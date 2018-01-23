Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Treblab X2 Completely Wireless In-Ear Headphones

A Revolution in Bluetooth Audio: These Earbuds' Speakers Are Made From the Same Stuff in Stars

by TREBLAB
The fruit of years of R&D, the TREBLAB X2's are a new gold standard in Bluetooth headphones. Incomparable sound quality, revolutionary design, perfect connectivity, custom fit... these earbuds have it all in a compact, easily portable package. X2's speakers are made from beryllium, an element common in stars' cores and used only in top audio tools, making them truly out of this world.

  • Relish absolutely perfect, 3D sound that flows through your body
  • Take calls directly w/ the built-in mic
  • Connect multiple devices so you don't have to constantly unpair & repair
  • Block out distractions w/ CVC 6.0 noise cancellation

Details & Requirements

  • Battery: up to 10 hours
  • Charge time: 2 hours
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Signal range: 38 ft
  • Connectivity: multi-device connection
  • Noise isolation: CVC 6.0
  • Water resistance: IPX4

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth-compatible devices

Includes

  • TREBLAB X2 earbuds (black)
  • 3 size of silicone eartips
  • 3 sizes of expandable foam eartips
  • 3 sizes of X-DROP earfins
  • TREBLAB X2 charging dock
  • Carrying strap
  • USB/microUSB charging cable
  • TREBLAB X2 user manual

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Feb 4 - Feb 7