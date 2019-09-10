Learn How to Optimize Websites & Make Analytical Insights with 43 Hours of Training Across 9 Google Analytics Courses

Description

Access 9 courses & 43 hours of content 24/7

Understand the basics & the structure of Google Analytics

Learn the theoretical & practical implementation of Google Adwords

Know how Google Charts work & how they will be a beneficial part of Google Analytics

Understand SEO & learn the techniques on increasing your site's traffic

Understand basic concepts of CRO & its tools for website optimizaton

The Ultimate Google Analytics Mastery Bundle includes 9 comprehensive Google Analytics courses with lifetime access to over 43 hours of video tutorials. You'll learn Google Analytics, Google AdWords, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Charts, and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). You will be introduced to the basic concepts and tools of Google Analytics, theoretical and practical implementation of Google AdWords, how to create effective charts, SEO training and tools, and basic to advanced training on CRO. By the end of each course, you'll receive verifiable certificates which you can include in your resume or LinkedIn profile to showcase your enhanced skills.

Reviews