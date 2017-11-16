Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Treblab RF100 Magnetic HD Noise Cancelling Earphones

HD Audio Excellence In an Ultra-Convenient, Wireless Package

by TRELAB
(17)
Connoisseurs of sound will be thrilled with the high-quality sound in the ultra-convenient, wireless package of the TREBLAB RF100's. Packed with advanced components, improved Bluetooth tech, and Qualcomm aptX audio, you'll experience true HD sound in stylish, comfortable buds. It's audio excellence you can enjoy anywhere.

'Treblab has, once again, done what they do best: Built a pair of earbuds that puts sound quality above all else.' Nerd Techy

  • True HD sound delivers rock-solid base & super crisp treble
  • Passive noise cancellation lets you focus on the music
  • Magnetic housing & removable ear hooks provide extra comfort
  • Built-in mic offers full call control
  • Stylish design fits in naturally at the gym, the office, or on your commute

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth 4.1 CSR, aptX
  • Bluetooth profiles: HPF, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP
  • Noise cancellation: CVC 6.0
  • Operation time: up to 9 hours
  • Charge time: 2 hours
  • Signal range: 38 feet

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth-enabled devices

Includes

  • TREBLAB RF100 earbuds
  • TREBLAB RF100 user manual
  • TREBLAB RF100 carrying case
  • Cable clip
  • 3 sizes of silicone eartips
  • 3 sizes of expandable foam eartips
  • USB/micro USB charging cable

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 29 - Nov 1
  • Expected International Delivery: Oct 29 - Nov 1