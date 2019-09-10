Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Ultimate Google Analytics Mastery Bundle

Learn How to Optimize Websites & Make Analytical Insights with 43 Hours of Training Across 9 Google Analytics Courses

by Corporate Bridge
Description

The Ultimate Google Analytics Mastery Bundle includes 9 comprehensive Google Analytics courses with lifetime access to over 43 hours of video tutorials. You'll learn Google Analytics, Google AdWords, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Charts, and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). You will be introduced to the basic concepts and tools of Google Analytics, theoretical and practical implementation of Google AdWords, how to create effective charts, SEO training and tools, and basic to advanced training on CRO. By the end of each course, you'll receive verifiable certificates which you can include in your resume or LinkedIn profile to showcase your enhanced skills.

  • Access 9 courses & 43 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the basics & the structure of Google Analytics
  • Learn the theoretical & practical implementation of Google Adwords
  • Know how Google Charts work & how they will be a beneficial part of Google Analytics
  • Understand SEO & learn the techniques on increasing your site's traffic
  • Understand basic concepts of CRO & its tools for website optimizaton

Reviews

  • 4.5/5 stars from 857 reviews on EDUCBA: ★ ★ ★ ★

Instructor

An initiative by IIT IIM Graduates, EDUCBA (Corporate Bridge Consultancy Pvt Ltd) is a leading global provider of skill-based education addressing the needs of more than 500,000 members across over 40 countries.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

System Requirements

  • Basic computer knowledge

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
