True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones

Enjoy Your Tunes Anywhere for 8-Hours Straight with These Flexible Headphones

by 1VoiceNYC
Description

Listen to your favorite music or podcasts for longer, with fewer distractions thanks to these True Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Headphones. Using cutting-edge Bluetooth 4.2 technology paired with precision craftsmanship, these are some of the smallest and most lightweight earphones on the market. They're ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ear so you can jog, hit the gym, or do your daily commute without having to worry about them falling out.

  • Each earphone has a speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, & mic to work independently or paired
  • Extra large lithium-ion battery permits an extra long 8-hour playtime
  • Enjoy completely wireless flexibility
  • Wear comfortably in the rain thanks to IPX4 water resistance
  • Take calls w/ the built-in mic & ensure higher listening quality thanks to cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation

Specs

  • Bluetooth V4.2+ EDR
  • Bluetooth range: up to 30ft
  • Water resistance: IPX4
  • Battery: 140mAh per headphone (240mAh total)
  • Stereo playtime: 8 hours
  • Talk time: 10 hours
  • Standby time: 300 hours
  • Charge time: 2 hours
  • cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation
  • Mic impedance: 16Ω
  • Mic sensitivity: 105db
  • Mic frequency: 20Hz-20kHz

Compatibility

  • All Bluetooth-compatible devices

Includes

  • Headphones
  • Charging cable
  • User guide

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: May 1 - May 4

Terms

