lecture 23: Linking & chunking markers for better retention - 10:44
    • Lecture 24: Demonstration Putting it all together with random facts - 8:19
    • Lecture 25: Demonstration Putting it all together with written texts - 14:16
    • Quiz 4: How well do we understand markers?
  • Section 5: Systems for creating & maintaining long term memories
    • Lecture 26: Misconceptions Pre-Quiz III
    • Lecture 27: Using Spaced Repetition to Help Us Maintain Memories - 4:49
    • Lecture 28: Mind Mapping - 8:27
    • Lecture 29: Memory Palaces - 9:03
    • Lecture 30: Number memorization systems - 7:02
    • Quiz 5: Do you know how to maintain your memories long term?
  • Section 6: Pre-reading and preparation
    • Lecture 31: Misconceptions Pre-Quiz IV
    • Lecture 32: Introducing the SQ3R System - 3:19
    • Lecture 33: Pre-read before you read - 3:42
    • Lecture 34: Creating burning interest, Perspectives, prior knowledge, & WH questions - 5:58
    • Lecture 35: Demonstration Prereading - 6:59
    • Quiz 6: Are we all clear on pre-reading?
  • Section 7: Read with your eyes, not with your inner voice
    • Lecture 36: How to properly test your comprehension without fooling yourself - 3:57
    • Lecture 37: Diagnostic Worksheet #2: Establish a new reading speed and retention
    • Lecture 38: Misconceptions Pre-Quiz V
    • Lecture 39: How most people read subvocalization - 10:54
    • Lecture 40: Saccades using your eyes as effectively as possible - 4:07
    • Lecture 41: Improving your eye span wider saccades - 1:59
    • Lecture 42: Using saccades across various devices and media - 4:29
    • Lecture 43: Final thoughts on saccades - 2:45
    • Lecture 44: Demonstration Saccades in action - 3:26
    • Quiz 7: Do we understand how speed reading works?
  • Section 8: Let's speed things up!
    • Lecture 45: Speed training with a card - 3:26
    • Lecture 46: Progressive Overload Revisited Training at the speed you wish to read - 8:55
    • Lecture 47: Speed Tip Tricking your brain into speeding up - 1:48
    • Lecture 48: Managing pauses to create markers while speed reading - 6:17
    • Lecture 49: A Discussion of Marker Density - 5:21
    • Lecture 50: Demonstration Creating markers while speed reading - 8:18
    • Lecture 51: Text structure and marker hierarchy - 4:19
    • Lecture 52: Training going forward & what to do if you backslide - 5:01
    • Lecture 53: Diagnostic Worksheet #3: Establish an “after” reading speed and retention
    • Quiz 8: Do we fully understand speed reading?
  • Section 9: Good learning habits
    • Lecture 54: Misconceptions Pre-Quiz VI
    • Lecture 55: Sleeping and learning Why sleep is so crucial - 3:24
    • Lecture 56: The proper learning environment - 4:37
    • Quiz 9: Is your environment and lifestyle set up for learning?
  • Section 10: Applying your new skills to anything and everything
    • Lecture 57: Misconceptions Pre-Quiz VII
    • Lecture 58: SuperLearning by video or audio - 3:34
    • Lecture 59: Tailoring the skills Learning languages - 10:29
    • Lecture 60: Tailoring the skills Never forget a face or a name - 2:56
    • Lecture 61: How To Learn Faster Using Proper Preparation Techniques - 12:48
    • Quiz 10: Can you apply your new skills to things besides reading?
    • Lecture 62: Thank you and congratulations - 2:14
    • Lecture 63: What's the difference with the masterclass? - 6:03

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
12

5-Day Memory Mastery: Learn to Memorize Anything with Ease

Discover the Neuroscience-Based Memory Techniques & Mnemonics Used by World Champions

By Jonathan Levi | in Online Courses

If you’re like the vast majority of people, you probably think you have an "average" or "below average" memory. But in this all-new, fast-paced, and to-the-point crash course, you'll learn a bestselling teaching methodology in a condensed way. The fluff has been cut and all that remains are the absolute best memory techniques — techniques that are neuroscientifically proven and guaranteed to work for everyone, no matter how “lousy” they think their memory is.

  • Access 12 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn & practice the exact techniques used to set world records in just 20 minutes a day for 5 days
  • Understand how these techniques can & will transform your life
  • Share your results, ask questions & learn from others in the course community

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Day 1
    • Introduction & What You’ll Learn - 15:06
    • PDF Companion Guide
    • Quiz 1
  • Day 2
    • What Neuroscientists Know About Memory - 13:10
    • Quiz 2
  • Day 3
    • Using Visualization To Enhance Your Memory - 12:11
    • Quiz 3
  • Day 4
    • The Mnemonic “Nuclear Option:" The Memory Palace - 11:46
    • Quiz 4
  • Day 5
    • How To Never Forget Anything You’ve Learned - 9:05
    • Day 5
  • Day 6 (BONUS)
    • How To Truly Master These Techniques (And More) - 17:29

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
43

Become a Speed Reading Machine: Read 300 Books This Year

Learn the Secrets of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, & More to Read Almost a Full Book Each Day

By Insider School | in Online Courses

In this course, you'll learn the entire, step-by-step blueprint the instructor uses to read over 300 books per year. Reading isn't just something you should do, it's something you must do if you want to live your dreams. You'll learn how to pick the right books for success, how to comprehend them at an incredible rate and apply their lessons to your life.

  • Access 43 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand why everything you learned in school stops you from reading more than 20 books per year
  • Discover the hidden benefit of reading that will make you want to read every single day
  • Learn a little known trick that can instantly double your reading speed
  • Explore 'The Double Time Solution,' a simple thing you can do to read twice as much without spending any extra time
  • Know how to use what you learn from books to make more money

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • The Learning Machine Framework
    • You CAN Read 300 Books This Year - 4:37
    • Why You Need To Become A Reading Machine - 2:26
    • The Hidden Benefit of Reading Most People Miss - 2:18
  • The Mindset Shift
    • Change This...And Change How You Read Forever - 3:02
    • The Interview - 2:19
    • The Critical Mindset Shift - 2:28
    • The Secret To Becoming A Learning Machine - 3:01
    • How I'm Reading 300 Books A Year - 1:34
  • What To Read (and When)
    • A Habit That Can Help You Learn Like Crazy - 3:20
    • How To Stay on Top of Your Reading - 6:20
    • What To Read? - 4:10
    • The 3 Types of Books You Need To Read - 6:11
  • The Action Plan
    • What To Do As Soon As You Open The Book - 3:18
    • The 3 Ways To Read (and when to use each!) - 3:29
    • What To Skip - 2:37
    • A Trick To Instantly Become A Faster Reader - 3:21
    • Don't Just Read...Think! - 2:42
    • How To Take Notes In The Book - 2:52
    • How To Take Notes On The Book - 1:23
    • How To Permanently Remember What You Read - 1:38
  • What To Do Now
    • What To Do Now - 1:33
  • Bonus 1 - A Simple Way To Read Twice As Many Books
    • How To Read Twice As Many Books - 1:46
    • When It's Better NOT To Read - 0:53
    • Taking Notes on Audiobooks - 1:32
  • Bonus 2 - How You Can Read Even More Books
    • Using This Framework for Every Book - 2:42
    • The Art of Non-Finishing - 1:15
    • Where To Read (yes...it matters!) - 0:46
    • Should I Read on My Kindle? - 0:46
    • How I Read So Quickly - 7:06
  • Bonus 3 - Even More Reading Tips
    • Learning Even Better - 2:39
    • Organizing Your Bookshelf - 2:52
    • How To Save Hundreds of Dollars on Books - 2:01
    • 20 Books That Changed My Life (and what I learned from each) - 15:02
  • Bonus 4 - Everything You Need To Know About Speed Reading
    • Everything You Need To Know About Speed Reading - 10:24
  • Bonus 5 - Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
    • What If I Miss Something Important? - 2:08
    • How Can I Get Through Really Long Books In 1 Day? - 5:25
    • Do You Have More Book Recommendations? - 1:04
    • How Do I Make Sure I Use What I Learn? - 3:11
    • Does This Work For Fiction? - 2:23
    • How Is This Different Than Speed Reading? - 1:24
    • Can I Just Read Articles? - 2:19
    • Why Can't I Just Read Book Summaries? - 2:28
    • Can This Help Me Find A Career? - 3:49

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
38

Become a Speed Reading Machine 2.0: Read 300 Books This Year

Master Fast & Effective Reading with More Advanced Speed Reading Techniques

By Insider School | in Online Courses

After learning the best practices to read a full book in just a day, this course gives you the advanced techniques to be better at speed reading. Because reading isn't just something you should do, it's a must if you want to live your dreams. You'll learn how to pick the right books, and how to get through them as quickly as humanly possible so you can take what you learn to get real results in your life. In this course, you'll also get access to 8 cheat sheets to be able to remember and use everything this course has covered.

  • Access 38 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn that one change you need to make to change how you read forever
  • Know a little known trick that can instantly double your reading speed
  • Practice 3 simple ways to read any book quickly
  • Learn how to permanently memorize everything you need

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • INTRODUCTION: Becoming a Learning Machine
    • You CAN Read 300 Books This Year - 5:33
    • Why You Need To Become A Learning Machine - 2:44
  • PART 1: The FIVE Monster Learning Myths
    • Why Everything You Learned In School Is Wrong - 2:45
    • The Monster Reading. Myth - 1:36
    • How A Study On Cab Drivers Shows You EVERYTHING You Need To Know About Reading - 4:01
    • The BIG Mindset Shift That Permanently Transforms Your Reading - 4:56
    • Why Your Books Is A Tool - 5:42
  • PART 2: Develop Your Reading Ritual
    • How This SIMPLE Habit Will Instantly Help You Read A LOT of Books - 3:15
    • 4 Steps To Creating Your Reading Ritual - 3:59
    • Your Reading Ritual Tracking Sheet - 1:57
  • PART 3: Create Your Learning Curriculum
    • How To Get Clear On What To Read (And What To Avoid!) - 1:27
    • Warren Buffett on What To Read - 7:17
    • The Father of Modern Medicine on What To Read - 3:28
    • The 3 Types of Books You Need To Read - 4:27
    • How To Keep Track of What You Read - 3:12
  • PART 4: Learn the "Insider Reading Tools"
    • The 7 Tools To Become A Better Learner Instantly - 0:50
    • Tool #1: How To Cut Your Reading Time In Half - 6:41
    • Tool #2: How To Focus on What's Important - 2:49
    • Tool #3: How To Double Your Reading Speed - 4:10
    • Tool #4: How To Read Twice As Much Without Spending Extra Time - 2:15
  • PART 5: Learn the 5-Step Learning Framework
    • Walkthrough of The Insider Learning Framework - 1:46
    • What You Need To Know About Learning First - 4:02
    • Steps #1 & #2: - 3:21
    • Step #3 - 6:13
    • Step #4: Microwave Books - 4:38
    • Step #4: Oven Books - 1:21
    • Step #5 - 1:46
  • PART 6: Ingrain What You Read
    • How To Powerfully Ingrain What You Read - 3:29
    • 5 Simple Steps To Taking Notes on ANY Book - 7:20
    • Chew & Digest The Right Books - 5:03
  • PART 7: Turn Your Reading Into Action
    • Moving Your Learning Into Action - 2:21
    • Turning On "The Flow of Action" - 5:17
  • FINAL THOUGHTS
    • What To Do Now - 3:48
  • [NEW!]: SPEED READING MINI COURSE
    • [NEW!] Speed Reading Part 1 - 4:22
    • [NEW!] Speed Reading Part 2 - 2:40
    • [NEW!] Speed Reading Part 3 - 1:49
    • [NEW!] Speed Reading Part 4 - 2:24
    • [NEW!] Speed Reading Part 5 - 1:56

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
20

Speed Reading Mastery

Double Your Reading Speed in Just 30 Days by Practicing the Best Strategies 15 Minutes a Day

By Insider School | in Online Courses

Learn and practice the simplest and most direct system to permanently double or triple your reading speed in just 30 days! Although you can take the techniques and instantly read more quickly, this is no magic pill. With 20 lectures, you will learn why you read slowly and exactly what to do about it. If you really want to reach your maximum reading speed, it will take 15 minutes of practice every day.

  • Access 20 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Understand the difference between reading & speed reading
  • Know the 4 stages of reading you'll have to go through from learning to read to becoming a speed reader
  • Practice 4 techniques you can use to reach your maximum reading potential
  • Learn 2 tools you can use to learn faster reading in your spare time

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • The Double Your Reading Speed Framework
    • Here's What You Need To Know - 4:56
    • The Most Important Reading Factor - 4:40
    • Reading "Sins" to Look Out For - 5:21
    • From Beginner to Master Speed Reader - 1:34
    • It's All About Practice - 3:09
  • The Double Your Reading Speed Action Plan
    • The First Technique to Faster Reading - 1:45
    • The Second Technique to Faster Reading - 1:16
    • The Third Technique to Faster Reading
    • The Fourth Technique to Faster Reading - 1:21
    • How To Understand Everything You Read - 3:45
  • Final Thoughts
    • Final Thoughts - 4:27
  • Bonus 1: More Tools & Techniques to Read Even Faster
    • The Fifth Technique to Faster Reading - 1:49
    • Something To Try - 1:31
    • Resources for Faster Reading - 4:35
    • Visual Reading - 1:45
  • Bonus 2: Become A Master Reader and Learner
    • Make Reading Anything At Least Twice As Easy
    • Don't Speed Read Everything...Do This Instead! - 1:00
    • How To Learn Anything - 1:53
    • How To Make Anything You're Learning Interesting - 0:46
  • Life-Changing Lessons from Amazing Books
    • Want More?

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
40

The Definitive Course on Speed Reading

Learn How to Speed Read & Consume Information Faster Than Anyone You Know

By Matt Wong | in Online Courses

Learn to absorb new information faster by learning speed reading methods used by top universities and Guinness World Record holders. These skills will not only help you with your everyday tasks, but open doors to take on any new interest or career. Within minutes, you’ll have the skills to absorb pages of information without spending hours in front of a screen or book.

  • Access 40 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn all the classic speed reading methods taught by other courses
  • Hack your reading speed w/ technology & watch your speed double
  • Learn the exact techniques top university academics use to speed through info
  • Increase general reading speeds & advanced triage sorting systems

Instructor

Matthew Wong founded and ran a high-end medical clinic for 8 years in Sydney, Australia. There, he spearheaded the introduction of genomic testing to the public, and publishing house Penguin Books even commissioned a book documenting these exploits. He has done everything from creating a nut manufacturing business that makes ‘the best nuts on earth’ to training as a lawyer at the University of Technology Sydney and Victoria University, before completing his MBA in 2019.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Lecture 1: How This Course Came To Be - 1:12
    • Lecture 2: How We'll Hack Your Reading Speed - Course Curriculum - 1:52
    • Lecture 3: Reading is Not Speed Limited - 2:46
  • Classic Speed Reading
    • Lecture 4: Examination #1 Instructions - 1:58
    • Lecture 5: EXAM #1: Test Your Current Reading Speed
    • Lecture 6: Classic Speed Reading: Every Other Course in 60 Seconds - 1:57
    • Lecture 7: Classic Speed Reading: Subvocalisation - 3:45
    • Lecture 8: Alternative Methods to Minimise Subvocalisation - 2:07
    • Lecture 9: Classic Speed Reading: Saccade Size - 5:50
    • Lecture 10: Metronome Speed Reading - 2:45
  • Modern Speed Reading
    • Lecture 11: Modern Speed Reading with 'Rapid Serial Visual Presentation' - 8:26
    • Lecture 12: How to Install Rapid Serial Visual Presentation Software
    • Lecture 13: How To Maintain Retention While Speed Reading - 6:47
    • Lecture 14: Examination #2 Instructions - 2:02
    • Lecture 15: EXAM #2: Test Your New Reading Speed
  • Super-Reading for Productivity
    • Lecture 16: What Is Super-Reading? - 2:49
    • Lecture 17: Don't Read Everything! - 5:22
    • Lecture 18: University Method 1: Skim - 8:00
    • Lecture 19: Bonus Skimming Examples - 5:16
    • Lecture 20: OPTIONAL: Skimming Academic Texts - 5:23
    • Lecture 21: Examination #3 Instructions - 0:29
    • Lecture 22: EXAM #3: Skimming
    • Lecture 23: Examination #3 Results - 1:17
    • Lecture 24: University Method 2: Scan - 8:33
    • Lecture 25: OPTIONAL: Scanning Academic Texts - 6:04
    • Lecture 26: Examination #4 Instructions - 0:41
    • Lecture 27: EXAM #4: Scanning
    • Lecture 28: Examination #4 Results - 2:03
    • Lecture 29: The Ultimate Technique: Triaging - 1:43
    • Lecture 30: Live Triage Example #1 - 7:24
    • Lecture 31: Live Triage Example #2 - 7:26
    • Lecture 32: Examination #5 Instructions - 0:33
    • Lecture 33: EXAM #5: Super Reading
    • Lecture 34: Examination #5 Results - 7:13
  • Conclusion
    • Lecture 35: Congratulations You Are a Super-Reader! - 1:05
  • BONUS Materials: How to Read More
    • BONUS 1: Read More and Grow - 2:34
    • BONUS 2: How to Make Reading a Lifestyle - 5:04
    • BONUS 3a: Introducing Trello - the Ultimate List Maker - 3:27
    • BONUS 3b: Use Trello to Organise Your Booklist - 3:21
    • BONUS 4: Apps to Help With Quotas - 2:54

