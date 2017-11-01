Your Workouts Will Never Sound the Same

Enjoy crisp treble & deep bass free of distractions thanks to passive noise cancellation & true HD sound

Unleash yourself from wires w/ the secure, wireless fit

Push yourself for longer workouts thanks to a 9-hour battery life

Connect to any of your devices without having to constantly unpair & re-pair

The TREBLAB XR500's are wireless sport earbuds that won't stop until you tell them to stop. With a secure fit in your ears, sweat resistance, a monster 9-hour battery life, and CMC 6.0 noise cancellation, these buds are for those workouts when you just can't focus on anything else. Treat your music—and yourself—the way it deserves to be treated.