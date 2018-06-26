Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Upmetrics: Lifetime Subscription

Build Better Business Plans on This Streamlined Platform

by upmetrics
You have a solid idea of what your business is, but how do you communicate your plan to investors? With Upmetrics in your corner, you can map out your venture from start to finish with a host of streamlined tools. Draft up a polished business plan, create essential financial projections, and bring your entrepreneurial ideas together all in Upmetrics' flexible interface. You can create as many projects as you need and leverage Upmetrics' collaborative business planner to keep your entire team in the loop. Plus, with the ability to import your actual accounting and financial metrics into your plan, you can easily compare with what you envisioned to get a better picture.

  • Build a polished, presentable plan w/ the business plan editor
  • Create clear & detailed financial summaries and forecasts
  • Generate reports for cashflow, accounts payable, operating expenses & more
  • Browse, discover & pin ideas using the organized pinboard
  • Invite unlimited team members
  • Work w/ partners, collaborate & get instant feedback
  • Import finance & accounting metrics from XERO and Quickbooks

  • Internet required

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Number of businesses: 1
  • Unlimited members
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: desktop
  • Business plan editor
  • Financial modeling
  • Pinboard
  • Instant messaging/team collaboration
  • Export as PDF or Doc

Creating a business plan that can succinctly describe what you are doing isn’t rocket science. But, when you lack expertise, it is always wise to ask for help. Here at Upmetrics, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product, we promise to help you construct a polished business plan, with all the numbers, facts and narratives that you need.

Started in 2017, Upmetrics is an online software to help entrepreneurs write business plans. Led by an eclectic group of professionals with vast knowledge, experience and resources, the management team works together to provide solutions that help you grow your business in a smart, efficient and strategic manner.

