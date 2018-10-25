These True Wireless, Sports-Optimized Headphones Feature Voice Assistant Capabilities & an Extra Long Battery

Description

Newly optimized shape for a better fit, perfected Bluetooth connection, & improved hands-free microphone

True wireless design is ideal for active wear

Crisp beryllium drivers deliver fully-balanced, responsive, & accurate sound

Built-in microphone is compatible w/ Siri & Google Assistant so you can take calls hands-free

Battery life is an impressive 6 hours, plus an additional 4 charges w/ the included charging case

Take your music on the move with the TREBLAB X5 earbuds! These buds were designed to make listening to your favorite music while exercising, traveling, or working an absolute dream. User-friendly, practical, and featuring extremely high-quality sound, these are the perfect earbuds for those who are serious about their music and their physical activity. With wire-free convenience, ergonomic fit, an extra-long battery life, and IPX4 water resistance, you'll be able to take your soundtrack anywhere.