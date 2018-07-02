Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Home > Home Accessories

Smart Alexa-Compatible Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser

Enjoy the Rejuvenating Scent of Essential Oils — And Control It All from Your Phone Or Voice

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$41 $199.99 79% off
by Neva Tech
(12)

choose type:

(TV) Smart Wifi Alexa Compatible Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser Smart Wifi Alexa Compatible Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser- Wood Grain
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

The Sierra Modern Home Diffuser is the newest addition to your smart home, and a surefire quick favorite. Unlike a typical diffuser, this WiFi-compatible unit connects directly to your smartphone so you can control everything from the LED color to mist intensity from afar. You can even connect to Amazon Alexa to control your mist using just your voice. The large 400ml water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist, and the state-of-the-art design delivers even distribution of your favorite essential oils throughout the room. Just open the app — and get ready to relax.

  • Control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling & more directly from your phone
  • Use voice control w/ Amazon Alexa via an Eco, Tap, Dot, etc.
  • Get 12 hours of continuous mist via the 400ml water tank
  • Use strong or soft mist settings
  • Choose from various timer settings or use auto shutoff
  • Enjoy even distribution of essential oils thanks to the advanced vaporizing plates

Details

  • Color: dark brown
  • BPA-free 400ml water tank
  • Dimensions: L 6.5" x W 6.5" x H approx. 8"
  • Lasts up to 12 hours
  • Voice control with Amazon Alexa
  • Oil diffuser control via smartphone app
  • Flexible timer
  • LED color lighting
  • 30-50 ml/h spray
  • 25-40 m² covering area

Compatibility

  • Amazon Alexa

Includes

  • AC 100-240V adapter
  • 150ml water can
  • Oil diffuser (dark brown)
  • Product manual
  • Manufacturer's 1-year extended warranty

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 26 - Aug 29

Terms

  • All sales final.