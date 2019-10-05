Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Photoshop Efficiency: Techniques for Consistent Marketing
Adobe Illustrator CC: Advanced Training
UI/UX & Web Design Using Adobe XD
Web UI/UX Design Using Adobe XD: Adobe Experience Design
Dreamweaver Templates & JavaScript Menus
Adobe Illustrator CC: Essentials Training
Animate: HTML5 Banner Advertising in Adobe Animate
After Effects: Animated Infographic Video & Data Visualisation
After Effects: Learn Motion Graphic Design
Adobe Photoshop CC: Advanced Training
Adobe Photoshop CC: Essentials Training
Adobe InDesign CC: Advanced Training
Photoshop Efficiency: Techniques for Consistent Marketing

Use Photoshop to Repurpose Your Designs Across Multiple Media & Formats

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

If you’ve ever struggled to maintain a consistent look and feel across all the touchpoints of your content marketing, this lab is for you. Beautiful design is only half the battle when you’re designing for an integrated campaign in which you have to deliver, repurpose, and repeat design elements consistently and efficiently. In this fun, fast-paced, hands-on lab, you'll learn how to professionally use Photoshop to repurpose your designs across multiple media and formats.

  • Access 17 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Structure content for multisize social imagery
  • Learn the best workflows for social, print, ad banners & video
  • Discover the top tools for non-destructive design
  • Master layers, artboards, Smart Objects & libraries
  • Become the master of productivity in your office
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Comfortable with the basics of Photoshop
  • Photoshop CC 2019 or above
  • Current Adobe CC license
  • Internet access

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction to Photoshop to save your life course - 1:31
    • Before you started with the Photoshop to save your life course - 1:48
    • Adding more sky background using content aware in Photoshop - 4:24
    • Using Photoshop CC Libraries for consistency on large projects - 6:21
    • Updating Library graphics across multiple documents in Photoshop - 5:57
    • Consistent brand colors across departments & projects in Photoshop - 3:18
    • Tips & Tricks to take the pain out of working with Photoshop Artboards - 10:06
    • Consistent font size color & leading using library character styles in Photoshop - 3:36
    • Masking a person in one easy step with Photoshop Select Subject - 2:50
    • Updating smart objects across multiple artboards in Photoshop - 7:58
    • Increase workplace productivity using Adobe Stock tricks in Photoshop - 7:27
    • Exporting Photoshop PDF & JPEG artboards for clients - 4:46
    • Exporting Photoshop files for colleagues - 5:31
    • Exporting your Photoshop file for developers - 5:15
    • How to use Adobe Generate in Photoshop - 5:45
    • Quick mockups using Adobe Market & smart objects in Photoshop - 6:06
    • What next Photoshop to save your life course - 1:21

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
53

Adobe Illustrator CC: Advanced Training

Take a More Advanced Look at Adobe Illustrator

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

This course is aimed at people who already know the fundamentals of Illustrator and want to elevate to an advanced level. You’ll learn how to speed up your productivity and workflow by creating real projects. This course will speed up your productivity & workflow. It is project-based, so you will learn the tools & tricks to create some really beautiful current design styles.

  • Access 53 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn advanced anchor point & pen tool tricks
  • Master depth & perspective, creating semi-flat presentations
  • Make beautiful charts & graphs for your InDesign documents
  • Understand transforming, distorting & blending
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Any version of Adobe Photoshop, preferably the CC (Creative Cloud) version
  • Basic knowledge of Illustrator

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction to Advanced Adobe Illustrator CC - 2:35
    • Getting started with your Adobe Illustrator advanced tutorial - 5:36
  • Drawing
    • Trick for redrawing hand drawn images in Adobe Illustrator CC - 3:17
    • Curvature Tool vs Pen Tool in Adobe Illustrator CC - 10:27
    • Advanced Pen Tool Tricks using Adobe Illustrator CC - 8:47
    • How to draw flowing curves in Adobe Illustrator with the Width Tool - 13:14
    • Mastering corners with Adobe Illustrator CC corner widget effects - 5:27
    • The best creation tool in Adobe Illustrator CC the shape builder tool - 23:01
    • More shape builder goodness - 11:02
    • Using Live Shape Effects in Adobe Illustrator CC - 6:03
    • Class project - Drawing Exercise using Width, Curvature & Corner Widgets - 1:38
  • Keyboard Shortcuts
    • Advanced Keyboard Shortcuts for Adobe Illustrator CC - 11:05
  • Color & Patterns
    • Advanced Color tips & tricks for Adobe Illustrator CC - 15:45
    • Using Color Themes in Adobe Illustrator CC - 3:02
    • 15aHow to color a real hand drawing using Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:07
    • How to use the Color Guide in Adobe Illustrator - 2:47
    • How to change all the colors at once in Adobe Illustrator Recolour artwork - 4:19
    • How to make gradients bend in Adobe Illustrator CC using Gradient Mesh - 13:36
    • How to make long shadows in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:15
    • How to blend images with the background colors in Adobe Illustrator Blend Modes - 3:26
    • How to make images Black & white in Illustrator & mix with color - 7:44
    • How do you make Anaglyphic Text using Adobe Illustrator CC - 6:12
    • How to make gradient stroke overlap & mix colors in Adobe Illustrator - 6:39
    • How to create a Duotone image effect in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:23
    • Advanced repeating pattern swatches in Adobe Illustrator CC - 14:16
  • Workflow Speed
    • How to change the default font & swatches in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:36
    • Advanced workflow tricks for Adobe Illustrator CC - 10:52
    • Shortcuts for aligning & distributing in Illustrator CC using Actions - 4:28
    • How to proof colors in Adobe Illustrator CC - 1:25
    • Adobe Illustrator is running slow how do I speed up Illustrator - 9:40
    • How best to use Illustrator with other Adobe CC software - 8:13
  • Typography
    • Advanced fonts tricks & tips in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:52
    • How to put text type into the shape of a letter in Adobe Illustrator CC - 8:40
    • How to use the touch type tool in Adobe Illustrator CC - 2:27
  • Strokes & Lines
    • How to multiple strokes to a path in Adobe Illustrator CC - 6:24
    • How to add a stroke line around the outside of text or shapes in Illustrator - 3:45
    • How to make multiple lines using offset path in Adobe Illustrator CC - 9:33
  • Depth, Perspective & 3D
    • Introduction to 3D in Adobe Illustrator CC - 11:10
    • How to make Semi flat 3D icons & ui design using Adobe Illustrator CC - 15:22
    • How to make the paper cut effect in Adobe Illustrator CC - 9:35
  • Charts & Graphs
    • How to make a pie chart line graph & bar graph in Adobe Illustrator CC - 17:38
  • Artboards & Pages
    • Advanced artboard & pages tricks in Adobe Illustrator CC - 5:42
  • Creative Cloud
    • Advanced CC Libraries Adobe Stock and Adobe Market - 9:12
  • Images
    • Advanced Image tricks & tips in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:22
  • Transform, Distort & Blend
    • How to distort bend shapes & type in Adobe Illustrator CC - 3:39
    • How to make a 3d Ribbon in Adobe Illustrator CC - 8:58
    • How to create lots of lines that blend together in Adobe Illustrator CC - 9:24
    • How to make 3D gradient lettering blends in Adobe Illustrator CC - 11:25
    • How to make a Linocut effect in Adobe Illustrator CC - 8:26
    • How to use the Puppet Warp Tool in Adobe Illustrator CC - 9:33
  • Web UI design
    • How to use Adobe Illustrator for Web & UI design - 15:17
  • Animating
    • How to make an animated GIF using Adobe Illustrator CC - 14:52
  • Conclusion
    • What next after your Illustrator Advanced course - 3:26

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
42

UI/UX & Web Design Using Adobe XD

Get Familiar with Adobe's Web Design Platform, Adobe XD

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

Aimed at beginners, this Adobe XD training takes you through the building blocks behind creating a responsive, user-friendly website. From the initial phases of building a design brief to exploring pre-made UI kits that speed up your workflow, you'll come out of this course armed with the skills to design a website and mobile app and ensure they're a dream to use.

  • Access 42 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore the dos and don'ts of choosing fonts
  • Work through creating a real-world website interface & mobile app
  • Learn how to streamline your work w/ pre-made UI kits
  • Discover professional workflow tricks & shortcuts
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction to Adobe XD - 2:02
    • Getting started with your Adobe XD project - 0:51
    • What is UI vs UX - User Interface vs User Experience - 2:08
    • The brief & persona for our real life project - 11:22
  • Wireframing Low Fidelity
    • Wireframing (low fidelity) in Adobe XD - 1:58
    • Working with existing UI kits in Adobe XD - 8:27
    • Working with type in your XD wireframes - 5:21
    • How to create forms, checkboxes & buttons in Adobe XD - 7:40
    • Free icons for your Adobe XD & UX UI projects - 14:48
    • Prototyping & adding interactivity to Adobe XD - 10:08
    • Production video - student views in Adobe XD - 3:14
    • How to make & use symbols in Adobe XD - 7:21
    • Using the repeat grid in Adobe XD - 7:22
    • Mocking up an App in Adobe XD - 8:34
    • How to use the XD App on iPhone & Android - 6:55
    • Production Video - Sign up screen & Dashboard - 10:46
    • Sharing Wireframes for comments in Adobe XD - 12:30
  • High Fidelity UI Design
    • Mood Boards & resources for Hi fidelity UI design in Adobe UX - 7:46
    • Why do you need a 12 column grid in Adobe XD - 1:56
    • How to create a 12 Column Grid in Adobe XD 2018 - 2:46
    • Working with colors inside Adobe XD CC - 5:30
    • Use Web safe fonts or iOS or Android specific fonts in Adobe XD - 8:43
    • How to use Character Styles in Adobe XD - 3:06
    • Creating realistic buttons in Adobe XD with paste properties - 5:39
    • How to draw your own custom icons in Adobe XD - 9:04
    • How to make a gradient & blur in Adobe XD - 2:10
    • The pros & cons for working with images inside Adobe XD - 3:38
    • Working with Illustrator, Photoshop & InDesign in Adobe XD - 8:34
    • How to mask in Adobe XD - 8:50
    • Production Video - Adding text fields & buttons in Adobe XD - 6:53
    • How to make a popup modal in Adobe XD with a blurred background - 4:23
    • Creating 12 column card dashboard using the repeat grid tool in Adobe XD - 23:00
    • How to make a mobile phone mockup with Adobe XD & Photoshop - 14:42
    • Make an APP version of your Adobe XD UX project - 14:39
    • Hidden features for Adobe XD Repeat Grid - 8:55
    • Advanced prototyping using buttons & dropdown menus in Adobe XD - 21:31
    • One more Prototype trick & faking depth of field for mockup - 7:33
    • UX User Testing in Adobe XD - 1:55
    • How to export images & code from Adobe XD for developers - 12:50
  • What Next
    • Class Project for Adobe XD - 5:07
    • Shortcuts & Cheat Sheet for Adobe XD - 11:49
    • Conclusion for Adobe XD training course - 2:13

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
42

Web UI/UX Design Using Adobe XD: Adobe Experience Design

Create Beautiful User Interfaces & Streamlined User Experiences

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

In this course, you'll learn how to use Adobe XD to create User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX). Through this project-based course, you'll get an in-depth look at how to create real UI/UX projects.

  • Access 42 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Construct a good brief & UX persona
  • Learn to create simple wireframes & implement colors and images correctly in your designs
  • Build & prototype both website design & a mobile design
  • Learn professional workflow tricks & shortcuts
Notes: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Adobe InDesign
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction - 2:02
    • Getting started with your Adobe XD project - 0:51
    • What is UI vs UX - User Interface vs User Experience - 2:08
    • The brief & persona for our real life project - 11:22
  • Wireframing Low Fidelity
    • Wireframing (low fidelity) in Adobe XD - 1:58
    • Working with existing UI kits in Adobe XD - 8:27
    • Working with type in your XD wireframes - 5:21
    • How to create forms, checkboxes & buttons in Adobe XD - 7:40
    • Free icons for your Adobe XD & UX UI projects - 14:48
    • Prototyping & adding interactivity to Adobe XD - 10:08
    • Production video - student views in Adobe XD - 3:14
    • How to make & use symbols in Adobe XD - 7:21
    • Using the repeat grid in Adobe XD - 7:22
    • Mocking up an App in Adobe XD - 8:34
    • How to use the XD App on iPhone & Android - 6:55
    • Production Video - Sign up screen & Dashboard - 10:46
    • Sharing Wireframes for comments in Adobe XD - 12:30
  • High Fidelity UI Design
    • Mood Boards & resources for Hi fidelity UI design in Adobe UX - 7:46
    • Why do you need a 12 column grid in Adobe XD - 1:56
    • How to create a 12 Column Grid in Adobe XD 2018 - 2:46
    • Working with colors inside Adobe XD CC - 5:30
    • Use Web safe fonts or iOS or Android specific fonts in Adobe XD - 8:43
    • How to use Character Styles in Adobe XD - 3:06
    • Creating realistic buttons in Adobe XD with paste properties - 5:39
    • How to draw your own custom icons in Adobe XD - 9:04
    • How to make a gradient & blur in Adobe XD - 2:10
    • The pros & cons for working with images inside Adobe XD - 3:38
    • Working with Illustrator, Photoshop & InDesign in Adobe XD - 8:34
    • How to mask in Adobe XD - 8:50
    • Production Video - Adding text fields & buttons in Adobe XD - 6:53
    • How to make a popup model in Adobe XD with a blurred background - 4:23
    • Creating 12 column card dashboard using the repeat grid tool in Adobe XD - 23:00
    • How to make a mobile phone mockup with Adobe XD & Photoshop - 14:42
    • Make an APP version of your Adobe XD UX project - 14:39
    • Hidden features for Adobe XD Repeat Grid - 8:55
    • Advanced prototyping using buttons & dropdown menus in Adobe XD - 21:31
    • One more Prototype trick & faking depth of field for mockup - 7:33
    • UX User Testing in Adobe XD - 1:55
    • How to export images & code from Adobe XD for developers - 12:50
  • What next
    • Class Project for Adobe XD - 5:07
    • Shortcuts & Cheat Sheet for Adobe XD - 11:49
    • Conclusion for Adobe XD training course - 2:13

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
38

Dreamweaver Templates & JavaScript Menus

Build a Portfolio Website Using Adobe Dreamweaver

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

In this beginner-friendly course, you'll learn how to use Adobe Dreamweaver and JavaScript by building a portfolio website from scratch. You'll employ a wide variety of crucial web development and design techniques that will help you develop a foundation from which to continue learning how to build websites.

  • Access 38 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn to build a responsive portfolio website from scratch
  • Take a design from Illustrator & create a professional website
  • Use templates in Dreamweaver
  • Create mobile, tablet & desktop versions of the website
  • Build your own custom responsive navigation w/ burger menu
  • Get the most from your portfolio images
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Adobe InDesign
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Illustrator to Dreamweaver Tutorial Introduction. - 2:33
    • What we'll be building & resources for this course. - 1:56
  • Creating an HTML Website in Dreamweaver
    • Setting up Adobe Dreamweaver to create websites. - 3:13
    • How to create a new website in Dreamweaver. - 3:56
    • How to create a new HTML page in Dreamweaver & put in your logo. - 5:27
    • How best to preview your website in Adobe Dreamweaver. - 3:47
    • Moving tags around in Dreamweaver. - 3:29
  • Using CSS in Dreamweaver
    • How to create, edit & style your first CSS style sheet in using Dreamweaver. - 9:24
    • How to change or adjust the CSS styles in your Dreamweaver website. - 4:50
    • How to center your website in Dreamweaver using a container. - 8:05
  • Responsive Websites
    • How to make a website change for mobile cell phones & tablets using Dreamweaver - 8:06
    • How to test your Dreamweaver website on a mobile phone or tablet - 3:22
  • Mobile Navigation Menu
    • How to create a hamburger mobile drop down menu in Dreamweaver - 11:10
    • Using Javascript jQuery to make a mobile dropdown burger menu in Dreamweaver - 13:03
    • Styling our hamburger menu & getting our ul menu to stack side by side - 9:29
    • How to add different fonts to a website in Dreamweaver - 5:52
    • Fixing the style of the mobile burger drop down menu in Dreamweaver - 5:45
  • Adding Content
    • Planning for our Dreamweaver template - 2:21
    • Add a background image that is outside our main container in Dreamweaver - 7:38
    • How to use the HTML5 main tag in Dreamweaver - 4:14
    • How to add the HTML5 footer tag to a website using Adobe Dreamweaver - 9:51
  • Templates in Dreamweaver
    • How do I make a template in Adobe Dreamweaver - 3:43
    • How to create new pages based on a Dreamweaver template - 3:49
  • Adding Content
    • How to create a responsive hero box for our website in Dreamweaver - 8:25
    • Fix problems with div tags when you float left in Dreamweaver aka clearing the float - 9:09
    • How to add and change the styling of a horizontal rule HR in Dreamweaver - 2:36
    • How to create a button in Adobe Dreamweaver CC - 5:22
  • Responsive Content
    • Change fonts & spacing of a website for Tablet & Mobile sizes using Dreamweaver - 5:49
    • How to turn off parts of a website in different views like mobile or desktop - 6:39
    • How to create a responsive image grid in Dreamweaver - 8:26
    • How to make your images responsive in Dreamweaver to match the page size - 5:40
    • How to make different columns for desktop, tablet & mobile websites in Dreamweaver - 5:25
    • How to create a clearfix pseudo after class in Adobe Dreamweaver - 6:27
  • Other Pages
    • How to create & link new pages in Dreamweaver using templates - 14:21
  • Hosting & Analytics
    • How to upload your website to the internet hosting via Dreamweaver - 9:58
    • How to add Google Analytics to your Dreamweaver website - 5:55
  • What Next
    • What next in the Dreamweaver course. - 1:23
    • Dreamweaver class exercise. - 1:02

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
39

Adobe Illustrator CC: Essentials Training

Learn How to Use Adobe Illustrator & Complete Real-World Projects

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

This course is aimed at people new to Illustrator and design in general. You’ll start right at the beginning and work your way up. You’ll start with the techniques you’ll need to create just about everything in Illustrator, explore lines and brushes, and much more. You’ll learn how to push, pull, cut & repeat artwork. You'll learn how to redraw real-world examples of famous logos. This course will cover the essentials like correct saving & exporting along with so, so much more.

  • Access 39 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Draw w/ shapes, lines & the Shape Builder
  • Create a custom logo & work w/ brushes
  • Learn how to mask images & graphics
  • Distort, bend, warp & liquefy illustrations
  • Make your own repeating wallpaper patterns
  • Create stencil style images from real drawings
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Any version of Adobe Illustrator, preferably the CC (Creative Cloud) version

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction To Adobe Illustrator CC for beginners - 1:38
    • Course Exercise Files for Adobe Illustrator CC Essentials - 0:53
    • Getting Started with Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:34
  • Drawing
    • How to draw in Adobe Illustrator CC with shapes & lines - 22:34
    • How to draw using the Shape Builder tool in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:29
    • How to draw a fox using the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator CC - 10:10
    • How to draw custom logo shapes easily in Adobe Illustrator CC - 4:53
    • How to draw anything using the Curvature Tool in Adobe Illustrator - 13:09
    • How to draw using the Pen Tool in Adobe Illustrator CC - 13:19
    • Drawing with the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator CC - 13:11
    • How to use Brushes in Adobe Illustrator CC - 12:56
    • How to draw lines with the Width Tool in Adobe Illustrator - 9:15
  • Type & Fonts
    • How to use Type & Fonts in Adobe Illustrator to design a postcard - 14:17
    • How to curve type around a badge using Adobe Illustrator CC - 12:52
    • How to break apart & destroy text & fonts using Adobe Illustrator CC - 3:55
  • Masking
    • How to mask an image inside text in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:08
    • How to cut holes in shapes using Compound Shapes in Illustrator CC - 10:39
  • Color
    • What is RGB & CMYK colors in Adobe Illustrator CC - 3:58
    • How to steal colors from an image using Eye Dropper in Illustrator - 3:41
    • How to find amazing colors in Illustrator using Color Theme - 4:50
    • How to make Gradients in Adobe Illustrator CC - 6:04
  • CC Libraries
    • How to use CC Libraries in Adobe Illustrator CC - 10:28
  • Effects & Patterns
    • Making things liquid & distorted in Adobe Illustrator CC - 8:01
    • How to bend & warp shapes & text in Adobe Illustrator CC - 5:32
    • Drawing amazing repeating shapes in Adobe Illustrator CC - 5:11
    • How to create repeating patterns in Adobe Illustrator CC - 8:53
    • How to how to vectorize an image in Adobe Illustrator CC - 11:53
  • Capture App
    • How to use Adobe Capture App with Adobe Illustrator CC - 11:23
  • Free Templates
    • Using Free Templates in Adobe Illustrator CC - 3:46
  • Exporting
    • Exporting for Print - 5:59
    • How to save your Illustrator Files as Jpegs for websites - 5:21
  • Real World Exercises
    • How to redraw the MasterCard Logo in Adobe Illustrator CC - 4:50
    • How to redraw the Instagram Logo in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:50
    • How to redraw the Kodak Logo in Adobe Illustrator CC - 11:23
    • How to redraw the eHarmony Logo in Adobe Illustrator CC - 10:40
    • How to redraw the Tinder Logo in Adobe Illustrator CC - 6:08
    • How to redraw the BP Logo in Adobe Illustrator CC - 7:47
  • Next Steps
    • Cheat Sheet for Adobe Illustrator CC - 9:43
    • Course Conclusion for Adobe Illustrator CC - 1:50

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
53

Animate: HTML5 Banner Advertising in Adobe Animate

Start Making HTML5 Banner Ads & Work Through the World of HTML5 Advertising

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

This course is for visual, creative people who want to start making HTML5 banner ads. This course is made for people that are struggling to get their heads around the new world of HTML5 advertising, taking you step-by-step through exercise files to help you understand how to create HTML5 ads. There are saved copies of each Adobe Animate file after every video so if you get lost you can compare your files to my completed files. By the end, you’ll be able to create, test and upload standard banner ads.

  • Access 53 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Know how to build banner advertisements
  • Learn how to keep file sizes low
  • Get a firm understanding of the publishing process for ad networks like Google Doubleclick, Adwords, Simek & more
  • Use professional workflows & shortcuts
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Adobe Animate CC 2015 or above

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction - Making HTML5 Banner Ads - 0:50
    • What We'll Be Making in Adobe Animate - 0:52
    • Exercise Files for our HML5 Banner Ad Tutorial - 0:38
  • Industry overview
    • SWF to HTML5 - 1:45
    • What is HTML5 - 1:05
    • Where did Flash and Adobe Edge Go - 2:33
    • The Various Ways to Create HTML5 Banner Ads - 2:22
    • Roles - Designer vs Coders - 2:38
  • Drawing tools
    • Background Colour and Shape Problems - 5:54
    • Layers and Polystar Tools - 2:12
    • The Pencil Tool and Vector Brush Libraries in Adobe Animate - 5:12
    • Free Transform Tools in Adobe Animate - 2:39
  • Color
    • Using Brand Colours and Adobe Color - 7:09
    • Gradient for HTML5 Banner Ads in Adobe Animate - 2:23
  • Shape tweens
    • Shape Tweens and Previewing in Adobe Animate - 5:16
    • Shape Tween Project in Adobe Animate - 6:03
  • Warnings & errors
    • Warning Frame Numbers in EaselJS Start at 0 - 1:03
  • Width tool
    • Width Tool in Adobe Animate - 5:17
  • Class tweens
    • Creating Symbols and Instances in Adobe Animate - 6:52
    • Adjusting Symbol Instances in Adobe Animate - 6:04
    • Editing Symbols in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 2:26
    • Naming Instances in Adobe Animate - 1:48
  • Fonts
    • Adding Static Text Boxes in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 3:33
    • Crisp Text in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 2:35
  • Create a banner ad
    • Making a HTML5 Banner Ad Using Classic Tween in Adobe Animate - 11:03
    • Applying Easing to Your Banner Ad in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 5:29
  • Images
    • Vector vs Bitmap - 4:13
    • Bring in from Photoshop and Illustrator to use in Adobe Animate - 5:01
    • Converting Bitmaps to Vectors in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 2:51
    • Image Slideshow for HTML5 in Adobe Animate - 15:25
  • Nested animations
    • Nested Animation - Animation Inside Symbols in Adobe Animate and HTML5 - 17:58
  • Sound
    • Working with sounds in our advertisements - 6:48
  • Project
    • Mini Project - 9:29
  • Buttons
    • Buttons for HTML5 in Adobe Animate - 12:08
  • Masking & infographics
    • Basic Masks for HTML5 Banner Ads in Adobe Animate - 4:02
    • Animating a Mask for HTML5 in Adobe Animate - 5:10
    • Animating Infographics Line Graph in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 9:22
    • Animating Infographics Bar Graph for HTML5 in Adobe Animate - 13:39
    • Animating Infographics Pie Chart for HTML5 in Adobe Animate - 11:06
  • Bone Tool
    • Bone Tool in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 6:47
  • Stop looping with JS
    • Get the Animation to Stop Looping using JS and HTML5 - 1:40
  • Motion tweens
    • Motion Tweens vs Classic Tween in Adobe Animate - 10:18
    • How to use a Motion Path in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 6:06
  • Keeping file size down
    • What Counts Against File Size in HTML5 - 3:42
    • Image Compression in Adobe Animate for HTML5 - 9:24
  • Publishing
    • What You Need in the End - 2:27
    • Clicktag or Click Through - 10:54
    • CreateJS - 2:22
    • HTML Templates for HTML5 - 5:27
    • Publishing Adobe Animate to Doubleclick with HTML5 - 8:54
    • Publishing via Adwords GDN with HTML5 - 6:39
    • Publishing Adobe Animate to Sizmek - 4:51
  • Conclusion
    • What Next - 1:30

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
48

After Effects: Animated Infographic Video & Data Visualisation

Animate Infographics & Bring Potentially Boring Data to Life Using After Effects

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

This 5-hour course will start with the absolute basics of breathing life into simple icons with After Effects. You'll work through real-life projects, connecting Excel into After Effects to transform your boring spreadsheet data into approachable visual information. You'll experiment with lighting and cameras. You’ll also do some fun things with masking, looking at how important sound is in your presentation, all the way through to exporting animated GIFs to Youtube, PowerPoint and social media.

  • Access 48 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn to take Excel spreadsheets & animate them in After Effects
  • Know how to create percentage counters & 'voice over' infographics
  • Animate icons, charts & graphs
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Adobe After Effects, Illustrator & Photoshop CC 2017 or above

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Animated Infographics & Data Visualization Introduction - 1:52
    • Exercise files & projects - 1:20
    • Inspiration for your animated infographics - 2:45
  • Animating Infographics
    • Setting up your software & project for data visualization in After Effects - 7:52
    • How to add audio & music to a infographic in After Effects - 8:41
    • How to add a solid background or image to your infographic - 2:09
    • Adding text & Adobe TypeKit in After Effects - 3:36
    • Where to get free Icons for your animated infographics - 3:21
    • CC Libraries are amazing in After Effects - start using them now - 7:22
    • Animating an infographic icon in Adobe After Effects - 6:36
    • How to ease animation in After Effects to make them look slick - 3:52
    • Help, I’m lost. I can’t find my comp in After Effects - 0:57
    • Where to find free sounds & noises to my animated infographic - 2:59
    • Creating a circle pop or circle burst in After Effects - 7:13
  • Techniques for beautiful animation
    • Animation TIP - Over shoot in After Effects - 9:42
    • Animation TIP - Vignette in After Effects - 2:14
    • Animation TIP - Anticipation - Up before down - graph editor - 6:56
    • Animating TIP - Off set - two objects moving just after each other in After Effects - 3:15
    • Animation TIP - Vector Redraw in After Effects - 3:59
    • Animation TIP - Motion Blur in After Effects - 2:20
    • Animating TIP - Puppet tool in After Effects - 6:09
    • Animating TIP - Grouping in After Effects is called precomping - 10:03
  • Camera – 1 Node
    • How to create & animate a camera in After Effects - 9:35
  • Preview & Playback
    • How to speed up After Effects playback & preview - 6:45
  • Icon build
    • How to animate the lines of an icon in After Effects - 14:17
  • Color & Backgrounds
    • How to add colors to your animated infographic video - 3:26
    • How to add video backgrounds to your infographic video - 6:55
  • Data Visualization
    • How to manually make an animated bar graph in After Effects - 6:04
    • How to use Adobe Illustrator to create an moving bar graph in After Effects - 11:56
    • How to use Excel to create an data visualization bar chart in After Effects - 7:52
    • How to create a data visualization line graphs using Adobe After Effects - 15:41
    • How to create an data visualization pie chart graph using Adobe After Effects - 12:56
    • How to make a number counter ticker thing in Adobe After Effects - 5:02
    • How to create an animated flow chart infographic - 32:16
  • Camera – 2 Node
    • How to use a 2 node camera to sweep across a data visualization - 9:53
  • Masking
    • How to make a donut style pie chart animation in After Effects - 2:38
    • How to mask an image inside pie chart segments - 3:27
    • How to make an animated opacity percentage slider in Adobe After Effects - 8:28
    • How to animate an object filling up to make it look like liquid in After Effects - 7:58
  • Real life video infographics
    • How to get line to follow the video in Adobe After Effects - 6:59
    • Track motion in After Effects to follow a person like stranger than fiction - 12:12
    • Camera tracking in After Effects doesn’t work well let do it manually - 9:31
  • Exporting
    • Exporting AFX infographic video for TV, Websites, Youtube & social media - 9:16
    • How to Export data visualization for Microsoft PowerPoint - 8:03
    • How to export animated GIF infographic animation from After effects - 13:25
  • What next
    • Data visualization & infographic project in Adobe After Effects - 1:33
    • What to do next after learning Animated Infographic Videos - 1:26
    • Cheat sheet & shortcuts for After Effects - 4:41

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
51

After Effects: Learn Motion Graphic Design

How to Use After Effects for Motion Graphics & Infographics

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

After Effects is the industrial-strength tool for adding motion to your graphic designs and content. In this 5-hour course, you'll take on specific tools and techniques one at a time so you can easily comprehend each aspect of the tutorial, and see all the parts of creating motion graphics before you get intimidated by the scale of what you can do. You’ll be empowered to use After Effects the way it was meant to be used and to create your own creative content.

  • Access 51 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Create beautiful motion graphics
  • Learn how to animate infographics like bar graphs, line graphs & pie charts
  • Add music to your motion graphics
  • Know how to mask like a pro
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • After Effects
  • Latest version of CC 2015 (recommended)

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction - 1:18
    • Exercise Files - 1:57
    • Live Chat forums - 2:19
    • Relinking missing footage - 1:57
  • Industry overview
    • Project vs Compositions - 3:42
    • Whats the right composition settings - 2:59
    • Changing the length of your composition - 0:57
    • Matching composition to video size - 3:20
    • Create type animation in After Effects - 9:22
    • Easing your animation - 3:51
    • Blurring your text while it moves - 3:50
    • How to render or export your After Effects animation - 4:30
  • My computer is really crappy & I keep getting lost
    • My computer is really crappy - help - 6:50
    • Empty your disk cache to clear hard drive space - 2:40
    • Ive lost my timeline in After Effects - 1:50
  • Title overlays, lower thirds & water marks
    • Lower thirds type animation - 12:10
    • Creating a watermark in After Effects - 4:15
    • Rules of motion graphics - anticipation - 1:13
    • Custom easing using the graph editor in After Effects - 10:06
    • Adding audio & music to your video - 7:49
  • Inspiration
    • Inspiration for you motion graphics - 4:15
  • Fixing / Cleaning up your video
    • Trimming the length of a video - 3:37
    • Color correction exposure & adjustment layers - 8:21
    • Creating a vignette in After Effects - 3:26
    • Fixing shaky footage with warp stabilizer - 11:41
  • Camera tracking + Time Remapping
    • Add text to live action video - 9:26
    • Matrix effect using time remapping - 5:20
    • Text to follow live action - 14:32
  • Animating illustrations
    • Working with Illustrator in After Effects - 10:06
    • Looping your animation- After Effects - 1:36
    • Grouping is called a pre-comp - 6:07
    • How to make a motion path - 4:38
  • Masking & green screen
    • Green screen Keying - 7:02
    • Basic Masking - 5:38
    • Object & mask animate separately - Track Matts - 4:59
    • Rotoscoping & faking depth of field - Track Matts - 11:09
    • Rotobrush - putting type behind video objects - Track Matts - 12:22
  • Infographics
    • Animated infographic line chart - Track Matts - 12:47
    • Pie chart infographic in After Effects - 7:14
  • Cameras
    • Using cameras in After Effects - 8:21
    • Animating a screen capture or screencast - 6:02
  • Animated static images
    • Animating static images using parallax - 7:04
    • Add fake lights with CC Light Rays - 4:01
    • Creating dust particles in After Effects - 9:59
  • Swinging text
    • Swinging text in After Effects - 10:36
  • Puppet tool
    • Character animation using the Puppet pin tool - 5:53
  • Effects & presets
    • Spinning globe & star effects - 6:56
  • Exporting advanced
    • Making your video file size really small - 8:50
    • Put all your files in one place - collect files - 2:40
  • What now?
    • End - 3:55
  • EXTRA
    • Motion Graphic Cheat Sheet for After Effects - 4:41

Access
Lifetime
Content
11 hours
Lessons
99

Adobe Photoshop CC: Advanced Training

Learn Professional Workflows & Shortcuts to Save Hours Using Photoshop

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

This course is not for people new to Photoshop. This is for people who already know the fundamentals. It is for people who have their own ways of doing things but believe there really is a better, faster way to work. You'll start by learning the best selection techniques available and delve into a variety of ways to save time by developing professional workflows. If you want to be a great designer and really streamline your workflow, this course is for you.

  • Access 99 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the best selection & masking techniques
  • Know how to fix images that look 'hard to fix'
  • Master advanced levels & curves tricks, specifically with skin, adjusting and enhancing colors
  • Learn how to enlarge images without distortion & what to do when things go wrong
  • Remove all kinds of objects from images
  • Master the ability to distort, bend & reshape images
  • Edit videos in Photoshop
  • Create awesome cinemagraphs & learn to master 3D in Photoshop
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Any version of Adobe Photoshop, preferably the CC (Creative Cloud) version
  • Basic knowledge of Photoshop
  • Knowledge on using layers & making simple selections

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Introduction to Advanced Adobe Photoshop - 3:45
    • Before you started with the Photoshop Advanced course - 1:20
  • Selections & Masking - Advanced
    • The easiest way in the world to mask a person in Adobe Photoshop - 24:23
    • Class Project - Select Subject - 1:41
    • Select mask & change a color using Photoshop - Color Range - 10:00
    • Using Photoshop to selection to fix grass & sky - Color Range - 7:22
    • How to change the color of skin in Photoshop - Color Range - 8:05
    • How to create an ink splash image around text - Color Range - 15:02
    • Class Project - Color Range - 1:54
    • Mask on a group rather than each layer - 11:19
    • Mask on a group rather than each layer - 14:14
    • Class Project - Chanel Mask - 1:30
    • How to make selections in Photoshop based on the focus area - 22:53
    • Class Project - Focus Area - 1:11
    • Selection trick using the smudge tool - 4:16
    • Future of selections in Photoshop with Adobe Sneaks - 7:04
  • Preferences & Workflow
    • Advanced preference changes for Adobe Photoshop - 8:36
    • How to speed up Adobe Photoshop if it’s running slow - 7:48
    • Workflow tips & tricks like a professional in Photoshop - 13:45
    • Advanced layer tricks in Adobe Photoshop CC - 5:58
    • Automatically add a watermark text or logo in Photoshop - 8:29
    • Batch or Image Process multiple images at once in Photoshop - 9:05
    • How to put loads of images into one Photoshop file quickly - 7:04
    • Weird Photoshop Features & Easter Eggs - 6:37
  • Fixing Images
    • How to enlarge images without becoming blurry in Photoshop - 6:57
    • How to fix blurry image in Photoshop using shake reduction - 8:17
    • Advanced color & tone correction using Levels in Photoshop - 6:44
    • Advanced Curves in Adobe Photoshop CC - 6:34
  • Cropping & Aligning & Distorting
    • How to reshape images without distorting in Photoshop content aware scale - 9:44
    • How to use Content aware move in Photoshop - 8:38
    • How to use Content Aware extend in Adobe Photoshop - 7:28
    • Removing objects using content aware fill in Photoshop - 7:01
    • Class Project - Content Aware Fill - 1:03
    • Cropping tricks delete pixel & reveal cropped content in Photoshop - 6:11
    • Automatically crop & rotate scanned documents in Photoshop - 5:35
    • Crop angled images to straighten perspective cropping Photoshop - 4:42
    • How to trim the white away from the edge of an image in Photoshop - 1:52
    • Automatically align layers in Adobe Photoshop CC - 7:38
    • How to reshape images using the Puppet Warp in Photoshop - 18:10
    • Class Exercise - Puppet Warp - 1:14
    • How to change the perspective in Photoshop Perspective Warp - 5:47
  • Color
    • How to color black & white image in Photoshop - 9:42
    • How to create a Duotone effect in Adobe Photoshop CC - 9:28
    • Class Project – Duotone - 2:20
    • How to create the Glitch effect in Adobe Photoshop - 7:01
    • Class Project - Glitch Effect - 0:44
    • Color grading with orange & teal effect in Adobe Photoshop - 5:36
    • Class Project - Color grading - 0:49
  • CC Libraries
    • Advanced CC Libraries tricks and tips Photoshop - 19:15
  • Artboards
    • Adding Artboards to your Photoshop workflow properly - 5:24
    • How to add images correctly to a Photoshop artboard - 8:16
    • Using Smart Objects & Relinking Images in Photoshop - 4:10
    • Advanced speed tricks for updating Artboards in Photoshop - 4:09
    • Export Artboards as PDF & separate JPGs in Photoshop - 5:38
  • Retouching
    • Advanced tricks for Healing Brush for retouching in Photoshop - 8:24
    • Don’t forget about clone Tool Stamp in Photoshop - 6:09
    • How to use the Patch tool for retouching in Photoshop - 6:41
    • Class Exercise – Retouching - 1:15
    • How to retouch in Photoshop using face aware in Liquify - 6:50
    • How to use vanishing point to mocking up designs in Photoshop - 12:19
    • Vanishing point - cloning & healing at an angle - 11:19
    • Class Exercise - Vanishing Point - 0:51
    • Fixing & retouching skin tone in Adobe Photoshop - 6:00
    • Retouching eyes by enhancing in Adobe Photoshop - 8:00
    • Retouching eyes with a little bit of fakery in Photoshop - 9:00
    • Fully faking believable eyes in Adobe Photoshop - 6:44
    • Class Project – Eyes - 0:51
    • How to realistically whiten teeth in Adobe Photoshop - 11:44
    • Class Project – Teeth - 0:57
  • Layers
    • Difference between Place linked vs Place Embedded in Photoshop - 8:22
    • What is the difference between Fill & Opacity in layer - 1:11
    • How to use & export layer comps in Adobe Photoshop - 3:27
  • Visual Styles & Effects
    • How to create a double exposure in Adobe Photoshop - 11:07
    • Class Project - Double Exposure - 1:17
    • How to create a watercolor painting effect in Photoshop - 9:23
    • Class Project – Watercolor - 0:32
    • How to Decay Pixel explosion Dispersion Method in Photoshop - 13:47
    • How to make exploding shoe effect in Adobe Photoshop - 11:02
    • Class project – Decay - 0:51
  • Video & Animated Gifs for social media
    • How to edit video in Adobe Photoshop - 25:42
    • Parallax effect to make photos move in Photoshop - 13:22
    • Class Project – Parallax - 1:15
    • How do you create life images cinemagraphs in Photoshop - 13:19
    • Class Project – Cinemagraph - 1:35
  • 3D
    • How to make 3D text & 3D logos in Photoshop - 11:52
    • How to add change 3D materials & textures in Photoshop - 8:42
    • Using cameras & depth of field in 3d Photoshop - 5:12
    • Adding lights & casting shadows using Photoshop 3D - 10:01
    • How to export a high quality 3D image from Photoshop - 4:42
    • Class Project – 3d - 1:08
    • How to create fake 3D lines & type in Photoshop - 9:33
    • Fake 2.5D gradient effect with paths in Photoshop - 7:10
    • Class Project - Fake 3D - 0:46
  • Mock-ups & Presenting Your Work
    • Using free templates & Adobe Market to mockup in Photoshop - 11:07
    • How make a reusable mockup in Photoshop using smart objects - 6:40
    • Mockup poster against a wall using Photoshop - 8:16
    • How to make a simple UI app web design mockup using Photoshop - 6:06
    • Class Project – Mockups - 0:59
  • What’s Next
    • What’s next after your Photoshop Advanced course - 3:35

Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
87

Adobe Photoshop CC: Essentials Training

Everything You Need to Know to Get Started with Photoshop

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

In this course, you'll learn everything you need to know about getting started with Photoshop. The beginner-friendly style ensures you don't need any previous knowledge of Photoshop, photography, or design. You'll start right at the beginning and work your way through step-by-step.

  • Access 87 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the skills to mask anything
  • Make type interactive
  • Look at popular current visual styles & learn the tools and tricks necessary to recreate them
  • Discover how to distort, transform & manipulate images
  • Create your own graphics using simple techniques from scratch
  • Retouch photographs like a professional
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Any version of Adobe Photoshop, preferably the CC (Creative Cloud) version

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Introduction - Photoshop Essentials - 2:35
    • Before you start this Adobe Photoshop CC Tutorial - 5:48
  • Layers
    • How to use layers in Adobe Photoshop CC - 9:56
    • Basic navigation & how to combine images in Photoshop - 7:37
  • Color & Adjustment Layers
    • How to fix an image using levels in Photoshop CC - 4:03
    • How to change the color of something in Photoshop using Hue - 2:52
    • How to enhance colors in Photoshop using vibrance - 3:28
    • How to change just one color in Adobe Photoshop CC - 1:57
    • How to make an image black & white in Photoshop CC - 4:35
    • How to add a gradient to an image & text in Photoshop - 10:57
  • Shapes
    • Creating a specific sized document Adobe Photoshop CC - 4:10
    • How to draw star square circle shape in Photoshop CC - 12:01
    • Stealing Colors & Adobe Color Themes - 6:39
  • Text
    • How to create text in Adobe Photoshop CC - 8:09
    • How to warp text in Adobe Photoshop CC - 1:57
    • How to get text to follow a line or circle in Photoshop - 13:04
  • Layer Styles
    • How to add a line around the outside of type in Photoshop - 8:17
    • How to a bevel or emboss to text in Photoshop CC - 2:19
    • How to add a drop shadow to text in Photoshop CC - 3:02
    • Presenting your Photoshop work for your portfolio - 6:35
    • Project 1 - Creating your own postcard - 4:29
  • Cropping
    • How to crop an image in Adobe Photoshop CC - 3:40
    • How to crop an image for a frame in Adobe Photoshop CC - 6:11
    • How to straighten the horizon line using Photoshop CC - 1:54
  • Selections & Masking
    • How to copy from one image to another in Photoshop CC - 6:20
    • How to crop images inside of text - 9:35
    • How to remove the background in Adobe Photoshop CC - 10:11
    • Class Project - Quick Select Tool - 0:37
    • How to put text behind a person in Adobe Photoshop CC - 7:01
    • How to create a layer mask in Adobe Photoshop CC - 4:47
    • Class project - Cut a person out & put them into another image in Photoshop - 8:57
    • How to blend fade one image into another in Photoshop CC - 4:35
    • How to weave text in and out of a Photoshop image - 3:18
    • How to select hair in Adobe Photoshop CC - 16:24
    • Class Project - Selecting hair - 1:21
    • How to select things with straight edges in Adobe Photoshop CC - 3:41
    • How to get text to interact with ink & plants in Photoshop CC - 13:15
    • Class Project - Text & Image Interaction - 1:41
  • Filters
    • How to add filters & effects in Adobe Photoshop - 4:14
    • How to turn an image into a painting in Adobe Photoshop - 3:12
    • Class Project – Oil Painting - 0:31
    • How to create the Dotted Halftone Poster Effect in Photoshop - 6:42
    • Class exercise - Halftone - 0:23
    • How to fake realistic motion blur in Adobe Photoshop CC - 4:28
    • The Lens Flare right of passage in Adobe Photoshop - 3:31
  • Smart Objects
    • What is a smart object in Adobe Photoshop CC - 9:03
  • Transform & Distort
    • How to bend a logo onto an image realistically in Photoshop - 7:49
    • How to make a sky peeling like fabric revealing background in Photoshop - 3:12
    • Class Project - Peeling Sky - 0:49
    • How to shrink body parts in Adobe Photoshop CC using liquify - 5:44
    • How to create dripping paint text effect in Photoshop CC - 9:17
    • Class Project - Drippy Paint Text - 0:51
  • Retouching
    • How to remove people & text from a picture in Photoshop - 6:56
    • Use Google Images to find your image before retouching - 2:38
    • How to remove red eye from photographs in Photoshop - 0:53
    • How to retouch skin in Adobe Photoshop CC - 5:22
    • Class Project - Retouching - 0:47
    • Enhancing eyes in Adobe Photoshop CC - 6:46
    • How to fix teeth in Adobe Photoshop CC - 4:33
  • Blending Modes
    • How to instantly remove the white background of a logo in Photoshop - 4:15
    • Using blending modes as color accents in Photoshop - 7:10
    • How to put images inside a bottle using Photoshop - 15:14
    • Class Project - Boat in a bottle - 2:15
  • Visual Styles
    • How to create the spotify Duotone effect in adobe Photoshop - 5:43
    • Class Project - Duotones - 0:20
    • How to create the 3D glasses Anaglyph effect in Adobe Photoshop - 6:14
    • Class Project - Anaglyph Effect - 0:36
    • How to create a vintage instagram Matte Photo in Photoshop - 8:40
    • Class Project - Vintage Matte Photo - 0:49
    • How to create the paper cut effect in Adobe Photoshop CC - 12:07
    • Class Project - Paper Cut Effect - 0:31
  • Artboards
    • How to use an Artboard in Adobe Photoshop CC - 20:14
  • Color modes & Resolution
    • What is the difference between RGB and CMYK in Adobe Photoshop CC - 7:12
    • How do you change the resolution to 300dpi in Photoshop CC - 10:38
  • Brushes
    • Basic introduction to using a wacom tablet with Photoshop - 12:22
    • How to create splatter paint effects in Adobe Photoshop CC - 8:11
    • Class Project - Ink Splats - 0:54
    • How to create dripping paint ink effect in Photoshop - 6:42
    • Class Project - Dripping Paint Brush - 0:55
    • How to create smoke with an image inside it using Photoshop CC - 5:50
    • Class Project - Smoke effect - 1:02
  • Shadows
    • How to make a Long vector hard shadow in Photoshop - 5:26
    • How to cast a realistic shadow on the ground in Photoshop - 7:16
    • Bending or curved shadow under an image in Photoshop - 3:33
  • Export
    • How to export images from Photoshop for print web & social media - 10:17
  • What next
    • What next after your Photoshop Essentials class - 2:39
    • BONUS: Software Updates - 32:30

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
70

Adobe InDesign CC: Advanced Training

Take a More Advanced Look at Adobe InDesign

By Daniel Walter Scott | in Online Courses

This course is aimed at people who already understand the fundamentals of InDesign. Here, you’ll learn how to speed up your productivity and workflow through project-based guidance. Even if you consider yourself an experienced user, you’ll find tips and tricks to take your work to the next level.

  • Access 70 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn advanced anchor point & pen tool tricks
  • Master depth & perspective, creating semi-flat presentations
  • Make beautiful charts & graphs for your InDesign documents
  • Understand how to make quick color adjustments, gradient meshes & blend it all together
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Daniel Walter is a certified Adobe instructor (ACI) in Ireland. He's also an Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) and has completed the Adobe Certified Associate training (ACA). He's been teaching for 14+ years and comes from being a media designer and content creator – so he understands exactly where you're at now.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Adobe InDesign
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Overview
    • Introduction To Adobe InDesign CC Advanced - 2:40
    • Getting Started With The Adobe InDesign CC Advanced Course - 0:35
    • Adjusting Your Workspace For Maximum Amazingness - 8:20
  • Fonts
    • Setting The Default Font Size For New Documents Adobe InDesign - 1:14
    • Special Features For Typekit & Open Type Fonts - 7:43
    • Where To Get Great Free Fonts For Use In InDesign - 3:34
    • Mastering Your Fonts In Adobe InDesign CC - 3:39
    • What The Font - Font Guess In Adobe InDesign CC - 6:20
    • How To Pick Beautiful Font Pairings In Adobe InDesign CC - 2:27
  • Creative Cloud APP
    • Free Icons Using Adobe Market In InDesign CC - 5:45
  • Color
    • How To Use The Color Theme Tool In Adobe InDesign CC - 3:13
    • Using Colour Modes In Adobe InDesign CC - 2:37
    • Importing Colors & Setting Default Colors In Adobe InDesign CC - 6:58
    • Finding Great Colours Using Adobe Color For Use In Adobe InDesign CC - 1:11
    • Appearance Of Black & Proofing Colours - 7:59
    • Draw Lot Of Shapes At Once InDesign Gridify Live Distribute - 13:15
  • Drawing
    • How To Make Arrows In Adobe InDesign CC - 4:13
    • How To Draw Complex Flowers In Adobe InDesign CC - 7:25
  • Paragraph Goodness
    • How Text Boxes Can Auto-Expand In Adobe InDesign CC With Auto Size - 4:41
    • Placeholder Text Alternatives In Adobe InDesign CC - 5:43
    • How To Add Paragraph Borders & Shading In Adobe InDesign CC - 9:57
    • Paragraph Vs Single Line Composer In Adobe InDesign CC - 2:18
    • How To Make Paragraphs Span 2 Columns In Adobe InDesign CC - 3:00
    • Mastering Justification In Adobe InDesign CC - 4:42
    • Mastering Hyphenation Options Using Adobe InDesign CC - 6:54
    • Optical Margin Alignment In Adobe InDesign CC - 2:25
    • The Secret Power Of Keep Options In Adobe InDesign CC - 5:00
    • Advanced Anchored Objects In Adobe InDesign CC - 4:27
    • How To Use Conditional Text In Adobe InDesign CC - 7:23
  • Charts & Infographics
    • How To Create Pie Charts & Bar Graphs In Adobe InDesign CC - 9:37
  • Interactive Documents
    • The Pros & Cons Of The Various Interactive Types In InDesign CC - 8:46
    • How To Create An Interactive PDF In Adobe InDesign CC - 8:48
    • How To Add Interactive Page Transitions In Adobe InDesign CC - 3:58
    • How To Add Navigation To An Interactive PDF In Adobe InDesign CC - 6:01
    • What Is Publish Online In Adobe InDesign CC - 6:39
    • How To Publish Your Adobe InDesign Publish Online Documents - 3:37
    • How To Add Video To Adobe InDesign CC Documents - 6:56
    • How To Create Interactive Button Triggered Animations In InDesign CC - 5:53
    • How To Make A Multi State Object In Adobe InDesign CC - 3:36
    • How To Add Adobe Animate CC To InDesign CC Files - 3:39
    • Adding Maps & Calendars To Interactive Documents In InDesign CC - 2:52
    • How To Create QR Codes In Adobe InDesign CC - 2:49
  • Keyboard Shortcuts
    • Keyboard Shortcuts In Adobe InDesign CC That Will Change Your Life - 11:04
  • Long Documents
    • How To Automatically Place Lots Of Text Onto Multiple Pages In InDesign CC - 8:07
    • How To Make A Cross Reference In Adobe InDesign CC - 6:33
    • How To Create An Index In Adobe InDesign CC - 5:21
    • Add Document Name Automatically To The Page In InDesign Using Text - 5:47
    • How To Use The Adobe InDesign CC Book Feature - 6:38
  • Preferences
    • Changing Preferences For Advanced InDesign Users - 5:24
  • Workflow Speed Tips
    • How To Speed Up Your Workflow For Advanced InDesign CC Users - 20:40
  • Styles
    • Why Should I Use Character Styles In Adobe InDesign CC - 4:09
    • Advanced Paragraph Styles In Adobe InDesign CC - 1:57
    • How To Use & Map Word Styles In With Adobe InDesign Styles - 3:18
    • How To Create Nested Styles In Adobe InDesign CC - 4:08
    • How To Create A Grep Style In Adobe InDesign CC - 5:58
    • How To Use A Next Style In Adobe InDesign CC - 5:27
    • Advanced Object Styles In Adobe InDesign CC - 7:51
  • Multiple Documents
    • Best Practices For Working Across Multiple Documents In Adobe InDesign - 10:06
  • Images
    • How To Use Adobe Stock With Adobe InDesign CC - 3:16
    • How To Crop Images Inside Of Text In Adobe InDesign CC - 4:11
    • Using Adobe Comp CC To Make InDesign Layouts On Your Mobile Phone Or Ipad - 3:47
  • CC Libraries
    • Advanced Use Of CC Libraries In Adobe InDesign CC - 9:40
  • Photoshop & Illustrator
    • How To Get The Most Of Photoshop & Illustrator In Adobe InDesign CC - 13:32
  • Forms
    • How To Create A PDF Form Using Adobe InDesign CC - 21:17
  • Pages
    • Advanced Use Of The Pages Panel In Adobe InDesign CC - 8:22
    • How To Place InDesign Documents Inside Of Each Other - 1:55
  • Scripts
    • How To Use And Install Scripts In Adobe InDesign CC - 8:42
  • Speed Up InDesign
    • How To Speed Up InDesign When It’s Running Really Slow - 7:34
  • Exporting & Printing Tricks
    • Advanced Exporting & Printing Tricks For Adobe InDesign CC - 8:17
  • Next Steps
    • What To Do Once You’ve Finished You Advanced InDesign CC Training Course - 2:13

