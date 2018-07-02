Enjoy the Rejuvenating Scent of Essential Oils — And Control It All from Your Phone Or Voice

Description

Control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling & more directly from your phone

Use voice control w/ Amazon Alexa via an Eco, Tap, Dot, etc.

Get 12 hours of continuous mist via the 400ml water tank

Use strong or soft mist settings

Choose from various timer settings or use auto shutoff

Enjoy even distribution of essential oils thanks to the advanced vaporizing plates

The Sierra Modern Home Diffuser is the newest addition to your smart home, and a surefire quick favorite. Unlike a typical diffuser, this WiFi-compatible unit connects directly to your smartphone so you can control everything from the LED color to mist intensity from afar. You can even connect to Amazon Alexa to control your mist using just your voice. The large 400ml water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist, and the state-of-the-art design delivers even distribution of your favorite essential oils throughout the room. Just open the app — and get ready to relax.