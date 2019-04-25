Commute & Travel In Style with This Waterproof, Ventilating, Supremely Organized Bag

Description

Padded laptop pocket keeps your computer safe & secure and fits up to a 15" laptop

Protective hardshell pocket keeps your sunglasses safe

HexBreathe™ padding on the back of the bag features comfort foam & porous mesh that ventilates sweat and heat to keep your back cool and dry

Stabilized weight distribution allows you to utilize both vertical & horizontal space evenly

Water-resistant 400D nylon exterior repels water for a 100% waterproof front pocket & hardshell pocket

Discrete anti-theft pockets w/ soft microfiber fleece & RFID blocking keep your valuables safe and secure

Slim size fits under airplane seats as a personal item

Proprietary Parafinity™ Stitching used in parachutes binds with 4x more thread for maximum durability

Keeping your life organized begins with your commute. Do you have everything you need for the day? With the Urban 21 Commuter Bag, you'll never have to worry where everything is. With a new system to organize, protect and carry your stuff, this stylish bag allows you to commute in comfort and style. Loaded with features from a waterproof front pocket and key hook to pass through loops to attach suitcases or headphones, it's the ultimate bag for going in style.