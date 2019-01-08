Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Finance

Truebill Subscription & Budget Manager Premium Subscriptions

Optimize Your Spending, Manage Subscriptions & Lower Your Bills with This Personal Finance Control Center

Description

Get total financial control right at your fingertips with Truebill, the innovative app that makes it easy to optimize your spending, manage subscriptions, lower your bills, and stay on top of your financial life. Using bank-level security with 256-bit SSL encryption and read-only access, Truebill connects to your accounts and gives you a complete picture of your finances. You can easily view your cash, credit, and investment balances; and Truebill even helps negotiate lower rates for your cellphone, cable, security and other bills!

Featured in TechCrunch, The Los Angeles Times, CNN Money, and Forbes!

  • Easily view your cash, credit, investment balances & subscriptions in one place
  • Manage & cancel unwanted subscriptions
  • Access reports to categorize your expenses & understand where your money is going
  • Negotiate for lower rates on bills for cellphone, security & more services
  • Automatically set aside funds for your savings goals
  • Securely connect to your accounts via bank-level security w/ 256-bit SSL encryption & read-only access

System Requirements

  • Internet access required

Important Details

  • Length of access: 1 year
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included

About the Developer

Truebill is passionate about making it easy for people to take control of their finances and improve their financial health. To date, it has helped countless people save over $14 million dollars by helping them identify and cancel unwanted subscriptions, lower their bills, and get them refunds on fees and outages. But it's just getting started. Truebill is not just about saving money. Think of it as your financial control center. A single place to manage your financial life. Now that’s easy money.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.