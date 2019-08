Access 56 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Get a basic introduction to data science

Understand statistical computing & the purpose of using the R Tool

Create pie & bar charts, histograms, and other basic data visualization

Understand the gplot Value & how it works

Understand Machine Learning & its concepts

The web is full of apps that are driven by data. All e-commerce apps and websites require constant computation of data to scale. Behind every web front end and middleware, there is a database that talks to a number of other databases and data services. A data application gets its value from data and in the process creates value for itself. This means that data science enables the creation of products that are based on data. This 5-hour training is an introduction to the concept of data science domain and its application using R programming language.