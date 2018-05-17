Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill

Beat the Heat By Cooking Indoors with This Smart Grill

by Chefman
Summer is for grilling food, but not all of us are keen on roasting in 90-degree weather while we cook. This grill lets you safely fire up your burgers and brats while in the safety of your air-conditioned home. From kielbasa to kabobs, you can cook a variety of food by adjusting the temperature control knob and enjoy speedy cleanup with the removable non-stick dish tray.

  • Cook safely indoors thanks to the smoke-free design
  • Use the temperature control knob to grill different food
  • Prepare complete meals w/ the 150 in² cooking surface
  • Clean faster w/ dishwasher-safe design & removable non-stick drip tray
  • Enjoy added safety w/ cool-touch handles & overheat auto shut-off protection

Details

  • Case weight: 27 lbs
  • Case dimensions: 20.3” x 9.7” x 10.8”
  • Case cubic feet: 3.17
  • Unit weight: 8 lbs
  • Unit dimensions: 21.61” x 4.5” x 11.8”
  • Unit cubic feet: 0.67
  • Voltage: 120V 60Hz 1120V
  • Testing approval: ETL, BPA & FDA

Includes

  • Grill top
  • Water tray
  • Heating unit

