HD Audio Excellence In an Ultra-Convenient, Wireless Package

Connoisseurs of sound will be thrilled with the high-quality sound in the ultra-convenient, wireless package of the TREBLAB RF100's. Packed with advanced components, improved Bluetooth tech, and Qualcomm aptX audio, you'll experience true HD sound in stylish, comfortable buds. It's audio excellence you can enjoy anywhere.
'Treblab has, once again, done what they do best: Built a pair of earbuds that puts sound quality above all else.' Nerd Techy
- True HD sound delivers rock-solid base & super crisp treble
- Passive noise cancellation lets you focus on the music
- Magnetic housing & removable ear hooks provide extra comfort
- Built-in mic offers full call control
- Stylish design fits in naturally at the gym, the office, or on your commute