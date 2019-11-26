Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Beauty > Oral Care

Triple Bristle™ GO Battery Powered Sonic Toothbrush

This Budget-Friendly, Dentist-Created Toothbrush Delivers Deep Cleaning On a Budget

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$24.99 $29.99 16% off
by Triple Bristle
Add to Cart
Delivers by 12/24!
Add to Cart ($24.99)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $6.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $8.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Triple Bristle™ GO adapts to you rather than making you adapt to it. With soft bristles and an ergonomic design, this brush deliberately targets the gum line where most periodontal disease starts while the sonic vibrations also help to create cleansing microbubbles that clean much deeper and better than an ordinary toothbrush. Dentist created and approved, this brush is dental-work friendly (braces, implants, veneers, etc.) Triple Bristle™ GO gives you these features and more with the convenience of a travel style toothbrush with no cords.

  • Brushes all three sides of teeth at the same time
  • Three self-adjusting brush heads clean teeth of all shapes & sizes
  • Angled bristles glide along the gum line & clean those hard to reach places
  • Built-in 2-minute timer w/ quadrant prompt
  • Time-saving – brush for 2 minutes or 40 seconds, twice a day
  • Dentist-created, dentist-approved

Reviews

  • 4.5 stars on Amazon: ★ ★ ★ ★

Specs

  • Color: white
  • Materials: plastic, soft dupont nylon bristles
  • Product dimensions: 9"H x 1.3"L x 1.3"W
  • 3 powerful cleaning modes: High, Sensitive, Massage
  • Blue indicator bristles – fade to white over time, letting you know when it’s time to replace
  • Built-in 2-minute timer w/ quadrant prompt
  • Ergonomic handle, helpful for those with dexterity issues
  • For Special Needs individuals: helps w/ proper technique & more effective brushing
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • Battery operated sonic handle
  • 2x triple bristle brush heads (1 blue, 1 pink)
  • 2x snap-on head covers
  • Tongue cleaner
  • 2x AA batteries
  • Instruction manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 7 - Dec 9

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.