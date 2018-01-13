Redefining Truly Wireless Sound with Elite Range & Flexibility

Small, discreet, but supremely powerful, TREBLAB's X11 earbuds exemplify the pinnacle of truly wireless tech. Whether you're running, working out, doing chores, or just going about your commute, these buds have your soundtrack covered with elite Bluetooth audio. Packed with advanced features like passive noise cancellation and a built-in mic, the X11's will be your everyday listening solution.
- Built-in mic allows you to accept calls w/ a touch
- May be used as a single earpiece or as a pair
- Passive noise cancellation & HD sound deliver rock-solid bass & super-crisp treble
- Support multi-device connection
- Secure ear fins give you truly wireless, sweat-proof flexibility for any activity