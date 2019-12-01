Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $29
Add to Cart ($29)
$1,299
97% off
wishlist
(7)
Courses
6
Lessons
678

What's Included

The Ultimate Web Designer & Developer Course: Build 23 Projects
$299 Value
Bootstrap to WordPress
$200 Value
The Front End Developer Bootcamp
$200 Value
How to Become a Programmer
$200 Value
Learn Python 3 from Beginner to Advanced
$200 Value
Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics & Fundamentals of Ruby
$200 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
26 hours
Lessons
211

The Ultimate Web Designer & Developer Course: Build 23 Projects

Learn Everything from Design to Front & Back-End Programming with 211 Lectures and Become a Full-Stack Developer

By Brad Hussey | in Online Courses

Stop wasting your time and money! This is the ultimate, most comprehensive, A to Z web design, development and career-building course on the market. You'll learn the essentials of visual and web design and then practice programming and web development skills. After you've learned everything from design to development, you'll be taken through a hands-on career section fully-loaded with valuable tips, resources, and real-world guidance to help you start your career. You will go from knowing nothing to creating over 23 impressive designs, websites, and applications.

  • Access 211 lectures & 26 hours of content 24/7
  • Design & code modern and responsive landing pages
  • Comfortably use the tools in Adobe Photoshop
  • Build a fully functional "Client Address Book" w/ PHP & MySQL
  • Code games & animations with CSS3 and jQuery

Instructor

A highly skilled professional, Brad Hussey is a passionate and experienced web designer, developer, blogger, and digital entrepreneur. Brad builds custom websites and provides design solutions for a wide-array of clientele at his company, Brightside Studios--when he's not passing on his knowledge to hundreds of thousands of students and counting through his online coding tutorials.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction: Why This is The Only Design/Development Course You'll Ever Need
    • Course Introduction: All You Need to Know - 2:06
    • Download Course Files - The COMPLETE Directory!
    • What You Can Expect From This Course - 1:31
    • How to Get a Free Trial of Adobe Photoshop + Free Icons, Graphics & More! - 2:04
    • Price Calculator: Discover Your Hourly Rate & How Much You Should Charge! - 2:33
    • Intro Wrap Up: What You've Learned & What's Next - 1:04
  • Introduction to Visual Design
    • Section Intro: What You're Going to Learn - 0:45
    • The Basic Elements & Principles of Visual Design - 5:51
    • The Design "CRAP" Principles - 1:59
    • Typography Basics - 3:01
    • The Science of Colour (or Color) - 5:33
    • Designing with Grids - 2:29
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:51
  • Introduction to Adobe Photoshop
    • Section Intro: The 80/20 Rule, Photoshop Basics, and More - 1:29
    • Creating a New Photoshop Document - 4:51
    • Photoshop Environment: The Toolbar - Part 1 - 20:39
    • Photoshop Environment: The Toolbar - Part 2 - 14:44
    • Photoshop Environment: Palettes - 11:50
    • Photoshop Environment: The Menu - 12:14
    • Photo Enhancement & Manipulation - 17:00
    • Photoshop Project #1: Create a New Graphic with Multiple Layers + Tutorial - 7:08
    • Photoshop Project #2: Design a Business Card + Tutorial - 7:39
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:21
  • Introduction to Web Design (and more Photoshop)
    • Section Intro: Web Design Basics, Wireframing, Photoshop - 0:32
    • Web Design Terminology: The Jargon the Pros Use - 4:44
    • The Four Phases of a Web Design Project + Cost Estimates - 7:42
    • What is User Experience (UX) Design? - 14:36
    • The Anatomy of a Website Design - 5:17
    • The 960 Grid System + Free Photoshop Downloads - 5:24
    • Web Design Project #1: Design a Minimal Landing Page + Tutorial - 17:42
    • Web Design Project #2: Re-Design a Blog Landing Page - 6:07
    • Web Design Project #2: Tutorial - 20:22
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:26
  • Advanced Web Design Challenge
    • Challenge Intro: How the Challenge Works - 1:06
    • Discovery Phase: Create a Sitemap - 1:03
    • Discovery Phase II: Sketch & Wireframe Your Design - 0:36
    • Creative Phase: Design Your Website in Photoshop - 0:35
    • Sharing, Collaborating & Getting Feedback on Your Design - 0:43
    • Challenge Wrap Up & What's Next - 0:23
  • Introduction to HTML
    • Section Intro: HTML Fundamentals, First Webpage, Course Files - 0:33
    • The Basics of HTML: Tags, Attributes, Elements - 4:06
    • Basic File & Folder Structure of a Website - 4:34
    • Your Must Have Tool: A Good Code Editor - 5:57
    • Hello World: Create Your Very First Web Page! - 4:08
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:32
  • Intermediate HTML
    • Section Intro: HTML Tags, Code a Real Web Page - 0:18
    • Basic Structure of an HTML Document - 5:10
    • Heading & Paragraph Tags - 6:27
    • Using Emphasis & Strong Emphasis - 4:35
    • Hyperlinks - 5:14
    • Lists - 5:52
    • Images - 9:47
    • Tables - 5:52
    • Forms - 14:00
    • HTML Entities & "Special Characters" - 3:19
    • HTML Project: Code a Basic Web Page + Tutorial - 9:23
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:21
  • Advanced HTML & HTML5
    • Section Intro: Advanced HTML Techniques, HTML5 - 0:18
    • IDs & Classes - 4:54
    • Span & Div Tags - 8:53
    • Intro to HTML5 Tags: Header, Footer, Nav, Section, Article, Aside & Time - 15:35
    • HTML5 Project: Build a Basic HTML5 Web Page + Tutorial - 11:41
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:33
  • Expert HTML & HTML5
    • Section Intro: Expert HTML5 techniques - 0:16
    • New HTML5 Inputs - 13:03
    • Making Internet Explorer Compatible with HTML5 - 4:23
    • HTML5 Data Attribute - 4:23
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:48
  • Introduction to CSS
    • Section Intro: Essentials of CSS + Download Course Files - 0:43
    • What is CSS? All the basics you need to know! - 2:34
    • Inheritance of Styles - 1:24
    • Measurements & The Box Model - 7:44
    • Inline CSS - 5:12
    • Internal CSS - 5:53
    • External CSS - 8:11
    • ID & Class Selectors - 11:50
    • Descendant Selectors - 11:05
    • Grouping Selectors - 10:58
    • Specificity - 5:56
    • CSS Project: Style an HTML Web Page + Tutorial - 16:33
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:57
  • Intermediate CSS
    • Section Intro - 0:15
    • Colors - 3:21
    • Text Styling & Formatting - 14:14
    • Borders - 6:51
    • Background Images - 10:14
    • Styling Links - 10:56
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:16
  • Advanced CSS
    • Section Intro - 0:18
    • Styling Web Forms - 22:10
    • Block, Inline and Inline-Block Elements - 2:31
    • Understanding Float & Clear (once and for all!) - 21:11
    • Relative, Absolute & Fixed Position - 11:34
    • CSS Project: Build the Google Home Page + Tutorial (Part I) - 18:03
    • CSS Project: Build the Google Home Page (Part II) - 17:11
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:23
  • Expert CSS & CSS3
    • Section Intro: What is CSS3? + Course Files Download - 0:26
    • CSS3 Box Sizing & Round Corners - 8:11
    • CSS3 Colours & Gradients - 9:19
    • CSS3 Shadows - 9:54
    • CSS3 Columns - 7:27
    • CSS3 Animations & Transitions - 18:46
    • CSS3 Project #1: Create Animated Buttons + Tutorial - 10:22
    • CSS3 Project #2: Code an Orbiting Planet Animation + Tutorial (Part I) - 15:37
    • CSS3 Project #2: Code an Orbiting Planet Animation (Part II) - 21:52
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:42
  • Advanced HTML & CSS Challenge
    • Your Challenge: Everything You Need to Know + Section Wrap Up - 1:11
    • Bonus Tutorial: How to Slice a Photoshop Design & Convert it to HTML & CSS - 15:28
    • Bonus Tutorial P2: How to Slice a Photoshop Design & Convert it to HTML & CSS - 17:21
  • Introduction to Javascript
    • Section Intro: What is Javascript, The 80/20 Rule + Course Files Download - 1:11
    • Internal & External Javascript - 9:35
    • Basic Syntax of Javascript (and many other programming languages) - 6:53
    • Javascript Output - 5:38
    • Javascript Variables - 17:37
    • Javascript Arrays - 16:00
    • Javascript Functions - 8:22
    • Javascript If / Else Statements - 8:25
    • Javascript Project: Program a Tip Calculator + Tutorial - 17:49
    • Javascript Project: Program a Tip Calculator, Part II - 18:47
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:50
  • Introduction to jQuery
    • Section Intro: What is jQuery? + Course Files Download - 0:23
    • Download & Install jQuery - 13:57
    • The Simple Syntax of jQuery - 9:59
    • jQuery Selectors - 7:39
    • jQuery Event Methods - 11:28
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up & What's Next - 0:15
  • Intermediate jQuery
    • Section Intro: jQuery Deep Dive! - 0:25
    • jQuery Chaining - 4:07
    • Hiding, Showing & Fading Content with jQuery - 7:51
    • The jQuery Animate Method - 10:13
    • Modifying CSS with jQuery - 8:44
    • jQuery Project: Mini Race Car Game + Tutorial - 24:27
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:42
  • jQuery UI (Advanced jQuery)
    • Section Intro: What is jQuery UI? + Course Files Download - 0:46
    • jQuery UI: Draggable - 11:25
    • jQuery UI: Droppable - 7:10
    • jQuery UI: Sortable - 6:12
    • jQuery UI: Accordion - 5:41
    • jQuery UI: Datepicker - 9:29
    • jQuery Project: To Do List Web Application + Tutorial - 13:22
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:39
  • Responsive Design & Development using Bootstrap
    • Section Intro: What is Responsive Design & Bootstrap? + Course Files Download - 2:11
    • Getting Started with Bootstrap - 11:19
    • Quickly Prototype with the Free Examples - 10:32
    • Understanding the Bootstrap Grid System - 15:55
    • Responsive (and sexy) Forms - 23:13
    • Responsive Tables, Buttons and Images - 13:02
    • Helper Classes & Responsive Utilities - 7:35
    • Using Glyphicons (Font Icons) - 5:36
    • Bootstrap Navbar - 18:10
    • Bootstrap Modal Window - 9:14
    • Bootstrap ScrollSpy - 9:30
    • Togglable Tabs - 6:47
    • Sliding Carousel - 12:41
    • Bootstrap Project: Code a "Hipster" Startup Website + Tutorial - 16:37
    • Bootstrap Project: Startup Website, Part 2 - 15:47
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 1:21
  • Advanced Bootstrap Challenge
    • Your Challenge: Convert Your Custom Website Into a Responsive Bootstrap Site - 2:01
  • Web Hosting & Domains
    • Section Intro: What is Web Hosting? - 1:14
    • Purchasing a Bundled Domain Name & Hosting Package - 11:34
    • The Hosting Control Panel (a.k.a. cPanel) - 6:17
    • Understanding FTP & How to Upload a Website to Your Live Server - 10:07
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, What's Next + Bonus (Free) Web Hosting - 0:31
  • Introduction to PHP
    • Section Intro: What is PHP & What Does It Do? + Course Files Download - 0:44
    • Basic PHP Syntax - 8:38
    • PHP Variables & Constants - 6:05
    • PHP Arrays (Associative & Multi-Dimensional) - 17:35
    • PHP Project: Program an App to fix "Click Bait Headlines" + Tutorial - 20:10
    • PHP Project: Click Bait Headlines, Part 2 - 10:19
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up & What's Next - 0:21
  • Intermediate PHP
    • Section Intro: Let's dive deeper into PHP - 0:21
    • If, Else and Elseif Statements - 14:05
    • PHP Loops: While, For, Foreach & Do While - 12:56
    • PHP Functions & Arguments - 10:34
    • $GET and $POST - 18:42
    • PHP Project: Convert a Static Website into a Dynamic PHP Site + Tutorial - 18:03
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next +Bonus (Free) PHP Course! - 1:14
  • Introduction to MySQL Databases
    • Section Intro: What is MySQL? + Course Files Download - 0:53
    • Creating Your First MySQL Database + phpMyAdmin Overview - 18:16
    • Establishing a MySQL Connection with PHP - 9:41
    • Selecting Data from a Database and Displaying it on Your Web Page - 13:02
    • Insert Data into Your Database from a Web Page - 21:15
    • Password Hashing (for securely storing passwords) - 8:45
    • Using PHP Sessions to Store Global Variables - 8:56
    • MySQL Project #1: Code a Login Form, Profile Page & Logout + Tutorial - 21:56
    • MySQL Project #2.1: Client Address Book - Planning our Application - 6:13
    • MySQL Project #2.2: Client Address Book - Build the Login Sequence - 20:43
    • MySQL Project #2.3: Client Address Book - Logout Sequence & Display Clients - 11:42
    • MySQL Project #2.4: Client Address Book - Adding Clients - 10:07
    • MySQL Project #2.5: Client Address Book - Editing Clients - 11:20
    • MySQL Project #2.6: Client Address Book - Deleting Clients - 7:32
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning & What's Next - 0:30
  • Advanced PHP & MySQL Challenge
    • Your Challenge: Convert Your Custom Static Website into a Dynamic Website - 3:41
  • WordPress Websites
    • Section Intro: What is WordPress? - 1:03
    • How to Start a WordPress Blog in 5-Minutes - 4:28
    • The Dashboard - 7:47
    • Using Free and Premium Plugins to Achieve Any Feature You Desire - 6:09
    • Using Free and Premium Themes to Quickly Make Gorgeous Websites - 3:06
    • Theme Showcase: "X" Theme - The Ultimate All-in-one WordPress DIY Theme - 4:43
    • The Importance of 24/7 WordPress Security - 6:50
    • Quickly Start an eCommerce Online Store - 5:54
    • Section Outro: Wrap Up, Further Learning, What's Next + Course Discount - 1:03
  • Career Development: How to Start Your Web Design / Development Career
    • Section Intro: The Career Options Available to You as a Web Designer & Developer - 0:53
    • The Importance of "Cultivating" Your Career - 2:40
    • What Does Success Mean To You? - 4:19
    • Freelancing: Should You Work For Free? - 2:57
    • Freelancing: Should You Quit Your Job? - 3:43
    • Free eBook Download: Cultivate a Successful Freelance Career
    • Where To Find Web Design & Development Jobs: Part-time, Full-time & Freelance - 11:12
    • 4 Valuable Tips for Crafting the Perfect Résumé - 4:37
    • The Grande Finale: Where Do You Go From Here? - 3:37

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
12 hours
Lessons
82

Bootstrap to WordPress

Learn How to Confidently Develop Custom & Profitable Responsive WordPress Themes and Websites

By Brad Hussey | in Online Courses

Do you want to supercharge your HTML, CSS, and PHP knowledge and learn how to turn them into a real business that can make you more money as a freelancer? This course will get you working towards building an incredibly beautiful, 100% custom website using the Bootstrap framework. The coolest part? The Bootstrap website doesn't look anything like the Bootstrap websites you see all over the Internet. It's a highly customized design, and the type of website layout the instructor uses when he builds custom WordPress websites for real-life clients.

  • Access 82 lectures & 12 hours of content 24/7
  • Convert any static HTML & CSS website into a custom WordPress theme
  • Easily create a beautiful HTML & CSS website w/ Bootstrap
  • Have a thorough understanding of utilizing PHP to create WordPress websites & themes
  • Use custom post-types & advanced custom fields in WordPress

Instructor

A highly skilled professional, Brad Hussey is a passionate and experienced web designer, developer, blogger and digital entrepreneur. Brad builds custom websites and provides design solutions for a wide-array of clientele at his company, Brightside Studios--when he's not passing on his knowledge to hundreds of thousands of students and counting through his online coding tutorials.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

    <
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Welcome To The Course! You Made The Right Decision - 4:29
    • The (Beautiful) Final WordPress Website You Are Going To Build In This Course - 8:07
  • What You Need To Know About Bootstrap
    • What is Bootstrap? And Why Mastering It Will Save You Hundreds of Hours - 5:19
  • What You Need To Know About WordPress
    • What is WordPress? And Why You Should Care So Much About It - 4:14
    • Two Ways Building Custom WordPress Websites Will Make You More Money - 9:58
    • My Fear Of Building Custom WordPress Websites Cost Me $24,000 - 9:06
    • Static vs. Dynamic Websites, Which Is Better? (Hint: One Is Way More Valuable) - 2:56
  • Information Architecture
    • Why You Must Always Start Your Website With a Sketch - 4:54
    • Recommended Resources for Sketching & Wireframing Your Website - 6:33
  • Environment Setup: Get Your Project Started
    • Free Download: The Bootstrap Framework - 4:13
    • Free Download: The Final Course Files - 5:04
    • Setting Up Your Project Environment - 4:36
  • Bootstrap Templates: The Home Page
    • Code The Basic Webpage Layout - 10:57
    • Adding External Scripts to Your HTML Document - 5:42
    • Install Free Icon Fonts with FontAwesome - 5:52
    • Install Free Web Fonts with TypeKit & Google Fonts - 6:28
    • Code the Header and Navigation Sections - 12:04
    • Code the Hero Section - 9:37
    • Style the Hero Section with CSS - 13:23
    • Learn How To Create The Parallax Scrolling Effect in Less Than 5-Minutes - 6:32
    • Learn to Code a High-Converting "Opt-In" Section - 7:17
    • Learn How to Create a Modal Popup using Bootstrap - 8:24
    • Code the "Boost Your Income" Section - 5:30
    • Code the "Who Should Take This Course" Section - 5:25
    • Code the "Course Features" Section Using CSS Sprites - 12:22
    • Code the "Final Project" Section - 7:07
    • Code the Featurette Section and Embed a YouTube Video - 7:11
    • Code the Instructor Section (Plus BONUS Elvis Impressions!) - 12:37
    • Code Beautiful CSS3 Circles - 10:14
    • The Simple Trick to Vertically Align Your Content Within an Element - 5:18
    • Code the Testimonials and Learn to Turn Square Images into Circles using CSS3 - 11:25
    • Code the Sign Up Section - 9:51
    • Code the Footer - 8:56
    • Responsive Media Queries & General CSS Cleanup - 9:15
  • Bootstrap Templates: The Blog Overview
    • Code the Basic Markup Structure - 5:53
    • Code the Blog Excerpts with HTML - 10:56
    • Style the Blog Excerpts with CSS - 15:33
    • Code and Style the Sidebar & Widgets - 12:27
  • Bootstrap Templates: The Blog Posts
    • Code the Blog Post - 6:20
    • Code the Comments Section - 16:15
  • Bootstrap Templates: The Resources Page
    • The Importance of a Resources Page - 5:10
    • Code the 3-Column Layout Resources Page - 14:58
  • Bootstrap Templates: The Contact Page
    • Code the Contact Form - 10:50
  • WordPress Theme: Set Up
    • Download the Latest Version of WordPress - 1:42
    • Create Your "Underscores" Starter Theme - 3:53
    • Install WordPress on Your Local Machine in Under 5-Minutes - 7:18
    • Installing Your Underscores Theme - 3:23
    • Convert Your Static Header to a Dynamic Header - 8:33
    • Cover Your Assets (Adding Your Styles, Scripts, Fonts & Images) - 10:31
    • Clean Up Your Stylesheet & Modify Your CSS for WordPress - 13:20
    • Convert Your Static Footer to a Dynamic Footer - 3:28
  • Convert Your Static Templates: Home Page
    • Create a Home Page WordPress Template - 13:18
    • Code the Hero & Use "Custom Fields" for Extra Info - 17:01
    • Amazing Plugin: Advanced Custom Fields - 4:30
    • Code the "Boost Your Income" Section with Advanced Custom Fields - 24:55
    • Code the "Who Should Take This Course" Section with Advanced Custom Fields - 8:41
    • Amazing Plugin: Custom Post Types UI - 3:50
    • Add "Course Features" Using CPT & Advanced Custom Fields - 22:13
    • Add the "Project Features" with Custom Post Types UI - 12:27
    • Code the Instructor Section with Advanced Custom Fields - 15:43
    • Code the Testimonials with Custom Post Types - 8:41
    • Clean Your Template Using gettemplatepart() - 17:57
  • Convert Your Static Templates: Resources Page
    • Create a Custom Resources Template - 4:00
    • Add a Feature Image, and a Fallback Image - 6:47
    • How to Add a Resource and Display It In Your Custom Theme - 16:48
  • Convert Your Static Templates: The Blog
    • Easily Set Up Your Custom Blog Index Page - 5:21
    • Code Your Individual Blog Excerpts - 17:15
    • Code the Full Blog Post - 5:31
    • Style and Customize the Comments Section - 5:12
    • Customize the Archive Template - 6:58
    • Customize the Search Results Template - 5:47
  • Convert Your Static Templates: Contact Page
    • Create & Customize a Full Width Template - 7:40
    • Install Contact Form 7 Plugin and Add Your Custom Form - 12:31
  • Finalize Your WordPress Theme
    • Adding & Customizing Your Sidebar Widgets - 9:56
    • Register and Organize Your Custom WordPress Menus - 10:24
    • Create a Useful & Engaging 404 Page - 13:53
  • Launching Your WordPress Website
    • First, You're Going To Need a Reliable & Affordable Web Host - 7:40
    • Install WordPress Like a Pro - 3:44
    • Install and Configure Your Custom WordPress Theme on a Live Server - 11:23
  • The Final Details
    • Track Your Visitors With Google Analytics - 3:24
    • You've Created Your Own Custom WordPress Theme! Now What? - 5:25
  • Bonus Lectures: Tips & Tricks
    • Why You Should NEVER Remove CSS Outlines - 2:38

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
16 hours
Lessons
133

The Front End Developer Bootcamp

Work Your Way Through HTML, CSS, JavaScript & Bootstrap and Start Your Career as a Programmer

By Coder Vox | in Online Courses

Are you interested in becoming a programmer, but don’t know where to begin? If so, then this is your starting point. This 16-hour course teaches you the fundamentals of front end web development. It contains detail-oriented videos about the languages and frameworks of the front end web. This course is heavily project-based. The most important thing to get a job as a web developer is your portfolio, and in this course, you'll build real-world projects that you can claim as your own!

  • Access 133 lectures & 16 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand what programming is & why it matters
  • Learn about the power of HTML, CSS & JavaScript
  • Know the basics of Bootstrap & how it works
  • Build real-world projects that you can claim as your own

Instructor

Jon Lue is a software engineer and instructor, and he teaches coding at a college in Austin, TX. He has a degree from the University of Texas at Austin and has been a web developer for over six years. He started making websites as a hobby, and it soon became a career. Along the way, he also discovered that he had a gift for teaching. His main strategy as a teacher is to break down hard to understand technical terms into smaller pieces so that students can easily understand it.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Section 1 - Intro
    • 1.1 Welcome to the class - 4:48
  • Section 2 - What is programming?
    • 2.1 A brief intro on what programming is and why it matters - 2:16
    • 2.2 Why focus on web development? - 2:51
  • Section 3 - Setting up your work environment
    • 3.1 Mac or Windows: what computer do I need? - 4:10
    • 3.2 A quick tutorial on how to use a Mac - 8:14
    • 3.3 What web browser to use - 4:42
    • 3.4 Installing the text editor, the place where we write our code - 5:25
    • 3.5 Tips for using Sublime Text - 5:30
    • 3.6 Changing themes for Sublime Text - 6:47
    • 3.7 Tech sites you should follow - 3:09
    • 3.8 Blogging: why you should write about your coding journey - 3:33
    • 3.9 Alternate text editor: Visual Studio Code - 1:48
  • Section 4 - Welcome to the Front End
    • 4.1 How the internet works - 5:23
    • 4.2 The power of HTML, CSS and JavaScript - 5:06
  • Section 5 - HTML
    • 5.1 What is HTML and why does it matter? - 1:56
    • 5.2 Resources for HTML - 2:16
    • 5.3 A closer look at tags - 2:53
    • 5.4 Overview of an HTML Document - 11:06
    • 5.5 Formatting Text: Paragraphs and headings - 7:48
    • 5.6 Formatting Text: Bold and Italic - 6:47
    • 5.7 Line breaks and horizontal rules - 5:06
    • 5.8 Ordered lists - 5:24
    • 5.9 Unordered lists - 5:47
    • 5.10 White space and comments - 9:49
    • 5.11 Sublime shortcuts - 3:25
    • 5.12 Attributes - 3:19
    • 5.13 Images - 10:16
    • 5.14 Hyperlinks - 8:32
    • 5.15 Project intro: About Chewy - 0:58
    • 5.16 Project solution: About Chewy - 7:38
    • 5.17 What to do if you are stuck with an error - 4:32
    • 5.18 Classes and IDs - 2:56
    • 5.19 Divs and Spans - 4:54
    • 5.20 Tables - 5:46
    • 5.21 Forms Part 1 - 14:50
    • 5.22 Forms Part 2 - 20:23
    • 5.23 Practice exercise: The tech jobs table - 10:01
    • 5.24 Project: The Brunch Cafe website - 28:34
  • Section 6 - CSS
    • 6.1 What is CSS and why does it matter? - 4:29
    • 6.2 CSS syntax - 2:47
    • 6.3 Inline, Internal, and external CSS - 11:51
    • 6.4 Colors - 13:48
    • 6.5 Text part 1 - 11:15
    • 6.6 Text part 2 - 10:20
    • 6.7 Text part 3 - 7:07
    • 6.8 Font Awesome - 11:36
    • 6.9 Backgrounds - 9:02
    • 6.10 Borders - 9:36
    • 6.11 The Box Model - 9:58
    • 6.12 Chrome DevTools - 9:53
    • 6.13 Margin - 6:46
    • 6.14 Padding - 6:27
    • 6.15 Hover - 5:43
    • 6.16 Practice exercise: The Buttons - 20:09
    • 6.17 Practice exercise: The Nav Bar - 16:06
    • 6.18 Selectors part 1 - 12:03
    • 6.19 Selectors part 2 - 6:30
    • 6.20 Specificity - 8:35
  • Section 7 - Bootstrap
    • 7.1 What is Bootstrap? - 12:49
    • 7.2 A note about Bootstrap 3 and 4 - 3:35
    • 7.3 Installing Bootstrap - 7:15
    • 7.4 Colors - 4:53
    • 7.5 Containers - 3:37
    • 7.6 Borders - 7:17
    • 7.7 Nav bars - 7:56
    • 7.8 Cards part 1 - 11:50
    • 7.9 Cards part 2 - 6:53
    • 7.10 Carousel - 6:53
    • 7.11 Grid System part 1 - 17:46
    • 7.12 Grid System part 2 - 9:44
    • 7.13 Intro to project: Coffeeplex - 6:25
  • Section 8 - JavaScript Basics
    • 8.1 What is JavaScript and what does it do? - 9:23
    • 8.2 A few thoughts before we start - 3:12
    • 8.3 Chrome DevTools Console - 4:27
    • 8.4 Comments - 1:09
    • 8.5 Data Types and Variables - 20:11
    • 8.6 Variables part 2 - 11:14
    • 8.7 Output - 8:10
    • 8.8 Semicolons - 5:44
    • 8.9 JavaScript in an HTML file - 6:04
    • 8.10 Prompt method - 4:35
    • 8.11 Comparison operators - 8:00
    • 8.12 Logical operators - 5:41
    • 8.13 Exercise - 6:51
    • 8.14 Conditions - 12:00
    • 8.15 Exercise - 5:00
  • Section 9 - JavaScript Loops
    • 9.1 What are loops? - 3:29
    • 9.2 While loops - 5:41
    • 9.3 Exercise - 5:52
    • 9.4 Do while loops - 6:41
    • 9.5 For loops - 5:29
    • 9.6 Exercise - 4:16
  • Section 10 - JavaScript Functions
    • 10.1 Intro to functions - 5:11
    • 10.2 How to define functions - 5:39
    • 10.3 Parameters and arguments - 6:37
    • 10.4 Multiple parameters - 4:36
    • 10.5 Exercise - 4:09
    • 10.6 Returning values - 10:18
    • 10.7 Returning values part 2 - 7:37
    • 10.8 Local and global variables - 9:47
    • 10.9 Exercise - 7:55
    • 10.10 Callback functions - 4:32
    • 10.11 Anonymous functions - 4:16
  • Section 11 - JavaScript Arrays
    • 11.1 What are arrays? - 5:11
    • 11.2 Index and length - 7:10
    • 11.3 Array methods part 1 - 10:58
    • 11.4 Array methods part 2 - 9:24
    • 11.5 Array methods part 3 - 6:52
    • 11.6 Iterating over arrays part 1 - 8:42
    • 11.7 Iterating over arrays part 2 - 7:18
  • Section 12 - JavaScript Objects
    • 12.1 What are objects? - 4:29
    • 12.2 Accessing and updating objects - 5:27
    • 12.3 Methods - 4:24
    • 12.4 Objects in arrays - 6:27
    • 12.5 Arrays in objects - 4:35
  • Section 13 - Document Object Model
    • 13.1 What is the DOM? - 4:39
    • 13.2 Nodes - 4:03
    • 13.3 The window object - 6:13
    • 13.4 Selecting elements part 1 - 7:49
    • 13.5 Selecting elements part 2 - 6:47
    • 13.6 Text - 8:04
    • 13.7 Style - 9:13
    • 13.8 Attributes - 7:39
  • Section 14 - Events
    • 14.1 What are events? - 4:20
    • 14.2 A list of events - 5:14
    • 14.3 Event handlers part 1
    • 14.4 Event handlers part 2 - 4:14
    • 14.5 Event handlers part 3 - 4:18
    • 14.6 Mouse events part 1 - 9:39
    • 14.7 Mouse events part 2 - 4:47
    • 14.8 Keyboard events - 13:43
    • 14.9 Form events - 11:41
  • Section 15 - DOM Projects
    • 15.1 Rotating images - 33:33

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
6 hours
Lessons
65

How to Become a Programmer

Your Practical Guide on Everything You Need to Know to Be an Effective, Successful Programmer

By Coder Vox | in Online Courses

You already know that learning to code is becoming increasingly important, but what often isn't clear are the steps to becoming a professional developer. This course takes a detailed, insightful, behind-the-scenes look at the tech world, and shows how you can join thousands of other people who are ditching their stressful, low paying jobs for well-paid programming positions. Assuming that you have zero knowledge about programming, this course takes the complex parts and break them down into smaller chunks that make it easier to absorb.

  • Access 65 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7
  • Build websites using HTML, CSS & JavaScript
  • Learn the history of programming & why so many programming languages exist
  • Understand programming concepts such as algorithms, frameworks & databases
  • Know what tools & software are needed to develop on your computer

Instructor

Coder Vox is a team of professional software developers based out of Austin, TX who have a passion for teaching people how to program. Since January 2014, Coder Vox has been training complete beginners on how to write their first line of code and have helped them land their first jobs as software developers.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Section 1 - Introduction
    • 1.1 My story: how I became a Programmer - 6:03
    • 1.2 No experience necessary: Who this course is for (and what you’ll get out of it!) - 2:55
    • 1.3 Why being a programmer is a great career choice - 6:49
    • 1.4 Why you don’t need a computer science degree to be a programmer - 19:41
  • Section 2 - The Thought Process
    • 2.1 It’s just hard work, not magic - 5:24
    • 2.2 Breaking things down into smaller chunks - 3:21
    • 2.3 The MVP (Minimum Viable Product) - 5:15
    • 2.4 Repetition: the best way to learn programming - 5:50
  • Section 3- The Programming Languages
    • 3.1 What is programming? - 3:52
    • 3.2 What is a programming language? - 2:13
    • 3.3 A brief history on programming languages - 5:45
    • 3.4 What's the difference between a programmer, developer, and software engineer? - 3:16
    • 3.5 What are algorithms? - 4:56
    • 3.6 What is pseudocode? - 3:17
    • 3.7 What are frameworks? - 3:31
    • 3.8 What are databases? - 14:29
    • 3.9 Google: a programmer’s best friend - 5:45
  • Section 4 - Web Development
    • 4.1 How the web works - 3:57
    • 4.2 Front end, back end, and full stack - 5:58
    • 4.3 What is HTML? - 5:55
    • 4.4 What is CSS? - 6:51
    • 4.5 What is JavaScript? - 5:29
    • 4.6 What is a CMS like Wordpress? - 2:30
    • 4.7 Mobile: iOS and Android - 5:00
  • Section 5 - The tools of the trade
    • 5.1 Mac or PC? - 3:07
    • 5.2 Text editor - 1:54
    • 5.3 What is the Command Line? - 4:30
    • 5.4 What is version control? - 4:18
  • Section 6 - Welcome to Business
    • 6.1 How do I know when I’m ready for a job as a programmer? - 4:06
    • 6.2 What is a hackathon? - 1:58
  • Section 7 - HTML
    • 7.1 Installing the text editor - 6:06
    • 7.2 Checking out an HTML document - 8:15
    • 7.3 Headings - 5:13
    • 7.4 Paragraphs - 3:42
    • 7.5 White space - 2:38
    • 7.6 Comments - 4:33
    • 7.7 Bold and Italic - 5:55
    • 7.8 Line breaks - 4:27
    • 7.9 Ordered lists - 3:22
    • 7.10 Unordered lists - 3:08
    • 7.11 Links - 8:56
    • 7.12 Images - 5:43
    • 7.13 Forms - 6:27
    • 7.14 ID and Class - 4:21
    • 7.15 Divs - 4:35
  • Section 8 - CSS
    • 8.1 CSS at a glance - 5:43
    • 8.2 Colors - 10:41
    • 8.3 Fonts - 6:10
    • 8.4 Text - 6:51
    • 8.5 Alignment - 5:24
    • 8.6 Borders - 9:01
    • 8.7 Padding - 5:16
    • 8.8 Margin - 6:29
    • 8.9 Float - 12:01
    • 8.10 Inline CSS - 3:46
    • 8.11 External style sheets - 6:15
  • Section 9 - JavaScript
    • 9.1 Welcome to JavaScript - 5:56
    • 9.2 Variables - 8:27
    • 9.3 Strings - 7:11
    • 9.4 Numbers - 6:31
    • 9.5 Conditional statements - 7:33
    • 9.6 Functions - 7:55
    • 9.7 Arrays - 6:15
    • 9.8 For loops - 12:32
    • 9.9 While loops - 4:55

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
73

Learn Python 3 from Beginner to Advanced

Get Your Hands Dirty Learning One of the Most Important Programming Languages

By Ermin Kreponic | in Online Courses

Python is widely considered one of the best first programming languages to learn because of its general-purpose nature and its relatively simple syntax and readability. This course will introduce you to the newest version of Python, Python 3, and teach you how to utilize this important language through hands-on examples. If you've ever wanted to learn to code, this is the place to start!

  • Access 73 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Install Python & set up sublime text to build Python
  • Understand the various data types & variables in Python
  • Differentiate between comments, expressions & strings
  • Explore branching, loops, functions, exception handling & more
  • Learn how to write programs w/ real-life applications

Instructor

Ermin Kreponic is a strongly motivated young IT expert, Linux enthusiast with a passion for troubleshooting network related problems. He has an exceptional eye for details and a sense of urgency when it comes down to problem-solving.

Jerry Banfield has been an online entrepreneur since 2011, having served hundreds of clients in over 20 countries and managed billions of Facebook ads. He has learned how to drive large amounts of organic Google and YouTube traffic to his website, and teaches online courses sharing his experience with students worldwide. A member of the MENSA Society, Jerry holds degrees from the University of South Carolina and the University of South Florida.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Welcome to Python 3
    • Introduction - 5:16
  • Setup
    • Installing Python - 4:57
    • Setting up Sublime Text to Build Python - 5:32
  • Introduction
    • First Program in Python - 1:14
    • Data Types - 1:38
    • Variables - 4:10
    • Indentation - 1:16
    • How to Clear Screen - 0:46
  • Comments
    • Single-line Comments - 2:15
    • Multi-line Comments - 1:47
  • Expressions
    • Basic Arithmetic - 2:55
    • Division Characteristics - 4:06
    • Operator Precedence - 2:17
    • Complex Arithmetic - 5:56
    • Binary Number Manipulation - 5:44
  • Strings
    • Basic String Manipulation - 9:41
    • Using the format Method - 7:34
    • Specific Characters - 4:00
  • Branching
    • Logical Operators and Conditional Statements - 7:50
    • if Statement - 4:38
    • if else Statement - 4:40
    • if elif Statement - 5:45
    • Ternary Operator - 2:51
  • Loops
    • for Loop Part 1 - 4:47
    • for Loop Part 2 - 3:34
    • for Loop Part 3 - 5:40
    • while Loop - 2:23
    • break and continue Statements - 2:11
  • Functions
    • Defining and Calling Functions and Returning Values - 5:26
    • Passing Arguments, Default Parameters, Scope, and Nested Functions - 11:45
    • Recursive Functions - 6:55
    • Lambda Functions - 4:56
  • Exception Handling
    • Exceptions and Errors - 3:43
    • Handling Exceptions - 8:32
    • Throwing Exceptions - 6:11
  • Data Input
    • Data Input Setup and Input Function - 6:05
    • File Management: Reading - 9:18
    • File Management: Writing - 4:10
  • Useful Data Structures
    • Tuples - 9:31
    • Tuple Functions - 1:25
    • Lists - 6:03
    • List Functions - 5:33
    • Dictionaries - 6:56
    • Shallow Copies - 2:48
    • Sets - 5:26
    • Set Functions - 1:23
  • Modules and Packages
    • Modules - 4:12
    • Packages - 3:28
    • Built-in Modules - 10:02
  • Object Oriented Programming (OOP)
    • Introduction to OOP - 3:16
    • Class Definition and Object Instantiation - 9:45
    • Class Methods Part 1 - 4:45
    • Class Methods Part 2 - 9:55
    • Operator Overloading - 13:19
    • Class Inheritance Part 1 - 10:28
    • Class Inheritance Part 2 - 2:58
    • Extra Notes in Python - 5:14
  • Data Visualization
    • Installing Modules for Visualization - 14:35
    • Visualization Part 1 - 15:49
    • Visualization Part 2 - 16:13
    • Visualization Part 3 - 8:09
    • Pandas Library - 8:56
  • Numpy Library
    • Instaling the Numpy Library - 4:59
    • Creating Numpy Objects - 11:52
    • Useful Functions from the Numpy Library - 19:09
    • Basic Operations with Numpy Library - 7:57
  • Debugging
    • The pdb Module - 9:44
    • Commands for Debugging Part 1 - 10:19
    • Commands for Debugging Part 2 - 13:24
  • Regular Expressions
    • Creating, Evaluating, and Compiling Regular Expressions - 10:44
    • Patterns - 18:27
    • Division and Grouping the Results - 8:30
    • Setting the Search Parameters - 12:23

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
31 hours
Lessons
114

Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics & Fundamentals of Ruby

Learn Everything You Need to Know to be Successful with Ruby

By John Bura | in Online Courses

Beautifully simple, succinct, and reading like English, Ruby is one of the easiest programming languages for newcomers to pick up. This hands-on course serves as your Ruby primer, offering a step-by-step look at what it takes to code with Ruby—no experience required.

  • Access 114 lectures & 31 hours of content 24/7
  • Gain valuable job hunting skills by learning how to code in Ruby on Rails
  • Learn from hands-on web projects
  • Master the Ruby fundamentals

Instructor

John Bura has been programming games since 1997 and teaching since 2002. John is the owner of the game development studio Mammoth Interactive. This company produces XBOX 360, iPhone, iPad, android, HTML 5, ad-games and more. Mammoth Interactive recently sold a game to Nickelodeon! John has been contracted by many different companies to provide game design, audio, programming, level design and project management. To this day John has 40 commercial games that he has contributed to. Several of the games he has produced have risen to number 1 in the Apple’s app store. In his spare time John likes to play ultimate Frisbee, cycle and work out.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet connection is required
  • This course is recorded on a Mac but can be used on a PC as well
  • Must have a desktop or laptop computer. Cannot code on a tablet

Course Outline

  • Top Ten Things You'll Learn in this Course
    • Top Ten Things You'll Learn About Ruby - 2:59
  • 00. Introduction
    • 00a. Ruby Intro - 2:15
    • 00b. Ruby Overview - 1:44
    • 00c. System Requirements - 1:01
  • 01. Variable and Data Types
    • 01a. Variable and Data Types - Part 1 - 19:33
    • 01b. Variable and Data Types - Part 2 - 16:40
    • 01c. Variable and Data Types - Part 3 - 21:15
    • 01d. Variable and Data Types - Part 4 - 15:34
    • 01e. Variable and Data Types - Part 5 - 23:34
  • 02. Methods
    • 02a. Methods - Part 1 - 9:42
    • 02b. Methods - Part 2 - 13:51
    • 02c. Methods - Part 3 - 20:38
    • 02d. Methods - Part 4 - 16:38
    • 02e. Methods - Part 5 - 17:16
    • 02f. Methods - Part 6 - 14:18
    • 02g. Methods - Part 7 - 19:37
  • 03. Collections
    • 03a. Collections - Part 1 - 10:49
    • 03b. Collections - Part 2 - 10:43
    • 03c. Collections - Part 3 - 13:58
    • 03d. Collections - Part 4 - 15:15
    • 03e. Collections - Part 5 - 12:33
    • 03f. Collections - Part 6 - 22:15
  • 04. Conditionals and Boolean Logic
    • 04a. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 1 - 13:20
    • 04b. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 2 - 15:11
    • 04c. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 3 - 11:15
    • 04d. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 4 - 19:35
    • 04e. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 5 - 7:55
    • 04f. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 6 - 19:41
    • 04g. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 7 - 15:31
    • 04h. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 8 - 35:51
    • 04i. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 9 - 20:09
  • 05. Loops and Iterators
    • 05a. Loops and Iterators - Part 1 - 19:54
    • 05b. Loops and Iterators - Part 2 - 10:56
    • 05c. Loops and Iterators - Part 3 - 16:09
    • 05d. Loops and Iterators - Part 4 - 13:53
    • 05e. Loops and Iterators - Part 5 - 24:26
    • 05f. Loops and Iterators - Part 6 - 20:57
    • 05g. Loops and Iterators - Part 7 - 16:51
    • 05h. Loops and Iterators - Part 8 - 10:19
    • 05i. Loops and Iterators - Part 9 - 35:52
  • 06. Object Oriented Programming
    • 06a. Object Oriented Programming - Part 1 - 11:27
    • 06b. Object Oriented Programming - Part 2 - 17:30
    • 06c. Object Oriented Programming - Part 3 - 20:43
    • 06d. Object Oriented Programming - Part 4 - 17:05
    • 06e. Object Oriented Programming - Part 5 - 12:49
    • 06f. Object Oriented Programming - Part 6 - 20:51
    • 06g. Object Oriented Programming - Part 7 - 16:22
    • 06h. Object Oriented Programming - Part 8 - 26:12
    • 06i. Object Oriented Programming - Part 9 - 43:11
  • 07. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas
    • 07a. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 1 - 11:38
    • 07b. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 2 - 13:05
    • 07c. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 3 - 17:33
    • 07d. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 4 - 18:02
    • 07e. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 5 - 12:54
    • 07f. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 6 - 7:17
  • 08. Development Environment
    • 08a. Development Environment - Part 1 - 29:17
    • 08b. Development Environment - Part 2 - 30:27
    • 08c. Development Environment - Part 3 - 20:43
    • 08d. Development Environment - Part 4 - 20:43
    • 08e. Development Environment - Part 5 - 31:10
    • 08f. Development Environment - Part 6 - 24:17
    • 08g. Development Environment - Part 7 - 18:19
    • 08h. Development Environment - Part 8 - 20:54
  • 09. Programming Ruby Across Multiple Files
    • Requiring Files - 10:06
    • Scope and Require Relative - 6:06
    • Splitting Program Across Files - 7:36
    • Require Libraries and Gems - 19:59
  • 10. Project - Tic Tac Toe
    • 10a. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 1 - 19:48
    • 10b. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 2 - 15:58
    • 10c. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 3 - 7:52
    • 10d. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 4 - 27:27
    • 10e. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 5 - 15:08
    • 10f. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 6 - 11:57
    • 10g. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 7 - 22:19
    • 10h. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 8 - 24:41
    • 10i. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 9 - 32:02
    • 10j. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 10 - 15:09
    • 10k. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 11 - 30:05
    • 10l. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 12 - 27:40
    • 10m. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 13 - 23:27
    • 10n. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 14 - 28:02
    • 10o. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 15 - 12:00
    • 10p. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 16 - 33:55
    • 10q. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 17 - 21:13
    • 10r. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 18 - 27:38
    • 10s. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 19 - 28:23
  • 11. Introduction to Rails - To Do LIst
    • 11a. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 1 - 11:10
    • 11b. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 2 - 12:47
    • 11c. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 3 - 12:59
    • 11d. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 4 - 18:33
    • 11e. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 5 - 19:23
    • 11f. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 6 - 13:43
    • 11g. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 7 - 6:15
    • 11h. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 8 - 6:03
    • 11i. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 9 - 8:21
    • 11j. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 10 - 13:12
    • 11k. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 11 - 7:43
    • 11l. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 12 - 21:35
    • 11m. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 13 - 9:04
    • 11n. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 14 - 10:36
    • 11o. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 15 - 12:16
    • 11p. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 16 - 14:07
    • 11q. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 17 - 16:17
    • 11r. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 18 - 20:20
    • 11s. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 19 - 5:32
    • 11t. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 20 - 13:49
    • 11u. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 21 - 6:58
  • 12 - Photo Sharing App
    • 12a - Photo Sharing App - Part 1 - 13:42
    • 12b - Photo Sharing App - Part 2 - 11:38
    • 12c - Photo Sharing App - Part 3 - 17:46
    • 12d - Photo Sharing App - Part 4 - 9:37
    • 12e - Photo Sharing App - Part 5 - 13:32
    • 12f - Photo Sharing App - Part 6 - 19:04
  • Get 155 courses.
    • COUPONS

View Full Curriculum

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.