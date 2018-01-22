This Extremely Durable Outdoor Speaker Doubles As a 7,000mAh Power Bank

Don't worry about accidental drops or splashes — this speaker is tough as nails

Enjoy elite, undistorted Bluetooth audio out in the open

Power your mobile devices w/ the built-in 7000mAh rechargeable power bank

Listen for a whopping 30 hours on a single charge

Attach it to your daypack w/ the included carabiner for easy transit

If the great outdoors is always calling you, you'll love the FX100. This rugged, water-resistant speaker is certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and IPX4 water resistant making it fully equipped to endure all types of adventures — all while keeping the party going. External noise is no match for the newly-developed speakers — just turn the volume up and absorb true 360º surround sound, thumping bass, and crystal clear highs in the outdoors.