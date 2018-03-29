Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Double the Sound, Double the Battery Life & Double the Comfort Make These a Top-Flight Headphone Choice

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$78.99 $259.99 69% off
by TRELAB
(31)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($78.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
The Z2's earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. Packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0™ technology with aptX and active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver goosebump-inducing audio while drowning out the unwanted background noise. It's like you're at a concert every time you turn up the volume.

Named an Amazon's Choice Product

  • Feature top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers
  • Latest T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology drowns out unwanted background nose
  • Designed to fit ergonomically & securely for comfortable all-day wear
  • Incredible 35-hour battery life lets you listen for multiple days

Details

  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Drivers: 40mm
  • Battery: up to 35 hours
  • Charge time: 3-4 hours
  • Signal range: 38'
  • Frequency range: 2.4-2.48 GHz
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Limited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth-enabled devices

Includes

  • TREBLAB Z2 Headphones
  • TREBLAB Z2 carrying case
  • AUX cable
  • USB/micro USB charging cable
  • User manual

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 17 - Apr 20