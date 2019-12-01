Access 133 lectures & 16 hours of content 24/7

Understand what programming is & why it matters

Learn about the power of HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Know the basics of Bootstrap & how it works

Build real-world projects that you can claim as your own

Are you interested in becoming a programmer, but don’t know where to begin? If so, then this is your starting point. This 16-hour course teaches you the fundamentals of front end web development. It contains detail-oriented videos about the languages and frameworks of the front end web. This course is heavily project-based. The most important thing to get a job as a web developer is your portfolio, and in this course, you'll build real-world projects that you can claim as your own!