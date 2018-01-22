Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker

This Extremely Durable Outdoor Speaker Doubles As a 7,000mAh Power Bank

If the great outdoors is always calling you, you'll love the FX100. This rugged, water-resistant speaker is certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and IPX4 water resistant making it fully equipped to endure all types of adventures — all while keeping the party going. External noise is no match for the newly-developed speakers — just turn the volume up and absorb true 360º surround sound, thumping bass, and crystal clear highs in the outdoors.

  • Don't worry about accidental drops or splashes — this speaker is tough as nails
  • Enjoy elite, undistorted Bluetooth audio out in the open
  • Power your mobile devices w/ the built-in 7000mAh rechargeable power bank
  • Listen for a whopping 30 hours on a single charge
  • Attach it to your daypack w/ the included carabiner for easy transit

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Dimensions: 2.7" x 2.7" x 7.1"
  • Signal range: up to 38 ft
  • Water resistance: IPX4
  • Charging time: 6-7 hours
  • Playing time: 30 hours
  • Power bank capacity: 7000mAh

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth-compatible devices
  • 3.5mm aux input

Includes

  • TREBLAB FX100 speaker
  • 3.5mm aux cable
  • Carabiner
  • USB/microUSB charging cable
  • TREBLAB FX100 user manual

