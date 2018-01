Harold Graycar is an experienced executive with a broad background in information technology, business development and general management.His degrees are in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the University of Sydney, Australia. In addition to his numerate and analytic skills, Harold's ability to communicate and work with personnel from non-technical backgrounds makes him a valuable contributor to multi-disciplinary projects, and an effective business trainer.He has had over 25 years’ experience in technical, commercial and general management roles: advising corporate and government clients on project funding, models and strategies for business development, procurement of equipment and services and outsourcing of systems and operations -- all based around business analysis and numerate skills.Harold has been a “power user” and developer of Excel applications since the product was launched, and has developed a number of Excel modelling tools for financial applications, workforce planning, HR profile analysis and transaction logging.Harold has presented executive-level Financial Analysis, Forecasting and Business Modelling sessions for public groups and individual client organisations in Australia, Brunei, China, Malaysia, Macao, Philippines and Singapore. The focus is always on how to increase productivity with better hands-on numerate and information presentation skills.Note from Harold: “My courses are all about the important numbers that drive business: I try to make learning about them interesting and to help participants discover the strengths of their own capabilities.”For more details on this course and instructor,