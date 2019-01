Study to pass the Cisco 210-605 certification exam & earn a CCNA Collaboration certification

Describe & implement Cisco Video solution architectures including Cisco Tele-Presence products, video-based end-points, & digital media platforms

Cisco 210-605 certifies that an IT professional has the required knowledge to describe and implement Cisco Video solution architectures for small to mid-sized businesses. In this two-part course, you'll study to gain the skills necessary to earn a CCNA Collaboration certification. Whether you're an entry-level network engineer, network administrator, network support technician, or help desk technician, this course is for you.