Fuse Chicken Titan Plus MFi Lightning Cable 1.5M Black

Makes This Steel-Housed iPhone Charger The Last You Ever Need

$29.99 $42.50 29% off
by Fuse Chicken

Frayed cables, cords tied in knots, broken connectors - the maladies that may befall a charging cable are many and terrible. That is, the maladies that may befall an ordinary charging cable. Titan Plus cables don't have the same risks associated with them, as these industrial-grade cables are wrapped in not one, but two layers of flexible, high-strength steel. Take your charging cables seriously with these MFi-Certified Lightning cables.

  • Protect your cable better w/ two layers of flexible steel
  • Seal your Lightning & USB connectors w/ aluminum housing so they'll never crack
  • Use the 1.5 m length for increased flexibility in where you charge

Details & Requirements

  • MFi-Certified
  • Length: 1.5 m
  • Wrapped in 100% flexible steel

Includes

  • Titan Plus MFi Lightning Cable (black)

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Manufacturer Limited Lifetime Warranty
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: May 4 - May 7