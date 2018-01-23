Learn Any Six of the 130 Languages in the uTalk Library

The world is flattening (figuratively) and it is becoming more and more valuable to learn a second, or third, fourth, or fifth language. uTalk helps you overcome the language barrier challenge by helping you learn real, practical vocabulary in a wide variety of languages from any device that you choose. uTalk's language programs let you understand how native speakers actually talk and feature independently verified translations so you'll be able to navigate through your next vacation like a real local.
- Choose six of over 130 languages (see Specs for full list) to learn from any device, any time you want
- You don't need to choose all six languages at once - you can pick some now and the rest later
- There is no time limit on when you must choose your languages
- Discover real, practical vocabulary that you can use in real-world situations
- Measure your achievements as you go along
- Verify your learning by playing speaking games
- Learn from native voice artists who really know what they're talking about
- Access your account from any device so you can pick up where you left off anywhere