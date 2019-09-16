Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

What's Included

Shopify E-Commerce Websites for Beginners
$200 Value
Selling on eBay: Make Money Online Dropshipping Products
$200 Value
The Modern Digital Marketing Master Course
$200 Value
Shopify Dropshipping: Create Alibaba Dropship Business Fast
$200 Value
Ultimate eBay BootCamp Academy
$200 Value
eBay for Profits: Make $2,000 a Month Drop-Shipping Products
$50 Value
How To Pick Dropshipping Products From AliExpress
$49.99 Value
How to Import From China - The Professional Guide
$50 Value
Build a Profitable Amazon FBA Store Without Private Labeling
$200 Value
Shopify Dropshipping: The Best 12 Products To Sell In 2018
$99.99 Value
Amazon FBA: From No-Experience to Launching Your First Product
$199 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
15

Shopify E-Commerce Websites for Beginners

Learn How to Create E-Commerce Websites for Yourself & as an Added Service for Freelance Graphic Designers

By Derrick Mitchell | in Online Courses

The Shopify E-Commerce Websites for Beginners course will help you learn how to quickly set up a custom e-commerce website and sell products online with Shopify; the finest e-commerce platform for launching your online business. This course will teach you how to create your own online business fast, with three different ways to make money and additional income with your new skills. You'll also get to follow along as the instructor works with a real client to set up their custom Shopify e-commerce site so that you could even use your new skills to create e-commerce sites for clients as a freelancer.

  • Access 15 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn how to set up a custom e-commerce website using Shopify
  • Master 3 unique ways to make additional income w/ your new Shopify skills
  • Know how to set up a dropshipping business
  • Learn how to make beautiful, simple & engaging graphics for your website

Instructor

Derrick Mitchell has spent his entire career in the creative arts and marketing sector. He is the owner of a small design agency, Mitchell's Garage | Creative Media Chop Shop, located in the heart of downtown Kalispell, Montana. Mitchell's Garage has been successful in reaching and working with clients all over the world

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Course Introduction
    • Welcome to the course! - 2:14
  • The basics of setting up a Shopify e-commerce website
    • Things to consider - 4:01
    • Create an account - 4:37
    • Select a plan - 4:06
    • Selecting a theme - 5:33
    • Creating a custom logo - 8:47
    • Home page slider - 10:40
    • Adding pages - 6:39
    • Create a custom contact page - 2:48
    • Setting Up Your Menu - 5:16
    • Modifying Theme Fonts and Colors - 15:22
  • Advanced Shopify settings
    • Collections - 8:24
    • Adding A Simple Product Manually - 5:30
    • Adding A Product Variation - 9:05
    • How to add a Buy Button to a non-Shopify site (Like WordPress) - 4:31
    • Adding apps - 5:01
    • Adding A Blog - 9:34
    • Adding a Refund Policy, Terms & Conditions and a Privacy Policy - 5:46
    • How to Get Paid - 2:26
    • How to Setup Checkout - 8:53
    • How to Setup Taxes - 2:36
    • How to Create a Subdomain - 6:33
  • Real case study: Working with a client
    • Introduction to Working with a Client - 4:09
    • Client Project Discovery Call - 38:08
    • Estimate Proposal Review - 22:26
    • Project Kickoff - 6:42
    • Project Scope Revisions and Clarifying Call - 23:35
    • Advanced Theme Editing and Problem Solving - 9:31
    • Adding A Custom Domain Name - 6:03
    • Working With Photos: Part 1 - 9:31
    • Working With Photos: Part 2 - 4:08
  • How to Design Products and Sync with Dropshipping Partners
    • How to Add an Apparel Dropshipping Service - 3:04
    • Adding Products with Printful - 12:55
    • Refining Collections and Organizing Your Store - 6:47
    • Adding a Payment Method - 2:16
  • Launch!
    • Refining the Home Page - 10:30
    • How to do a Test Order - 4:23
  • Course wrap up
    • Wrapping Things Up - 1:04

Access
Lifetime
Content
2.5 hours
Lessons
45

Selling on eBay: Make Money Online Dropshipping Products

Resell Products on eBay Without an Upfront Investment for Your Own Home Business

By Skillhance | in Online Courses

The internet is a constantly booming marketplace, right for building an income out of, and eBay is one of the best places to start. In this course, you'll learn how to earn money dropshipping products from a seasoned eBay wholesaler. The internet is a gold mine, you just know how to tap it, and this is the course to teach you how!

  • Access 45 lectures & 2.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the basics of selling on eBay, as well as leveraging it to increase profits by using specific selling practices
  • Gain access to any retail product at wholesale prices & have them drop-shipped to customers
  • Validate retail product ideas & prove they sell by using eBay, Amazon, and Google
  • Leverage an ecommerce store in order to increase sales
  • Avoid mistakes to save time & money

Instructor

While studying communications at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Matt Bernstein also ran a business on eBay that generated $24,000 per year. He realized that he had a passion for passing on his knowledge to students, and currently teaches people how to start and grow a part-time venture.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Business license & tax ID (to show wholesalers you are a legitimate business)

Course Outline

  • Proof of eCommerce Gross Sales [Captions] [HD]
    • Introduction to eBay Secrets [Captions] [HD] - 2:31
    • What is Drop Shipping? (FAQ in description) [Captions] [HD] - 1:52
    • Help Improve This Course - 0:47
    • Proof of eBay Sales [HD] - 0:28
    • Proof of eCommerce Sales [HD] - 0:26
  • Proving Retail Products Sell Online [Captions] [HD]
    • Thinking of Retail Products to Sell for Dropshipping [Captions] [HD] - 1:33
    • Follow These Rules to Maximize Profits and Time [Captions] [HD] - 2:18
    • eBay Completed Listings to Prove Your Products Sell [Captions] [HD] - 3:55
    • Amazon Rankings to Prove Your Items Sell [Captions] [HD] - 1:41
    • Google Trends to Prove Your Items Sell [Captions] [HD] - 0:55
  • Before You Contact Wholesalers [Captions] [HD]
    • Start a Business Internationally [Captions] [HD] - 1:22
    • Tax ID to Work with Drop Shippers (U.S. only) [Captions] [HD] - 3:18
    • Setup a Business License (U.S. only) [Captions] [HD] - 1:40
    • Setup a Business Bank Account (U.S. only) [Captions] [HD] - 2:14
  • Finding and Working with Dropshippers [Captions] [HD]
    • Finding Retail Products at Wholesale Prices [Captions] [HD] - 1:03
    • Spotting Fake Dropshippers [Captions] [HD] - 0:19
    • Order From Retail Competition at Wholesale Prices [Captions] [HD] - 0:26
    • Signing up for Dropshipping Accounts [Captions] [HD] - 1:02
    • Learning Dropshippers Policies [Captions] [HD] - 1:51
    • Placing an Order with Dropshippers [Captions] [HD] - 0:40
    • List of Wholesalers in the U.S.
    • List of Wholesalers in the U.K.
  • How to Sell on eBay [Captions] [HD]
    • eBay Advanced Selling Guide
    • How to Signup for an eBay Account [HD] - 3:38
    • How to Signup for a PayPal Account [Captions] [HD] - 2:06
    • eBay Presale Product Listing Research [Captions] [HD] - 3:24
    • Listing Products on eBay [HD] - 2:47
    • Listing Products for Sale on Amazon [HD] - 1:10
    • How to Increase eBay Selling Limits [Captions] [HD] - 1:50
    • Simple Bookkeeping to Keep Track of Profits [Captions] [HD] - 2:45
  • Leveraging eBay to Increase Sales [Captions] [HD]
    • Following up with Customers on eBay [Captions] [HD] - 1:59
    • PayPal Invoice to Create Repeat Customers [Captions] [HD] - 1:18
    • Convert eBay Best Offers into Sales [Captions] [HD] - 1:15
    • How to Get Banned From Selling on eBay [Captions] [HD] - 1:47
    • Banned from eBay - Solution
    • How to Say "I'm Sorry" When You Make a Mistake [Captions] [HD] - 0:51
  • Best Marketing Practice on eBay is Customer Loyalty [Captions] [HD]
    • Overview of Brand Values to Gain Customer Loyalty [Captions] [HD] - 1:44
    • Develop Customer Relationships to Increase Sales [Captions] [HD] - 1:32
    • Customer Satisfaction to Guarantee Repeat Customers [Captions] [HD] - 0:36
    • Customer Loyalty Hauls Big Profits [Captions] [HD] - 0:52
  • Create an eCommerce Store with BigCommerce
    • eCommerce Store that Converts Customers into Sales [HD] - 5:30
    • Choosing a BigCommerce Store Theme [HD] - 1:26
    • Choosing a Business Logo Nike Approves [Captions] [HD] - 1:29
    • List Products for Sale on BigCommerce [HD] - 5:00
    • Design a BigCommerce Store Carousel to Increase Sales [HD] - 1:15
    • Selling "Add-on Items" to Increase Profit with Every Order [HD] - 1:40
    • Listing Products for Sale on Amazon [HD] - 1:10
  • Not To-Do (List of Things to Avoid) [Captions] [HD]
    • Don't Carry an Inventory [Captions] [HD] - 2:07
    • Don't Presale Items on eBay [Captions] [HD] - 1:08
    • Don't Ship Customers Orders Before You're Paid [Captions] [HD] - 1:12
    • Don't Ship to a Different Billing Address [Captions] [HD] - 1:01
    • Don't Overspend on Business Expenses [Captions] [HD] - 0:42
    • Don't Use eBay Auction Listings [HD] - 1:23
  • Be Productive and Maximize Your Time [captions] [high definition]
    • Quantify Your Business and Improve Profits [Captions] [HD] - 1:27
    • Setting Smart Goals to Create a Business [Captions] [HD] - 1:58
    • Batching Tasks to Maximize Productivity [Captions] [HD] - 1:04
  • Additional Methods for Selling on eBay
    • Amazon to eBay - 2:19
    • Cross-selling on eBay - 6:53
    • Reselling on eBay - 5:44
  • Building a Sales Funnel
    • Building a Sales Funnel - 1:14
    • Creating a Front-End Offer - 6:41
    • Creating the First Upsell - 10:41
    • Creating the Downsell - 6:00
    • Creating a 2nd & 3rd Upsell - 11:20
    • Creating the Back-End Offer - 9:09
    • Sales Funnel in Action (example) - 9:11
  • YouTube Marketing Strategies
    • Introduction to YouTube - 2:39
    • Marketing Plan - 6:39
    • Best Practices - 3:23
    • Maximizing Income - 3:17
    • Do's and Dont's - 2:49
    • Channel Setup (step by step guide) - 11:51
    • Optimizing YouTube Marketing - 5:54
  • Bonus Resources
    • eBay Secrets: Make Money on eBay with No Money Upfront [PDF]
    • List of eBay Niche Product Categories to Sell [PDF]

Access
Lifetime
Content
14 hours
Lessons
145

The Modern Digital Marketing Master Course

Grow Your Own Successful Digital Marketing Business from Scratch with a Beginner to Expert Step-by-Step Guide

By Theo McArthur | in Online Courses

Get ready to build a profitable and solid digital marketing business by becoming a master of generating traffic and converting that traffic into sales. With 145 video lectures, you will learn to create success in whatever area you choose to pursue in the world of digital marketing. This course will cover the foundation of digital marketing, knowing your audience, creating content, promotion, and more.

  • Access 145 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Get a basic understanding of modern digital marketing
  • Learn how to market & sell your own or affiliate products and services on Amazon, eBay, or Etsy
  • Understand the earning opportunities in digital marketing

Instructor

Theo McArthur helps others to learn life-changing techniques and business models. Over the last 15 years or so, he's created and marketed many digital e-learning products and has also worked extensively in the field of affiliate marketing. He's built a number of 'authority' blogs to promote affiliate products and additionally worked on many other methods of marketing and profiting with affiliate offers. Theo is an affiliate marketer, a vendor of his own information products, and Actively involved with the financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Foundation
    • What You Will be Learning and Doing - 4:30
    • Making Money Overview - 2:20
    • Which Niche? - 4:59
    • Individual Sole Trader or Company - 2:33
    • About Branding - 6:07
    • The Digital Marketers Mindset - 5:28
    • Your Goals and Your Why - 7:28
    • Get This Free Tool!
  • Who is Your Audience?
    • Creating Your Customer Avatar - 3:33
    • Audience Insights Part 1 - 7:47
    • Audience Insights Part 2 - 15:26
    • Checklist for Section 1 & 2
  • Setting up Your Website Step-by-Step
    • Getting a Domain Name - 10:00
    • Getting Hosting for Your New Website
    • Please Watch this Before Proceeding - 2:45
    • Set Up Your Domain and Hosting - 4:31
    • Logging in to Your 'Site Tools' - 2:04
    • Creating a Professional Email Address - 3:14
    • Add SSL and Make Your Blog HTTPS - 1:47
    • If You Have the Old Interface, Here’s What to Do
    • WordPress Basic Settings - 5:28
    • Installing a Theme - 4:49
    • Installing the Best Plugins - 5:17
    • Install Google Analytics Tracking Part 1 - 7:25
    • Install Google Analytics Tracking Part 2 - 2:57
    • Install the Google Search Console - 6:35
    • Install Woocommerce on Your Website (Optional) - 2:27
    • Install the Classic Editor Plugin - 1:37
    • Add the Required Legal Pages to Your Website - 5:51
    • Create Static Pages - 2:44
    • Set up the Menus - 5:24
    • Setting up and Using Widgets - 5:52
    • Customizing Your Website Theme - 7:00
    • Making a Header and a Logo - 11:25
    • How to Get Theme Support - 5:38
    • EU Cookies Plugin - 2:39
    • Checklist for Section 3
  • Copywriting for Conversions
    • What Exactly is Copywriting? - 2:11
    • Writing Irresistible Headlines Part 1 - 4:52
    • Writing Irresistible Headlines Part 2 - 10:29
    • Writing Content that Sells Part 1 - 7:38
    • Writing Content that Sells Part 2 - 10:17
    • Writing Content that Sells Part 3 - 9:36
    • Writing Content that Sells - Preselling - 4:44
  • Building out Your Website with Content
    • Website Title and Tagline - 3:38
    • Where to Get Content, Ideas and Inspiration Part 1 - 9:33
    • Where to Get Content, Ideas and Inspiration Part 2 - 7:37
    • Keyword Research - 10:34
    • Creating Website Posts Part 1 - 8:15
    • Creating Website Posts Part 2 - 8:32
    • Creating Content for Static Pages - 6:12
    • Getting Images for Your Website - 6:43
    • Creating and Editing Unique Images - 10:10
    • Creating/Writing Product Reviews Part 1 - 8:32
    • Creating/Writing Product Reviews Part 2 - 5:36
    • Using Other People's Videos - 3:39
    • Cornerstone Content - 7:49
    • Getting Others to Write Content for You - 7:55
    • Shop/Woocommerce Set Up Part 1 - 8:58
    • Shop/Woocommerce Set Up Part 2 - 9:13
    • Enable Free SSL on Your Website - 1:59
    • Force HTTPS Across Your Entire Site - 1:03
    • Tying up Loose Ends - 6:35
    • Checklist for Section 4 & 5
  • Affiliate Networks and Your Own Products or Services
    • Introduction - 1:20
    • Google Adsense - 6:54
    • The Amazon Associate Program - 5:04
    • Clickbank Affiliate Network Part 1 - 2:55
    • Clickbank Affiliate Network Part 2 - 5:08
    • Shareasale Network - 6:18
    • Rakauten, CJ and Markethealth Networks - 4:53
    • CPA Affiliate Networks Part 1 - 11:22
    • CPA Affiliate Networks Part 2 - 10:51
    • Selling Your Own Tangible Products - 7:35
    • Selling Your Own Digital Products - 3:23
    • Selling Your Own Services or Subscriptions - 6:31
    • Amazon, Ebay or Etsy - 5:33
    • Making Banners for Your Website - 6:17
    • Adding Banners and Fixing Display Issues - 4:43
    • Recommended Plugin for Affiliates - 2:05
    • EPC's and Conversion Rates?
  • Pro-Active Traffic Generation
    • Traffic Overview - 4:10
  • Facebook Mastery
    • Set Up a Basic Facebook Page - 6:55
    • Facebook Page Settings - 9:28
    • Build Out Your Page with Initial Content - 3:58
    • Running a Facebook 'Likes' Ad - Part 1 - 5:43
    • Running a Facebook 'Likes' Ad - Part 2 - 9:31
    • Install the Facebook Pixel - 6:06
    • Schedule Your Facebook Posts - 4:35
    • Ongoing Audience Building Part 1 - 15:46
    • Ongoing Audience Building Part 2 - 6:09
    • Running 'Boosted Post' Ads - 7:40
    • Creating a Facebook Group - 9:51
    • Checklist for Section 8
  • YouTube Mastery
    • Intro to YouTube Traffic - 3:33
    • Which Type of Videos Get the Most Views? - 4:57
    • Get YouTube to Send 1000's of Views to Your Videos - 11:42
    • Why You Should Create Narrow Niche Videos - 4:03
    • How to Analyze Successful Channels - 3:50
    • Set up Your Own Channel - 3:20
    • Install this Chrome Extension
    • Video Tags and Descriptions - 6:26
    • Recording Tips and Tools
    • Uploading and Optimizing Videos Part 1 - 6:22
    • Uploading and Optimizing Videos Part 2 - 6:48
    • YouTube Monetization - 8:19
    • Great Free Spying Tool for YouTube! - 5:11
    • Checklist for Section 9
  • Email Marketing
    • Introduction to Email List Building - 5:40
    • Set Up an Autoresponder Part 1 - 6:02
    • Set Up an Autoresponder Part 2 - 8:37
    • Create a Lead Magnet Part 1 - 5:19
    • Create a Lead Magnet Part 2 - 4:55
    • Create a Lead Magnet Part 3 - 10:11
    • Setting up an Automated Email Series - 10:27
    • Spam Friendly Emails - 6:58
    • Sending Out Special Offer Emails - 12:24
    • Set Up a Thank You Page - 4:01
    • Creating High Converting Opt-In Forms - 3:49
    • Checklist for Section 10
  • Off Site SEO
    • Off Site Search Engine Optimization - 13:10
  • Instagram Marketing
    • Getting Started on Instagram - 4:49
    • Instagram Images and Videos - 8:26
    • Instagram Hashtags - 6:19
    • Instagram Stories - 6:12
    • Building an Instagram Following - 7:02
  • Twitter Marketing
    • Twitter Business Basics - 7:12
    • Tweeting and Scheduling Tweets - 5:29
    • Building Your Twitter Followers Part 1 - 7:06
    • Building Your Twitter Followers Part 2 - 6:34
    • Checklist for Section 12 & 13
  • Landing Pages and Sales Funnels
    • Introduction to Landing Pages and Funnels - 6:01
    • The Lead Capture Landing Page - 16:50
    • The Sales Landing Page Part 1 - 5:32
    • The Sales Landing Page Part 2 - 8:18
    • The Sales Landing Page Part 3 - 14:05
    • The Pre-Selling Landing Page Part 1 - 8:40
    • The Pre-Selling Landing Page Part 2 - 12:35
    • The Sales Funnel - 7:08
    • Checklist for Section 14
  • Paying Others to do the Work
    • Introduction to Outsourcing - 5:24
    • The Hiring Process - 14:51
    • Where to Find Freelancers - 6:58
    • Working with Freelancers - 7:10
    • Scaling Up - 8:51
  • Resources
    • Becoming a Freelancer - 9:39
    • LIST OF FREE RESOURCES

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
44

Shopify Dropshipping: Create Alibaba Dropship Business Fast

Learn How to Start a Shopify Dropshipping Business Using Alibaba & Aliexpress

By Think Guru | in Online Courses

This Shopify Dropshipping course will teach you step by step how to create your own dropshipping business fast, easy and upon completion, you will be ready to make spare income online. This course streamlines the entire process, making it effortless to follow with a step by step guide. Even if you are a complete newbie, this course is for you! It will outline, from start to finish, how to create your own drop-shipping business, pick a profitable niche and even how to market your shop using social media.

  • Access 44 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Get the most up-to-date information about Shopify, Dropshipping & Aliexpress Affiliate marketing
  • Start an e-commerce store in a few days w/ no experience required
  • Discover best-selling products sold on Aliexpress & how to automate dropshipping using Apps from Shopify
  • Learn how to set up Facebook, Google & Reddit ad campaigns

Instructor

Sergey Kasimov has been an entrepreneur and e-commerce seller since the year 2001. He has helped and coached thousands of students online and in-person and got over 150,000 students enrolled in all his online classes. Kasimov would love to share the secrets of my success with you, it is his personal mission to help get you to be your best. Learn from his experience and expertise so you can take your business to the next level and beyond.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • Promo video - 1:54
  • Getting started
    • About this course - 4:30
    • Start your shopify store - 4:29
  • Dropshipping Guide
    • Concepts Overview - 3:59
    • Create Dropshipping Business: Step by Step Guide - 14:00
  • Create Shopify Store
    • Why sell on Shopify - 2:11
    • Creating Your Store - 9:37
    • Get & Setup App - 9:08
    • Picking Essential Apps - 7:10
    • DIY Custom Logo - 9:32
    • Picking a Theme - 7:55
  • All about Shipping
    • Shopify Dropship Setup - 12:44
    • Important Shipping Notice! - 1:59
  • Website Setup
    • Picking a Domain - 6:46
    • Connecting a Domain - 2:24
  • Alibaba for Newbies
    • Alibaba Essentials - 2:08
    • Registering your account - 3:51
    • Aliexpress Membership Levels - 2:49
  • Alibaba Import Guide
    • Shopping on Aliexpress - 9:16
    • Top products to buy - 19:02
    • Best Selling List - 8:28
    • Extensive Training Seminar - 14:07
  • Product Testing
    • Product Sample - 3:37
    • Buying Test Product - 5:50
    • Dropship Testing - 2:28
  • Aliexpress Affiliate Program
    • Join Aliexpress Affiliate Program - 2:49
    • Create Wix Dropship Site - 11:40
  • Guide to Niches
    • Selecting Niche Products - 11:55
    • Picking a Niche - 5:44
    • Funky Storage Bag - 2:56
  • Setting-up Ad Campaigns
    • Secret Blog Strategy - 6:28
    • Google Ads quick setup - 8:26
    • Creating facebook ad - 9:30
  • Social Media Marketing
    • Monetize Instagram - 19:54
    • Create: Facebook Page Store - 27:01
    • Pinterest: Promote your shop using boards - 3:34
    • Pinterest: Creating, editing and marketing - 7:24
  • Starting a business
    • Starting up a business - 5:19
    • Spend money to make money! - 5:10
    • Quality VS Quantity - 2:45
    • Business Cards Essentials - 7:11
    • Creating custom business cards - 21:20
  • Extra
    • Buy or sell an online store! - 5:15
  • Bonus: Exclusive Offers
    • Bonus Lecture: Deals, discounts and more! - 8:08

Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
92

Ultimate eBay BootCamp Academy

Upgrade Your eBay & Alibaba Business Skills with 8 Hours of 3 Power Courses

By Think Guru | in Online Courses

The Ultimate eBay BootCamp Academy is an 8-hour business course offering three total classes comprised of 92 lectures. It features one master course, the eBay Profit Bootcamp, which will teach you everything you need to know about selling on eBay. This master class will focus on maximizing profit by giving you some tips that will give you an extra edge on raising limits, pricing, and more on eBay. If you are new to online selling, the eBay for Beginners Guide Essentials will teach you all the selling basics on eBay. You will also learn about wholesale buying from Alibaba and selling on eBay, Amazon FBA, or Shopify for higher profits, thanks to The Alibaba Import and Expert Mini Academy lectures. With the Ultimate eBay BootCamp Academy, you'll start as a newbie and graduate as a professional seller.

  • Access 92 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the eBay & Alibaba basics with 8 hours of training across 3 major classes
  • Learn to maximize profits w/ the eBay Profit Bootcamp
  • Master the basics on eBay, from selling to shipping, w/ the eBay for Beginners Guide Essentials
  • Earn substantial profit from wholesale buying & selling through the Alibaba Import and Expert Mini Academy

Instructor

. Sergey Kasimov has been an entrepreneur and e-commerce seller since the year 2001. He has helped and coached thousands of students online and in-person and got over 150,000 students enrolled in all his online classes. Kasimov would love to share the secrets of my success with you, it is his mission to help get you to be your best. Learn from his experience and expertise so you can take your business to the next level and beyond.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic internet skills,
  • eBay & PayPal accounts

Course Outline

  • eBay for Newbies
    • Earning Proof - 1:12
    • Legal Notice
  • Buying Tips
    • How to: Get best price on any eBay item - 5:31
  • eBay Basics
    • eBay selling for newbies - 3:24
    • Setting up paypal business account
  • Alternative Payments
    • Get $25 to get started
    • Opening a Payoneer account - 6:07
  • Photography section
    • Photography Tips
    • Lighting equipment & photo-booth - 4:27
  • Shipping & packing like a professional
    • Packing your package - 11:42
  • Selling Tips
    • Profit with selling cell phones - 4:19
    • Selling Pranks - 4:04
    • Selling Legos - 2:42
  • How to make money on eBay
    • Profit with eBay listing mistakes - 2:14
    • Identifying valuable giftcards - 3:41
    • Product arbitrage for fast sale - 5:45
    • Watch out for Scams! - 3:52
  • Extra Content
    • Why get a Camera vs Use Smartphone - 5:21
  • eBay Profit Bootcamp
    • Promo video - 2:00
  • Research Phase
    • Finding merchandise to sell online - 14:10
    • Using eBay research isting tool - 14:03
  • Stockpiling Merchandise
    • Finding Bargains on Garage Sales - 11:03
    • Discover deals on Craigslist - 5:31
  • Treasure Hunting
    • Lets go Treasure Hunting - 16:23
    • Finding Deals Online - 9:01
  • Photography Essentials
    • Taking PIctures - 4:39
  • Listing Section
    • Choosing a listing format - 20:12
    • Fixed Listing - 5:02
    • Best Offer - 4:48
  • Listing Suggestions
    • Improve Listing - 4:24
    • Listing Tips - 10:51
    • Listing Mistake - 5:11
  • Listing Tools
    • Keyword Listing Tool - 2:39
    • End LIsting - 6:21
  • Secret Tool
    • Maximize sales tool - 6:53
  • Listing Hacks
    • Unpaid Item - 3:46
    • Blocking Bidders - 2:24
    • Automating Search - 1:41
    • Raising Limits - 3:39
  • Best Practice
    • Reducing Defects - 2:54
    • Prohibited & Restricted Listings - 3:21
  • Adding Youtube Video to listing
    • Adding YouTube Video - 2:51
  • Products that Sell
    • Mastering Online Arbitrage - 4:58
    • Phone Covers - 4:55
    • Selling Coins - 11:37
    • Profit with Discounts
    • Cashing in with Pranks - 3:27
    • Selling Military Hats - 1:50
    • Selling keychains & Buying lots - 7:40
    • Making money with Shoes - 5:44
    • Collecting Cards - 7:07
    • Egyptian Replicas - 4:44
    • Wooden Trolls - 4:05
    • Lego collecting - 7:05
  • Shipping Items
    • Shipping like a Professional - 9:53
    • Save money on Shipping - 2:34
    • Dealing with Returns - 8:09
  • Dropshipping For Newbies
    • Dropship on eBay using Amazon - 4:31
  • Feedback Portal
    • All about Feedbacks - 11:25
  • Scammers Alert
    • Watching out for Scammers - 8:26
    • Global Shipping Seller Protection - 4:03
    • Scammers Blocking Toolkit - 4:56
    • Paypal Scam - 3:02
  • Powerseller Secrets
    • Powerseller Requirements
    • Spy on Competitors - 5:10
  • eBay Apps
    • Top Sellers Secret! - 5:16
  • Wholesale Catalogs
    • Buying Wholesale - 4:24
    • What to Buy - 6:31
  • Social Media
    • Using Social Media - 7:49
  • Marketing your services
    • Become a Trading Assistant - 4:27
  • Creating an eCommerce Webportal
    • Create a website fast - 10:30
    • Advanced features - 4:28
  • Affiliate Partnership
    • Earn money as affiliate - 3:05
    • Tips on getting accepted - 3:10
  • eBay Classifieds
    • Profit with eBay Classifieds - 4:19
  • eBay Rewards
    • eBay Bucks
  • Conclusion
    • Thank You - 0:55
  • Extra Content
    • Shortcuts
    • Exclusive eBook
    • Selling Guide
  • Alibaba Newbies Academy
    • Welcome to the class - 2:37
  • Basics First
    • Earning Proof - 1:34
    • Aliexpress Reward Levels - 2:49
  • Getting Started
    • Opening an account - 3:51
    • Alibaba VS Aliexpress - 21:34
  • Be careful on Alibaba
    • My experience on Alibaba - 3:35
    • How I got Scammed - 11:52
  • Advanced Knowledge
    • Find top Products - 9:18
    • Picking a Winning Product - 7:57
  • BONUS
    • Website Touring Guide - 8:08
    • Alibaba Profit Machine explained - 7:29
    • Bonus: Enroll in full $200 course for $10 - 2:03

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
41

eBay for Profits: Make $2,000 a Month Drop-Shipping Products

Turn eBay into Your Cash Cow: Sell Products at a Profit Without Paying Upfront For Inventory

By Matt Bernstein | in Online Courses

Conducting business on eBay can be highly profitable. The key? Finding and working with drop-shippers, which will enable you to sell their products without paying upfront for inventory. Effectively work with wholesalers, list and sell their products on eBay, and more. You'll be glad you took this course the next time you take a look at your revenue numbers.

  • Access 41 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Obtain retail products at wholesale prices & drop ship them to customers
  • Get a tax ID & business license to conduct business w/ US wholesalers
  • Source, sell & market products internationally
  • Offer top-notch customer service to gain customer loyalty
  • Increase sales w/ new & repeat customer email signups
  • Master selling practices to increase profits
While studying communications at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Matt Bernstein also ran a business on eBay that generated $24,000 per year. He realized that he had a passion for passing on his knowledge to students, and currently teaches people how to start and grow a part-time venture. For more details on the course and instructor, click here.

This course is hosted by StackSkills, the premier eLearning destination for discovering top-shelf courses on everything from coding—to business—to fitness, and beyond!

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime access
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required
  • Business license & tax ID (to show wholesalers you are a legitimate business)

Course Outline

  • Proof of eCommerce Sales [Captions] [HD]
    • Introduction to eBay Business Course [Captions] HD
    • What is Drop Shipping? (FAQ in description) [Captions] HD] (1:52)
    • Help Improve This Course (0:46)
    • Proof of eBay Gross Sales HD
    • Proof of eCommerce Sales HD
  • How to Pick the Best Products to Sell [Captions] [HD]
    • Follow These Concepts to Maximize Profits and Time [Captions] HD
    • eBay Completed Listings to Prove Your Products Sell [Captions] [HD]
    • Amazon Rankings to Prove Retail Products Sell [Captions] [HD]
    • Google Trends to Prove Retail Products Sell [Captions] HD
  • Before You Contact Dropshippers [Captions] [HD]
    • Start a Business Internationally [Captions] HD
    • Tax ID to Work with Drop Shippers (U.S. only) [Captions] HD
    • Setup a Business License (U.S. only) [Captions] HD
    • Setup a Business Bank Account (U.S. only) [Captions] HD
  • Finding and Working with Dropshippers [Captions] [HD]
    • Finding Retail Products at Wholesale Prices [Captions] HD
    • Spotting Fake Wholesalers [Captions] HD
    • Signing up for Wholesale Accounts [Captions] HD
    • Learning Dropshippers Policies [Captions] HD
    • Placing an Order with Dropshippers [Captions] HD
    • Order From Retail Competition at Wholesale Prices [Captions] HD
  • How to Sell on eBay [Captions] [HD]
    • How to Signup for an eBay Seller Account [HD]
    • How to Signup for a PayPal Account [Captions] [HD]
    • Listing Products on eBay [HD]
    • How to Increase eBay Selling Limits [Captions] HD
    • Simple Bookkeeping to Keep Track of Profits [Captions] [HD]
  • Leveraging eBay to Increase Sales [Captions] [HD]
    • Following up with Customers on eBay [Captions] HD
    • PayPal Invoice to Create Repeat Customers [Captions] [HD]
    • Convert eBay Best Offers into Sales [Captions] HD
    • How to Get Banned From Selling on eBay [Captions] HD
  • How to Create an eCommerce Store with BigCommerce [Captions] [HD]
    • eCommerce Store that Converts Customers into Sales [HD]
    • Choosing a BigCommerce Store Theme [HD]
    • Choosing a Business Logo Nike Approves [Captions] HD
    • List Products for Sale on BigCommerce [HD]
    • Design a BigCommerce Store Carousel to Increase Sales [HD]
  • Marketing Concepts that Drive Sales [Captions] [HD]
    • Selling "Add-on Items" to Increase Profit with Every Order HD
    • Listing Products for Sale on Amazon HD
  • Not To-Do (Lists to Avoid Mistakes) [Captions] [HD]
    • Cons of Carrying an Inventory [Captions] HD
    • Cons of Presale Items on eBay [Captions] HD
    • Don't Ship Customers Orders Before You're Paid [Captions] [HD]
    • Don't Ship to a Different Billing Address [Captions] HD
    • Don't Overspend on Business Expenses [Captions] HD
    • Don't Use eBay Auction Listings HD
  • How to Be Productive and Maximize Your Time [captions] [high definition]
    • Quantify Your Business and Improve Profits [Captions] HD
    • Setting Smart Goals to Create a Business [Captions] HD
    • Batching Tasks to Maximize Productivity [Captions] HD
    • eBay Profits: Make Money Selling on eBay with No Inventory [PDF]
  • Bonus Lecture: Personalized Resources
    • Personalized Resources to Grow Portfolio Income

Access
Lifetime
Content
1.5 hours
Lessons
18

How To Pick Dropshipping Products From AliExpress

Learn How to Source Products That Will Grow Your Dropshipping Business

By Rihab Sebaaly | in Online Courses

A successful dropshipping business starts with winning products, and this course is all about helping you find them. You'll start with a deep dive into the AliExpress market, understanding the rating system and discovering which products to avoid. From there, you'll move on to the best practices for picking quality products that will grow your business. And, finally, you'll look at picking a niche for your products and ensuring they have an audience you can sell to.

  • Access 18 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Get a complete look at AliExpress, products, suppliers & the rating system
  • Discover which products to avoid & how to choose better ones
  • Learn how to find a niche for your product & locate an audience
  • Explore special techniques for making your products stand out

Instructor

Rihab Sebaaly is a digital marketer and a business consultant. Her goal is to help you start you own online business, which is why she is currently working on a full set of dropshipping and ecommerce courses to help you succeed.

She will be providing how-to guides and tutorials on how to build a highly converting dropshipping shopify store, how to optimize it , how to pick products and how to bring in traffic. Helping you get rid of your full time work and starting or enhancing your online business brings her happiness and fills her with enthusiasm!

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • What’s dropshipping and how it might be your way to wealth! (5:36)
    • Why to choose AliExpress to find dropshipping suppliers and products! (5:27)
  • Understand the huge AliExpress Market
    • Ali express FAQ (3:21)
    • Introduction to the AliExpress Market! (7:29)
  • Finding your products
    • What kind of seller you want to be? (4:21)
    • How to find a good product? (4:44)
    • New Lecture
    • The seven things you better avoid while picking your products (4:33)
    • Niche store Vs General store: What should you choose and why? (3:18)
    • How to choose your niches (5:42)
    • What range of prices should you pick and why? (11:22)
  • Research your products!
    • New Lecture
    • Some websites to help you find products (15:58)
    • How to make sure you chose niches that have audience? (8:30)
    • Spying on competitors (6:13)
  • Bonus Section: Add your products to you store
    • YES! You are few clicks from adding your first Ali express Product using OBERLO (5:41)
    • The Special Tricks that could Make your Dropshipping product Stand Out! (7:09)
    • Some Crazy tips that you should not miss while adding your products (4:01)

Access
Lifetime
Content
3.5 hours
Lessons
42

How to Import From China - The Professional Guide

Learn How Professional Importers Source Their Items From China

By Manuel Bacvar | in Online Courses

This course demystifies the process of importing goods from China for resale, offering insights teased from the experience of real professionals. You'll master everything from negotiating prices with suppliers to fulfilling orders, and will even get a crash course on conducting travel to China to bolster your business acumen.
  • Dive into a professional guide to importing from China w/ 3.5 hours of content
  • Negotiate the best prices for your sourced products
  • Effectively navigate Alibaba, negotiate w/ suppliers, etc.
  • Easily navigate the logistics of fulfillment
  • Conduct research to increase your competitive advantage
  • Track your payments, invoices, expenses, etc.
  • Learn how to conduct travel to China: handle visa issues, book hotels, etc.
Manuel Becar has over 10 years' experience working with the world's biggest retailers on developing, sourcing, and finding new products. These retailers included the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and more. In the process, Manuel gained valuable knowledge of retail standards and product requirements, and even worked with factories in China. He now runs an import/export company based in Hong Kong. For more details on the course and instructor, click here. This course is hosted by StackSkills, the premier eLearning destination for discovering top-shelf courses on everything from coding—to business—to fitness, and beyond!

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime access
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • The professional import guide to China
    • Introduction & what you can learn in this course
    • Re-orders and what to keep in mind
    • The Chinese New Year and what it means for your business
    • Staying in Touch
    • Common Mistakes when Importing
    • Price Increases and How to Deal with Them
    • Advanced Negotiation Tactics
    • Shipping & Courier services
    • QC -Quality Control
    • All you need to know about Alibaba
    • Legal Requirements & Certifications
    • Anti dumping rates
    • Product Liability Insurance
    • What Products Do NOT Make Sense To Import
    • Making Prototypes / Mock Up Samples
    • Private Labels, Brands & Trading No-Name Items
    • Instruction Manuals
    • Keeping Track of Your Payments / Invoices & Expenses
    • Factory Standards (ISO, BSCI, SA8000…)
    • Subcontractors And Raw Material Suppliers
    • Using Proper (Internal) Supporting Documents
    • Production Areas in China
    • What To Expect From A Sourcing Company
    • Finding a Product in China that You Saw on eBay/Amazon
    • The Brutal & Honest Truth about Developing Your Own Products in China
    • More Drop-Shipment Sites other than Aliexpress
    • Better Websites to Source from Than Alibaba
    • My Top Picks for Products in 2015
  • Business in China
    • Take your business to the next level, GO TO CHINA
    • First timers guide to China
    • Do's & Don'ts in China
    • Why go to China?
    • Start your preparation
    • Competitor Research
    • When is it even worth it?
    • How to source from suppliers in unusual ways
    • Travel Chapter (Visa, Hotels, Language, etc.)
    • Business in China
    • Visiting Exhibitions & How To Prepare
    • At the Factory
    • After the Trip
    • Summary & Ways that will Save you Money

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
44

Build a Profitable Amazon FBA Store Without Private Labeling

Source Products Wholesale or Arbitrage & Sell for a Profit

By Theo McArthur | in Online Courses

Selling on Amazon FBA (or FBM) can be an exciting and profitable venture. Billions of dollars are made every year by 3rd party sellers on the site. There are two main ways to sell on Amazon: You can either create your own brand new listings, or you can leverage existing successful listings. Both methods have pros and cons but this course focuses on leveraging existing successful listings.

  • Access 44 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Set up & verify your Amazon account
  • Identify & source the best products to sell
  • Learn how to win the Buy Box
  • Understand how to sustainably scale

Instructor

Theo McArthur helps others to learn life-changing techniques and business models. Over the last 15 years or so, he's created and marketed many digital e-learning products and has also worked extensively in the field of affiliate marketing. He's built a number of 'authority' blogs to promote affiliate products and additionally worked on many other methods of marketing and profiting with affiliate offers. Theo is an affiliate marketer, a vendor of his own information products, and Actively involved with the financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • What to Expect from this Course - 4:33
    • The Potential - 9:42
    • Budget and Goals - 3:24
    • Free Tools You Will Need
  • Getting Ready for Selling on Amazon
    • Getting Ready for Business - 8:01
    • Which Type of Seller Account? - 3:18
    • Registering as a Seller - 4:46
    • Verifying Your Seller Account
    • FBA or FBM - 2:52
  • Identifying Profitable Products
    • Amazon Research Using Free Tools - Part 1 - 5:25
    • Amazon Research Using Free Tools - Part 2 - 11:13
    • Amazon Research Using Free Tools - Part 2 Continued - 2:01
    • Amazon Research Using Free Tools - Part 3 - 10:09
    • Amazon Research Using Free Tools - Part 4 - 6:56
    • Check to Find Out if a Product Requires Approval to Sell - 5:30
    • Tying it all Together - 8:46
    • Getting Approval to Sell Restricted Products - 7:30
    • Getting Approval to Sell Brands - 4:37
  • Wholesale or Arbitrage?
    • Retail Arbitrage using Free Tools - 6:46
    • Buying Wholesale - 4:21
  • All About Costs and Profit
    • Profit Margins and What to Expect - 3:14
    • Calculate How Much You Can Afford to Pay for Stock (FBA) - 11:48
    • Calculate How Much You Can Afford to Pay for Stock (FBM) - 7:41
    • Selling in the 4th Quarter - 2:54
  • Finding Wholesalers
    • Set Up Your Spreadsheets! - 8:19
    • Getting Accepted to Buy From Wholesalers - 3:06
    • Checking a Supplier's Credentials - 5:15
    • Finding Wholesale Suppliers Part 1 - 8:59
    • Finding Wholesale Suppliers Part 2 - 5:50
    • Setting up a Simple Website for Credibility Part 1 - 6:01
    • Setting up a Simple Website for Credibility Part 2 - 2:51
    • Extra Lesson on Finding Wholesalers - 3:50
  • Prepping and Shipping Your Inventory
    • Listing Your Inventory - 3:11
    • Prepping for FBA - 6:45
    • Shipping to FBA - 8:39
    • Prepping and Shipping for FBM - 8:33
  • Winning the Buy Box
    • Winning the Buy Box - Part 1 - 5:21
    • Winning the Buy Box - Part 2 - 7:49
    • Winning the Buy Box - Part 3 - 9:16
  • Promoting Your Products (Optional)
    • Amazon PPC - 16:13
    • How to Find Your Unique URL's - 2:13
    • Sales and Coupon Codes - 5:49
  • Managing Inventory and Scaling Up
    • Cash Flow - 7:31
    • Managing Inventory, Automated Repricing, and More - 7:30

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
14

Shopify Dropshipping: The Best 12 Products To Sell In 2018

Start Your Business on the Right Foot with 12 Winning Products Picked by a Pro

By Deimantas Brandišauskas | in Online Courses

Give your Shopify business the best shot at success by sourcing winning products curated by a dropshipping expert. In just one hour, this e-commerce pro highlights 12 products that can dramatically improve your dropshipping earnings, as well as complementing ad copy and designs that will improve their performance even further. And, with extra tips for targeting customers on Facebook, this course can take your Shopify earnings even higher.

  • Access 14 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Discover 12 products projected to sell well during 2018
  • Explore tips and secrets for targeting customers on Facebook
  • Boost your product's performance further by looking at optimized ad copy & designs

Instructor

Deimantas Brandišauskas is a passionate Creative Digital Marketer working on various online projects for himself and clients all across the globe. He's also working as a Digital Marketer by creating various projects across the Internet and helping people to learn creative and money-making skills in order to help them achieve their goals online.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Winning Products
    • Product #12 (6:19)
    • Product #11 (6:13)
    • Product #10 (4:19)
    • Product #9 (4:00)
    • Product #8 (4:05)
    • Product #7 (4:16)
    • Product #6 (3:14)
    • Product #5 (3:33)
    • Product #4 (3:12)
    • Product #3 (3:06)
    • Product #2 (3:30)
    • Product #1 (3:49)
    • List Of All Products in PDF

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
110

Amazon FBA: From No-Experience to Launching Your First Product

The Complete Amazon Selling Blueprint For Beginners on a Tight Budget

By Eric Campbell | in Online Courses

This is your step-by-step guide to creating a successful Amazon product from scratch. Erik Rogne and Eric Campbell teach you the quickest and easiest way to start your own Amazon business by actually doing it with them! The course includes detailed instructions and cheat sheets to easily follow along. Skip the mistakes that most beginners make, and shortcut straight to a perfect product.

  • Access 110 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand what to look for in a product
  • Use basic product criteria to find 3 products
  • Find a supplier
  • Order & evaluate samples
  • Complete your product listing
  • Start promoting your product

Instructor

Erik is an entrepreneur with years of experience creating physical products and brands. Erik decided to jump into the Amazon FBA world in the early years when it was just getting started. After months of trial-and-error and overcoming periods of personal doubt, it paid off. Big time.

He has sourced hundreds of products from all over the world, and created brands that turned into thousands of dollars. Today, his Amazon FBA business generates $100,000+ in revenue each year and takes him less than 2 hours-per-week to maintain.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Part 1 Introduction
    • Overview of This Course: The Perfect Product System - 5:57
    • Part 1 Structure And Class Materials - 3:45
    • Amazon FBA Monthly Earnings - Erik Rogne - 2:54
    • Meet Your Instructors - 3:54
    • Setting Expectations - 4:12
    • Key Concepts (Learn What Private Labeling Is And More) - 8:11
    • Steps To Complete Before We Start - 4:10
  • Part 1 - Mini-Goal 1 | Understand What To Look For In A Product
    • Everything You Need To Know About China - 9:34
    • The Worst Categories (And Why Must Avoid Them!) - 8:53
    • The Best Categories To Focus Your Product Search On - 2:16
    • Basic Product Criteria (20 Different Things To Look For In A Product) - 8:31
    • Advanced Product Criteria (9 Different Things To Look For) - 5:35
  • Part 1 - Mini-Goal 2 | Use Our Basic Product Criteria To Find 3 Products
    • Action: Choose A Product Category To Start With - 2:48
    • Action: Install Unicorn Smasher Chrome Extension - 2:54
    • Action: Find A Product To Run Through Our Choosing A Product Cheat Sheet - 16:24
    • Action: Find 3 Products That Pass Our Choosing A Product Cheat Sheet - 11:06
    • Action: Add Chosen Products To Our Product Comparison Sheet - 2:22
    • Action: Calculate The Basic Criteria Score For Each Product - 10:40
  • Part 1 - Mini-Goal 3 | Decide on 1 product to import
    • Action: Find Out If Our Products Pass The 5X Rule - 8:28
    • Action: Find Out If Our Products Have A Low MOQ - 3:04
    • Action: Find Out If Our Products Are Not Patented - 4:37
    • Action: Find Out If Our Products Have A High RPR - 7:28
    • Action: Find Out If Our Products Pass The Keyword Test - 3:29
    • Action: Find Out If We Can Create A Listing That Would Beat Our Competitors - 11:49
    • Action: Find Out If Our Products Are Trending - 2:48
    • Action: Determine If We Can Brand And Add Bonuses To Our Products - 2:52
    • Action: Calculate The Advanced Criteria Score For Each Product - 2:27
    • Action: Use Our Product Comparison Sheet To Make Our Final Product Decision - 3:43
  • Part 1 - Mini-Goal 4 | Find 2-3 Suppliers To Import A Sample From
    • Action: Find 5 Potential Suppliers On Alibaba - 6:32
    • Action: Send A Message To 5 Suppliers - 15:52
    • Action: Evaluate Supplier Offers - 6:16
    • Action: Create Counter Offers - 5:56
    • Action: Run Suppliers Through The Supplier Scoring Rubric - 12:22
    • Action: Decide On 2-3 Suppliers To Import A Sample From - 4:40
  • Part 1 - Mini-Goal 5 | Complete Final Research For Your Product
    • Action: Calculate Profit Margin Estimate - 11:30
    • Action: Research Competition For Our Product - 5:26
    • Action: Find Possible Product Improvements - 2:48
  • Part 1 Conclusion
    • Review Of What You Did In This Course - 1:51
    • Where You Can Get Help And Support - 1:04
    • Your Next Steps - 0:26
  • Part 2 Introduction
    • Welcome to Part 2! - 1:28
    • Part 2 Structure And Class Materials - 7:00
    • Why Speed Is Critical to Your Success On Amazon - 1:53
    • How to Communicate & Build a Relationship With Your Supplier - 1:55
    • Module Review - 0:53
  • Part 2 - Mini-Goal 1 | Order 2-3 Product Samples
    • Module Introduction - 1:07
    • Why You Must Get Product Samples - 3:06
    • Why You Need to Establish a Relationship With Your Supplier - 1:39
    • The Importance of Product Quality & Negotiating - 1:24
    • Action: Place an Order for 2-3 Product Samples - 7:17
    • Module Review - 0:35
  • Part 2 - Mini-Goal 2 | Evaluate Your Product Samples
    • Module Introduction - 0:58
    • Action: Evaluate Your Samples Using Our General Criteria - 6:37
    • Action: Create Your Own Sample Evaluation Criteria - 6:28
    • Action: Take Product Pictures - 7:05
    • Action: Use the Quality of Your Product Sample to Negotiate - 2:20
  • Part 2 - Mini-Goal 3 | Create Your Barebones Listing On Amazon
    • Module Introduction - 0:50
    • Action: Create an Amazon Seller Account - 1:55
    • Action: Choose Your Product Category to List In - 1:38
    • Action: Buy a UPC Code (Barcode) - 3:36
    • Action: Create Your Barebones Product Listing - 3:53
    • Module Review - 0:50
  • Part 2 - Mini-Goal 4 | Place Your Order & Ship It to Amazon
    • Module Introduction - 1:34
    • Erik's Experience With U.S. Customs - 1:56
    • Action: Complete Supplier Checklist - 6:39
    • Action: Pay Your Supplier - 1:12
    • Action: Select a Single FBA Warehouse - 2:21
    • Action: Prepare to Send Your Amazon FBA Inventory - 4:47
    • Action: Send Your Supplier Amazon Shipping Labels & FNSKU Barcodes - 0:58
    • Module Review - 0:43
  • Part 2 - Mini-Goal 5 | Complete Your Product Listing
    • Module Introduction - 0:36
    • Action: Add Vital Product Information - 3:09
    • Action: Add Product Variations (Optional) - 0:55
    • Action: Update Product Offer - 1:10
    • Action: Add In Compliance Information (Optional) - 0:53
    • Action: Upload Product Images - 0:58
    • Action: Update Product Description - 3:29
    • Action: Add In Product Keywords - 2:51
    • Action: Fill Out 'More Details' For Your Product - 2:35
    • Module Conclusion - 1:09
  • Part 2 Conclusion
    • Module Introduction - 0:38
    • How to Contact Amazon Seller Support - 1:25
    • Action: Upgrade Your Amazon Seller Account - 1:44
    • Review Of What You Did In This Course - 1:50
    • Module Review - 0:34
  • Part 3 - Mini-Goal 1 | Find Product Keywords For Optimization
    • Quick Overview of Part 3 Structure - 2:40
    • Viral Launch Fundamentals - 3:49
    • Understand Amazon Seller Central - 4:58
    • Search For Product Keywords For Future Optimization - 7:06
  • Part 3 - Mini-Goal 2 | Share Your Product On Facebook Groups
    • Action: Create a Coupon For Your Product - 6:49
    • Action: Share Product On 3+ FB Groups - 3:31
    • Action: Use JumpSend to Get Product Reviews - 7:06
    • Action: Use JumpSend to Setup an Email Campaign - 3:34
  • Part 3 - Mini-Goal 3 | Setup An Amazon PPC Campaign
    • Introduction to Amazon PPC - 2:43
    • Campaigns, Adgroups, & Keywords Overview - 4:16
    • Amazon PPC Key Metrics & Terminology - 5:53
    • What the Bid Price Does - 2:54
    • Ideal ACoS Calculator - 4:01
    • Action: Export Keyword Report & Put in Google Sheets - 3:20
    • Action: Add in Negative Keywords - 1:40
    • Action: Use FeedbackFive to Create an Email Campaign - 2:30
    • Next Steps On Where to Go From Here - 1:41
  • Reference Material
    • Jungle Scout vs. Unicorn Smasher - 7:06
    • How To Find A Product In Minutes.. Not Hours - 9:13
  • Alibaba Training
    • Introduction To Alibaba.com - 2:42
    • Using Trade Assurance to Order your Product - 4:18
    • Using the Alibaba.com Mobile App - 7:17
    • Alibaba.com: Global Buy, Global Sell - 1:11
    • Create a RFQ on Alibaba.com to have Suppliers Contact You! - 8:35
    • Using Alibaba.com SourceNow to Find Products with Images - 6:26

