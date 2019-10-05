Access 99 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7

Learn the best selection & masking techniques

Know how to fix images that look 'hard to fix'

Master advanced levels & curves tricks, specifically with skin, adjusting and enhancing colors

Learn how to enlarge images without distortion & what to do when things go wrong

Remove all kinds of objects from images

Master the ability to distort, bend & reshape images

Edit videos in Photoshop

Create awesome cinemagraphs & learn to master 3D in Photoshop

This course is not for people new to Photoshop. This is for people who already know the fundamentals. It is for people who have their own ways of doing things but believe there really is a better, faster way to work. You'll start by learning the best selection techniques available and delve into a variety of ways to save time by developing professional workflows. If you want to be a great designer and really streamline your workflow, this course is for you.