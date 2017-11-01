Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Headphones

TREBLAB XR500 Wireless Sports Earbuds

Your Workouts Will Never Sound the Same

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$36.99 $179.99 79% off
by TRELAB
(53)

choose color:

Black White Green Pink Purple
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist
The TREBLAB XR500's are wireless sport earbuds that won't stop until you tell them to stop. With a secure fit in your ears, sweat resistance, a monster 9-hour battery life, and CMC 6.0 noise cancellation, these buds are for those workouts when you just can't focus on anything else. Treat your music—and yourself—the way it deserves to be treated.

  • Enjoy crisp treble & deep bass free of distractions thanks to passive noise cancellation & true HD sound
  • Unleash yourself from wires w/ the secure, wireless fit
  • Push yourself for longer workouts thanks to a 9-hour battery life
  • Connect to any of your devices without having to constantly unpair & re-pair

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth 4.1 CSR
  • Bluetooth profiles: HPF, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP
  • Noise cancellation: CMC 6.0
  • Operation time: up to 9 hours
  • Charge time: 2 hours
  • Signal range: 38 feet

Includes

  • TREBLAB XR500 earbuds (black)
  • User manual
  • Carrying case
  • Cable clip
  • 3 sizes of silicone eartips
  • 3 sizes of expandable foam eartips
  • USB/micro USB charging cable
  • IPX7 water resistance

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 12 - Oct 15