This Budget-Friendly, Dentist-Created Toothbrush Delivers Deep Cleaning On a Budget

Description

Brushes all three sides of teeth at the same time

Three self-adjusting brush heads clean teeth of all shapes & sizes

Angled bristles glide along the gum line & clean those hard to reach places

Built-in 2-minute timer w/ quadrant prompt

Time-saving – brush for 2 minutes or 40 seconds, twice a day

Dentist-created, dentist-approved

Triple Bristle™ GO adapts to you rather than making you adapt to it. With soft bristles and an ergonomic design, this brush deliberately targets the gum line where most periodontal disease starts while the sonic vibrations also help to create cleansing microbubbles that clean much deeper and better than an ordinary toothbrush. Dentist created and approved, this brush is dental-work friendly (braces, implants, veneers, etc.) Triple Bristle™ GO gives you these features and more with the convenience of a travel style toothbrush with no cords.

Reviews