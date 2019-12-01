By Brad Hussey | in Online Courses
InstructorA highly skilled professional, Brad Hussey is a passionate and experienced web designer, developer, blogger, and digital entrepreneur. Brad builds custom websites and provides design solutions for a wide-array of clientele at his company, Brightside Studios--when he's not passing on his knowledge to hundreds of thousands of students and counting through his online coding tutorials.
Important Details
Requirements
By Brad Hussey | in Online Courses
InstructorA highly skilled professional, Brad Hussey is a passionate and experienced web designer, developer, blogger and digital entrepreneur. Brad builds custom websites and provides design solutions for a wide-array of clientele at his company, Brightside Studios--when he's not passing on his knowledge to hundreds of thousands of students and counting through his online coding tutorials.
Important Details
Requirements
By Coder Vox | in Online Courses
InstructorJon Lue is a software engineer and instructor, and he teaches coding at a college in Austin, TX. He has a degree from the University of Texas at Austin and has been a web developer for over six years. He started making websites as a hobby, and it soon became a career. Along the way, he also discovered that he had a gift for teaching. His main strategy as a teacher is to break down hard to understand technical terms into smaller pieces so that students can easily understand it.
Important Details
Requirements
By Coder Vox | in Online Courses
InstructorCoder Vox is a team of professional software developers based out of Austin, TX who have a passion for teaching people how to program. Since January 2014, Coder Vox has been training complete beginners on how to write their first line of code and have helped them land their first jobs as software developers.
Important Details
Requirements
By Ermin Kreponic | in Online Courses
InstructorErmin Kreponic is a strongly motivated young IT expert, Linux enthusiast with a passion for troubleshooting network related problems. He has an exceptional eye for details and a sense of urgency when it comes down to problem-solving.
Important Details
Requirements
By John Bura | in Online Courses
InstructorJohn Bura has been programming games since 1997 and teaching since 2002. John is the owner of the game development studio Mammoth Interactive. This company produces XBOX 360, iPhone, iPad, android, HTML 5, ad-games and more. Mammoth Interactive recently sold a game to Nickelodeon! John has been contracted by many different companies to provide game design, audio, programming, level design and project management. To this day John has 40 commercial games that he has contributed to. Several of the games he has produced have risen to number 1 in the Apple’s app store. In his spare time John likes to play ultimate Frisbee, cycle and work out.
Important Details
Requirements