Enjoy Your Tunes Anywhere for 8-Hours Straight with These Flexible Headphones

Description

Each earphone has a speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, & mic to work independently or paired

Extra large lithium-ion battery permits an extra long 8-hour playtime

Enjoy completely wireless flexibility

Wear comfortably in the rain thanks to IPX4 water resistance

Take calls w/ the built-in mic & ensure higher listening quality thanks to cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation

Listen to your favorite music or podcasts for longer, with fewer distractions thanks to these True Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Headphones. Using cutting-edge Bluetooth 4.2 technology paired with precision craftsmanship, these are some of the smallest and most lightweight earphones on the market. They're ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ear so you can jog, hit the gym, or do your daily commute without having to worry about them falling out.