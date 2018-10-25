Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Headphones

TREBLAB X5 Wireless Earbuds

These True Wireless, Sports-Optimized Headphones Feature Voice Assistant Capabilities & an Extra Long Battery

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$64.99 $79.00 17% off
by TREBLAB
(10)
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($64.99)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Take your music on the move with the TREBLAB X5 earbuds! These buds were designed to make listening to your favorite music while exercising, traveling, or working an absolute dream. User-friendly, practical, and featuring extremely high-quality sound, these are the perfect earbuds for those who are serious about their music and their physical activity. With wire-free convenience, ergonomic fit, an extra-long battery life, and IPX4 water resistance, you'll be able to take your soundtrack anywhere.

  • Newly optimized shape for a better fit, perfected Bluetooth connection, & improved hands-free microphone
  • True wireless design is ideal for active wear
  • Crisp beryllium drivers deliver fully-balanced, responsive, & accurate sound
  • Built-in microphone is compatible w/ Siri & Google Assistant so you can take calls hands-free
  • Battery life is an impressive 6 hours, plus an additional 4 charges w/ the included charging case

Specs

  • Playtime: up to 6 hours + 4 additional charges with included charging case
  • Charge time: 2 hours
  • Battery: 75 mAh in each earbud
  • Charging case: 600 mAh
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Signal range: 33 feet
  • Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz
  • Driver: Beryllium 8.2 mm diameter
  • cVc 6.0 noise cancellation
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Compatible with Siri and Google Assistant
  • Earbud dimensions: 1.34" x 0.47" x 1.45"
  • Charging case dimensions: 2.68" x 2" x 0.86"
  • On-device controls: On / Off, volume control, play / pause, next / previous, call answer

Compatibility

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows

Includes

  • TREBLAB X5 earbuds
  • 3 sets of silicone eartips
  • 3 sets of foam eartips
  • 3 sets of earfins
  • Charging case
  • Charging cord
  • User manual
  • 1-Yr Manufacturer Warranty

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 25 - Jan 28

Terms

  • All sales final.