Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Education

uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription (1 Language)

Learn to Speak Like A Native From Any of Your Devices

15-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

We want you to be happy with your purchase! If you're unsatisfied for any reason, we will issue a store credit refund within 15 days of purchase.
Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist
The world is flattening (figuratively) and it is becoming more and more valuable to learn a second, or third, fourth, or fifth language. uTalk helps you overcome the language barrier challenge by helping you learn real, practical vocabulary in a wide variety of languages from any device that you choose. uTalk's language programs let you understand how native speakers actually talk and feature independently verified translations so you'll be able to navigate through your next vacation like a real local.

  • Choose one of over 130 languages (see Specs for full list) to learn from any device, any time you want
  • Discover real, practical vocabulary that you can use in real-world situations
  • Measure your achievements as you go along
  • Verify your learning by playing speaking games
  • Learn from native voice artists who really know what they're talking about
  • Access your account from any device so you can pick up where you left off anywhere

Details & Requirements

  • Pick one language from a list of over 130 languages, including:
    • Afrikaans
    • Albanian
    • Amharic
    • Arabic (Egyptian)
    • Arabic (Modern Standard)
    • Arabic (Moroccan)
    • Armenian
    • Assamese
    • Azerbaijani
    • Basque
    • Belarusian
    • Bengali
    • Bosnian
    • Bulgarian
    • Burmese
    • Cantonese
    • Catalan
    • Cebuano
    • Chibemba
    • Chichewa
    • Chinese (Mandarin)
    • Cockney
    • Croatian
    • Czech
    • Danish
    • Dari
    • Dutch
    • English (American)
    • English (Australian)
    • English (British)
    • English (Canadian)
    • English (Indian)
    • English (Scottish)
    • Esperanto
    • Estonian
    • Fijian
    • Finnish
    • Flemish
    • French
    • Galician
    • Georgian
    • German
    • German (Swiss)
    • Greek
    • Greenlandic
    • Gujarati
    • Haitian Creole
    • Hausa
    • Hebrew
    • Hindi
    • Hungarian
    • Icelandic
    • Igbo
    • Ilocano
    • Indonesian
    • Irish
    • Italian
    • Japanese
    • Javanese
    • Kachchi
    • Kannada
    • Kazakh
    • Khmer
    • Korean
    • Kurdish (Kurmanji)
    • Kurdish (Sorani)
    • Kyrgyz
    • Lao
    • Latin
    • Latvian
    • Lithuanian
    • Luganda
    • Luxembourgish
    • Macedonian
    • Malagasy
    • Malay
    • Malayalam
    • Maltese
    • Maori
    • Marathi
    • Mongolian
    • Nepali
    • Norwegian
    • Oriya
    • Oromo
    • Pashto
    • Persian
    • Pidgin (Nigerian)
    • Polish
    • Portuguese
    • Portuguese (Brazilian)
    • Punjabi (Indian)
    • Punjabi (Pakistani)
    • Romanian
    • Russian
    • Samoan
    • Sardinian
    • Scots
    • Scottish Gaelic
    • Serbian
    • Shona
    • Sicilian
    • Sindhi
    • Sinhala
    • Slovak
    • Slovenian
    • Somali
    • Spanish
    • Spanish (Argentinian)
    • Spanish (Latin American)
    • Swahili
    • Swedish
    • Tagalog
    • Tajiki
    • Tamil
    • Telugu
    • Thai
    • Tigrinya
    • Tok Pisin
    • Tswana
    • Tumbuka
    • Turkish
    • Turkmen
    • Ukrainian
    • Urdu
    • Uzbek
    • Vietnamese
    • Welsh
    • Wolof
    • Yoruba
    • Zulu
  • Length of access: lifetime

Compatibility

  • iOS
  • Android
  • PC
  • Mac
  • Not compatible with Windows 10 Mobile
  • Any web browser

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption