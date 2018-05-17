Beat the Heat By Cooking Indoors with This Smart Grill

Cook safely indoors thanks to the smoke-free design

Use the temperature control knob to grill different food

Prepare complete meals w/ the 150 in² cooking surface

Clean faster w/ dishwasher-safe design & removable non-stick drip tray

Enjoy added safety w/ cool-touch handles & overheat auto shut-off protection

Summer is for grilling food, but not all of us are keen on roasting in 90-degree weather while we cook. This grill lets you safely fire up your burgers and brats while in the safety of your air-conditioned home. From kielbasa to kabobs, you can cook a variety of food by adjusting the temperature control knob and enjoy speedy cleanup with the removable non-stick dish tray.