Identify potential performance bottlenecks by reading the Explain plan of the queries

Identify how internal Oracle components affect the performance of the SQL query

Understand how statistics & cardinality affects SQL Query performance

This course is designed to take the Oracle SQL Developers, Analysts, DBA to the next level in SQL Query Tuning. With 59 lectures, you will learn how to troubleshoot badly performing SQL queries. It will also cover Oracle components that need to be checked and looked at. This course will also teach you how to interpret various components and identify the actual reason why the SQL Query is taking time. Not only that, but you'll also learn what fixes could be applied to make the SQL Query work faster. By the end of the course, you'll get the skills required to write highly efficient Oracle SQL queries.