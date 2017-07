Access 73 lectures & 6.5 hours of content 24/7

Use the FLASH toolbox

Create movies, special effects, interactive forms, & more

Work w/ timelines & frame rates

Storyboard & plan the layout of a Flash based web interface

Embed video & understand video encoding options

Add sound to keyframes & in response to actions

What is CPD?

Adobe Flash is the software run by most web browsers to ensure you can see all those videos and animations you love so much. This course takes users from the basics of building simple vector images through to creating multi-frame interactive animations which can be deployed on the web. Before you know it, you'll have a firm grip of Flash and be able to spice up your web design significantly.CPD is Continuing Professional Development. The CPD Certification Service is the independent body operating across all market sectors and in support of all professional institutions, bodies, and societies. Its certified CPD ‘quality mark’ is a recognized symbol of quality assured training. All these courses are CPD Certified and when you complete each course you obtain a number of certified CPD hours.