Learn Any Six of the 130 Languages in the uTalk Library

Choose six of over 130 languages (see Specs for full list) to learn from any device, any time you want

You don't need to choose all six languages at once - you can pick some now and the rest later

There is no time limit on when you must choose your languages

Discover real, practical vocabulary that you can use in real-world situations

Measure your achievements as you go along

Verify your learning by playing speaking games

Learn from native voice artists who really know what they're talking about

Access your account from any device so you can pick up where you left off anywhere

The world is flattening (figuratively) and it is becoming more and more valuable to learn a second, or third, fourth, or fifth language. uTalk helps you overcome the language barrier challenge by helping you learn real, practical vocabulary in a wide variety of languages from any device that you choose. uTalk's language programs let you understand how native speakers actually talk and feature independently verified translations so you'll be able to navigate through your next vacation like a real local.