Adventure More Boldly or Shore Up Your Emergency Kit with These Military-Grade Flashlights

Suitable for outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, or spelunking

Adjustable zoom & one mile range gives you a huge amount of visibility

Bright, lower bright, & SOS modes let you choose the right mode for any situation

Storage case makes carrying & traveling w/ both flashlights easy

Wide working voltage enables a long battery life

Accidents happen, and they tend not to take convenience into consideration. When your car breaks down at night or you find yourself in the dark, you're going to be thrilled to have these military-grade flashlights by your side. (Or if you're just an adventure seeker, you'll love having these on the trail!) Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these elite flashlights will help you find your way through any dark place.