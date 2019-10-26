Access 56 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7

Understand how to use different F shortcuts in Autocad

Learn about different electrical drawings

Understand the requirements of good lighting & its importance

Learn how to draw riser of building & the single line diagram for the system

This course is important for electrical power engineers who want to work in the Distribution field. In this course, you are going to learn all of the basic tools and commands required by electrical power engineers in Autocad, as well as the basic definitions of lighting. You will learn about the requirements for a good lighting scheme, maintenance, and utilization factors. You will also start interior design drawing by taking a factory floor and start creating rooms in Dialux then add luminaries to each of these rooms according to the lux of each room.