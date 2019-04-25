Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Urban 21 Commuter Bag

Commute & Travel In Style with This Waterproof, Ventilating, Supremely Organized Bag

Description

Keeping your life organized begins with your commute. Do you have everything you need for the day? With the Urban 21 Commuter Bag, you'll never have to worry where everything is. With a new system to organize, protect and carry your stuff, this stylish bag allows you to commute in comfort and style. Loaded with features from a waterproof front pocket and key hook to pass through loops to attach suitcases or headphones, it's the ultimate bag for going in style.

  • Padded laptop pocket keeps your computer safe & secure and fits up to a 15" laptop
  • Protective hardshell pocket keeps your sunglasses safe
  • HexBreathe™ padding on the back of the bag features comfort foam & porous mesh that ventilates sweat and heat to keep your back cool and dry
  • Stabilized weight distribution allows you to utilize both vertical & horizontal space evenly
  • Water-resistant 400D nylon exterior repels water for a 100% waterproof front pocket & hardshell pocket
  • Discrete anti-theft pockets w/ soft microfiber fleece & RFID blocking keep your valuables safe and secure
  • Slim size fits under airplane seats as a personal item
  • Proprietary Parafinity™ Stitching used in parachutes binds with 4x more thread for maximum durability

Specs

  • Material: ripstop nylon
  • Dimensions: 21.65" x 11.4"

Features

  • Waterproof front pocket
  • Protective Hard Shell to secure your sunglasses or reading glasses
  • Discrete Anti-Theft Pockets with protective microfiber fleece and RFID blocking
  • Special pocket for your KeySmart™ and Tile™
  • Easy-Access Top Pocket with magnetic internal pocket
  • Padded Laptop Pocket to hold your 15” laptop with EASYLOCK
  • Key hook
  • Anti-Sag Side Pockets to maintain a secure hold
  • Super Secret Back Pocket – virtually undetectable yet accessible for passport and valuables
  • Memory Foam shoulder straps for padded support
  • HexBreathe™ Anti-Sweat Comfort Foam Back Pad
  • Self-Adjusting Sliding Front Clasp for extra support
  • Magnetic Fidlock® Clasp to quickly buckle your bag
  • Pass Through Sleeve to attach to your suitcase
  • Chord Pass Through for headphones or water bladder

Includes

  • Urban 21 Commuter Bag

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: May 20 - May 23

Terms

  • All sales final.