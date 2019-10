Description

This pack of TripWipes is the perfect way to refresh on your travels. Each wipe kills germs, smells incredible, softens your hands and is precisely what you need to wipe down just about anything. The non-toxic, citrus-scented essential oil blend was formulated, tested and perfected to create the ultimate travel wipe for everyone on-the-go. Go anywhere without compromising hygiene and freshness with TripWipes.