Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Ultimate Electrical Engineering Master Class Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $25
Add to Cart ($25)
$1,000
97% off
wishlist
(22)
Courses
5
Lessons
381
Enrolled
219

What's Included

Complete Electrical Substations for Electrical Engineering
$200 Value
Complete Electric Circuits Course for Electrical Engineering
$200 Value
Complete Electrical Design Engineering Distribution Course
$200 Value
Complete Electrical Machines For Electrical Engineering
$200 Value
Complete Solar Energy Course for Electrical Engineering
$200 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
29

Complete Electrical Substations for Electrical Engineering

Understand Electric Power System & Know the Basics About Electrical Substations

By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses

This 5-hour course will discuss topics related to electrical power substations. From main components to different types of circuit breakers, from grounding systems to earthing systems, from ring main units to transmission lines, and more! This course is for anyone who wants to learn about electrical engineering power systems.

  • Access 29 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the purpose of electrical substations
  • Compare between insulators & conductors and their importance in power system
  • Learn about the instrumental transformers including the current & potential or voltage transformer
  • Learn how to design electrical substation
  • Understand the great importance of the ring main unit in power system

Instructor

Ahmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Electrical Substations
    • Introduction To Electrical Substation - 6:20
    • Construction Of Electrical Substation And Electrical Transformers - 9:10
    • Instrument Transformers And Principle Of Operation Of Trip Circuit-1 - 12:41
    • Types Of Circuit Breakers And Fuses - 23:05
    • Types Of Relays According To Function, Construction And Time Characteristics - 6:15
    • Definition Of Busbar And Its Schemes - 16:37
    • Construction Of Underground Cables - 10:18
    • Construction Of Over Head Transmission Lines - 15:18
    • Comparison Between Underground Cables And Overhead Transmission Lines - 4:50
    • Types Of Switches In Power System And Substations - 7:55
    • Importance Of Capacitor Banks In Power System - 7:58
    • Other Important Components In Electrical Substation - 6:42
    • Classification of Substations - 5:00
    • Relation between Voltage and Substations - 1:46
    • Air Insulated Substation and Gas Insulated Substation - 8:37
    • Importance Of Ring Main Unit In Power System - 6:47
    • Extra Images - 0:36
  • Grounding System
    • Effect Of Current On Human Body - 8:53
    • Types Of Electric Hazards - 8:26
    • Classification Of Earting Systems - 23:32
    • Components Of Earthing System - 8:54
    • Design And Resistance Of Earthing Electrode - 12:21
    • Design And Resistance Of Earthing Conductor - 13:00
    • Measurement Of Earth Resistance By Megger and Three Point Method - 3:28
    • Design Earthing Or Ground Grid Using ETAP - 21:02
  • Design Of Substation
    • What Is Ip Or Ingress Protection - 4:52
    • Selection Of Busbars In Electrical Substation - 10:32
    • Design Of Substations - 19:06
    • Single Line Diagram Of 66 To 11kv Substation - 20:07

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
10 hours
Lessons
134

Complete Electric Circuits Course for Electrical Engineering

Learn the Fundamentals of Electric Circuits from Scratch with Dozens of Examples for Electrical Engineering Students

By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses

This course is designed for absolute beginners who have zero knowledge about electric circuits. It starts from zero until you understand all the fundamentals with hundreds of examples. From the fundamentals of electric DC circuits, important theorems, and up to the applications of all the concepts covered. This also for students who want to refresh their knowledge.

  • Access 134 lectures & 10 hours of contents 24/7
  • Understand all the fundamentals of electric DC circuits
  • Know the definition of nodes, branches & loops in electric circuit
  • Understand Kirchoff laws on current on voltage
  • Know the applications of capacitors & inductors

Instructor

Ahmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Basic Concepts
    • What Is An Electric Circuit ? - 2:21
    • System Of Units - 6:47
    • What Is An Electric Charge ? - 5:10
    • What Is An Electric Current ? - 8:03
    • Example 1 - 1:09
    • Example 2 - 2:21
    • Example 3 - 2:21
    • What Is Voltage ? - 7:21
    • What Is Power ? - 5:52
    • What Is Energy ? - 3:39
    • Example 4 - 2:33
    • Example 5 - 2:20
    • Dependent And Independent Sources - 7:21
    • Example 6 Part 1 - 3:37
    • Example 6 Part 2 - 1:22
    • Application 1 Cathode Ray Tube - 3:44
    • Example 7 - 3:54
    • Application 2 Electricity Bills - 1:57
    • Example 8 - 2:50
  • Basic Laws
    • Introduction To Basic Laws - 1:28
    • Definition Of Resistance - 6:29
    • Ohm's Law - 2:04
    • Types Of Resistances - 5:45
    • Open And Short Circuit - 5:02
    • Definition Of Conductance - 4:03
    • Example 1 - 1:34
    • Example 2 - 3:04
    • Example 3 - 3:11
    • Branch,Node And Loops - 7:08
    • Series And Parallel Connection - 3:44
    • KCL - 3:39
    • KVL - 3:17
    • Example 4 - 4:47
    • Example 5 - 2:09
    • Example 6 - 5:32
    • Series Resistors And Voltage Division - 6:53
    • Parallel Resistors And Current Division - 11:49
    • Analogy Between Resistance And Conductance - 6:39
    • Example 7 - 3:23
    • Example 8 - 3:54
    • Introduction To Delta-Wye Transformation - 5:46
    • Delta To Wye Tranformation - 5:22
    • Wye To Delta Transformation - 6:50
    • Example 9 - 2:42
    • Example 10 - 14:55
    • Application Lighting Bulbs - 3:28
    • Example 11 - 5:14
  • Methods Of Analysis
    • Introduction To Methods Of Analysis - 1:41
    • Nodal Analysis With No Voltage Source - 14:31
    • Example 1 - 5:43
    • Cramer's Method - 4:05
    • Nodal Analysis With Voltage Source - 6:35
    • Example 2 - 5:27
    • Example 3 - 12:35
    • Mesh Analysis With No Current Source - 10:19
    • Example 4 - 3:41
    • Example 5 - 6:05
    • Mesh Analysis With Current Source - 6:47
    • Example 6 - 7:43
    • Nodal Vs Mesh Analysis - 4:22
    • Application DC Transistor - 4:26
    • Example 7 - 3:53
  • Circuit Theorems
    • Introduction to Circuit theorems - 2:02
    • Linearity of Circuit - 7:25
    • Example 1 - 3:49
    • Superpostion Theorem - 7:02
    • Example 2 - 4:20
    • Example 3 - 5:56
    • Source Transformation - 7:37
    • Example 4 - 5:05
    • Example 5 - 3:03
    • Thevenin Theorem - 9:44
    • Example 6 - 6:04
    • Example 7 - 4:57
    • Norton's Theorem - 5:19
    • Example 8 - 3:29
    • Example 9 - 5:00
    • Maximum Power Transfer - 4:51
    • Example 10 - 2:57
    • Resistance Measurement - 4:56
    • Example 11 - 0:26
    • Example 12 - 3:57
    • Summary - 4:43
  • Operational Amplifiers
    • Introduction To Operational Ampilifers - 3:28
    • Construction of Operational Amplifiers - 7:09
    • Equivalent Circuit of non Ideal Op Amp - 9:42
    • Vo Vs Vd Relation Curve - 3:30
    • Example 1 - 9:16
    • Ideal Op Amp - 7:05
    • Example 2 - 4:15
    • Inverting Amplifier - 5:23
    • Example 3 - 1:51
    • Example 4 - 2:01
    • Non Inverting Amplifier - 7:58
    • Example 5 - 3:17
    • Summing Amplifier - 4:40
    • Example 6 - 2:17
    • Difference Amplifier - 5:34
    • Example 7 - 7:33
    • Cascaded Op Amp Circuits - 6:27
    • Example 8 - 4:10
    • Application Digital to Analog Converter - 5:40
    • Example 9 - 3:54
    • Instrumentation Amplifiers - 5:26
    • Example 10 - 1:00
    • Summary - 4:28
  • Capacitors And Inductors
    • Introduction to Capacitors and Inductors - 2:27
    • What Is Capacitor ? - 6:28
    • What Is Capacitance ? - 2:24
    • Voltage-Current Relation in Capacitor - 3:17
    • Energy Stored in Capacitor - 6:20
    • DC Voltage And Practical Capacitor - 1:55
    • Example 1 - 0:42
    • Example 2 - 1:06
    • Example 3 - 4:51
    • Equivalent Capacitance of Parallel capacitors - 2:26
    • Equivalent Capacitance of Series Capacitors - 2:58
    • Example 4 - 1:55
    • Definition of Inductors - 5:52
    • Definition of Inductance - 3:01
    • Voltage-Current Relation in Inductor - 3:00
    • Power and Energy stored in Inductor - 2:24
    • DC Source and Inductor - 3:45
    • Example 5 - 2:06
    • Series Inductors - 3:11
    • Parallel Inductors - 3:33
    • Small Summary to 3 Basic Elements - 2:24
    • Example 6 - 1:10
    • Example 7 - 4:48
    • Application Integrator - 4:47
    • Example 8 - 3:24
    • Application Differentiator - 2:26
    • Example 9 - 6:03
    • Summary - 4:51

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
9 hours
Lessons
56

Complete Electrical Design Engineering Distribution Course

Learn Everything You Need to Work in Electrical Distribution Field Design

By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses

This course is important for electrical power engineers who want to work in the Distribution field. In this course, you are going to learn all of the basic tools and commands required by electrical power engineers in Autocad, as well as the basic definitions of lighting. You will learn about the requirements for a good lighting scheme, maintenance, and utilization factors. You will also start interior design drawing by taking a factory floor and start creating rooms in Dialux then add luminaries to each of these rooms according to the lux of each room.

  • Access 56 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand how to use different F shortcuts in Autocad
  • Learn about different electrical drawings
  • Understand the requirements of good lighting & its importance
  • Learn how to draw riser of building & the single line diagram for the system

Instructor

Ahmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to Autocad
    • Introduction To Electrical Design Drawing - 4:33
    • Introduction To Autocad - 2:04
    • Free Activation for Students - 4:38
    • Starting Autocad and Changing Background - 2:47
    • Drawing a Line in Autocad - 4:07
    • Drawing a Rectangle in Autocad - 4:28
    • Drawing a Circle in Autocad - 1:21
    • Drawing a Polygon in Autocad - 3:11
    • Drawing an Arc in Autocad - 1:27
    • Drawing a PolyLine in Autocad - 3:12
    • Multiple Lines using the Offset feature - 3:16
    • Adding Text to Autocad - 3:30
    • Extending Lines in Autocad - 1:51
    • Selection in Autocad - 4:50
    • F-shortcuts in Autocad - 1:51
    • Dimensions in Autocad - 4:04
    • Multi Spiral Line and MLD in Autocad - 2:28
    • Block and Explode - 2:21
    • Move and Scale Commands in Autocad - 1:50
    • Rotate,Mirror and Fillet Commands in Autocad - 2:39
    • Area Calculation and Adding Layer in Autocad - 3:41
    • Saving Your File And Autosave Feature - 7:43
    • Drawing Fluorescent Symbol Using Autocad - 6:41
    • Autocad Classic Mode and Workspace - 3:20
  • Complete Electrical Design Drawing Of Distribution System
    • Introduction to Dialux - 2:00
    • Types of Electrical Drawings - 2:47
    • Different Lighting Situations - 5:11
    • Understanding Different Types Of Lighting Schemes - 2:36
    • Properties of Good Lighting Scheme - 1:14
    • Important Definitions for Lighting - 9:10
    • Utilization and Maintanence Factor - 3:42
    • Important Notes when Designing - 6:17
    • Steps of Project Design - 3:59
    • Manual Calculation of Lighting - 6:37
    • Understanding Catalogs and Photometric data - 4:58
    • Dialux Interior Design Task Part 1 - 32:37
    • Dialux Interior Design Task Part 2 - 21:55
    • Dialux Interior Design Task Part 3 - 25:38
    • Wiring Of Luminaries And Switches Using Autocad - 39:24
    • Types of Sockets - 1:52
    • Adding And Wiring Of Sockets In Autocad - 9:43
    • Panel Schedule For Lighting And Power Circuits - 31:21
    • Circuit Breakers And Cable Selection - 36:12
    • Single Line Diagram For Industrial Area And Riser Of The Residential Building - 22:34
  • Voltage Drop And Short Circuit Analysis
    • Voltage Drop In Low Voltage Distribution System And Manual Calculations - 20:47
    • Short Circuit In Low Voltage Distribution System And Manual Calculations - 32:06
    • Voltage Drop and Short circuit calculations using ETAP easily - 35:46
  • Earthing System Design
    • Effect Of Current On Human Body - 8:53
    • Types Of Electric Hazards - 8:26
    • Classification Of Earting Systems - 23:32
    • Components Of Earthing System - 8:54
    • Design And Resistance Of Earthing Electrode - 12:21
    • Design And Resistance Of Earthing Conductor - 13:00
    • Measurement Of Earth Resistance By Megger and Three Point Method - 3:28
    • Design Earthing Or Ground Grid Using ETAP - 21:02
  • Generator Sizing
    • Sizing Of Electrical Generator For Power Engineering - 51:40

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
14 hours
Lessons
107

Complete Electrical Machines For Electrical Engineering

Learn Everything About Electric Machines Such as DC, Synchronous & Induction Machine, Transformers and Magnetic Circuits

By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses

The first part of this four-part course is about DC machines, its importance, structure, and types. The second part is about transformers and magnetic circuits, its importance, definitions, and dynamics. You will then learn about synchronous machines, their principles and operations. The fourth part is about induction machines, their construction, theories, and methods.

  • Access 107 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the great importance of transformers
  • Classify the Windings according to different categories
  • Differentiate between different methods of cooling of transformer & their corresponding power rating
  • Understand the principle of operation of doubly-fed induction generators

Instructor

Ahmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Knowledge about fundamentals of electric circuits
  • Complete Electric Circuits Course for Electrical Engineering

Course Outline

  • Course Content
    • Introduction To Electric Machines - 3:05
    • Types Of Electric Machines And Principle Of Electricity Generation - 9:19
  • DC Machines
    • Importance And Construction Of DC Machines - 26:05
    • Armature Winding And EMF Equation - 39:33
    • Solved Example 1 - 4:35
    • Solved Example 2 - 3:50
    • Solved Example 3 - 7:17
    • Solved Example 4 - 6:01
    • Separately Excited DC Machine - 20:41
    • Shunt And Series DC Machines - 25:27
    • Solved Example 1 On Separately Excited DC Machine - 6:57
    • Solved Example 2 On Separately Excited DC Machine - 6:54
    • Solved Example 3 On Shunt Generator - 4:12
    • Solved Example 4 On Shunt Generator - 6:41
    • Solved Example 5 On Series DC Generator
    • Types And Applications Of Compound DC Motors - 7:19
    • Torque-speed Charachteristics And Speed Control Of Separately Excited Dc Motor - 33:11
    • Torque-Speed Charachteristics Of Series DC Motor - 8:12
    • Solved Example 1 On Speed Control - 7:56
    • Solved Example 2 On Speed Control - 5:40
    • Starting Of Dc Machine - 13:38
    • Armature Reaction In DC Machines - 10:24
    • Losses In DC Machines - 3:37
  • Construction Of Transformer
    • What is a Transformer ? - 1:50
    • Importance of Transformer - 3:39
    • Iron Core of Transformer - 3:57
    • Magnetic Circuit Inside Transformer - 4:40
    • Windings of Transformer - 2:53
    • Why are Windings made of Copper ? - 0:52
    • Classification of Windings - 4:43
    • Insulating Material and Transformer Oil - 2:13
    • Conservator of Transformer - 2:32
    • Breather of Transformer - 3:45
    • Bushings of Transformer - 3:52
    • Tap Changer of Transformer - 3:06
    • Cooling Tubes of Transformer - 0:58
    • Buchholz Relay of Transformer - 1:57
    • Explosion Vent In Transformer - 2:00
    • Methods of Cooling In Transformer - 2:43
    • Types of Transformers - 2:41
    • Power Transformer and Distribution Transformer - 5:08
    • Single Phase Core Type Transformer - 4:08
    • Single Phase Shell Type Transformer - 4:32
    • Three Phase Core Type Transformer - 1:37
    • Three Phase Shell Type Transformer - 1:27
    • Comparison between Shell and Core type CSA - 1:14
    • Comparison between Shell and Core type - 1:19
    • Notes - 3:12
    • Video Explaining the Components in 3D and Real Life - 4:36
  • Fundamentals of Magnetic Circuits for Electrical Engineering
    • Introduction to Magnetic Circuits - 1:43
    • Induced Emf and Current - 3:51
    • Ampere Right Hand Rule - 4:22
    • Magnetic Circuit and Important Definitions - 6:25
    • Linear and Non Linear Materials - 2:39
    • Flux Linkage and Reluctance - 3:32
    • Analogy between Electric and Magnetic Circuits - 5:33
    • Fringing Effect - 1:45
    • Example 1 - 6:50
    • Example 2
    • Example 3 - 5:43
    • Application on Magnetic Circuit ... Transformers - 3:38
  • Theoretical Part on Transformers
    • Introduction to Transformers - 1:58
    • Construction of Transformer - 1:48
    • Theory of Operation - 4:09
    • Ideal Transformer - 4:33
    • Non Ideal Transformer - 2:10
    • Effect of Loading on Transformer - 3:12
    • Transformer Regulation - 2:32
    • Transformer Losses - 3:24
    • Transformer Efficiency - 4:40
    • Transformer Rating - 1:38
    • Question 1 - 1:18
    • Question 2 - 1:34
    • Question 3 - 0:52
    • Example 1 - 1:01
    • Voltage Relation of Transformer - 4:21
    • Transformer Exact Equivalent Circuit - 6:06
    • Concept of Refereeing - 4:15
    • Approximate Equivalent Circuit - 2:24
  • Synchronous Machines
    • Construction And Principle Of Operation Of Synchronous Generator - 29:29
    • Principle Of Operation Of Synchronous Motor - 24:20
    • Equivalent Circuit And Phasor Diagram Of Non Salient Synchronous Machine - 29:11
    • Solved Example 1 On Non Salient Machine - 4:37
    • Solved Example 2 On Non Salient Machine - 10:32
    • Solved Example 3 On Non Salient Machine - 6:51
    • Solved Example 4 On Non Salient Machine - 4:00
    • Solved Example 5 On Non Salient Machine - 7:27
    • Solved Example 6 On Non Salient Machine - 3:27
    • Equivalent Circuit And Phasor Diagram Of Salient Synchronous Machine - 38:36
    • Solved Example 1 On Salient Machine - 9:13
    • Solved Example 2 On Salient Machine - 5:23
    • Solved Example 3 On Salient Machine - 9:47
    • Parallel Operation Of Two Generators - 17:25
    • Synchronization Of Machine With Grid - 10:15
  • Induction Machines
    • Construction And Theory Of Operation Of Induction Machines - 27:01
    • Equivalent Circuit And Power Flow In Induction Motor - 23:26
    • Torque-speed Charachteristics Of Induction Motor - 19:46
    • Solved Example 1 On Induction Motor - 7:36
    • Solved Example 2 On Induction Motor - 6:26
    • Solved Example 3 On Induction Motor - 6:19
    • Solved Example 4 On Induction Motor - 18:05
    • Solved Example 5 On Induction Motor - 13:19
    • Methods Of Speed Control Of Induction Motor - 27:22
    • Methods Of Starting Induction Motor - 21:06
    • Solved Example On Motor Starter - 14:34
    • Principle Of Operation Of Doubly Fed Induction Generator - 10:53
    • Self Excited Induction Generator - 8:19

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
55

Complete Solar Energy Course for Electrical Engineering

Learn Everything About Solar Energy Including Solar Energy Off-Grid & On-Grid

By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses

This course will discuss the construction of photovoltaic (PV) cells, the connection of PV cells including series and parallel and when to use each of them, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of PV cells. You'll also understand the grid-tied system, its components, advantages, and disadvantages. This course will also give you an overview of DC-DC converters and the solar PV system design. An additional new section, the course includes lectures on protecting PV systems

  • Access 55 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand how PV cells work
  • Know the different types of PV cells & their efficiency
  • Learn about the hybrid solar system, its components, advantages & disadvantages
  • Understand how to design On-grid system by PVsyst program

Instructor

Ahmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to Solar Energy
    • Introduction to Solar Energy - 3:06
    • Renewable and Non Renewable Sources Of Energy - 1:59
    • Pros and Cons of Renewable Energy - 2:27
    • Pros and Cons of Non Renewable Energy - 1:46
    • PV System Construction - 1:41
    • Construction of PV Cells - 3:14
    • Advantages And Disadvantages Of PV Cells - 4:22
    • Solar Cell ,Array and String - 3:29
    • Types of Solar Photovoltaic cells - 5:18
    • Mounting Of PV System - 4:26
    • Parallel and Series connection in PV System - 5:57
    • Effect of Insolation and Temperature on V-I Curve - 4:43
    • Shading and Tilt angle - 14:53
    • Determing PV Array Max Voltage - 9:08
    • Types of DC-DC Converters - 3:17
    • Several Techniques for MPPT - 5:03
  • Types of PV Systems
    • Gried-Tied Solar System - 2:37
    • Advantages of Gried-Tied Solar System - 3:35
    • Equipment of Gried-Tied Solar System - 3:00
    • Off-Grid Solar System - 2:06
    • Advantages of Off-Grid Solar System - 1:42
    • Equipment of Off-Grid Solar System - 3:57
    • Hybrid Solar System - 1:28
    • Advantages of Hybrid Solar System - 2:08
    • Equipment for Hybrid Solar System - 0:58
    • Importance of Charge controller - 3:01
    • Junction Box - 3:32
    • Wiring of Junction Box - 5:21
    • Introductory Example To Design - 6:54
  • Batteries In PV System
    • Construction and Types of batteries used - 8:29
    • Charging of Lead acid batteries and hydrometer - 6:49
    • Mainitance of Batteries and Methods of charging - 2:56
    • Cycle of Batteries - 3:37
  • Designing Of Off Grid System and On Grid System
    • Selection and Datasheet of the Panel - 4:13
    • Inverter Selection - 2:05
    • Example 1 On Desiging OFF Grid System - 0:48
    • Determine Power Consumption Demands - 4:00
    • Size the PV modules - 4:39
    • Inverter Sizing - 3:55
    • Battery Sizing - 7:55
    • Solar Charge Controller Sizing - 4:34
    • MPPT Charge Controller Sizing - 10:01
    • Example 2 On Design of an OFF Grid System - 19:32
    • Example Design of an ON Grid System - 10:26
    • PV Energy according to Area - 2:13
  • Design of PV System Using PVSyst Program
    • Design Standalone System using PVSYST - 28:28
    • Design of Grid connected system using PVSYST - 11:56
  • Protection of PV System
    • Introduction to Protection Of PV System - 6:45
    • Selection of Fuses and Protection of String - 12:56
    • Protection of Arrays - 6:41
    • Protection of Inverter - 7:10
    • Protection of Transformer - 6:44
    • Surge Protection Device - 2:11
    • Grounding of PV System - 6:48
    • Types of BusBars in PV System and Selection of BusBars - 11:53
  • Basics Of Autocad And Single Line Diagram Of PV System
    • How to Get Free License from Autodesk and Activate Autocad ? - 4:38
    • Starting Autocad and Changing Background - 2:47
    • Drawing a Line in Autocad - 4:07
    • Drawing a Rectangle in Autocad - 4:28
    • Drawing a Circle in Autocad - 1:21
    • Drawing a Polygon in Autocad - 3:11
    • Drawing an Arc in Autocad - 1:27
    • Drawing a PolyLine in Autocad - 3:12
    • Multiple Lines using the Offset feature - 3:16
    • Adding Text to Autocad - 3:30
    • Extending Lines in Autocad - 1:51
    • Selection in Autocad - 4:50
    • F-shortcuts in Autocad - 1:51
    • Dimensions in Autocad - 4:04
    • Multi Spiral Line and MLD in Autocad - 2:28
    • Block and Explode - 2:21
    • Move and Scale Commands in Autocad - 1:50
    • Rotate,Mirror and Fillet Commands in Autocad - 2:39
    • Area Calculation and Adding Layer in Autocad - 3:41
    • Saving Your File And Autosave Feature - 7:43
    • Drawing Fluorescent Symbol Using Autocad - 6:41
    • Autocad Classic Mode and Workspace - 3:20
    • Single Line Diagram Of PV System And Selection Of Fuses And Breakers - 45:01
  • Design Of Earthing System
    • Effect Of Current On Human Body - 8:53
    • Types Of Electric Hazards - 8:26
    • Classification Of Earting Systems - 23:32
    • Components Of Earthing System - 8:54
    • Design And Resistance Of Earthing Electrode - 12:21
    • Design And Resistance Of Earthing Conductor - 13:00
    • Measurement Of Earth Resistance By Megger and Three Point Method - 3:28
    • Design Earthing Or Ground Grid Using ETAP - 21:02
  • MATLAB PV Simulation
    • Simulation Of PV Cell In MATLAB And Obtaining V-I Characteristics - 28:21

View Full Curriculum

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.