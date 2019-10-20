Comfortably Sleep Literally Anywhere with This Versatile & Convertible Memory Foam Pillow

Description

Unlike most traditional airline travel pillows, this Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow contours to almost any shape and position you want to provide you personalized support and pain relief. Versatile and convertible, you can use this pillow to support your head, back, shoulder, or cervical spine during a nap, when relaxing or reading on the bed or couch. This pillow makes sleeping more comfortable on airplanes, trains, buses or cars. The luxury memory foam cushions the body and relieves painful pressure points for ultimate relaxation. It's covered with breathable, machine washable cotton cover so you can easily keep it clean and fresh for your next adventure or trip.