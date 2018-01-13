Redefining Truly Wireless Sound with Elite Range & Flexibility

Built-in mic allows you to accept calls w/ a touch

May be used as a single earpiece or as a pair

Passive noise cancellation & HD sound deliver rock-solid bass & super-crisp treble

Support multi-device connection

Secure ear fins give you truly wireless, sweat-proof flexibility for any activity

Small, discreet, but supremely powerful, TREBLAB's X11 earbuds exemplify the pinnacle of truly wireless tech. Whether you're running, working out, doing chores, or just going about your commute, these buds have your soundtrack covered with elite Bluetooth audio. Packed with advanced features like passive noise cancellation and a built-in mic, the X11's will be your everyday listening solution.