By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses
InstructorAhmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.
Important Details
Requirements
By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses
InstructorAhmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.
Important Details
Requirements
By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses
InstructorAhmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.
Important Details
Requirements
By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses
InstructorAhmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.
Important Details
Requirements
By Ahmed Mahdy | in Online Courses
InstructorAhmed Mahdy an electrical power engineer, a teaching assistant at Ain Shams University, and an instructor at Udemy, Skillshare, and Teachable with 11 courses. He's also an author on Amazon Kindle having 6 books about YouTube, Science fiction and Electrical Engineering. In 2018, Udemy awarded him of being from the top 10% most engaging instructors. Ahmed also created Mahdy Academy on Teachable Platform in 2017.
Important Details
Requirements