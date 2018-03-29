Double the Sound, Double the Battery Life & Double the Comfort Make These a Top-Flight Headphone Choice

Feature top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers

Latest T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology drowns out unwanted background nose

Designed to fit ergonomically & securely for comfortable all-day wear

Incredible 35-hour battery life lets you listen for multiple days

The Z2's earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. Packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0™ technology with aptX and active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver goosebump-inducing audio while drowning out the unwanted background noise. It's like you're at a concert every time you turn up the volume.