Courses
6
Lessons
229

What's Included

Intro to SQLite Databases for Python Programming
$200 Value
Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server
$200 Value
Using MySQL Databases with Python
$200 Value
PostgreSQL Bootcamp: SQL & PostgreSQL Database Masterclass
$200 Value
REST API Testing Using Python for Beginners
$200 Value
Oracle SQL: Mastering Oracle SQL Performance Tuning
$200 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
23

Intro to SQLite Databases for Python Programming

Learn SQLite Database with Python the Easy Way in Just an Hour

By John Elder | in Online Courses

SQLite is one of the most popular databases and is a great database for just about all your needs. In this course, you'll learn the basics of using SQLite with Python, one of the most popular and powerful programming languages today. You'll learn how to create databases and tables, add data, sort data, create reports, pull specific data, and more. This course may require a very basic knowledge of Python programming.

  • Access 23 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Understand how to use SQLite Databases w/ Python
  • Install Python, SQLite, Git Bash & Sublime Text
  • Learn how to explore what's in the database whenever you want
  • Create a database table & learn how to update and delete data from the database

Instructor

John Elder is a pioneer in Web Development who created one of the first Internet advertising networks back in 1997. He sold it to a publicly-traded company at the height of the dot com boom and then went on to create the best-selling Submission-Spider search engine submission software that's been used by over 3 million individuals and small businesses in over 45 countries.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic understanding of Python programming

Course Outline

  • Intro To SQLite Databases for Python Programming
    • Introduction - 3:32
    • Install python - 3:27
    • Install sublime and git bash - 4:43
    • Create Connectionb - 5:44
    • Create Table - 10:32
    • Insert Into - 3:11
    • Insert Many - 3:14
    • Query and Fetchall - 2:20
    • Format Results - 7:34
    • Primary Key - 3:12
    • Where - 3:24
    • Update Records - 5:22
    • Delete - 1:42
    • Order By - 3:10
    • And Or - 3:17
    • Limit - 2:28
    • Drop Table - 1:46
    • Our App Show All - 5:00
    • Our App 2 Add Record - 3:33
    • Our App 3 Delete Record - 3:30
    • Our App 4 Add Many - 3:32
    • Our App 5 where - 4:20
    • Conclusion - 5:11

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
33

Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server

Discover How to Install & Use Microsoft SQL Server and Use SQL with Databases

By John Elder | in Online Courses

This course will teach you SQL in a fast and easy way. You'll download and use the free trial version of Microsoft SQL Server and learn exactly how to use it like a pro. This 33-lecture course will start with fundamental database concepts and then go with setting up and using Microsoft SQL Server. By the end of this course, you'll learn SQL, from the basic concepts to the more advanced ones.

  • Access 33 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Download & use the free trial version of Microsoft SQL Server
  • Learn fundamental database concepts including tables, rows, columns & data types
  • Understand & use SQL w/ databases

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic understanding of Python programming

Course Outline

  • Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server
    • Introduction - 2:10
    • Database Concepts - 4:33
    • Data Types - 4:47
    • Download Install SQL Server - 3:42
    • Download Install SSMS - 3:05
    • Connect To Server - 3:36
    • System Databases - 3:16
    • Creating A Database and Table - 4:45
    • Adding Data To Table - 3:08
    • Intro To SQL - 3:25
    • Select Statements - 3:27
    • Where - 3:21
    • And or not - 3:30
    • Order By - 3:08
    • Group By - 2:52
    • Having Clause - 1:41
    • Top Clause - 2:03
    • Select Distinct - 2:29
    • Union - 3:23
    • Functions - 3:28
    • Insert Statement - 4:02
    • Update Statement - 2:58
    • Delete Statement - 2:27
    • Alter Table - 3:39
    • Null - 2:07
    • Creating a Table - 3:15
    • Drop Table - 2:50
    • Primary Key - 4:48
    • Joining Tables Intro - 4:48
    • Inner Join - 3:16
    • Left Right Outer Join - 3:47
    • Indexing - 4:43
    • Conclusion - 1:53

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
24

Using MySQL Databases with Python

Learn MySQL Database with Python the Fast & Easy Way

By John Elder | in Online Courses

MySQL is one of the most popular databases and is a great database for just about all your needs. In this course, you'll learn the basics of using MySQL with Python, one of the most popular and powerful programming languages today. You'll learn how to create databases and tables, add data, sort data, create reports, pull specific data, and more. This course may require a very basic knowledge of Python programming.

  • Access 24 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand how to use MySQL Databases w/ Python
  • Install Python, MySQL, Git Bash & MySQL Connector
  • Learn how to explore what's in the database whenever you want
  • Create a database table & learn how to update and delete data from the database

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic understanding of Python programming

Course Outline

  • Using MySQL Databases With Python
    • Introduction - 2:34
    • What Is A Database - 5:14
    • Install Python - 4:53
    • Install Git Bash - 4:20
    • Download Mysql - 4:11
    • Install Mysql and Workbench - 7:48
    • Install MySQL Connector - 4:16
    • Connect To Database In Python - 5:38
    • MySQL Workbench - 7:34
    • Create Database - 7:13
    • Create Table - 8:54
    • Insert One Record - 5:39
    • Insert Many Records - 5:39
    • Data Types - 4:51
    • Select Data From Table - 5:18
    • Formatting Results - 7:29
    • Where Clause - 4:06
    • Like and Wildcards - 2:50
    • And Or - 3:40
    • Update Records - 5:23
    • Limit and Ordering - 4:37
    • Delete Records - 2:44
    • Delete Drop Table and Backups - 5:57
    • Conclusion - 5:16

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
60

PostgreSQL Bootcamp: SQL & PostgreSQL Database Masterclass

Become a Database Guru from Basic to Advanced SQL PostgreSQL Queries for Data Analysis & Visualization

By Prathap Reddy | in Online Courses

The knowledge of SQL and PostgreSQL is a must for IT professionals and this course is a one-stop-shop for gaining this necessary and in-demand skill. With 60 lectures, this course will guide you through a step-by-step approach on how to write SQL queries. It will cover different techniques, models, operators, ways, and processes. Be a better data analyst and get into the field of Data Science, Data Analysis, and Data Visualization.

  • Access 60 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn all the SET Operators in PostgreSQL
  • Understand the Northwind Data Model
  • Filter, group & slice data from tables in PostgreSQL
  • Learn data conversion functions
Note: Software NOT included

Instructor

Prathap is an IT professional who has 15 years of Experience and diversified knowledge across multiple domains in the industry and working in a leading Product/Cloud provider company. He has taken various roles in his career from Developer, Designer, Consultant, Architect, Performance Management and is currently ramping up his skills on Next-Generation Tools and Products.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction to PostgreSQL - 6:34
    • Understand the NorthWind Data Model - 7:01
    • Install PostgreSQL - 5:47
    • pgAdmin and psql - 7:20
    • Setting Up NorthWind Database - 5:58
  • Retrieve data using SELECT statement
    • What is SELECT? - 3:31
    • Alias in SELECT - 6:43
    • Literals in SELECT - 3:41
    • Operations among Columns - 6:27
    • Concatenation Operator - 3:58
  • Data Filter in Select
    • Usage of Where Clause - 4:39
    • Logical Operator (AND, OR, NOT) - 5:12
    • LIKE Operator - 9:48
    • BETWEEN Operator - 6:31
    • IN , NOT IN Operators - 5:56
    • Comparison Operators - 4:16
    • LIMIT and FETCH Operators - 4:00
  • Data Exploration using SELECT
    • DISTINCT CLause - 4:15
    • Ordering the data - 4:34
    • Handling NULL data - 2:59
  • Joins
    • What is JOIN? - 3:05
    • INNER Join - 6:23
    • LEFT OUTER Join - 4:19
    • RIGHT OUTER Join - 4:53
    • FULL OUTER Join - 5:27
    • SELF Join - 5:01
    • CROSS Join - 3:00
  • SET Operators
    • Basics of SET Operators - 2:40
    • UNION Operator - 5:16
    • INTERSECT Operator - 2:56
    • EXCEPT Operator - 2:15
  • Aggregate Function
    • What is Aggregate Function - 3:12
    • SUM, AVG, COUNT, MAX, MIN - 10:22
  • Group Data
    • Basics of Grouping data - 3:25
    • Group By and Having - 12:26
  • Build Complex Queries
    • How to construct complex queries - 16:51
  • String and Number Built in Functions
    • Length, Lower , Upper Functions - 5:05
    • Ltrim, Rtrim, Btrim, Trim Functions - 9:19
    • InitCap, Left , Right Functions - 5:22
    • Ascii, Chr, Concat, Concat_ws Functions - 6:30
    • Strpos, Position Functions - 2:58
    • Substring Function - 6:28
    • Lpad, Rpad, Split_Part Functions - 7:08
    • Repeat, Reverse Functions - 2:28
    • Translate, Replace Functions - 4:56
    • Numeric Functions - 7:55
  • Date Time Built In Functions
    • Current Date/Time Functions - 10:03
    • Age, Timeofday Functions - 7:14
    • Datepart, Extract, DateTrunc Functions - 6:47
  • Data Type Conversion Built In Functions
    • Cast Function - 5:24
    • To_date Function - 8:57
    • To_Char Function - 6:39
    • To_Number Function - 3:50
    • To_Timestamp Function - 4:48
  • Sub Query
    • Sub Query, Exists, In Operators - 9:23
    • ANY, ALL Operators - 5:47
  • DML Operations
    • Insert Statement - 8:16
    • Update Statement - 6:22
    • Delete Statement - 7:04
    • Commit and Rollback Statements - 7:27

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
30

REST API Testing Using Python for Beginners

Build Strong REST API Fundamentals & Automate REST API Testing Using Python

By Prathap Reddy | in Online Courses

Do you want to become a better QA analyst or an API architect? If your answer is yes, then this course is for you. This course is designed for the beginners and freshers to gain knowledge on concepts of REST and SOAP API and to perform the REST API testing using Python modules like REQUESTS, JSON, JSON PATH, and pytest. Throughout the course, you'll be able to see actual Python modules and API testing. This course also includes practice files, quizzes, and assignments.

  • Access 30 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the architecture of REST & SOAP API
  • Perform real-time REST API testing using Python modules
  • Understand the various methods of API like GET, POST, PUT & DELETE

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Basic knowledge of Python

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Web Services and API - 14:04
    • Types of API - 8:53
    • REST Architecture PART 1 - 16:03
    • REST Architecture Part 2 - 10:27
    • SOAP API - 10:28
    • WSDL and UDDI in SOAP - 8:10
    • Difference between REST and SOAP - 3:39
    • What existed before REST/SOAP - 3:34
  • Understand HTTP Request
    • HTTP Overview - 5:56
    • 3-Way TCP Handshake - 8:33
    • Request Header/Body - 10:41
    • Response Header/Body - 6:18
    • HTTP Status Code - 5:42
    • HTTP Caching - 17:54
    • JSON Fundamentals - 11:13
    • XML Fundamentals - 6:38
  • Types of REST API Methods
    • GET Method - 9:58
    • POST Method - 9:13
    • PUT Method - 4:02
    • DELETE Method - 3:48
  • Python Modules for API Testing
    • Python Modules - 8:16
    • Requests Module - 12:38
    • JSON/JSONPATH Module & Assertion Part 1 - 13:48
    • JSON/JSONPATH Module & Assertion Part 2 - 9:00
  • API Testing using Python
    • GET REST API Testing - 13:42
    • POST REST API Testing - 8:49
    • PUT REST API Testing - 10:15
    • DELETE REST API Testing - 6:37
  • PyTest Module: Test Automation
    • API test using PyTest module - 12:32
    • End to End testing using PyTest module - 10:23

Access
Lifetime
Content
6 hours
Lessons
59

Oracle SQL: Mastering Oracle SQL Performance Tuning

Master Oracle SQL Query Tuning & Solve Critical Oracle SQL Query Performance Issues in Production Environment

By Prathap Reddy | in Online Courses

This course is designed to take the Oracle SQL Developers, Analysts, DBA to the next level in SQL Query Tuning. With 59 lectures, you will learn how to troubleshoot badly performing SQL queries. It will also cover Oracle components that need to be checked and looked at. This course will also teach you how to interpret various components and identify the actual reason why the SQL Query is taking time. Not only that, but you'll also learn what fixes could be applied to make the SQL Query work faster. By the end of the course, you'll get the skills required to write highly efficient Oracle SQL queries.

  • Access 59 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7
  • Identify potential performance bottlenecks by reading the Explain plan of the queries
  • Identify how internal Oracle components affect the performance of the SQL query
  • Understand how statistics & cardinality affects SQL Query performance

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Basic understanding of Oracle SQL Query writing

Course Outline

  • Oracle Architecture
    • Introduction to Oracle Architecture - 3:04
    • Oracle Storage - 5:50
    • Oracle SGA - 6:59
    • Oracle Background Process - 4:34
    • Oracle PGA - 3:21
    • Oracle Terminology - 3:04
    • Physical and Logical Storage - 8:56
  • Explain/Execution Plan
    • Explain Plan and it's contents - 6:47
    • Generate and View the Explain Plan - 13:17
    • View Explain Plan and Statistics in SQL * PLUS - 7:35
    • Analyze the Explain Plan - 17:56
  • SQL Processing
    • Soft/Hard Parse - 6:05
  • SQL Statistics and Cardinality
    • Oracle Statistics - 6:57
    • Generate Statistics - 13:17
    • Importance of Cardinality - 19:37
    • Statistics/Cardinality Feedback - 10:18
    • Extended Statistics - 9:30
    • Histogram - 8:12
  • Index and it's Types
    • Index and its types - 3:17
    • B-Tree Index - 11:22
    • Descending Index - 4:21
    • Key Compressed Index - 7:41
    • Reverse Key Index - 3:59
    • Function Based Index - 3:45
    • B-Tree Clustered Index - 3:19
    • IOT Index - 3:33
    • Bit Map Index - 5:59
  • Oracle Access Methods
    • Access Methods - 2:37
    • Full Table Scan - 4:03
    • Index Fast Full Scan - 4:04
    • Index Full Scan - 2:57
    • Index Range Scan - 5:41
    • Index Unique Scan - 3:52
    • Index Skip Scan - 3:39
  • Oracle Joins
    • Joins Overview - 3:20
    • Nested Loop Join - 5:59
    • Sort Merge Join - 5:20
    • Hash Join - 6:51
  • Query Tuning Tips
    • Parallel Hint - 3:45
    • Append Hint - 2:55
    • CTAS Statement - 4:06
    • Union Vs Union ALL - 3:48
    • Multiple Scan Statements - 3:37
    • Expression on Index Columns - 3:10
    • Truncate Vs Delete - 3:32
    • Unnecessary Sort - 2:23
    • Bad Usage of * in Select - 2:23
    • Having in Group By - 2:21
    • Use of Alias - 2:09
  • Advanced Tuning Topics
    • Bind Peeking Problem - 3:18
    • Adpative Cursor sharing (Part 1) - 14:04
    • Adpative Cursor sharing (Part 2) - 19:44
    • Bind Aware Hint - 10:16
    • Dynamic Sampling - 6:07
  • Appendix: Oracle Installation 11g and 12c
    • Oracle 12C Installation - 13:42
    • Oracle 11G Installation - 8:00
    • Unlock HR Schema - 7:09
    • Installation of SQL Developer - 6:21
    • Installation of Training Schema - 10:39

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.