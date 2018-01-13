Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

TREBLAB X11 Earphones

Redefining Truly Wireless Sound with Elite Range & Flexibility

$36.99 $199.99 81% off
by TREBLAB

Small, discreet, but supremely powerful, TREBLAB's X11 earbuds exemplify the pinnacle of truly wireless tech. Whether you're running, working out, doing chores, or just going about your commute, these buds have your soundtrack covered with elite Bluetooth audio. Packed with advanced features like passive noise cancellation and a built-in mic, the X11's will be your everyday listening solution.

  • Built-in mic allows you to accept calls w/ a touch
  • May be used as a single earpiece or as a pair
  • Passive noise cancellation & HD sound deliver rock-solid bass & super-crisp treble
  • Support multi-device connection
  • Secure ear fins give you truly wireless, sweat-proof flexibility for any activity

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth 4.1 CSR
  • Bluetooth profiles: HFP, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP
  • Noise cancellation CVC 6.0
  • Playtime: 6 hours
  • Charging time: 2 hours
  • Signal range: 38'

Compatibility

  • All Bluetooth devices

Includes

  • TREBLAB X11 earbuds (black)
  • TREBLAB X11 user manual
  • TREBLAB X11 carrying case
  • 3 sizes of silicone eartips
  • 3 sizes of expandable foam eartips
  • USB/2 micro USB charging cable

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 23 - Nov 26
  • Expected International Delivery: Nov 23 - Nov 26