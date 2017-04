By Erik Owsiak | in Online Courses

a lot of tools you can learn and use to make your workflow more efficient and your products more exciting. Getting started can be daunting when you know just how much there is to learn. However, the barriers to learning are lower than ever, and this immersive course will give you a crash course into a variety of languages and tools, plus how to integrate them, giving you an excellent foundation for further learning.



Access 67 lectures & 10.5 hours of content 24/7

Add dynamic features to a website using JavaScript & jQuery

Transfer information between web pages using JSON

Layout websites more efficiently w/ CSS & HTML

Power the back-end of a website w/ C#

Work w/ data more efficiently using SQL Lite When it comes to web programming, there areof tools you can learn and use to make your workflow more efficient and your products more exciting. Getting started can be daunting when you know just how much there is to learn. However, the barriers to learning are lower than ever, and this immersive course will give you a crash course into a variety of languages and tools, plus how to integrate them, giving you an excellent foundation for further learning.

Erik Owsiak started working with programming and technology back in the 90's when a 200 MHz Pentium 1 was a speed demon. As programming and hardware has matured over time so did Erik working with it. This gives him a unique perspective on what it is that really matters when it comes to programming. Over the years he has seen a few technologies come and go but a few basics have stayed which he believes will still be with us a 100 years from now.



Over the course of his career, Erik has worked on many different projects, with many programming languages from C/C++, C#, php, JavaScript/JScript, asp.net, python, Lua to name just a few.