A Revolution in Bluetooth Audio: These Earbuds' Speakers Are Made From the Same Stuff in Stars

Relish absolutely perfect, 3D sound that flows through your body

Take calls directly w/ the built-in mic

Connect multiple devices so you don't have to constantly unpair & repair

Block out distractions w/ CVC 6.0 noise cancellation

The fruit of years of R&D, the TREBLAB X2's are a new gold standard in Bluetooth headphones. Incomparable sound quality, revolutionary design, perfect connectivity, custom fit... these earbuds have it all in a compact, easily portable package. X2's speakers are made from beryllium, an element common in stars' cores and used only in top audio tools, making them truly out of this world.